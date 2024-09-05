Team C vs Team D Match Prediction
55%
Chance of Winning
45%
India
Rural Development Trust Stadium
Facts:
- Team C and Team D will meet for the first time.
- Team C will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad while Shreyas Iyer will lead Team D.
Team C vs Team D Chance of Winning
The 2024-25 Indian domestic cricket season will begin with the Duleep Trophy. The first round of games will begin from September 5, 2024. The tournament will be held in a new avatar, with the zonal system being replaced with India A, B, C, and D, who will compete in a round-robin format that will not include any knockout games.
India C, under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, is expected to be a strong contender in the Duleep Trophy. The team boasts a mix of experienced players and emerging talent, including Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, and wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel. This blend of seasoned campaigners and promising young cricketers makes India C a formidable side to watch out for in the tournament.
India D will be led by Shreyas Iyer. The team is a strong contender with a powerful batting lineup featuring Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, and Ricky Bhui, alongside stars like Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, who are eager to reclaim their spots. The team also boasts a formidable bowling attack, with Arshdeep Singh's swing, Tushar Deshpande's pace, and Harshit Rana's form, making them a team to watch in the Duleep Trophy. This blend of talent and experience gives India D a significant edge in the tournament.
- Team C’s chance of winning: 55%
- Team D’s chance of winning: 45%
Team C vs Team D Betting Tips
Team C to score under 26.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Dafabet)
Team C is stacked with experienced and seasoned players. Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan and Ruturaj Gaikwad are some of the batters who could open for the team. Baba Indrajith had a fantastic batting campaign in the Ranji Trophy. However, there are many new additions to the tournament. Moreover, Team D will be backed by Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Tushar Despande who can move the ball with sufficient pace. It will be a tough task to score runs in the 1st innings. That said, Team C is expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Team D’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs
Team C’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 26.5 runs
Team with top batter: Team D
Team C vs Team D Toss Prediction
At the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur, the toss in a Test match can be crucial. The pitch is generally flat and favours batsmen in the early days of the match, making it advantageous to bat first. As the match progresses, the pitch can deteriorate, offering more assistance to spinners, especially on the last two days. Therefore, teams winning the toss often prefer to bat first to capitalise on the initial batting-friendly conditions.
Weather Report
On September 5th, 2024, the weather in Anantapur is expected to be partly cloudy with occasional sunshine. The temperature will range from 23°C to 34°C, and there's a slight chance of rain later in the day.
Team C Player List
Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier.
Predicted Playing XI
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Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)
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Batter
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Sai Sudarshan
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Batter
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Baba Indrajith
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Batter
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Surya Kumar Yadav
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Batter
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Abhishek Porel
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Wicket-keeper
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Hritik Shokeen
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Bowler
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Vijaykumar Vyshak
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Bowler
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Sandeep Warrier
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Bowler
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Anshul Kamboj
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All-rounder
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Manav Suthar
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All-rounder
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Aryan Juyal
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Batter
Team C Team Form
Team C has a fantastic balance between batting and bowling. The team is stacked with fantastic players and are expected to dominate in their first game of the competition.
Team D Players List
Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar.
Predicted Playing XI
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Shreyas Iyer ©
|
Batter
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Devdutt Padikkal
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Batter
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Ricky Bhui
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Batter
|
Atharva Taide
|
All-rounder
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Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Saurabh Kumar
|
All-rounder
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Srikar Bharat
|
Batter
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Ishan Kishan
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Wicket-keeper
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Tushar Deshpande
|
Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
Team D Recent Form
Team D had a decent batting order. The team has a strong pace attack which will be beneficial in their first game. Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer will be under observation after their return in the domestic cricket.
Team C vs Team D Head-to-Head Record
After the new system was introduced, this is the first time the sides will clash.
Team D won- 0
Team C won- 0
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Team C vs Team D Betting Odds
Duleep Trophy is a proving ground for players eager to make a mark in the Indian Test squad. For many, this tournament serves as an opportunity to showcase their red-ball credentials and catch the selectors’ attention ahead of the upcoming international series.
Sai Sudharsan and Vijaykumar Vyshak, previously with the South Zone, are now part of India C, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Their former teammates, Ricky Bhui and Srikar Bharat, play for India D. India C features key players like Suryakumar Yadav, Rajat Patidar, and wicketkeeper-batters Abhishek Porel. While Mayank Markande bolsters the bowling, pacers Vyshak and Sandeep Warrier will be pivotal in the match.
This Duleep Trophy features some notable returns to domestic cricket, with Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan aiming to reclaim their spots after losing central contracts due to missing the Ranji Trophy. This tournament is a key opportunity for them to impress ahead of the Test season. The pitch will help Indian batters prepare for the Australian tour and could also spotlight players for the home season. Axar Patel, with his all-round skills, remains crucial despite the surface conditions. Ricky Bhui and Devdutt Padikkal are both eager to prove their worth, while the pace trio of Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, and Harshit Rana gives India D a competitive edge.
Team C vs Team D
India
Rural Development Trust Stadium, null
Team C vs Team D Top Batters
Sai Sudarshan be the top batter for Team C
Sai Sudharsan has already made a name for himself with his fearless batting. He smashed 105 runs in his last First-class game against Nottinghamshire. He brings a fresh energy to the side and will be looking to continue his impressive rise with strong performances in the Duleep Trophy.
Devdutt Padikkal to be the top batter for Team D
Devdutt Padikkal made his debut in March, 2024 against England. The batter scored 65 runs in his only Test innings. He averages around 45 in his First-class career and will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Team C vs Team D Top Bowlers
Sandeep Warrier to be the top bowler for Team C
The experienced fast bowler will spearhead India C’s pace attack. Warrier’s ability to swing the ball and his disciplined line and length will be essential in providing early breakthroughs, setting the tone for the rest of the bowling unit.
Arshdeep Singh to be the top bowler for Team D
Arshdeep Singh has 33 wickets in his 23 First-class innings. He will be instrumental in the bowling order with the ability to swing the ball.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Team C
Team C to win @ 1.88 (Dafabet)
Team D to win @ 1.89 (Dafabet)
Dafabet