Durham vs Derbyshire Match Prediction DUR 61 % Chance of Winning DER 39 % Bet Now! The 29th match of the 2023 Metro Bank One Day Cup will witness Durham taking on Derbyshire. Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street will be the hosts for this contest. This Group B fixture is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 3:30 pm IST.

Durham vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning

Durham’s previous game was washed out due to rain. They shared points with Glamorgan and are positioned at the 5th place in the table standings with three points in as many games. They have a decent run rate of +0.900 as well. Skipper Alex Lees will be hoping that his side can deliver another clinical performance at home. With 156 runs in three games at 78.00, Alex Lees is Durham’s top-scorer this season. The side will also be relying on the likes of David Bedingham, Graham Clark and Michael Jones to do their part with the bat. The side will also be relying on the likes of Liam Trevaskis, Oliver Gibson, Paul Coughlin, George Drissell and Migael Pretorius to deliver timely breakthroughs. Liam Trevaskis leads the bowling attack currently with 7 wickets in three matches.

Following back-to-back defeats, Derbyshire registered a clinical performance against Sussex in their last game, picking up a 8 wicket victory with 50 balls to spare. Skipper Brooke Guest will be delighted with the performance his side put in as they registered their maiden win of the season. They sit 7th in the points table currently with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.046. The side will be relying on the trio of Harry Came, Haider Ali and Luis Reece to deliver with the bat. In the last game, Harry Came and Luis Reece established a 159 run opening stand. Came and Reece posted the scores of 94 & 92 runs respectively. Coming in at No.3, David Llyod played a match winning innings of 86* off 63 balls and helped his side in the run-chase. The side will be relying on the likes of Suranga Lakmal, Samuel Connors, Alex Thomson and Nick Potts to deliver timely breakthroughs. Sri Lankan pacer Suranga Lakmal claimed four for 60 runs in the last game.

Durham's chance of winning: 61%

Derbyshire chance of winning: 39%

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Durham vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Graham Clark might not be Durham’s leading run-scorer but has been the most consistent batter for them with scores of 72 & 79 runs in two games. He has accumulated 151 runs at 75.50 this season. Last season, he was their leading run-scorer with 277 runs in 8 outings at 34.62. Hence, we predict Graham Clark to score over 26.5 runs against Derbyshire. Haider Ali has scored 24*, 63 & 82 runs for Derbyshire in the three games he played this season. He has managed to score 169 runs in three matches so far at 84.50 and is Derbyshire’s 3rd highest run-scorer this season. Therefore, we predict this 22-year-old Pakistani batter Haider Ali to score over 26.5 runs against Durham.

Durham vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

Both captains will look to bat first at this venue as this pitch will be good to bat at early stages of the game and it might deteriorate as the match progresses. Last season, all the matches that were played at this venue witnessed teams posting 270+ runs. The bowlers must depend on their variety to stop the batters from scoring runs. The average first innings score here in the last five One-Day games is 293 runs with teams batting first winning only twice.

However, based on the recent matches the teams batting first will be more advantageous here. Hence, the skipper winning the toss must choose to bat first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on Friday is expected to be around 22 degree Celsius and 61% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 24 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Durham Players List

Ollie Robinson, Tomas Mackintosh, Graham Clark, Ashton Turner, Alex Lees, Michael Jones, David Bedingham, Jonathan Bushnell, Ben Mckinney, Luke Doneathy, Ben Stokes, Bas de Leede, Brydon Carse, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, Liam Trevaskis, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Robinson, Mark Wood, Wayne Parnell, Matty Potts, Nathan Sowter, Matthew Kuhnemann, Brandon Glover, Ben Raine, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, George Drissell.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Alex Lees (c ) Batter Paul Coughlin All-rounder Michael Jones Batter David Bedingham Batter Graham Clark Wicket-keeper Jonathan Bushnell All-rounder Ben McKinney All-rounder Oliver Gibson Bowler George Drissell Bowler Migael Pretorius Bowler Liam Trevaskis Bowler

Durham Recent Form

With all of their top-order batters firing, Durham are in fantastic form. Their top-order looks vicious right now and they don't miss any opportunity to punish the opposition’s bowling lineup. Their bowlers have also been at par with their batters and picked up wickets at regular intervals.

Derbyshire Players List

AK Dal, Haider Ali, TA Wood, HRC Came, LM Reece, Matt McKiernan, BD Guest (C), GLS Scrimshaw, ZJ Chappell, MRJ Watt, Nick Potts, JL du Plooy, MJ Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, AT Thomson, BA Godleman, WL Madsen, Archie Harrison, S Lakmal, S Conners, Ben Aitchison

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Matthew Lamb All-rounder Luis Reece All-rounder Haider Ali Batter Thomas Wood Batter Harry Came Batter Brooke Guest (c ) Wicket-keeper Nick Potts Bowler Suranga Lakmal Bowler Alex Thomson All-rounder Anuj Dal All-rounder Sam Conners Bowler

Derbyshire Recent Form

Derbyshire picked up an impressive 8 wicket win over Sussex in their last, all thanks to their top-order batters Luis Reece, Harry Came and David Llyod. They have lacked in their bowling department and will look to work on that in the matches to come.

Durham vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, both sides picked up two wins each.

Durham Won: 2 matches

Derbyshire Won: 2 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Durham vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to score over 26.5 runs before their first dismissal @ 1.85 (Pari Match)

Derbyshire’s talented opening pair of Harry Came and Luis Reece posted the scores of 159, 134 & 71 runs before their first dismissal in the three games they played. Came and Reece are the leading run-getters for Derbyshire this season and they average at 69.00 and 70.33 in the competition respectively. Against Durham in their previous meeting, Derbyshire’s opening duo managed to score 35 runs before losing their first wicket. Derbyshire’s opening duo will come out with all their guns blazing against Durham’s strong bowling lineup in the next game. Therefore, we back Derbyshire to score over 26.5 runs before losing their first wicket.

Durham vs Derbyshire Top Batters

Alex Lees to be the top batter for Durham

Durham skipper Alex Lees displayed a fantastic show with the bat in the last game, scoring 144 runs vs Sussex. The 30-year-old single-handedly ensured that his side managed to put up a mammoth total on the board. With this knock, he is Durham’s top run-scorer at the moment. Against Derbyshire last time, the southpaw scored 55 runs off 69 balls and was his side’s 2nd highest run-getter in that game. Lees averages at 78.00 currently which makes him the top batting prospect for Durham in the game.

Luis Reece to be the top batter for Derbyshire

The 33-year-old left-handed batter, Luis Reece has been in phenomenal form this season, scoring 211 runs in three games at an average of 70.33. He hasn’t been the top-scorer in any of the three games but scored a fifty in each one of them, which makes him the most consistent batter for Derbyshire. Reece posted the scores of 92, 69 & 50 runs respectively so far this season. Going back to the 2022 season, Reece was Derbyshire’s top run-scorer as well with 330 runs in 7 matches. Considering his recent run of form, we have backed Luis Reece to be the top batter for Derbyshire against Durham.

Durham vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers

Liam Treviskas to be the top bowler for Durham

Liam Treviskas, 24, picked up 9 wickets last season at an economy of 4.74 in 8 games last season. This season has turned out to be even better for the left-arm bowler as he managed to pick 3 & 4 wickets respectively in back-to-back games. This puts him second in the list of the top wicket-takers this season with 7 wickets in two games. He has conceded runs at an economy of 5.44 this season. He has been the best bowler for Durham in the first two games and we back him to be the best bowling prospect for Durham in the next game as well.

Suranga Lakmal to be the top bowler for Derbyshire

Sri Lankan pacer, Suranga Lakmal picked up four wickets in his quota of 10 overs, conceding 60 runs in his last game. He went wicketless in the game before but managed to be the top bowling prospect for his side against Sussex in the last game. The 36-year-old Lakmal has as many as 239 wickets in the format. His experience makes us believe that he will turn out to be Derbyshire’s top bowler in the game.