Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction
DER
40%
Chance of Winning
WOR
60%
List a
County Cricket Ground
Facts
- Worcestershire leads the tally by 3-2 against Derbyshire in their last five meetings.
- WOR are placed at the 3rd place whereas DER find themselves at the 7th place of the Group B standings.
Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning
Things are looking dull for Derbyshire who reside at the bottom half of the Group B standings. Derbyshire are placed at the 7th place of the points table with a single win and four losses in their five outings. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.202.
On the other hand, Worcestershire have displayed a strong front with their bat and the ball. They are third in their group table with four wins and two losses in the six fixtures they have played in. They have 8 points and a net run rate of -0.026. Their thumping victory in their last fixture will boost their confidence in the competition and further add fuel to their upcoming games.
Derbyshire’s position in the table is not a clear determination of their potential. However, the team is struggling with consistency that cost them games in the competition. Whereas, Worcestershire will go in confident from their last victory in the tournament. They have a pretty solid line-up of players and are expected to dominate the upcoming affair.
Derbyshire's chance of winning: 40 %
Worcestershire’s chance of winning: 60 %
Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips
Derbyshire has won only one game so far, but their consistent middle order performance stands out. In their last match in Derby, their top order played a crucial role in an 8-wicket victory while chasing 300. Meanwhile, Worcestershire struggled with a low score of 108 in their previous game but rebounded by successfully chasing 253 with 7 wickets remaining. Facing the challenge of bowlers like Logan van Beek, Patrick Brown, and Dillon Pennington, Derbyshire's strong batting lineup will rely on their top order to step up in this match.
Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction
In the matches at this venue, the team bowling first has emerged victorious in both instances. Given the teams' current form and batting capabilities, they would likely prefer to chase a target on this ground. Notably, successful chases of 299 and 300 runs have already taken place in the two matches held here.
Weather Report
The pitch appears favourable for batting, and players are eager to capitalise on the conditions. Anticipate a high-scoring game with openers aiming to perform well. There's a chance of showers in Derby on match day, with temperatures reaching 21 degrees Celsius.
Derbyshire Player List
AK Dal, Haider Ali, TA Wood, HRC Came, LM Reece, Matt McKiernan, BD Guest (C), GLS Scrimshaw, ZJ Chappell, MRJ Watt, Nick Potts, JL du Plooy, MJ Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, AT Thomson, BA Godleman, WL Madsen, Archie Harrison, S Lakmal, S Conners, Ben Aitchison
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Lloyd
|
All-rounder
|
Luis Reece
|
All-rounder
|
Haider Ali
|
Batter
|
Mattie McKiernan
|
All-rounder
|
Harry Came
|
Batter
|
Brooke Guest (c )
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mark Watt
|
Bowler
|
Suranga Lakmal
|
Bowler
|
Alex Thomson
|
All-rounder
|
Anuj Dal
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Conners
|
Bowler
Derbyshire Team Form
Derbyshire scored 247 runs in their last game. Although their batting order looks exquisite, their bowling has not been that impressive in their campaign. They gave away too many runs and nullified the team's batting efforts.
Worcestershire Player List
Usama Mir, Azhar Ali, Pat Brown, Jack Haynes, Ben Cox, Matthew Waite, Gareth Roderick, Joe Leach, Josh Tongue, Brett D'Oliveira, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Jake Libby, Mitchell Stanley, Adam Finch, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Josh Baker, Henry Cullen, Taylor Cornall, Kashif Ali, Ben Gibbon, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rob Jones
|
Batter
|
Matthew Waite
|
All-rounder
|
Ed Pollock
|
Batter
|
Kashif Ali
|
Batter
|
Jake Libby
|
Batter
|
Gareth Roderick
|
Batter
|
Josh Baker
|
Bowler
|
Cameron Jones
|
Bowler
|
Ben Cox
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Pat Brown
|
Bowler
|
Dillon Pennington
|
Bowler
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire have had a problem with consistency in the team. The team has a decent batting order but a much stronger bowling line-up. They picked all the wickets of Northamptonshire in their last game.
Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the two sides, Worcestershire won three games whereas Derbyshire could only win one.
Derbyshire Won: 2
Worcestershire Won: 3
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds
Worcestershire to face an early dismissal
Worcestershire had decent starts in their batting innings in the initial games. The duo of Brett D’Oliviera and Azhar Ali posted the scores of 26 & 24 runs before one of them lost their wicket. However, their opening line-up was changed in the next three games with the introduction of Ed Pollock and Gareth Roderick, who could not bear the responsibility well and posted 10, 5 & 2 runs before a cheap dismissal. Having said that, bowling will come easy to Derbyshire with the home ground advantage.
Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Top Batters
Harry Came to be the top batter for Derbyshire
Harry Came is a talented top order batter from Derbyshire and played consistently in the competition. He scored 40, 73, 94, 44 & 19 runs in five games and registered a total of 270 runs at an average of 54.00. He went out cheaply in his previous game but is in a terrific batting form.
Jake Libby to be the top batter for Worcestershire
Jake Libby posted the scores of 45, 24*, 14, 86, 3 & 82* runs in six outings. He has scored a total of 254 runs at an average of 63.50. Considering his form, he will be expected to carry out the batting responsibilities for the team in the upcoming fixture.
Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers
Luis Reece to be the top bowler for Derbyshire
The all-rounder, Luis Reece’s bowling abilities were on display in the previous game where he picked 4 wickets against Warwickshire. He has picked 5 wickets for the team in 5 games at an economy rate of 5.39.
Dillon Pennington to be the top bowler for Worcestershire
Dillon Pennington has bowled in 8 games so far and secured 8 wickets. He was fantastic in his last outing against NOR where he picked 3 wickets, giving away 47 runs in 10 overs. He has been pretty economical in the competition and will be a threat for already out of form Derbyshire.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Worcestershire
Derbyshire have won just one game so far but they’ve got a solid middle order that has delivered consistently. In their last match, Derbyshire went against Warwickshire and lost the game by 4 wickets. Batting first, DER scored 247 runs with decent effort in the middle order. However, their bowling order could not defend the target and gave away the victory to Warwickshire and conceded their 4th loss of the season.
On the contrary, Worcestershire are holding onto the top spots in their group table. They met Northamptonshire in their last outing and bundled out the team at 252 runs. Jake Libby could not pick any wicket whereas every other bowler in the team picked a wicket atleast. Chasing the target, Rob Jones delivered an impressive knock of 122 runs to drag the team through the victory line. WOR won the game comfortably by 7 wickets.
Worcestershire leads the win tally by 3-2 against Derbyshire in their last five outings. Derbyshire are struggling with form in the tournament whereas Worcestershire are taking away points in order to finish among the top in the group. They have a solid line-up of players complementing each other well. It is an easy game to predict with the odds favouring WOR to win the match.
Derbyshire to win the match @ 2.03 (Parimatch)
Worcestershire to win the match @ 1.67 (Parimatch)Bet Now!