Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Match Prediction DER 48 % Chance of Winning GLAM 52 % Bet Now! The One Day Cup, formerly known as the Royal London Cup, made its comeback for the new season on August 1, 2023. On August 6, 2023, at 3:30 P.M IST, Derbyshire and Glamorgan will clash in their second fixture. The match is scheduled to take place at Derbyshire's home ground, County Ground, Derby. Both teams will be eager to secure their first victory of the season, making it an intriguing contest to see which team emerges victorious.

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

In their recent encounter, Derbyshire faced a disappointing defeat as they were put into bat first against Gloucestershire and managed to score 298/9. While it was a commendable total, they struggled to contain Gloucestershire's scoring, leading to a loss by six wickets with 40 balls remaining.

Similarly, Glamorgan encountered a setback in their previous match against Worcestershire. After Worcestershire opted to field first, Glamorgan could only muster a score of 199, getting bowled out in just 40.2 overs. Worcestershire chased down the target with ease, securing a four-wicket victory with 51 balls to spare.

As they move forward, both teams will face challenges, but Glamorgan appears to have a slight historical advantage, having won four out of eight past encounters against Derbyshire in this tournament.

Derbyshire chance of winning - 48%

Glamorgan chance of winning - 52%

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Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

In the previous fixture, Derbyshire's batting order performed admirably. Haider Ali stood out as their top batsman, recording the highest individual score for his team. Luis Reece, skipper Brooke Guest, and Harry Came also contributed significantly with scores of 50, 43, and 40, respectively. On the bowling front, Sam Conners showcased an excellent performance, taking two wickets while conceding only 43 runs in eight overs.

In contrast, Glamorgan's batting order struggled in their previous match against Worcestershire. Ben Kellaway was the lone major contributor, scoring 82 runs from 74 deliveries. The next highest scorers were skipper Kiran Carlson, who managed 26 runs, and Eddie Byrom, who scored 25 runs. Despite the captain's disappointment with the bat, he redeemed himself by being the top wicket-taker, claiming four wickets in ten overs while conceding 48 runs.

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

The upcoming match is scheduled to take place at County Ground, Derby. The last One Day Cup match held at this venue occurred in 2022, featuring Derbyshire and Hampshire. In that game, Hampshire chose to field first and managed to secure a victory with two wickets and 11 balls to spare. The average first innings score in 50-over matches at this ground stands at 234, and out of the 17 matches played, 13 were won by teams batting first. Given these statistics, the team winning the toss will likely opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather does not look particularly promising for match day as there is a 50% chance of precipitation and scattered showers are expected in Derby. The temperature is likely to remain around 19 degrees celsius.

Derbyshire Player List

Brooke Guest (c) (wk), Haider Ali, Harry Came, David Lloyd, Thomas Wood, Matthew Lamb, Luis Reece, Anuj Dal, Alex Thomson, Mattie McKiernan, Mark Watt, Nick Potts, Samuel Conners

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came Batter Luis Reece All-rounder David Lloyd Batter Haider Ali Batter Brooke Guest (C) Wicket-keeper Anuj Dal All-rounder Tom Wood Batter Alex Thomson Bowler Mark Watt Bowler Sam Conners Bowler Nick Potts Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

As Derbyshire has only played one match this season, it becomes challenging to assess their current form accurately. However, their batting appears to be their strong suit, while there is room for improvement in their bowling department. Despite their recent loss against Gloucestershire, the team showed promise by posting a commendable total on the board. It is reasonable to expect that Derbyshire could make a solid comeback in the upcoming game and build upon their strengths to perform well.

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Edward Byrom, Ben Kellaway, Tom Bevan, William Smale, Alex Horton, Andy Gorvin, Harry Podmore, Prem Sisodiya, Jamie Mcllroy

Predicted Playing XI

Thomas Bevan All-rounder Eddie Byrom Batter Colin Ingram Batter Kiran Carlson (C) All-rounder Billy Root Batter Ben Kallaway All-rounder Alex Horton Wicket-keeper Andy Gorvin Bowler Harry Podmore Bowler Jamie Mcllroy Bowler Ben Morris Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan's recent loss to Worcestershire raises concerns, especially due to their low total, which doesn't instill much confidence. The team's batting order must reevaluate their approach as it emerged as a major weakness in the match. Although skipper Kiran Carlson made significant contributions with the ball, the rest of the team needs to step up and deliver better performances in the forthcoming fixture to regain their competitive edge.

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head

Derbyshire and Glamorgan have a fairly even head-to-head record in the history of the One Day Cup. Glamorgan has won four times against Derbyshire, including three of the last four completed matches.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Total - 8

Derbyshire - 3

Glamorgan - 4

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Derbyshire to score more runs in the first ten overs

Derbyshire is anticipated to maintain a superior scoring rate during the powerplay overs in comparison to Glamorgan. In their recent match, Derbyshire showcased their prowess by scoring 66/0 in the first ten overs against Gloucestershire. On the contrary, Glamorgan managed 51/2 against Worcestershire in the same phase. The contrasting performance indicates that Derbyshire not only scored more runs but also preserved their wickets better than Glamorgan. As a result, it is likely that Derbyshire will once again outperform Glamorgan in the powerplay overs in the upcoming match.

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Best Batters

Haider Ali to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

During the previous game of this season, Derbyshire faced Gloucestershire, and Haider Ali showcased an impressive performance as the leading batter, scoring 82 runs from 65 deliveries, exhibiting a notable strike rate of 126.15. Given his form and capabilities, it is highly likely that Haider Ali will once again emerge as the top batter for Derbyshire in the upcoming fixture.

Ben Kellaway to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

During Glamorgan's opening game this season against Worcestershire, Ben Kellaway displayed an outstanding batting performance, amassing 82 runs from 74 deliveries. He was significantly ahead of his teammates in terms of runs, showcasing promising form. Considering his recent form, it is highly probable that Ben Kellaway will once again be their top-performing batter in the upcoming match.

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Best Bowlers

Sam Conners to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

In the team's recent match against Gloucestershire, Sam Conners proved to be the standout wicket-taker for Derbyshire. Remarkably, he bowled eight overs, conceding only 43 runs, which resulted in an excellent economy rate of 5.37. Given his exceptional performance, it is reasonable to anticipate that Sam Conners will once again be their top-performing bowler in the next match.

Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

In the match against Worcestershire, the captain stood out as the best bowler, impressively bowling 10 overs, conceding only 48 runs, and taking four crucial wickets. Carlson maintained an excellent economy rate of 4.80, showcasing his bowling prowess. Given his remarkable performance, it is highly likely that Carlson will once again lead the bowling attack and be their top bowler in the next game.