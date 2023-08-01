Durham vs Worcestershire Match Prediction
DUR
46%
Chance of Winning
WOR
54%
List a
Riverside Ground
Facts
- Worcestershire leads the tally by 3-2 in the last five contests between the sides.
- In their last clash in 2021, Worcestershire beat Durham by 46 runs.
Durham vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning
Both the teams had a disastrous campaign in the previous edition of the Royal London One-Day Cup, now known as One-Day Cup. The sides were placed in different groups but finished at the bottom of the points table with disappointing results. In their last game, Durham met Leicestershire and bundled out for 197 runs in the game. Durham tried their best to sway the match in their favour but had to taste defeat by 2 wickets. With a fresh start, Durham will have their hopes up with the addition of a few names in their roster.
On the other hand, Worcestershire had a similar fate as Durham in the previous season of the competition. They met Glamorgan in their last game of the season and were pretty expensive in the game. Their bowlers conceded 356 runs in the game. In reply, WOR could manage 337 runs in the game and hence, lost the game by 19 runs. Their batting line-up looked aggressive but lacked severely in terms of their bowling department. As both teams prepare to face each other, this could be an eye-opener for them as well as the audience.
Durham chance of winning - 46%
Worcestershire chance of winning - 54%
Durham vs Worcestershire Betting Tips
Durham is one of the very experienced sides and they have a strong batting line-up that can score big runs, but they lack consistency so far. Bowling has been their issue with bowlers lacking discipline and they rely heavily on all rounders. However, things might take a different turn this season with the entrance of new players in the squad. However, their potential will be revealed after a few days when all their players will be available to play.
Worcestershire has made a few changes to strengthen their squad and their bowling unit lacks experience in both pace and spin department. However, they might have an edge with a better batting line-up in the upcoming fixture.
Durham vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction
Both captains will look to bat first on this pitch as the pitch will be good to bat in the early days of the match and might deteriorate as the match progresses.
Weather Report
Chester-le-Street is renowned as a batting paradise, putting bowlers to the test as they strive to consistently trouble the batters. While the pitch might offer some assistance to the bowlers as the match progresses, it certainly won't be a docile pitch. On the match day, we anticipate bright and sunny weather with no expected interruptions, ensuring an ideal setting for the game to unfold.
Durham Player List
Ollie Robinson, Tomas Mackintosh, Graham Clark, Ashton Turner, Alex Lees, Michael Jones, David Bedingham, Jonathan Bushnell, Ben Mckinney, Luke Doneathy, Ben Stokes, Bas de Leede, Brydon Carse, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, Liam Trevaskis, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Robinson, Mark Wood, Wayne Parnell, Matty Potts, Nathan Sowter, Matthew Kuhnemann, Brandon Glover, Ben Raine, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, George Drissell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alex Lees
|
Batter
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Scott Brothwick
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All-rounder
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Ashton Turner
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Batter
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David Bedingham
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Batter
|
Graham Clark
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Wicket-keeper
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Bas de Leede
|
All-rounder
|
Brydon Carse
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All-rounder
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Ben Raine
|
Bowler
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Matt Potts
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Bowler
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Wayne Parnell
|
Bowler
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Nathan Sowter
|
Bowler
Durham Team Form
After reaching the finals in 2021, Durham's fortunes took a dip last season with just one win to their name. However, under the leadership of Lees, the team is determined to bounce back and show their mettle. Their batting line-up possesses the potential to ignite a similar run to the last four. The experience brought by Migael Pretorius and the fit-again Paul Coughlin will be invaluable, but it will be crucial for one of their younger seamers to step up and deliver crucial overs and wickets to bolster the team's performance.
Worcestershire Player List
Usama Mir, Azhar Ali, Pat Brown, Jack Haynes, Ben Cox, Matthew Waite, Gareth Roderick, Joe Leach, Josh Tongue, Brett D'Oliveira, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Jake Libby, Mitchell Stanley, Adam Finch, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Josh Baker, Henry Cullen, Taylor Cornall, Kashif Ali, Ben Gibbon, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adam Hose
|
Batter
|
Matthew Waite
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All-rounder
|
Azhar Ali
|
Batter
|
Jack Haynes
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Batter
|
Jake Libby
|
Batter
|
Brett de Olivera
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Tongue
|
Bowler
|
Pat Brown
|
Bowler
|
Ben Cox
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Charlie Morris
|
Bowler
|
Dillon Pennington
|
Bowler
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire is confronted with a challenging task of defending their trophy, especially after the significant departures of Robinson and Stevens. However, there remains hope if players like Denly and Evison perform well throughout the tournament. To increase their chances, they must begin the season on a stronger note than the previous one. Nevertheless, if they manage to achieve that, the possibility of another impressive showing remains within their reach.
Durham vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head
In the last five head-to-head matches between the sides, Worcestershire has won most of those games, leading the tally by 3-2.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Durham - 2
Worcestershire- 3
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Durham vs Worcestershire Betting Odds
Durham to score under 25.5 runs before their 1st dismissal
Durham had a disastrous time in their previous season and lost continuous matches in their campaign. They had a fragile batting order starting from their opening line-up. In their last five games, they scored 1, 17, 16, 4 & 52 runs before losing their first wicket in the competition. The renewed bowling order of Worcestershire would not take it any easy on the Durham batters.
Durham vs Worcestershire Best Batters
Jake Libby to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter
Jake Libby looks in fantastic form this year. He is one of the top scorers in the County Championship for Worcestershire with 909 runs in 18 innings at an average of 56.81. He was also WOR’s top scorer last season, scoring 332 runs in 8 innings at an average of 66.40..
Scott Brothwick to be Durham’s Best Batter
Scott Brothwick was one of the leading batters in the squad for Durham. Although their batting line-up was not very impressive, he led a decent campaign, scoring 212 runs in 7 innings at an average of 30.28.
Durham vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers
Matthew Waite to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler
Matthew Waite did incredible for Yorkshire in the previous edition of the competition. Worcestershire acquired Waite this season and has been blessed with his heroics with the bat and the ball. He picked 14 wickets last season with an average of 18.57 & an economy rate of 4.46. These figures should certainly emphasise his bowling talent.
Matthew Potts to be Durham’s Best Bowler
The young seamer, Matthew Potts will be our pick for bowling from Durham. The budding bowler did pretty well for Durham in the First-class games recently and is among the top wicket takers in the tournament with 46 scalps. He will try to replicate his performance in the limited overs tournament as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Worcestershire
In 2014, Durham clinched the title as the first champions of the Royal London Cup. However, their fortunes have dwindled since then, as they failed to qualify for finals in subsequent seasons. This time around, led by Scott Borthwick, Durham's batting will rely on the experienced players like Alex Rees, Graham Clark, Ashton Turner, and David Bedingham, while exciting talents Bas De Leede, Brydon Carse, and Liam Trevaskis add depth to their ranks. Their pace attack will be spearheaded by Matt Potts and Ben Raine, with support from Wayne Parnell, Miguael Pretorius, and Brandon Glover, and the prospect of having Mark Wood and Ben Stokes at times boosts their pace depth. Spin duties will be handled by Nathan Sowter and Ajaz Patel.
In contrast, Worcestershire has never reached the finals in any season of the Royal London One Day Cup, but they have shown promise by qualifying for playoffs in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. This year, Brett D'Oliveira will captain the team, and their batting unit will feature Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Jake Libby, Jack Haynes, Rob Jones, Mathew Waite, and Ben Cox. One of Worcestershire's concerns last season was their bowling, consistently conceding big runs to their opponents. However, they have potential in Josh Tongue and Dillon Pennington, who are expected to share the new ball, and the pace department further has contenders in Navdeep Saini, Charlie Morris, and Pat Brown. Their lead spinner will be Josh Baker, with Usama Mir as the backup.
Considering their recent encounters in this format, Worcestershire holds the advantage, winning three out of the last five meetings against Durham. Both teams will be eager to commence their campaign with a victory in this match. While Durham has potential with their experienced and exciting players, Worcestershire's better track record against Durham may give them the edge in this encounter.
Durham to win @ 1.95 (Parimatch)
Worcestershire to win @ 1.85 (Parimatch)Bet Now!