Team C vs Team D Match Prediction 55 % Chance of Winning 45 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.88 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Team D and Team C will clash against each other in the 2nd game of the Duleep Trophy 2024. The game will be played at Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur on September 5. The game will begin at 9:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Team C vs Team D Chance of Winning

The 2024-25 Indian domestic cricket season will begin with the Duleep Trophy. The first round of games will begin from September 5, 2024. The tournament will be held in a new avatar, with the zonal system being replaced with India A, B, C, and D, who will compete in a round-robin format that will not include any knockout games.

India C, under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, is expected to be a strong contender in the Duleep Trophy. The team boasts a mix of experienced players and emerging talent, including Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, and wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel. This blend of seasoned campaigners and promising young cricketers makes India C a formidable side to watch out for in the tournament.

India D will be led by Shreyas Iyer. The team is a strong contender with a powerful batting lineup featuring Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, and Ricky Bhui, alongside stars like Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, who are eager to reclaim their spots. The team also boasts a formidable bowling attack, with Arshdeep Singh's swing, Tushar Deshpande's pace, and Harshit Rana's form, making them a team to watch in the Duleep Trophy. This blend of talent and experience gives India D a significant edge in the tournament.

Team C’s chance of winning: 55%

Team D’s chance of winning: 45%

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Team C vs Team D Betting Tips

Team C to score under 26.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Dafabet)

Team C is stacked with experienced and seasoned players. Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan and Ruturaj Gaikwad are some of the batters who could open for the team. Baba Indrajith had a fantastic batting campaign in the Ranji Trophy. However, there are many new additions to the tournament. Moreover, Team D will be backed by Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Tushar Despande who can move the ball with sufficient pace. It will be a tough task to score runs in the 1st innings. That said, Team C is expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Team D’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Team C’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 26.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Team with top batter: Team D 1.84 Bet on Dafabet

Team C vs Team D Toss Prediction

At the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur, the toss in a Test match can be crucial. The pitch is generally flat and favours batsmen in the early days of the match, making it advantageous to bat first. As the match progresses, the pitch can deteriorate, offering more assistance to spinners, especially on the last two days. Therefore, teams winning the toss often prefer to bat first to capitalise on the initial batting-friendly conditions.

Weather Report

On September 5th, 2024, the weather in Anantapur is expected to be partly cloudy with occasional sunshine. The temperature will range from 23°C to 34°C, and there's a slight chance of rain later in the day.

Team C Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier.

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c) Batter Sai Sudarshan Batter Baba Indrajith Batter Surya Kumar Yadav Batter Abhishek Porel Wicket-keeper Hritik Shokeen Bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler Anshul Kamboj All-rounder Manav Suthar All-rounder Aryan Juyal Batter

Team C Team Form

Team C has a fantastic balance between batting and bowling. The team is stacked with fantastic players and are expected to dominate in their first game of the competition.

Team D Players List

Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Shreyas Iyer © Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Ricky Bhui Batter Atharva Taide All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Saurabh Kumar All-rounder Srikar Bharat Batter Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Harshit Rana Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler

Team D Recent Form

Team D had a decent batting order. The team has a strong pace attack which will be beneficial in their first game. Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer will be under observation after their return in the domestic cricket.

Team C vs Team D Head-to-Head Record

After the new system was introduced, this is the first time the sides will clash.

Team D won- 0

Team C won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Team C vs Team D Betting Odds

Duleep Trophy is a proving ground for players eager to make a mark in the Indian Test squad. For many, this tournament serves as an opportunity to showcase their red-ball credentials and catch the selectors’ attention ahead of the upcoming international series.

Sai Sudharsan and Vijaykumar Vyshak, previously with the South Zone, are now part of India C, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Their former teammates, Ricky Bhui and Srikar Bharat, play for India D. India C features key players like Suryakumar Yadav, Rajat Patidar, and wicketkeeper-batters Abhishek Porel. While Mayank Markande bolsters the bowling, pacers Vyshak and Sandeep Warrier will be pivotal in the match.

This Duleep Trophy features some notable returns to domestic cricket, with Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan aiming to reclaim their spots after losing central contracts due to missing the Ranji Trophy. This tournament is a key opportunity for them to impress ahead of the Test season. The pitch will help Indian batters prepare for the Australian tour and could also spotlight players for the home season. Axar Patel, with his all-round skills, remains crucial despite the surface conditions. Ricky Bhui and Devdutt Padikkal are both eager to prove their worth, while the pace trio of Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, and Harshit Rana gives India D a competitive edge.

Team C vs Team D India Rural Development Trust Stadium, null Team C Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1.88 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Team D Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now!

Team C vs Team D Top Batters

Sai Sudarshan be the top batter for Team C

Sai Sudharsan has already made a name for himself with his fearless batting. He smashed 105 runs in his last First-class game against Nottinghamshire. He brings a fresh energy to the side and will be looking to continue his impressive rise with strong performances in the Duleep Trophy.

Devdutt Padikkal to be the top batter for Team D

Devdutt Padikkal made his debut in March, 2024 against England. The batter scored 65 runs in his only Test innings. He averages around 45 in his First-class career and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Team C vs Team D Top Bowlers

Sandeep Warrier to be the top bowler for Team C

The experienced fast bowler will spearhead India C’s pace attack. Warrier’s ability to swing the ball and his disciplined line and length will be essential in providing early breakthroughs, setting the tone for the rest of the bowling unit.

Arshdeep Singh to be the top bowler for Team D

Arshdeep Singh has 33 wickets in his 23 First-class innings. He will be instrumental in the bowling order with the ability to swing the ball.