Durham vs Somerset Match Prediction DUR 65 % Chance of Winning SOM 35 % Bet Now! On August 17, 2023, Durham and Somerset are scheduled to face off at Roseworth Terrace in Gosforth. The match is slated to kick off at 3:30 PM IST.

Durham vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Durham's previous encounter saw them succumbing to Northamptonshire. Despite winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Durham struggled to post a total of 198 runs, a target that lacked significant challenge. Northamptonshire managed to chase down this total in just 25.4 overs, securing a six-wicket victory with 146 balls to spare.

Somerset faced a similar fate in their recent match against Gloucestershire. After winning the toss and opting to field, Somerset's decision proved to be unfortunate as Gloucestershire amassed an impressive 454/3, showcasing a remarkable performance. Somerset's batting effort fell short, as they were bowled out after scoring 256 runs in 38.2 overs, resulting in a substantial 198-run defeat.

Considering the circumstances, Durham enters this upcoming fixture with stronger prospects for success, having exhibited better form in comparison to Somerset.

Durham chance of winning - 65%

Somerset chance of winning - 35%

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Durham vs Somerset Betting Tips

Durham's batting lineup has displayed exceptional prowess, with notable performances from opener Graham Clark and captain Alex Lees, amassing 253 and 252 runs respectively. Additionally, David Bedingham and Jonathan Bushnell have made significant contributions, accumulating 162 and 141 runs each. On the bowling front, Liam Trevaskis has shone as the leading wicket-taker, securing eight wickets across four matches.

Meanwhile, Somerset's Andrew Umeed has delivered a truly sensational performance this season, amassing an impressive 289 runs over five matches. Close on his heels is Curtis Campher with 193 runs, while James Rew follows with 169 runs. In the realm of bowling, Jack Brooks has excelled as their primary wicket-taker with seven wickets, closely pursued by Curtis Campher with six wickets.

Durham vs Somerset Toss Prediction

The upcoming contest is slated to occur at Roseworth Terrace in Gosforth. The cricket pitch at this site favours batsmen over bowlers, as it doesn't provide many opportunities for taking wickets. On average, teams batting first at this venue score around 244 runs. In the 2022 tournament season, a match took place here featuring Durham and Surrey. Notably, teams that chase a target tend to have an advantage on this pitch. This trend was evident in the 2022 game, where Surrey, after winning the toss and electing to field, triumphed over Durham with a nine-wicket margin and 126 balls to spare. Given this pattern, it's highly likely that winning the toss will lead teams to choose to field first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast anticipates a rather overcast scenario, with a 60% possibility of precipitation and the likelihood of scattered showers in Gosforth during the match day. The temperature is expected to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Tomas Mackintosh, Ollie Robinson, Scott Borthwick, Paul Coughlin, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, Brandon Glover, Matthew Kuhnemann, Stanley McAlindon, Matt Parkinson, Ajaz Patel, Matthew Potts, Liam Trevaskis, Mark Wood, Jonathan Bushnell, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, George Drissell, Oliver Gibson, Mitchell Killeen, Ben McKinney, Ross Whitfield, Migael Pretorius.

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Wicket-keeper Alex Lees (C) Batter David Bedingham Batter Michael Jones Batter Ben McKinney Batter Jonathan Bushnell All-rounder Scott Borthwick All-rounder Liam Trevaskis Bowler Paul Coughlin Bowler Migael Pretorius Bowler George Drissell Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham is currently displaying a respectable form, securing two wins out of five matches played. Notably, both of their triumphs were achieved with substantial leads. They outperformed Sussex, emerging victorious with a convincing margin of 132 runs, and also conquered Derbyshire by a margin of 27 runs. Unfortunately, their encounter with Glamorgan was called off. However, their most recent bout against Northamptonshire concluded in a defeat.

Somerset Player List

Sean Dickson (c), Cameron Bancroft, Tom Banton, George Bartlett, Steven Davies, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Rew, Will Smeed, Andrew Umeed, Tom Abell, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, Lewis Gregory, Tom Lammonby, Ned Leonard, Craig Overton, George Thomas, Roelof van der Merwe, Sonny Baker, Jack Brooks, Josh Davey, Matt Henry, Jack Leach, Alfie Ogborne, Shoaib Bashir, Peter Siddle, Jamie Baird, Jack Harding, Joshua Thomas, Sam Young, Curtis Campher, Danny Lamb, James Langridge.

Predicted Playing XI

George Thomas All-rounder Andrew Umeed Batter George Bartlett Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Curtis Campher All-rounder Sean Dickson (C) Batter Joshua Thomas All-rounder Danny Lamb Bowler Ned Leonard Bowler James Langridge Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset has been in terrible form so far, with just one win in five matches. They are currently on a three match losing streak, and their most recent defeat was against Gloucestershire. Their sole victory this season came against Worcestershire, whom they defeated by 36 runs.

Durham vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Durham has won on more occasions in their head-to-head encounters in the past five matches, including their most recent encounter in the 2022 season.

Head-to-Head Encounters - Last Five Matches

Durham - 3

Somerset - 2

No Result - 0

Durham vs Somerset Betting Odds

Somerset to score more than Durham in the first ten overs

During Somerset's recent match against Gloucestershire, they successfully accumulated a score of 59/1 within the powerplay overs. In contrast, Durham faced off against Northamptonshire and struggled to reach a total of 36/1 in the initial ten overs, falling short by 23 runs at the same stage. Considering this, there's a chance that Somerset might replicate their performance from the previous match and outscore Durham during the powerplay overs.

Durham vs Somerset Best Batters

Alex Lees to be Durham’s Best Batter

At present, Durham's captain holds the position of their second-highest run-scorer, amassing a total of 252 runs across four matches. In the recent encounter against Northamptonshire, he contributed 34 runs from 55 deliveries. In the opening match against Sussex, he showcased an impressive performance, scoring 144 runs from 107 balls. Given his consistent form, Lees is likely to establish himself as their leading batsman in the next match.

Andrew Umeed to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Presently, Andrew Umeed stands as Somerset's premier batsman, showcasing remarkable performance on the field. He has gathered a staggering total of 289 runs within a mere span of five matches. In the recent encounter against Gloucestershire, Umeed exhibited his prowess by amassing 55 runs from 46 balls, reaffirming his position as Somerset's leading run-scorer. The likelihood of him emerging as their top batter remains quite strong.

Durham vs Somerset Best Bowlers

George Drissell to be Durham’s Best Bowler

George Drissell was able to secure a trio of wickets during the match against Northamptonshire, completing his spell in 6.4 overs while conceding 46 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 6.90. He currently shares the position of second-highest wicket-taker for Durham, having claimed six wickets across four matches. Based on his performance, it's plausible to anticipate him becoming their top bowler in the upcoming match.

George Thomas to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

In the ongoing season, George Thomas has successfully taken down three wickets in the course of five matches. In the match versus Gloucestershire, he secured a solitary wicket across seven overs, conceding 44 runs, which equates to an economy rate of 6.28. He could emerge as their top bowler in the upcoming match.