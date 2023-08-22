Derbyshire vs Somerset Match Prediction DER 59 % Chance of Winning SOM 41 % Bet Now! Derbyshire and Somerset will lock horns in the match number 66 of the 2023 Metro Bank One Day Cup. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the County Ground, Derby on Friday, August 22, 2023, at 3:30 pm IST.

Derbyshire vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Derbyshire's campaign has come to a close as their hopes for reaching the playoffs have been dashed. Their performance in the current season has been lacklustre, managing to secure only 4 points across 7 matches and currently finding themselves in the 7th position on the table. In a recent encounter against Northamptonshire in Northampton, Derbyshire emerged victorious with a 4-wicket win. The key to their success was a commendable bowling display, restricting Northamptonshire to a mere 201 runs. With determined efforts, Derbyshire managed to chase down the target with a single over to spare. Notably, Matthew Lamb played a pivotal role in this chase, remaining unbeaten with a score of 63 from 82 balls. It's worth highlighting that this was only Lamb's second innings of the season, showcasing impressive composure as he guided his team to victory on a challenging pitch. Among the standout performers for Derbyshire this season, opener Luis Reece has been exceptional. He has amassed an impressive 392 runs in 7 innings, boasting an average of 56 and a strike rate of 86. Following closely is fellow opener Harry Came, who has contributed 313 runs in 7 innings, maintaining an average of 44.71 along with a strike rate of 101. Regrettably, the rest of the batting lineup has struggled to deliver the desired results for Derbyshire throughout the season. Notable exceptions include skipper Brooke Guest, who has managed to accumulate 248 runs in 6 innings at an average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 88.57. Turning our attention to the bowling department, Samuel Conners has truly stood out. Operating with the new ball, Conners has claimed an impressive 10 wickets in 7 innings this season, while maintaining an economy rate of 5.70. Another noteworthy performer is off-spinner Alex Thomson, who has enjoyed a successful season with 9 wickets in 7 innings and an economy rate of 6.15. In the match against Northamptonshire, Thomson showcased his peak form by recording his best figures of the season, taking 3 wickets for 41 runs.

The current season has been one of disappointment for Somerset, with only two victories secured out of seven games played. Their most recent match ended in a narrow 2-wicket defeat to Glamorgan. Choosing to bat first on a favourable batting pitch at Taunton, Glamorgan reached a comfortable 298-7, led by opener Andrew Umeed's impressive knock of 116 from 136 deliveries. However, this formidable score was not enough, as Glamorgan successfully chased down the target with 17 balls to spare. Andrew Umeed stands out as Somerset's standout batsman this season, having amassed a significant 441 runs in 7 innings at an impressive average of 63, accompanied by a strike rate of 91.49. Following Umeed, the next leading run-scorers for Somerset are Lewis Goldsworthy and James Rew, both having accumulated 208 runs each. Notably, Goldsworthy achieved this total in just 4 innings, boasting the second-highest average for Somerset this season at 52. His consistent performances with the bat suggest he will continue to make a valuable contribution in the upcoming match. Despite Somerset's somewhat lacklustre bowling performances this season, a few bowlers have managed to make an impact. Among them, Jack Brooks has proven to be the most reliable, capturing 8 wickets in 6 innings at an economical rate of 5.54. Additionally, Lewis Goldsworthy, beyond his batting prowess, has also excelled as a spinner, claiming 4 wickets and maintaining a tight control during the middle overs.

Derbyshire's chance of winning: 59%

Somerset’s chance of winning: 41%

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Derbyshire vs Somerset Betting Tips

Luis Reece has been scoring runs on a consistent basis and has scored four half centuries in the seven matches played. He has amassed a total of 392 runs in the tournament so far, he is one of the best players to bet on in the match against Somerset to score over 29.5 runs at odds of 1.87 offered by Pari Match.

Andrew Umeed's performance in the ongoing campaign has been outstanding, amassing a total of 441 runs across 7 matches. This impressive feat places the 27-year-old as the second-highest run-scorer in the current season. Maintaining an impressive average of 63.00, Umeed's record includes two centuries and a pair of half-centuries. Given his exceptional form, it is worth noting that there is an expectation for Andrew Umeed to surpass a score of 27.5 runs, with odds of 1.87 provided by Pari Match.

Derbyshire vs Somerset Toss Prediction

The pitch at Derby is renowned for its batting-friendly conditions that persist throughout the entire span of the match. Although there is some grass covering that can aid seamers initially, the surface tends to become flatter as the game advances. As the match progresses, spinners might find opportunities to come into play due to the development of wear and potential turn on the pitch. Generally, however, batsmen can expect favorable conditions here once again.

The highest team total achieved at the County Ground in Derby during this season's One-Day Cup is 302-2, accomplished by Derbyshire while successfully chasing a target of 299 against Sussex. Notably, four scores exceeding 290 have been registered at the venue in three matches so far. In light of this, the team batting first in the upcoming game should consider aiming for a target in the range of 280 to 290 runs.

Out of the three matches held at the County Ground in Derby this season, the team chasing emerged victorious in two of them. Similarly, during the previous season of the One-Day Cup, both matches hosted at this venue were won by the chasing team. Hence, the prevailing trend suggests that the team winning the toss is likely to opt for bowling first in this contest.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the County Ground, Derby on Tuesday is expected to be around 22 degree Celsius and 66% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 21 km/h. The forecast for Derby indicates a mild and warm climate, with alternating periods of cloud cover and sunshine.

Derbyshire Players List

Billy Goodleman, David Llyod, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Lamb, Mitch Wagstaff, Tom Wood, Alex Thompson, Anuj Dal, Archie Harrison, Luis Reece, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw, Harry Moore, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Samuel Conners, Suranga Lakmal, Zak Chappell, Zaman Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Harry Came Batsman Luis Reece All-rounder Matthew Lamb Batsman Haider Ali Batsman Brooke Guest Wicket-Keeper Harry Moore Batsman Thomas Wood All-rounder Alex Thompson All-rounder Mark Watt Bowler Samuel Conners Bowler Anuj Dal All-rounder

Derbyshire Recent Form

Derbyshire are out of the playoffs race and are joining this contest after beating Warwickshire in their previous encounter by one run. They sit 7th in the league table with 4 points in 7 matches.

Somerset Players List

Andrew Umeed, George Thomas, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, JT Langridge, Curtis Campher, Joshua Thomas, Lewis Gregory, James Rew, Craig Overton, Matt Henry, Shoiab Bashir, Cameron Bancroft, Imam ul Haq, Matt Renshaw, Tom Banton, Will Smeed, Danny Lamb, Kasey Aldridge, Ned Leonard, Steven Davies, Jack Brooks, Peter Siddle, Sonny Baker, George Bartlett, James Hildreth, Sean Dickson, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Ben Green, Josh Davey, Lewis Goldsworthy, Roelf van der Merwe, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Sajid Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role George Thomas All-rounder Andrew Umeed Batsman George Bartlett All-rounder James Rew Wicket-Keeper Sean Dickson Batsman Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder Joshua F Thomas All-rounder Danny Lamb All-rounder Ned Leonard Bowler Jack Brooks Bowler James Langridge Bowler

Somerset Recent Form

Somerset also had a terrible campaign this season, winning only two and losing their remaining five fixtures. They are out of the contention for the playoffs and they sit 8th in the ladder.

Derbyshire vs Somerset Head-to-Head Record

In the last five head to head matchups between the clubs, it is Somerset that hold the upper hand. They have won three and lost two of their last five matches with no game ending in a no result.

Somerset Won: 3 matches

Derbyshire Won: 2 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Derbyshire vs Somerset Betting Odds

Derbyshire to score over 28.5 runs before their first dismissal @ 1.87 (Pari Match)

Derbyshire possesses the opening pair of Harry Came and Luis Reece, who have showcased impressive performances in the current season. Notably, Derbyshire has achieved scores of 71, 134, 159, 48, 35, 77, and 33 runs in consecutive matches before losing their first wicket. This consistent record of surpassing 28 runs before the initial dismissal across these seven matches reinforces the potential of a promising betting opportunity. Both Reece and Came are leading the run charts for their team in the tournament, boasting averages of approximately 56.00 and 44.71, respectively. Given this context, it is reasonable to expect that Derbyshire will exceed the total of 28.5 runs before losing their first wicket in the match against Somerset. This prediction comes with odds of 1.87 as provided by Pari Match.

Derbyshire vs Somerset Top Batters

Luis Reece to be the top batter for Derbyshire

Luis Reece has gathered 392 runs across seven matches in the 2023 One-Day Cup season, achieving four half-centuries in the process. Reece stands as a dependable cornerstone in Derbyshire's batting lineup and has claimed the highest score in four of the seven matches he's participated in. We anticipate Reece maintaining his impressive form and emerging as the leading run-scorer for Derbyshire against Somerset.

Andrew Umeed to be the top batter for Somerset

Andrew Umeed is the 2nd highest run-getter in the One Day cup at the moment, with a total of 441 runs in seven matches, maintaining an impressive average of 63.00. He has recorded two centuries and two half-centuries during this period. Notably, he recently achieved a century in his most recent match. As per our projections, we anticipate Andrew Umeed to continue his excellent form as the primary batsman for Somerset in the upcoming match against Derbyshire.

Derbyshire vs Somerset Top Bowlers

Sam Conners to be the top bowler for Derbyshire

Sam Conners is having a great time with the ball in the ongoing One Day Cup. He has picked up 10 wickets in 7 matches and has been the most lethal with the new ball and at the backend of the innings. The Englishman picked up three in the last game and conceded only 32 runs. He has been the best bowler for Derbyshire in three out of the seven games played. We back Conners to deliver another match-winning spell and be the top bowler for Derbyshire against Somerset.

Jack Brooks to be the top bowler for Somerset

Jack Brooks possesses exceptional pace and has the ability to unsettle opposing batsmen with his well-executed inswinging deliveries. Impressively, he has secured a total of eight wickets across six matches. Notably, he stands out as one of the most economically efficient bowlers on his team, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 5.54 throughout the ongoing campaign. Additionally, Brooks presently holds the position of being the leading wicket-taker for his team. Given his current form and performance, it is anticipated that Jack Brooks will play a pivotal role as the primary bowler for his team in the upcoming match against Derbyshire.