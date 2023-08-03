Essex vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction ESS 35 % Chance of Winning NOT 65 % Bet Now! Essex will clash against Nottinghamshire in the 6th game of the brand new One-Day Cup 2023 at County Ground, Chelmsford. The game is scheduled to take place on August 3 and will commence from 3:30 PM IST.

Essex vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Essex had a horrible time in the previous season of the One-Day Cup. They finished at the sixth place of the Group B table with 3 wins and 4 losses in their campaign. They could only scap 7 points at the end of the season and failed to qualify for the play-offs. They met Hampshire in their last game of that season where they had to taste defeat by 3 wickets. Coming into this season, Essex met Lancashire in their inaugural game of the season. However, the weather did not play along and the match had to be abandoned mid way.

On the other hand, Nottinghamshire did pretty decently in their campaign last year. Nottinghamshire finished third in the Group A table with 5 wins and 3 losses in the competition. They met Lancashire in the quarter finals where it went all wrong for the team. NOT secured 338 runs in the game only to be outplayed by Lancashire who scored 341 runs with 3 wickets and 9 balls remaining. Ben Slater scored a ton for NOT while Hutton picked 3 wickets. But it was not enough to make it to the semis. They will be keen on changing that this season starting from their first game of the season against Essex.

Essex chance of winning - 35%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 65%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Essex vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Essex's last season was a big disappointment. They have a strong batting front and will seek to utilise the same. Some of the players will be busy with the Hundred. Hence, the responsibility will fall on the existing players to carry their campaign well.

Nottinghamshire will have to assert dominance right from the beginning of the competition. They had a superb last season but will look to step up further going into this game. They have a more balanced team in terms of batting and bowling and are expected to dominate this affair.

Essex vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

The cricket pitch at Chelmsford is usually good for batters. The average score here stands at 239 runs. The batting team has won here more on an average which is why the teams will look to bat first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The pitch at the venue is a batting pitch. On the game day, the temperature is forecasted to be around 16.3 degree celsius, accompanied with light showers.

Essex Player List

Charles Allison, Josh Rymell, Sir Alastair Cook, Doug Bracewell, Matt Critchley, Michael Pepper(wk), Aron Nijjar, Jamie Porter, Simon Harmer, Dan Lawrence, Nick Browne, Tom Westley(c), Jamal Richards, Paul Walter, William Buttleman(wk), Ben Allison, Sam Cook, Feroze Khushi, Robin Das, Daniel Sams, Luc Benkenstein, Adam Rossington(wk), Aaron Beard, Eshun Kalley, Shane Snater.

Predicted Playing XI

Josh Rymell Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Robin Das Batter Tom Westley (c ) Batter Noah Thain Batter Charlie Allison All-rounder William Buttleman Wicket-keeper Aaron Beard Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Aron Nijjar Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

After the emergence of the next rank of Eagles stars in 2023, how they have developed over the past year with more first team exposure will be key. With Simon Harmer once again available for this year’s tournament after international commitments kept him out of last year’s campaign, the youngsters will have a greater wealth of experience to look up to, which can only bode well.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Imad Wasim, Stuart Broad, Olly Stone, Alex Hales, Dane Paterson, Samit Patel, Tom Moores, Dane Schadendorf, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Loten, Brett Hutton, Haseeb Hameed, Jake Ball, Ben Slater, Steven Mullaney, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Calvin Harrison, Toby Pettman, Matthew Montgomery, Sam King, Fateh Singh, James Hayes, Benjamin Martindale

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Slater Batter Steven Mullaney (c ) All-rounder Haseeb Hameed Batter Will Young Batter Tom Loten Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Calvin Harrison All-rounder Dane Paterson Bowler Luke Fletcher Bowler Brett Hutton Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

How much of a drive the prospect of a home final truly is, is known only to the Notts team themselves, but even without that possibility, the Outlaws are still a well-balanced side that will pose a stiff test to anyone. If they are to play the final in their own backyard, improving their consistency will be key; they won two games in a row twice last season, but defeats punctuated their progress and left them unable to get on any real run of form.

Essex vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

In the last five head-to-head matches between the sides, both sides have won two games each.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Essex - 2

Nottinghamshire- 2

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Essex vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to score over 30.5 runs before their 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

Nottinghamshire did surprisingly well in their previous year’s campaign of the competition, especially in the batting department. Ben Slater and Sol Budinger opened for the team and posted the score of 12, 42, 22, 46 & 98 runs before either of them lost their wicket. Sol Budinger departure to Leicestershire will affect the team. However, NOT’s Haseeb Hameed who did equally well in his campaign last season. He scored 309 runs in 8 games at an average of 51.50. He will be expected to step up to the opening line-up. Moreover, Essex’s weak bowling order should enable the Notts batter to score well in the game.

Essex vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Tom Westley to be Essex’s Best Batter

The skipper of the team, Tom Westley, leads the team from the front. Last season, he amassed 335 runs in 7 games at an average of 47.85, laced with 2 centuries and as many fifties. What’s more impressive is his track record at home. He averages at 50.8 in the venue with striking over 90.

Ben Slater to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Ben Slater is, without any doubt, the best pick from the NOT’s batting line-up. Last season, he struck 432 runs in 9 games for the team at an average of 61.67, striking at 91.91. He smashed a century and three half-centuries in the tournament.

Essex vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Aron Nijjar to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Bowling has never been Essex’s strong suit. However, Aron Nijjar has taken care of the bowling order well in the team. Last season, he picked 7 wickets in 7 games with an impressive economy rate of 4.98. At the venue, he has picked 1.3 wickets on an average and possesses an economy rate of 4.58. In his first game of the competition against Lancashire, he picked 2 wickets.

Shaheen Afridi to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Shaheen Afridi has given all his money’s worth to the team. Since his arrival in the Vitality Blast for Nottinghamshire, his threatening bowling spells have picked 22 wickets in 14 games. With an impressive figure of 75 wickets in his 40 List-A career games, he is certainly a top class bowler.