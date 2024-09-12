India B vs India C Match Prediction 55 % Chance of Winning 45 % Bet Now! India B take on India C in the second round of game of the 2024 Duleep Trophy at the Rural Development Trust Stadium B, Anantapur. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 12 at 09:30 AM IST.

India B vs India C Chance of Winning

India B got off to a brilliant start in the opening game against India A. India B batted first and lost seven wickets inside 100 runs but it was Musheer Khan who stole the show as he scored 181 runs in the first innings which ended up being the deciding factor as India B won the game by 76 runs.

Much like their opponents, India C also had a solid start to the competition, on a difficult track the batsman showed great character in the second innings as they turned the game around and India C won the game with four wickets to spare. As per our calculations, India B are favourites in the upcoming game.

India B’ chances of winning - 55%

India C’ chances of winning - 45%

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India B vs India C Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Ruturaj Gaikwad did not have a great start to the game as he was dismissed early on a track which had nothing for the batsmen especially on Day one and two. But when it mattered the most Gaikwad stepped up in the second innings and scored 46 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sarfaraz Khan have been included in the squad even though he has been included in the India squad would be a blessing for India B as Sarfaraz played a brilliant knock in the second innings as he took his team over the line in the last game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds India B Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India C Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India B Score After Five Overs Over 13.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

India B vs India C Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

India B News & Player List

India B Player List

Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK), Suyash Prabhudessai, Rinku Singh, Himanshu Mantri (WK)

Predicted Playing XI

Abhimanyu Easwaran Batter Suyash Prabhudessai Batter Musheer Khan Batter Sarfaraz Khan All-rounder Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Rinku Singh Batter Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Washington Sundar All-rounder Navdeep Saini Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler

India B Team Form

India B got off to a great start as they won the opening game against India A by 76 runs.

India C News & Player List

India C Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (wk), Baba Indrajith, Aryan Juyal, Hrithik Shokeen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Manav Suthar, Anshul Kamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Gaurav Yadav, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Warrier

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Sai Sudharsan Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Baba Indrajith All-rounder Abishek Porel Wicket-keeper Aryan Juyal Batter Manav Suthar All-rounder Hrithik Shokeen All-rounder Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Anshul Kamboj Bowler Himanshu Chauhan Bowler

India C Team Form

India C also had a brilliant opening game against India D as they won the game with four wickets to spare.

India B vs India C Head to Head

This would be the first time both sides face each other in this new format which makes old data irrelevant.

India B vs India C Betting Odds

India B to have a better opening partnership than India C

India C and India B go head to head after an impressive start to the tournament. Both sides had to dig deep as both teams did not have a great start to the game. India B lost seven wickets inside 100 runs and it was the partnership between Musheer Khan and Nevdeep Saini that set the tone for the rest of the match. On the other hand, it was the India C bowlers who stole the show as it was a relatively low scoring affair against India D. Looking at the squad of both sides we believe India B bowlers would be far more dominant with the new ball which makes us believe India B would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

India B vs India C Top Batters

Musheer Khan to be India B’ top batter

Even though Musheer Khan struggled in the second innings he was sensational in the first innings in the last outing as he scored 181 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abishek Porel to be India C’ top batter

Even though India C struggled in the batting department especially in the first innings, Abishek Porel looked comfortable in both innings as he scored 34 and 35 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India B vs India C Top Bowlers

Navdeep Saini to be India B’ top bowler

Navdeep Saini was excellent with the bat and the ball in the last game as he bowled brilliantly in the two innings and bagged five wickets in the match which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Manav Suthar to be India C’ top bowler

Manav Suthar produced one of the best bowling spells in the Duleep Trophy in the second innings as he bagged seven wickets and single handedly turned the game around which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.