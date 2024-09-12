India B vs India C Match Prediction
55%
Chance of Winning
45%
India
Rural Development Trust Stadium B
Facts:
- Sarfaraz Khan is eligible to play the second game even though he is selected for the India squad against Bangladesh.
- Manav Suthar bagged seven wickets in single innings in the last game as India C won the opening game.
India B vs India C Chance of Winning
India B got off to a brilliant start in the opening game against India A. India B batted first and lost seven wickets inside 100 runs but it was Musheer Khan who stole the show as he scored 181 runs in the first innings which ended up being the deciding factor as India B won the game by 76 runs.
Much like their opponents, India C also had a solid start to the competition, on a difficult track the batsman showed great character in the second innings as they turned the game around and India C won the game with four wickets to spare. As per our calculations, India B are favourites in the upcoming game.
- India B’ chances of winning - 55%
- India C’ chances of winning - 45%
India B vs India C Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Ruturaj Gaikwad did not have a great start to the game as he was dismissed early on a track which had nothing for the batsmen especially on Day one and two. But when it mattered the most Gaikwad stepped up in the second innings and scored 46 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Sarfaraz Khan have been included in the squad even though he has been included in the India squad would be a blessing for India B as Sarfaraz played a brilliant knock in the second innings as he took his team over the line in the last game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
India B Opening Partnership Over 27.5
India C Opening Partnership Over 28.5
India B Score After Five Overs Over 13.5
India B vs India C Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
India B News & Player List
India B Player List
Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK), Suyash Prabhudessai, Rinku Singh, Himanshu Mantri (WK)
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abhimanyu Easwaran
|
Batter
|
Suyash Prabhudessai
|
Batter
|
Musheer Khan
|
Batter
|
Sarfaraz Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Jagadeesan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Nitish Kumar Reddy
|
All-rounder
|
Washington Sundar
|
All-rounder
|
Navdeep Saini
|
Bowler
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Rahul Chahar
|
Bowler
India B Team Form
India B got off to a great start as they won the opening game against India A by 76 runs.
India C News & Player List
India C Player List
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (wk), Baba Indrajith, Aryan Juyal, Hrithik Shokeen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Manav Suthar, Anshul Kamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Gaurav Yadav, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Warrier
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
|
Batter
|
Sai Sudharsan
|
Batter
|
Rajat Patidar
|
Batter
|
Baba Indrajith
|
All-rounder
|
Abishek Porel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Aryan Juyal
|
Batter
|
Manav Suthar
|
All-rounder
|
Hrithik Shokeen
|
All-rounder
|
Vijaykumar Vyshak
|
Bowler
|
Anshul Kamboj
|
Bowler
|
Himanshu Chauhan
|
Bowler
India C Team Form
India C also had a brilliant opening game against India D as they won the game with four wickets to spare.
India B vs India C Head to Head
This would be the first time both sides face each other in this new format which makes old data irrelevant.
India B vs India C Betting Odds
India B to have a better opening partnership than India C
India C and India B go head to head after an impressive start to the tournament. Both sides had to dig deep as both teams did not have a great start to the game. India B lost seven wickets inside 100 runs and it was the partnership between Musheer Khan and Nevdeep Saini that set the tone for the rest of the match. On the other hand, it was the India C bowlers who stole the show as it was a relatively low scoring affair against India D. Looking at the squad of both sides we believe India B bowlers would be far more dominant with the new ball which makes us believe India B would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
India B vs India C Top Batters
Musheer Khan to be India B’ top batter
Even though Musheer Khan struggled in the second innings he was sensational in the first innings in the last outing as he scored 181 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Abishek Porel to be India C’ top batter
Even though India C struggled in the batting department especially in the first innings, Abishek Porel looked comfortable in both innings as he scored 34 and 35 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
India B vs India C Top Bowlers
Navdeep Saini to be India B’ top bowler
Navdeep Saini was excellent with the bat and the ball in the last game as he bowled brilliantly in the two innings and bagged five wickets in the match which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Manav Suthar to be India C’ top bowler
Manav Suthar produced one of the best bowling spells in the Duleep Trophy in the second innings as he bagged seven wickets and single handedly turned the game around which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India B
- India B to win @ 1.83 (PariMatch)
- India C to win @ 1.98 (PariMatch)
Parimatch