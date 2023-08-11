Essex vs Middlesex Match Prediction ESS 45 % Chance of Winning MID 55 % Bet Now! Essex and Middlesex are set to face off in this match, each eager to clinch a victory, given their lack of wins thus far. The game is scheduled to take place at Essex's home ground, County Ground, Chelmsford, on August 11, commencing at 6:30 P.M IST.

Essex vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Essex heads into this match following a recent defeat at the hands of Hampshire in their previous outing. Having won the toss, they chose to bat and posted a target of 236, losing nine wickets in the process. Hampshire secured victory with four wickets to spare and eight balls remaining.

Middlesex, having concluded only one match thus far, also suffered a loss to Hampshire. Hampshire's decision to field first resulted in Middlesex setting a target of 309/7. However, Hampshire emerged triumphant by 18 runs (via the DLS Method), having lost just five wickets in their pursuit.

Middlesex appears to have the upper hand going into this fixture as they seem to have a better grasp on their performance than Essex.

Essex chance of winning - 45%

Middlesex chance of winning - 55%

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Essex vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Simon Harmer and Beau Webster stand as the forefront batsmen for Essex, having accumulated 68 and 89 runs respectively. Across their two innings, these players have taken centre stage, with the next highest being Charlie Allison, who has contributed 38 runs. In light of their somewhat lacklustre batting performance thus far, these individuals shine as the standout performers for Essex.

In comparison, Middlesex's batting displays a more promising trend, even with only one innings completed. Ryan Higgins leads the charge with an impressive 78 runs, followed closely by Joe Cracknell with 64 runs. Their wicket-keeper batsman, John Simpson, follows suit with 35 runs. This track record suggests a dependable performance from them in the upcoming fixture.

Essex vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

The upcoming game is scheduled to take place at County Ground, Chelmsford, Essex's designated home turf. Historical trends indicate a preference for teams batting first on this pitch, as illustrated by the recent match between Essex and Nottinghamshire. Despite winning the toss and opting to field, Essex faced a significant setback. Typically, the average first innings score in 50-over matches at this venue hovers around 220. Among the twelve One Day matches held here, seven have been claimed by teams batting first. Given these insights, it's reasonable to anticipate that the team winning the toss will likely choose to set the target by batting first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast over Essex does not look particularly promising as there is a 50% chance of precipitation. Scattered showers can be expected and the temperature is likely to remain stable around 26 degrees celsius.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Nick Browne, Alastair Cook, Robin Das, Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Michael Pepper, Adam Rossington, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Daniel Sams, Paul Walter, Aaron Beard, Doug Bracewell, Sam Cook, Simon Harmer, Aron Nijjar, Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Ben Allison, Charlie Allison, Oliver Bocking, William Buttleman, Naivedyam Dwivedi, Eshun Kalley, Ronnie McKenna, Jamal Richards, Josh Rymell, Raymond Toole, Beau Webster, Noah Thain

Predicted Playing XI

Josh Rymell Batter Robin Das Batter Tom Westley (C) Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Noah Thain Batter Simon Harmer All-rounder Charlie Allison Batter William Buttleman Wicket-keeper Aaron Beard Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex's recent performance has shown inconsistency, which raises doubts about their overall confidence. Their demoralising loss to Nottinghamshire, with a margin of 168 runs, stands as a stark example. In their latest match against Hampshire, they faced a defeat by four wickets. There is ample room for improvement within their squad.

Middlesex Player List

Mark Stoneman (c), Joe Cracknell, Jack Davies, Joshua De Caires, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, John Simpson, Robbie White, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Chris Green, Ryan Higgins, Luke Hollman, Ethan Bamber, Blake Cullen, Tom Helm, Tim Murtagh, Toby Roland-Jones, Thilan Walallawita, Toby Greatwood, Max Harris, Ishaan Kaushal, Daniel O’Driscoll, Harry Seagrave.

Predicted Playing XI

Mark Stoneman (C) Batter Joe Cracknell Batter Sam Robson Batter Jack Davies Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder John Simpson Wicket-keeper Luke Hollman All-rounder Joshua De Caires All-rounder Martin Andersson Bowler Blake Cullen Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex has completed just a single match up to this point, resulting in a loss to Hampshire by 18 runs according to the DLS method. Currently, they seem to be in superior form compared to Essex, having managed to put up a competitive score on the scoreboard.

Essex vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

In the past five games contested between the teams, Essex secured victory on three occasions, including their latest face-off, whereas Middlesex emerged triumphant twice.

Essex vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Middlesex to score more than Essex in the first ten overs

Middlesex has completed just a single match until now, facing off against Hampshire. At the ten-over juncture, they tallied 55/1 on the scoreboard, losing their inaugural wicket in the same over. In contrast, in Essex's preceding encounter, which was also against Hampshire, they could only muster a total of 33/3. In terms of powerplay performance, Essex lagged behind by 22 runs and conceded two extra wickets compared to Middlesex's single loss. This discrepancy between the teams is significant, suggesting that Middlesex might exhibit improved powerplay scoring in the upcoming match.

Essex vs Middlesex Best Batters

Beau Webster to be Essex’s Best Batter

Beau Webster was the standout batsman in their previous game against Hampshire, crafting a notable 73 runs from 99 deliveries and claiming the title of the highest run-scorer in the entire match. He is currently leading Essex’s run charts with 89 runs. He can be expected to emerge as the best batter in the upcoming match.

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Higgins displayed an impressive innings, gathering 78 runs from 53 deliveries in their initial encounter against Hampshire, positioning himself as the second-highest scorer in the match. Currently leading Middlesex's batting charts with a strike rate of 147.16, it's reasonable to anticipate that he will reproduce his performance and once again lead their batting efforts.

Essex vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Tom Westley to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Tom Westley excelled as Essex's top bowler against Hampshire, securing two wickets while yielding just 22 runs across five overs, resulting in an impressive economy rate of 4.40. With a total of four wickets from two matches, he stands as the second-highest wicket-taker for the team. It's likely that Westley will continue to shine as their top bowler in the next match.

Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Luke Hollman emerged as Middlesex's premier bowler in their contest against Hampshire, securing two wickets across ten overs and conceding a mere 45 runs, resulting in an impressive economy rate of 4.50. Holding the position of Middlesex's leading bowler presently, it's reasonable to expect him to maintain his performance and continue as a key figure in the upcoming fixture.