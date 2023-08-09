Derbyshire vs Sussex Match Prediction DER 42 % Chance of Winning SUS 58 % Bet Now! Derbyshire will meet Sussex in a Group B clash of the brand new season of the One-Day Cup. The game is scheduled to be played at County Ground, Derby on August 9. The game will begin from 3:30 PM IST.

Derbyshire vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Sussex attracted many eyes after leading an ecstatic campaign in the last season. They topped their group with 6 wins and 2 losses in 8 games. However, their run did not last long as they were kicked out in the semis by Lancashire. This season could not get worse for Sussex this season as they lost both their games in this year’s edition of the One-Day Cup. With that, they are placed at the bottom of the Group B standings with no points and a net run rate of -1.500.

On the other hand, Derbyshire finished near the bottom of their group table last season. By the looks of it, Derbyshire had a similar fate in the initial two games of their campaign this season. They lost on both occasions and are placed 8th in the Group B standings with a net run rate of -0.648. Based on their performances, Derbyshire will go in as match favourites with a better batting and bowling line-up despite the bookmakers providing favourable odds for Sussex.

Derbyshire chance of winning - 42%

Sussex chance of winning - 58%

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Derbyshire vs Sussex Betting Tips

In the lead-up to this match, Derbyshire has faced two losses, making this game crucial for them. A win is essential to regain stability. Their batters have been pretty impactful in the competition whereas the same cannot be said for their bowling order.

Conversely, Sussex has also struggled, losing their first two matches, and they're currently at the bottom of the points table. A victory would allow them to surpass Derbyshire in the standings.

Derbyshire vs Sussex Toss Prediction

Opting to field first after winning the toss appears to be the strategic choice in this scenario. The team can capitalise on the favourable early English conditions and the new ball to focus on taking early wickets and restricting the opposing team's total to a minimum.

Weather Report

The County Ground pitch offers an advantageous setting for batting, as the ball comes onto the bat smoothly. Bowlers need to maintain precision in their deliveries due to the nature of the pitch. Expect the match to take place in approximately 21-degree Celsius weather, with minimal chances of rain. The humidity level is anticipated to be around 76 percent.

Derbyshire Player List

AK Dal, Haider Ali, TA Wood, HRC Came, LM Reece, Matt McKiernan, BD Guest (C), GLS Scrimshaw, ZJ Chappell, MRJ Watt, Nick Potts, JL du Plooy, MJ Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, AT Thomson, BA Godleman, WL Madsen, Archie Harrison, S Lakmal, S Conners, Ben Aitchison

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Lamb All-rounder Luis Reece All-rounder Haider Ali Batter Tom Wood Batter Harry Came Batter Brooke Guest (c ) Wicket-keeper Nick Potts Bowler Suranga Lakmal Bowler Alex Thomson All-rounder Anuj Dal All-rounder Sam Conners Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire scored 298 runs in both the games. Although their top order looks exquisite, their bowling has not been that impressive in the two games they have played. They will look to improve in that area to climb up in the standings.

Sussex Player List

Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Steven Finn, Tom Hinley, Tom Alsop, Tom Haines, Jamie Atkins, Will Beer, Jack Carson, Oli Carter, Tom Clark, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Sean Hunt, Cheteshwar Pujara, Dan Ibrahim, Archie Lenham, Ali Orr, Delray Rawlins, Harrison Ward, Aristides Karvelas

Predicted Playing XI

Cheteshwar Pujara (c ) Batter Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder Tom Haines Batter Tom Clark Batter Oli Carter Wicket-keeper James Coles All-rounder Henry Crocombe Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Tom Alsop Batter Aristides Karvelas Bowler Bradley Currie Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex lost their previous match by 3 wickets to remain in the bottom of the pile. The Sussex bowlers put on a better performance in comparison to the batters as they managed to pick up 7 wickets. They, however, could not stop the total being chased down in the end. The other batters in the team need to step up.

Derbyshire vs Sussex Head-to-Head

In their last five clashes in the format, Derbyshire managed to win three games whereas Sussex won one.

T20 Head-to-Head Records (last 5)

Derbyshire - 3

Sussex- 1

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Derbyshire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Derbyshire to score high before losing their first wicket

Derbyshire is blessed with a talented top batting order. Harry Came and Luis Reece opened for the team in both the games and posted the scores of 71 & 134 runs before their first dismissal. Came and Reece average at 56.50 & 59.50 respectively in the competition respectively. They have been consistent so far and the weak Sussex bowling will enable them to bat comfortably in the upcoming game.

Derbyshire vs Sussex Best Batters

Cheteshwar Pujara to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Cheteshwar Pujara will be leading his team in this season with his bat. He was the top scorer for the team and scored 624 runs in 9 innings at an average of almost 90. Pujara scored 23 runs in the first game but outclassed everyone in his previous game where he knocked an unbeaten 106 runs in 119 balls. He averages 129.00 in the competition.

Haider Ali to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

There are several names in the batting line-up who are doing pretty well in the competition. However, Haider Ali has been the highlight of the team so far. In his first game of the season, he scored 82 off 65 balls followed by his innings of 63 runs in his next outing. He is the top scorer of the team with 145 runs, averaging 72.50.

Derbyshire vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Jack Carson to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Sussex has not been the best with their bowling in their tournament. However, Jack Carson is doing his part in the bowling department. He picked 6 wickets in two games, averaging 21.33 and possessing an economy rate of 7.11.

Sam Conners to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

The bowling was a disappointment for Derbyshire in the past two games. Sam Conners has emerged as the top bowler for the team, picking 2 wickets with an economy rate of 5.82.