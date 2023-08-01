Durham vs Worcestershire Match Prediction DUR 46 % Chance of Winning WOR 54 % Bet Now! Durham will meet Worcestershire in the 4th match of the brand new season of the One-Day Cup. The game is scheduled to be played at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on August 1. The game will commence from 3:30 PM IST.

Durham vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Both the teams had a disastrous campaign in the previous edition of the Royal London One-Day Cup, now known as One-Day Cup. The sides were placed in different groups but finished at the bottom of the points table with disappointing results. In their last game, Durham met Leicestershire and bundled out for 197 runs in the game. Durham tried their best to sway the match in their favour but had to taste defeat by 2 wickets. With a fresh start, Durham will have their hopes up with the addition of a few names in their roster.

On the other hand, Worcestershire had a similar fate as Durham in the previous season of the competition. They met Glamorgan in their last game of the season and were pretty expensive in the game. Their bowlers conceded 356 runs in the game. In reply, WOR could manage 337 runs in the game and hence, lost the game by 19 runs. Their batting line-up looked aggressive but lacked severely in terms of their bowling department. As both teams prepare to face each other, this could be an eye-opener for them as well as the audience.

Durham chance of winning - 46%

Worcestershire chance of winning - 54%

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Durham vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Durham is one of the very experienced sides and they have a strong batting line-up that can score big runs, but they lack consistency so far. Bowling has been their issue with bowlers lacking discipline and they rely heavily on all rounders. However, things might take a different turn this season with the entrance of new players in the squad. However, their potential will be revealed after a few days when all their players will be available to play.

Worcestershire has made a few changes to strengthen their squad and their bowling unit lacks experience in both pace and spin department. However, they might have an edge with a better batting line-up in the upcoming fixture.

Durham vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

Both captains will look to bat first on this pitch as the pitch will be good to bat in the early days of the match and might deteriorate as the match progresses.

Weather Report

Chester-le-Street is renowned as a batting paradise, putting bowlers to the test as they strive to consistently trouble the batters. While the pitch might offer some assistance to the bowlers as the match progresses, it certainly won't be a docile pitch. On the match day, we anticipate bright and sunny weather with no expected interruptions, ensuring an ideal setting for the game to unfold.

Durham Player List

Ollie Robinson, Tomas Mackintosh, Graham Clark, Ashton Turner, Alex Lees, Michael Jones, David Bedingham, Jonathan Bushnell, Ben Mckinney, Luke Doneathy, Ben Stokes, Bas de Leede, Brydon Carse, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, Liam Trevaskis, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Robinson, Mark Wood, Wayne Parnell, Matty Potts, Nathan Sowter, Matthew Kuhnemann, Brandon Glover, Ben Raine, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, George Drissell

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees Batter Scott Brothwick All-rounder Ashton Turner Batter David Bedingham Batter Graham Clark Wicket-keeper Bas de Leede All-rounder Brydon Carse All-rounder Ben Raine Bowler Matt Potts Bowler Wayne Parnell Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Durham Team Form

After reaching the finals in 2021, Durham's fortunes took a dip last season with just one win to their name. However, under the leadership of Lees, the team is determined to bounce back and show their mettle. Their batting line-up possesses the potential to ignite a similar run to the last four. The experience brought by Migael Pretorius and the fit-again Paul Coughlin will be invaluable, but it will be crucial for one of their younger seamers to step up and deliver crucial overs and wickets to bolster the team's performance.

Worcestershire Player List

Usama Mir, Azhar Ali, Pat Brown, Jack Haynes, Ben Cox, Matthew Waite, Gareth Roderick, Joe Leach, Josh Tongue, Brett D'Oliveira, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Jake Libby, Mitchell Stanley, Adam Finch, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Josh Baker, Henry Cullen, Taylor Cornall, Kashif Ali, Ben Gibbon, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Hose Batter Matthew Waite All-rounder Azhar Ali Batter Jack Haynes Batter Jake Libby Batter Brett de Olivera All-rounder Josh Tongue Bowler Pat Brown Bowler Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Charlie Morris Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire is confronted with a challenging task of defending their trophy, especially after the significant departures of Robinson and Stevens. However, there remains hope if players like Denly and Evison perform well throughout the tournament. To increase their chances, they must begin the season on a stronger note than the previous one. Nevertheless, if they manage to achieve that, the possibility of another impressive showing remains within their reach.

Durham vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head

In the last five head-to-head matches between the sides, Worcestershire has won most of those games, leading the tally by 3-2.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Durham - 2

Worcestershire- 3

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Durham vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Durham to score under 25.5 runs before their 1st dismissal

Durham had a disastrous time in their previous season and lost continuous matches in their campaign. They had a fragile batting order starting from their opening line-up. In their last five games, they scored 1, 17, 16, 4 & 52 runs before losing their first wicket in the competition. The renewed bowling order of Worcestershire would not take it any easy on the Durham batters.

Durham vs Worcestershire Best Batters

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Jake Libby looks in fantastic form this year. He is one of the top scorers in the County Championship for Worcestershire with 909 runs in 18 innings at an average of 56.81. He was also WOR’s top scorer last season, scoring 332 runs in 8 innings at an average of 66.40..

Scott Brothwick to be Durham’s Best Batter

Scott Brothwick was one of the leading batters in the squad for Durham. Although their batting line-up was not very impressive, he led a decent campaign, scoring 212 runs in 7 innings at an average of 30.28.

Durham vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers

Matthew Waite to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Matthew Waite did incredible for Yorkshire in the previous edition of the competition. Worcestershire acquired Waite this season and has been blessed with his heroics with the bat and the ball. He picked 14 wickets last season with an average of 18.57 & an economy rate of 4.46. These figures should certainly emphasise his bowling talent.

Matthew Potts to be Durham’s Best Bowler

The young seamer, Matthew Potts will be our pick for bowling from Durham. The budding bowler did pretty well for Durham in the First-class games recently and is among the top wicket takers in the tournament with 46 scalps. He will try to replicate his performance in the limited overs tournament as well.