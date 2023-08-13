Durham vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction DUR 45 % Chance of Winning NOR 55 % Bet Now! Durham and Northamptonshire will lock horns in Match 36 of the 2023 Royal London One Day Cup 2023. The much-awaited Group B match is scheduled to be played at the Riverside County Ground, Chester-Le -Street on Sunday, August 13, with the scheduled start time being 3:30 PM IST.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Chance of Winning

Durham are coming off a 27 run victory over Derbyshire in their previous match. Batting first Durham scored 333/8 on the back of fine batting display from Graham Clark (89 runs off 78 balls), Alex Lees (62 runs off 61 balls), Michael Jones (56 runs off 56 balls) and Liam Trevaskis (76 runs off 54 balls) propelled Durham to a huge total. In reply to Durham’s huge total Derbyshire got off to a good start but fell apart in the middle overs as Durham bowlers bowled good line & lengths picking up wickets. South African pacer Migael Pretorious picked up four wickets backed up by George Drisell’s two wicket haul, Durham secured an easy win by 27 runs to register their second win of the season.

Northamptonshire are coming off a commendable win over Somerset in a high scoring game in their last match. Batting first Northamptonshire scored a mammoth 415/8 on the back of a magnificent double hundred from Prithvi Shaw. Shaw scored 244 runs off 153 balls smashing 28 fours & 11 sixes and a late flurry from Sam Whiteman powered Northamptonshire over the 400-run mark. In reply to Northampton’s huge total Somerset fought hard but ended up on the losing side as they were bowled out for 328 runs in 45.1 overs as Northamptonshire secured their second win of the season.

Durham Chance of Winning: 45%

Northamptonshire Chance of Winning: 55%

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Durham vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Ricardo Vasconcelos has carried his good run of form throughout the summer scoring runs with consistency. He has scored 85 runs in three matches scoring over 30 runs in his last two innings. Vasconcelos is one of the safest players to bet on to score over 23.5 runs at 1.83 (Melbet) and we back him to score over 23 runs against Durham.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

The pitch at the RiverSide County Ground, Chester-Le-Street is a balanced track that offers something for both batsmen and bowlers. Fast bowlers will be able to extract swing with the new ball, especially in overcast and cloudy conditions. Out of the 19 One Day matches played at this venue teams batting first have won eight matches, while the team batting second won 11 matches at this venue. The average first innings score in these matches has been 247 runs.

In the last five matches played at Chester-Le Street, the team batting first has won two matches, while the team batting second has won three matches. The average first innings score in these matches has been 265 runs. Based on the recent record and results at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-street, we predict that the team winning the toss will bowl first at this venue.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at the Riverside County Ground, Durham on Sunday is expected to be around 20 degree Celsius and 67% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 24 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Durham Players List

Alex Lees, Ashton Turner, Ben McKinney, David Bedingham, Jonathan Bushnell, Luke Doneathy, Luke Robinson, Michael Jones, Bas de Leede, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, Harry Crawshaw, Liam Trevaskis, Mitchell Jack Killeen, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, Graham Clark, Ollie Robinson, Tomas Mackintosh, Ajaz Patel, Ben Raine, Brandon Glover, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Matthew Potts, Migael Pretorious, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Raymond Toole, Stanley McAlindon, Wayne Parnell.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Graham Clark Wicket-Keeper Alex Lees Batsman David Bedingham Batsman Michael Jones Batsman Ben McKinney Batsman Jonathan Bushnell All-rounder Liam Trevaskis All-rounder Migael Pretorious All-rounder Scoth Borthwick All-rounder George Drissell Bowler Luke Stephen Robinson Bowler

Durham Recent Form

Durham played four matches and won two, lost one and one match resulted in no contest due to rain. They are positioned third in the points table with five points in four matches.

Northamptonshire Players List

Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Prithvi Shaw, David Willey, Gareth Berg, Angus Miller, Joshua Cobb, Justin Broad, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Sam Whiteman, Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Prithvi Shaw Batsman Emilio Gay Batsman Ricardo Vasconcelos Wicket-Keeper Sam Whiteman Batsman Luke Procter All-rounder Rob Keogh All-rounder Lewis McManus All-rounder Tom Taylor All-rounder Justin Broad Bowler Jack White Bowler Simon Kerrigan Bowler

Northamptonshire Recent Form

Northamptonshire played three matches, won two and lost one match. They are positioned fourth in the Group B with four points in three matches.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head Record

Both Northamptonshire and Durham clashed in seven One day matches. Northamptonshire holds a record of 2- 5 against Durham. Out of the two wins against Durham, Northamptonshire won one game batting first and one match batting 2nd, While Durham won four matches batting first and one match batting second.

Total Matches Played: 7 matches

Durham Won: 5 matches

Northamptonshire Won: 2 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 matches

Durham vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to score over 81.5 runs in the first 15 overs @ 1.91 (Melbet)

Northamptonshire scored 92 runs in their previous match in the first 15 overs and on average scored 85 runs in 15 overs and we back Northamptonshire to continue their good run of form and score over 81 runs @ 1.91 against Durham.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Top Batters

Alex Lees to be the top batter for Durham @ 3.05 (Melbet)

Alex Lees has been in phenomenal form smashing 244 runs in three matches in the season so far. In his last outing Lees scored 62 runs off 61 balls. Considering how good Lees has been in his last three innings, we back Alex Lees to be the top batter for Durham against Northamptonshire.

Prithvi Shaw to be the top batter for Northamptonshire @ 2.56 (Melbet)

Prithvi Shaw scored a magnificent double hundred in his last outing against Somerset. Shaw has been scoring runs at a high rate and is one of the most reliable batsmen for Northamptonshire in the season. He has scored 304 runs in three matches and is the leading run-scorer for Northamptonshire. We back Shaw to come good against Durham and be the top batter.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers

Migael Pretorious to be the top bowler for Durham @ 3.20 (Melbet)

The young South African pacer has been the most reliable bowler for Durham and has picked up six wickets in three matches. Pretorious picked up four wickets in his last outing and we believe Pretorious to continue his good run of form with the ball and be the top bowler for Durham against Northamptonshire.

Luke Procter to be the top bowler for Northamptonshire @ 6.80 (Melbet)

Luke Procter has picked up four wickets in three matches for Northamptonshire in the season. Procter has been very good with his line & lengths and is one of the stand out performers for Northamptonshire in the season. We back Procter to be the top bowler for Northamptonshire against Durham.