Team A vs Team D Match Prediction 45 % Chance of Winning 55 % Bet Now! Team D and Team A will clash against each other in the 3rd game of the Duleep Trophy 2024. The game will be played at Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur on September 12. The game will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Team A vs Team D Chance of Winning

The 2024-25 Indian domestic cricket season began with the Duleep Trophy. The tournament is being held in a new avatar, with the zonal system being replaced with India A, B, C, and D.

After the first round of games, Team A was unsuccessful in winning the first game of the competition. They went against Team B but were outclassed in the batting department. With a loss, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table of the current competition. The team has numerous well renowned players and are set to bounce back in the next outing against Team D.

Team D met with an uneventful loss in the last game against Team C despite their brave efforts. The team bowled well in the game but missed out on the win. Led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, the team is well rounded with batters and bowlers, including the spin-masters. The team is placed at the 4th place in the standings and will try to jump higher in the standings.

Team A’s chance of winning: 45%

Team D’s chance of winning: 55%

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Team A vs Team D Betting Tips

Team A to score under 26.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Dafabet)

Team A had many options in the batting unit. Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul will contest for the spot. In absence of the regular openers, the opening order will be in question. The team posted 57 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the last game. However, Shubman Gill will miss out on the next few games. Moreover, Team D has a very strong bowling order. They picked their first wicket against Team C at 4 & 13 runs. That said, Team A can expect an early dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Team D’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Team A’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 26.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Team with top batter: Team A 1.75 Bet on Dafabet

Team A vs Team D Toss Prediction

The wicket was hard to score runs on in the first two days but got better as play went on. If the pitch is going to behave the same way, batsmen will find it hard to play their shots early on. Tall pace bowlers who can bend their backs and give the ball a real rip enjoy the bounce on offer here. Electing to field first proved to be a great decision in the first match, and it’s likely to stay that way.

Weather Report

The skies will be clear and suitable for a game of cricket. The temperature will remain under 33 degrees Celsius on the first day of the game.

Team A Player List

Shubman Gill (c), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Shaswat Rawat.

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Dube All-rounder Mayank Agarwal (c) Batter Shaik Rasheed Batter Tilak Varma All-rounder Kumar Kushagra Wicket-keeper Riyan Parag All-rounder Tanish Kotian Bowler Shaswat Rawat Batter Prasidh Krishna Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler

Team A Team Form

Team A has a fantastic balance between batting and bowling. However, they could not do their best in the first game of the competition. The team will miss out on many names in the next game and shall try to do their best.

Team D Players List

Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Shreyas Iyer © Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Ricky Bhui Batter Atharva Taide All-rounder Aditya Thakare All-rounder Vidwath Kaverappa Bowler Srikar Bharat Wicket-keeper Sanju Samson Batter Harshit Rana Bowler Saransh Jain Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler

Team D Recent Form

Team D had a decent contest in the last game. The team batted decently and bowled very well in the game. The team, however, missed out on a win by 4 wickets. They will be confident in the next contest against Team A.

Team A vs Team D Head-to-Head Record

After the new system was introduced, this is the first time the sides will clash.

Team D won- 0

Team A won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Team A vs Team D Betting Odds

Team A clashed against Team B in the first game of the competition. In the first innings, Team B scored 321 runs. Trailing the target, Team A could only score 231 runs in the first innings. Team B scored 184 runs in the next innings. Team A had a huge target and bundled out at 198 runs to lose the game by 76 runs. KL Rahul was spectacular with the bat and scored 37 & 57 runs in the two innings. Whereas Akash Deep impressed the selectors with his bowling in the last game. He picked 9 wickets in the last game. Khaleel Ahmed also took 5 wickets.

Team C clashed against Team D in the last game. Batting first, Team D raised 164 runs in the first innings. Team C reached close and posted 168 runs in the first innings. In the second innings, Team D scored 236 runs. However, Team C managed to chase the target, 233/6, and won the game by 4 wickets. Axar Patel was fantastic in the first innings and scored 86 runs. He also chipped in 28 runs in the second innings. Devdutt Padikkal scored 56 runs whereas Shreyas Iyer chipped in 54 runs in the second innings. Harshit Rana picked 4 wickets whereas Saransh Jain took 6 wickets home.

Team A vs Team D Top Batters

Riyan Parag be the top batter for Team A

Riyan Parag averages 36.45 in his First-class career. He scored 30 & 31 runs in the last game. He had a taste of the contest in the first game and will come in confident in the next game. He will step in as the best batter from the side.

Shreyas Iyer to be the top batter for Team D

Shreyas Iyer has a lot of experience in the domestic circuit. He averages 48.53 in his First-class career. He scored 9 & 54 runs in the last game against Team C. He will step in as the best batter for the side in the next game.

Team A vs Team D Top Bowlers

Khaleel Ahmed to be the top bowler for Team A

Akash Deep will leave for national duty. Khaleel Ahmed was the second best bowler in the last game. He took 5 wickets in the game.

Harshit Rana to be the top bowler for Team D

Harshit Rana was impeccable in the first innings of the last game. He took advantage of the new ball and picked 4 wickets there. He will come in as the best bowler in the next outing.