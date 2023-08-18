Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction DER 40 % Chance of Winning WOR 60 % Bet Now! Derbyshire and Worcestershire will lock horns in the next match of the One-Day Cup 2023. The game is scheduled to take place at County Ground, Derby on August 18 at 6:30 pm IST.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Things are looking dull for Derbyshire who reside at the bottom half of the Group B standings. Derbyshire are placed at the 7th place of the points table with a single win and four losses in their five outings. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.202.

On the other hand, Worcestershire have displayed a strong front with their bat and the ball. They are third in their group table with four wins and two losses in the six fixtures they have played in. They have 8 points and a net run rate of -0.026. Their thumping victory in their last fixture will boost their confidence in the competition and further add fuel to their upcoming games.

Derbyshire’s position in the table is not a clear determination of their potential. However, the team is struggling with consistency that cost them games in the competition. Whereas, Worcestershire will go in confident from their last victory in the tournament. They have a pretty solid line-up of players and are expected to dominate the upcoming affair.

Derbyshire's chance of winning: 40 %

Worcestershire’s chance of winning: 60 %

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Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Derbyshire has won only one game so far, but their consistent middle order performance stands out. In their last match in Derby, their top order played a crucial role in an 8-wicket victory while chasing 300. Meanwhile, Worcestershire struggled with a low score of 108 in their previous game but rebounded by successfully chasing 253 with 7 wickets remaining. Facing the challenge of bowlers like Logan van Beek, Patrick Brown, and Dillon Pennington, Derbyshire's strong batting lineup will rely on their top order to step up in this match.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

In the matches at this venue, the team bowling first has emerged victorious in both instances. Given the teams' current form and batting capabilities, they would likely prefer to chase a target on this ground. Notably, successful chases of 299 and 300 runs have already taken place in the two matches held here.

Weather Report

The pitch appears favourable for batting, and players are eager to capitalise on the conditions. Anticipate a high-scoring game with openers aiming to perform well. There's a chance of showers in Derby on match day, with temperatures reaching 21 degrees Celsius.

Derbyshire Player List

AK Dal, Haider Ali, TA Wood, HRC Came, LM Reece, Matt McKiernan, BD Guest (C), GLS Scrimshaw, ZJ Chappell, MRJ Watt, Nick Potts, JL du Plooy, MJ Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, AT Thomson, BA Godleman, WL Madsen, Archie Harrison, S Lakmal, S Conners, Ben Aitchison

Predicted Playing XI

David Lloyd All-rounder Luis Reece All-rounder Haider Ali Batter Mattie McKiernan All-rounder Harry Came Batter Brooke Guest (c ) Wicket-keeper Mark Watt Bowler Suranga Lakmal Bowler Alex Thomson All-rounder Anuj Dal All-rounder Sam Conners Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire scored 247 runs in their last game. Although their batting order looks exquisite, their bowling has not been that impressive in their campaign. They gave away too many runs and nullified the team's batting efforts.

Worcestershire Player List

Usama Mir, Azhar Ali, Pat Brown, Jack Haynes, Ben Cox, Matthew Waite, Gareth Roderick, Joe Leach, Josh Tongue, Brett D'Oliveira, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Jake Libby, Mitchell Stanley, Adam Finch, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Josh Baker, Henry Cullen, Taylor Cornall, Kashif Ali, Ben Gibbon, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Jones Batter Matthew Waite All-rounder Ed Pollock Batter Kashif Ali Batter Jake Libby Batter Gareth Roderick Batter Josh Baker Bowler Cameron Jones Bowler Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Pat Brown Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have had a problem with consistency in the team. The team has a decent batting order but a much stronger bowling line-up. They picked all the wickets of Northamptonshire in their last game.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Worcestershire won three games whereas Derbyshire could only win one.

Derbyshire Won: 2

Worcestershire Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to face an early dismissal

Worcestershire had decent starts in their batting innings in the initial games. The duo of Brett D’Oliviera and Azhar Ali posted the scores of 26 & 24 runs before one of them lost their wicket. However, their opening line-up was changed in the next three games with the introduction of Ed Pollock and Gareth Roderick, who could not bear the responsibility well and posted 10, 5 & 2 runs before a cheap dismissal. Having said that, bowling will come easy to Derbyshire with the home ground advantage.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Top Batters

Harry Came to be the top batter for Derbyshire

Harry Came is a talented top order batter from Derbyshire and played consistently in the competition. He scored 40, 73, 94, 44 & 19 runs in five games and registered a total of 270 runs at an average of 54.00. He went out cheaply in his previous game but is in a terrific batting form.

Jake Libby to be the top batter for Worcestershire

Jake Libby posted the scores of 45, 24*, 14, 86, 3 & 82* runs in six outings. He has scored a total of 254 runs at an average of 63.50. Considering his form, he will be expected to carry out the batting responsibilities for the team in the upcoming fixture.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

Luis Reece to be the top bowler for Derbyshire

The all-rounder, Luis Reece’s bowling abilities were on display in the previous game where he picked 4 wickets against Warwickshire. He has picked 5 wickets for the team in 5 games at an economy rate of 5.39.

Dillon Pennington to be the top bowler for Worcestershire

Dillon Pennington has bowled in 8 games so far and secured 8 wickets. He was fantastic in his last outing against NOR where he picked 3 wickets, giving away 47 runs in 10 overs. He has been pretty economical in the competition and will be a threat for already out of form Derbyshire.