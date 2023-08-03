Essex vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction
ESS
35%
Chance of Winning
NOT
65%
List a
County Cricket Ground
Facts
- The sides met last in 2017 where Nottinghamshire defeated Essex by 5 wickets.
- The sides are levelled at 2-2 in their last five meetings.
Essex vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning
Essex had a horrible time in the previous season of the One-Day Cup. They finished at the sixth place of the Group B table with 3 wins and 4 losses in their campaign. They could only scap 7 points at the end of the season and failed to qualify for the play-offs. They met Hampshire in their last game of that season where they had to taste defeat by 3 wickets. Coming into this season, Essex met Lancashire in their inaugural game of the season. However, the weather did not play along and the match had to be abandoned mid way.
On the other hand, Nottinghamshire did pretty decently in their campaign last year. Nottinghamshire finished third in the Group A table with 5 wins and 3 losses in the competition. They met Lancashire in the quarter finals where it went all wrong for the team. NOT secured 338 runs in the game only to be outplayed by Lancashire who scored 341 runs with 3 wickets and 9 balls remaining. Ben Slater scored a ton for NOT while Hutton picked 3 wickets. But it was not enough to make it to the semis. They will be keen on changing that this season starting from their first game of the season against Essex.
Essex chance of winning - 35%
Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 65%
Essex vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips
Essex's last season was a big disappointment. They have a strong batting front and will seek to utilise the same. Some of the players will be busy with the Hundred. Hence, the responsibility will fall on the existing players to carry their campaign well.
Nottinghamshire will have to assert dominance right from the beginning of the competition. They had a superb last season but will look to step up further going into this game. They have a more balanced team in terms of batting and bowling and are expected to dominate this affair.
Essex vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction
The cricket pitch at Chelmsford is usually good for batters. The average score here stands at 239 runs. The batting team has won here more on an average which is why the teams will look to bat first after winning the toss.
Weather Report
The pitch at the venue is a batting pitch. On the game day, the temperature is forecasted to be around 16.3 degree celsius, accompanied with light showers.
Essex Player List
Charles Allison, Josh Rymell, Sir Alastair Cook, Doug Bracewell, Matt Critchley, Michael Pepper(wk), Aron Nijjar, Jamie Porter, Simon Harmer, Dan Lawrence, Nick Browne, Tom Westley(c), Jamal Richards, Paul Walter, William Buttleman(wk), Ben Allison, Sam Cook, Feroze Khushi, Robin Das, Daniel Sams, Luc Benkenstein, Adam Rossington(wk), Aaron Beard, Eshun Kalley, Shane Snater.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Josh Rymell
|
Batter
|
Beau Webster
|
All-rounder
|
Robin Das
|
Batter
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Tom Westley (c )
|
Batter
|
Noah Thain
|
Batter
|
Charlie Allison
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All-rounder
|
William Buttleman
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Wicket-keeper
|
Aaron Beard
|
Bowler
|
Ben Allison
|
Bowler
|
Aron Nijjar
|
Bowler
|
Jamie Porter
|
Bowler
Essex Team Form
After the emergence of the next rank of Eagles stars in 2023, how they have developed over the past year with more first team exposure will be key. With Simon Harmer once again available for this year’s tournament after international commitments kept him out of last year’s campaign, the youngsters will have a greater wealth of experience to look up to, which can only bode well.
Nottinghamshire Player List
Imad Wasim, Stuart Broad, Olly Stone, Alex Hales, Dane Paterson, Samit Patel, Tom Moores, Dane Schadendorf, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Loten, Brett Hutton, Haseeb Hameed, Jake Ball, Ben Slater, Steven Mullaney, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Calvin Harrison, Toby Pettman, Matthew Montgomery, Sam King, Fateh Singh, James Hayes, Benjamin Martindale
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben Slater
|
Batter
|
Steven Mullaney (c )
|
All-rounder
|
Haseeb Hameed
|
Batter
|
Will Young
|
Batter
|
Tom Loten
|
Batter
|
Lyndon James
|
All-rounder
|
Calvin Harrison
|
All-rounder
|
Dane Paterson
|
Bowler
|
Luke Fletcher
|
Bowler
|
Brett Hutton
|
Bowler
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
Bowler
Nottinghamshire Team Form
How much of a drive the prospect of a home final truly is, is known only to the Notts team themselves, but even without that possibility, the Outlaws are still a well-balanced side that will pose a stiff test to anyone. If they are to play the final in their own backyard, improving their consistency will be key; they won two games in a row twice last season, but defeats punctuated their progress and left them unable to get on any real run of form.
Essex vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head
In the last five head-to-head matches between the sides, both sides have won two games each.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Essex - 2
Nottinghamshire- 2
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Essex vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds
Nottinghamshire to score over 30.5 runs before their 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)
Nottinghamshire did surprisingly well in their previous year’s campaign of the competition, especially in the batting department. Ben Slater and Sol Budinger opened for the team and posted the score of 12, 42, 22, 46 & 98 runs before either of them lost their wicket. Sol Budinger departure to Leicestershire will affect the team. However, NOT’s Haseeb Hameed who did equally well in his campaign last season. He scored 309 runs in 8 games at an average of 51.50. He will be expected to step up to the opening line-up. Moreover, Essex’s weak bowling order should enable the Notts batter to score well in the game.
Essex vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters
Tom Westley to be Essex’s Best Batter
The skipper of the team, Tom Westley, leads the team from the front. Last season, he amassed 335 runs in 7 games at an average of 47.85, laced with 2 centuries and as many fifties. What’s more impressive is his track record at home. He averages at 50.8 in the venue with striking over 90.
Ben Slater to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter
Ben Slater is, without any doubt, the best pick from the NOT’s batting line-up. Last season, he struck 432 runs in 9 games for the team at an average of 61.67, striking at 91.91. He smashed a century and three half-centuries in the tournament.
Essex vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers
Aron Nijjar to be Essex’s Best Bowler
Bowling has never been Essex’s strong suit. However, Aron Nijjar has taken care of the bowling order well in the team. Last season, he picked 7 wickets in 7 games with an impressive economy rate of 4.98. At the venue, he has picked 1.3 wickets on an average and possesses an economy rate of 4.58. In his first game of the competition against Lancashire, he picked 2 wickets.
Shaheen Afridi to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler
Shaheen Afridi has given all his money’s worth to the team. Since his arrival in the Vitality Blast for Nottinghamshire, his threatening bowling spells have picked 22 wickets in 14 games. With an impressive figure of 75 wickets in his 40 List-A career games, he is certainly a top class bowler.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Nottinghamshire
Essex had a good run of three big wins last season but were affected by two pairs of defeats, which hindered their progress in the knockout stages. Despite this, they have shown potential for a better season. This will be their second outing in the competition. They met Lancashire in the first game where LAN went in to bat first and scored 270 runs. Beau Webster picked 3 wickets for ESS but it was all in vain as the game was washed out due to rain with ESS’ scoreboard reading 23/2.
Nottinghamshire is a strong team with home advantage in the final. They performed well in the previous season's knockout stages, even with some key players away for the Hundred. Ben Slater has an impressive List A record, and Brett Hutton was the top wicket-taker in last season's One-Day Cup and the County Championship.
Comparing the two teams, Nottinghamshire seems stronger in both batting and bowling. They performed consistently in the previous season, while Essex couldn't advance beyond the group stage. Nottinghamshire has also won their last two encounters with Essex. Therefore, most people, including bookmakers, are favouring Nottinghamshire to win.
Essex to win @ 2.46 (Parimatch)
Nottinghamshire to win @ 1.54 (Parimatch)Bet Now!