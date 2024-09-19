Team B vs Team D Match Prediction 58 % Chance of Winning 42 % Bet Now! Team D and Team B will clash against each other in the 5th game of the Duleep Trophy 2024. The game will be played at Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur on September 19. The game will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Team B vs Team D Chance of Winning

Team B is doing well in the Duleep Trophy 2024. The team started their campaign with a win over Team A. Their second game against Team C ended up in a draw. The team is placed second in the points table with 7 points. The team has a strong batting order and managed their way into not losing any games so far. The team will be positive with a strong squad and try to win their next game against Team D.

Team D, led by Shreyas Iyer, is not doing very well in the competition. The team lost both their games in the competition. They are coming from a thrashing defeat against Team A by 186 runs. They are placed at the bottom of the standings with no points to show so far. They have an opportunity to win this game and add a few points to their tally.

Team B’s chance of winning: 58%

Team D’s chance of winning: 42%

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Team B vs Team D Betting Tips

Team D to score low before 1st dismissal (@Dafabet)

Team D has been inconsistent in both the departments in two games, especially in the 1st innings of the respective games. The team posted the scores of 4 & 4 before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the two games. The team opened their innings with Atharva Taide and Yash Dubey in the competition. The pair looked out of form as they were knocked out for very cheap scores in the two games. Taide and Dubey average at 5.75 & 16.50 respectively in the current competition. Team D can expect an early dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Team D’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Team B’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 27.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Team B vs Team D Toss Prediction

The wicket was hard to score runs on in the first two days but got better as play went on. If the pitch is going to behave the same way, batsmen will find it hard to play their shots early on. Tall pace bowlers who can bend their backs and give the ball a real rip enjoy the bounce on offer here. Electing to field first proved to be a great decision in the first match, and it’s likely to stay that way.

Weather Report

The skies will be clear and suitable for a game of cricket. The temperature will remain under 36 degrees Celsius on the first day of the game.

Team B Players List

Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R. Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N. Jagadeesan (wk).

Predicted Playing XI

Abhimanyu Easwaran (c) Batter Rinku Singh Batter Sarfaraz Khan Batter Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Musheer Khan All-rounder Washington Sundar All-rounder R Sai Kishore Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler Navdeep Saini Bowler Narayan Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Team B Team Form

Team B has a fantastic balance between batting and bowling. They are coming after a draw against Team C in their last game. They will be confident in the next game.

Team D Players List

Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Shreyas Iyer © Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Ricky Bhui Batter Atharva Taide All-rounder Saurabh Kumar All-rounder Vidwath Kaverappa Bowler Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Saransh Jain Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Yash Dubey Batter Arshdeep Singh Bowler

Team D Recent Form

Team D have lost both their games in the competition. Team D is coming from a massive defeat against Team A by 186 runs. The team lacked in both the departments and will be looking to do well in the next game.

Team B vs Team D Head-to-Head Record

After the new system was introduced, this is the first time the sides will clash.

Team D won- 0

Team B won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Team B vs Team D Betting Odds

Team B met with Team C in their last outing. Team C batted first in the game.and raised 525 runs in the first innings. Mukesh Kumar (4 wickets) & Rahul Chahar (4 wickets) were the top wicket takers from Team B in that innings. The team had a huge total to trail. They posted 332 runs in the 1st innings. Abhimanyu Easwaran played an unbeaten innings of 157 runs in the game. Narayan Jagadeesan played a knock of 70 runs in the game. The pair gave the team a great start but the team kept losing wickets after that. Team C scored 128 runs for 4 wickets before the game time finished and it ended in a draw. Rahul Chahar picked 2 wickets again.

Team D clashed against Team A in the last game. Batting first, Team A raised 290 runs in the first innings. Harshit Rana picked 4 wickets in that innings. Chasing the score, Team D scored 183 runs in the 1st innings. Devdutt Padikkal scored 92 runs. Team A added another 380 runs in the second innings of the game. Saurabh Kumar was the best bowler in that innings with 2 wickets. Chasing a huge target, Team D bundled out for 301 runs, losing the game by 186 runs. Ricky Bhui scored 113 runs. Sanju Samson (40) and Shreyas Iyer (41) also batted well but were unable to win the game.

Team B vs Team D Top Batters

Abhimanyu Easwaran be the top batter for Team B

Abhimanyu Easwaran had a poor start to his campaign. However, the batter returned with a whopping score of an unbeaten 157 runs in the last game. He has a total of 174 runs in 3 innings at an average of 87.00. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Ricky Bhui to be the top batter for Team D

Ricky Bhui is the top batter from team D. He was fantastic in the last game and scored 23 & 113 runs in the two innings. He has a total of 184 runs in 4 innings and averages at 46.00 in the current competition. He will come in as the best batter in the next game.

Team B vs Team D Top Bowlers

Mukesh Kumar to be the top bowler for Team B

Mukesh Kumar is the top bowler of the team. He has picked 10 wickets in 2 games of the competition. He managed to pick 5 wickets in the last match. Kumar will be hoping to do well in the next game as well.

Harshit Rana to be the top bowler for Team D

Harshit Rana was impeccable in the first innings of the last game. He took advantage of the new ball and picked 4 wickets there. With 8 wickets in 4 innings, he is the top bowler of the team. He will come in as the best bowler in the next outing.