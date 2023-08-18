Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction

DER

40%

Chance of Winning

WOR

60%

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List a

County Cricket Ground

Derbyshire and Worcestershire will lock horns in the next match of the One-Day Cup 2023. The game is scheduled to take place at County Ground, Derby on August 18 at 6:30 pm IST.

Facts

  • Worcestershire leads the tally by 3-2 against Derbyshire in their last five meetings.
  • WOR are placed at the 3rd place whereas DER find themselves at the 7th place of the Group B standings.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Things are looking dull for Derbyshire who reside at the bottom half of the Group B standings. Derbyshire are placed at the 7th place of the points table with a single win and four losses in their five outings. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.202.

On the other hand, Worcestershire have displayed a strong front with their bat and the ball. They are third in their group table with four wins and two losses in the six fixtures they have played in. They have 8 points and a net run rate of -0.026. Their thumping victory in their last fixture will boost their confidence in the competition and further add fuel to their upcoming games.

Derbyshire’s position in the table is not a clear determination of their potential. However, the team is struggling with consistency that cost them games in the competition. Whereas, Worcestershire will go in confident from their last victory in the tournament. They have a pretty solid line-up of players and are expected to dominate the upcoming affair.

Derbyshire's chance of winning: 40 %

Worcestershire’s chance of winning: 60 %

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Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Derbyshire has won only one game so far, but their consistent middle order performance stands out. In their last match in Derby, their top order played a crucial role in an 8-wicket victory while chasing 300. Meanwhile, Worcestershire struggled with a low score of 108 in their previous game but rebounded by successfully chasing 253 with 7 wickets remaining. Facing the challenge of bowlers like Logan van Beek, Patrick Brown, and Dillon Pennington, Derbyshire's strong batting lineup will rely on their top order to step up in this match.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

In the matches at this venue, the team bowling first has emerged victorious in both instances. Given the teams' current form and batting capabilities, they would likely prefer to chase a target on this ground. Notably, successful chases of 299 and 300 runs have already taken place in the two matches held here.

Weather Report

The pitch appears favourable for batting, and players are eager to capitalise on the conditions. Anticipate a high-scoring game with openers aiming to perform well. There's a chance of showers in Derby on match day, with temperatures reaching 21 degrees Celsius.

Derbyshire Player List

AK Dal, Haider Ali, TA Wood, HRC Came, LM Reece, Matt McKiernan, BD Guest (C), GLS Scrimshaw, ZJ Chappell, MRJ Watt, Nick Potts, JL du Plooy, MJ Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, AT Thomson, BA Godleman, WL Madsen, Archie Harrison, S Lakmal, S Conners, Ben Aitchison

Predicted Playing XI

David Lloyd

All-rounder

Luis Reece

All-rounder

Haider Ali

Batter

Mattie McKiernan

All-rounder

Harry Came

Batter

Brooke Guest (c )

Wicket-keeper

Mark Watt

Bowler

Suranga Lakmal

Bowler

Alex Thomson

All-rounder

Anuj Dal

All-rounder

Sam Conners

Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire scored 247 runs in their last game. Although their batting order looks exquisite, their bowling has not been that impressive in their campaign. They gave away too many runs and nullified the team's batting efforts.

Worcestershire Player List

Usama Mir, Azhar Ali, Pat Brown, Jack Haynes, Ben Cox, Matthew Waite, Gareth Roderick, Joe Leach, Josh Tongue, Brett D'Oliveira, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Jake Libby, Mitchell Stanley, Adam Finch, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Josh Baker, Henry Cullen, Taylor Cornall, Kashif Ali, Ben Gibbon, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Jones

Batter

Matthew Waite

All-rounder

Ed Pollock

Batter

Kashif Ali

Batter

Jake Libby

Batter

Gareth Roderick

Batter

Josh Baker

Bowler

Cameron Jones

Bowler

Ben Cox

Wicket-keeper

Pat Brown

Bowler

Dillon Pennington

Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have had a problem with consistency in the team. The team has a decent batting order but a much stronger bowling line-up. They picked all the wickets of Northamptonshire in their last game.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Worcestershire won three games whereas Derbyshire could only win one.

Derbyshire Won: 2

Worcestershire Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to face an early dismissal

Worcestershire had decent starts in their batting innings in the initial games. The duo of Brett D’Oliviera and Azhar Ali posted the scores of 26 & 24 runs before one of them lost their wicket. However, their opening line-up was changed in the next three games with the introduction of Ed Pollock and Gareth Roderick, who could not bear the responsibility well and posted 10, 5 & 2 runs before a cheap dismissal. Having said that, bowling will come easy to Derbyshire with the home ground advantage.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Top Batters

Harry Came to be the top batter for Derbyshire

Harry Came is a talented top order batter from Derbyshire and played consistently in the competition. He scored 40, 73, 94, 44 & 19 runs in five games and registered a total of 270 runs at an average of 54.00. He went out cheaply in his previous game but is in a terrific batting form.

Jake Libby to be the top batter for Worcestershire

Jake Libby posted the scores of 45, 24*, 14, 86, 3 & 82* runs in six outings. He has scored a total of 254 runs at an average of 63.50. Considering his form, he will be expected to carry out the batting responsibilities for the team in the upcoming fixture.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

Luis Reece to be the top bowler for Derbyshire

The all-rounder, Luis Reece’s bowling abilities were on display in the previous game where he picked 4 wickets against Warwickshire. He has picked 5 wickets for the team in 5 games at an economy rate of 5.39.

Dillon Pennington to be the top bowler for Worcestershire

Dillon Pennington has bowled in 8 games so far and secured 8 wickets. He was fantastic in his last outing against NOR where he picked 3 wickets, giving away 47 runs in 10 overs. He has been pretty economical in the competition and will be a threat for already out of form Derbyshire.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win: Worcestershire

Derbyshire have won just one game so far but they’ve got a solid middle order that has delivered consistently. In their last match, Derbyshire went against Warwickshire and lost the game by 4 wickets. Batting first, DER scored 247 runs with decent effort in the middle order. However, their bowling order could not defend the target and gave away the victory to Warwickshire and conceded their 4th loss of the season.

On the contrary, Worcestershire are holding onto the top spots in their group table. They met Northamptonshire in their last outing and bundled out the team at 252 runs. Jake Libby could not pick any wicket whereas every other bowler in the team picked a wicket atleast. Chasing the target, Rob Jones delivered an impressive knock of 122 runs to drag the team through the victory line. WOR won the game comfortably by 7 wickets.

Worcestershire leads the win tally by 3-2 against Derbyshire in their last five outings. Derbyshire are struggling with form in the tournament whereas Worcestershire are taking away points in order to finish among the top in the group. They have a solid line-up of players complementing each other well. It is an easy game to predict with the odds favouring WOR to win the match.

Derbyshire to win the match @ 2.03 (Parimatch)

Worcestershire to win the match @ 1.67 (Parimatch)

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Shankar Shekh

Sportscafe's author

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