Essex vs Surrey Match Prediction ESS 60 % Chance of Winning SUR 40 % Bet Now! Essex will clash against Surrey in the final round of group games of the One-Day Cup 2023 at County Ground, Chelmsford. The game is scheduled to take place on August 22 and will commence from 3:30 PM IST.

Essex vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Essex failed to recover their name after a dismal last season and find themselves at the 8th position of the Group A table with no chance at competing in the play-offs. They have won a single fixture, while losing on five occasions. They have 3 points and a net run rate of -0.899. They are coming from a loss against Kent by 60 runs, making it their third consecutive loss.

Surrey are not doing very well too. Like Essex, they have lost five matches and won one game in six outings. They are placed at the bottom of the Group A table with 3 points and a net run rate -1.511. They faced Hampshire in their last game where Hampshire beat them by a comfortable 8 wicket margin.

Purely based on their standings, Essex are placed above Surrey currently with a superior net run rate. They have batted better than Surrey despite many inconsistencies. Moreover, the Surrey bowlers have not yielded good results, slightly shifting the odds in Essex’s favour.

Surrey chance of winning - 40%

Essex chance of winning - 60%

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Essex vs Surrey Betting Tips

Essex's leading run-scorer this season is Charlie Allison, managing 250 runs from 6 innings. Khushi and Buttleman scored 50 runs each in their last game. Webster displayed his expertise with the ball as well, picking 3 wickets in the game.

Going into the next fixture, Surrey will not be particularly thrilled considering their run in the current season. Ben Foakes, Ryan Patel and Ben Geddes are the top scorers of the team. However, their other batters have not made much of an impact in their batting department. Cameron Steel has been carrying their bowling side.

The sides are placed at the bottom of the table with nothing to lose in the tournament now. They will try to end their campaign on a high note.

Essex vs Surrey Toss Prediction

Last season as Essex dominated almost every opposition on this ground, they won all their matches batting first. And the only loss they suffered here was while chasing a total. This season, there were three games hosted at the venue, two of which were won by the team batting first. Both teams will be looking to bat first and have runs on the board and back their bowlers to defend the total.

Weather Report

It is a great batting wicket and will allow the batters to play their strokes freely. The weather will experience sunny intervals changing to cloudy. The temperature is predicted to be around 25 degree Celsius during the game.

Essex Player List

Charlie Allison, Josh Rymell, Sir Alastair Cook, Doug Bracewell, Matt Critchley, Michael Pepper(wk), Aron Nijjar, Jamie Porter, Simon Harmer, Dan Lawrence, Nick Browne, Tom Westley(c), Jamal Richards, Paul Walter, William Buttleman(wk), Ben Allison, Sam Cook, Feroze Khushi, Robin Das, Daniel Sams, Luc Benkenstein, Adam Rossington(wk), Aaron Beard, Eshun Kalley, Shane Snater.

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Pepper Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Feroze Khushi Batter Tom Westley (c ) Batter Luc Benkenstein Batter Charlie Allison All-rounder William Buttleman Wicket-keeper Aaron Beard Bowler Jamal Richards Bowler Aron Nijjar Bowler Ben Allison Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex had a disappointing run with their batters in the squad. They posted only 227 runs, failing to chase the total of 287. But their bowlers have done well in the competition with their economy rate and picking consistent wickets.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns, Ben Foakes, Laurie Evans, Conor McKerr, Jordan Clark, Dominic Sibley, Cameron Steel, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Ryan Patel, Ollie Pope, Jason Roy, Nico Reifer, Matt Dunn, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Reece Topley, Nicholas Kimber, Tom Latham, Daniel Worrall, Chris Jordan, Thomas Lawes, Josh Blake, Yousef Majid, Amar Virdi, Gus Atkinson, Nathan Barnwell, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Sunil Narine, Sean Abbott

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Geddes Batter Ryan Patel Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Amar Virdi Bowler Josh Blake Wicket-keeper Tom Ealham Batter Rory Burns (c ) Batter Cameron Steel All-rounder Luke Griffiths Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler Daniel Moriarty Batter

Surrey Team Form

Surrey has a challenge to play their young team in absence of most of their squad members due to the Hundred. However, they can only rely on their batters so much. They have been bundling out completely in almost all games while their bowlers have not picked many wickets.

Essex vs Surrey Head-to-Head

In the last five head-to-head matches between the sides, Essex has won two while Surrey managed to win three games.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Essex - 2

Surrey- 3

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Essex vs Surrey Betting Odds

Essex to have a higher opening partnership

Essex has posted 43, 103, 9 & 33 runs for the first wicket in their last four outings respectively. Their opening order revolves around Feroze Khushi, Luc Benkenstein, Robin Das and Michael Pepper. They average at 50.00, 19.25, 13.66 & 47.00. On the other hand, Surrey lost their first wicket at 1, 0, 23 & 30 runs in their last four games. Dom Sibley (17.00) & Ryan Patel (35.50) opened for them in the competition. Evidently, ESS has done better in the opening partnership and are expected to do so in the upcoming game. Moreover, ESS has a competent bowling order and will look to pick quick wickets.

Essex vs Surrey Best Batters

Ryan Patel to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Ryan Patel has a tremendous amount of talent with the bat. His form has been shaky but managed to put up spectacular innings whenever he gained a good feat in the game. He scored 213 runs in 6 games at an average of 35.50. He was the highest scorer in the last game of Surrey with the score of 78 runs off 88 balls.

Charlie Allison to be Essex’s Best Batter

The batting line-up of Essex is disappointing. However, Charlie Allison’s splendid knocks remained consistent. He scored 85 runs followed by an innings of 44 runs in his last game against Hampshire. He scored 250 runs in 6 games at an average of 41.66.

Essex vs Surrey Best Bowlers

Cameron Steel to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Cameron Steel has been effective in the bowling department. He was wicketless in the last two games but will make a return against Essex who are prone to lose wickets against pacers. He picked 9 wickets, highest in the team, at an economy rate of 5.69.

Beau Webster to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Beau Webster is doing well in both departments and secured 12 wickets in his campaign this season. He maintains an average of 26.91 and an economy rate of 5.83 in the competition. He picked 3 scalps in his last game and leaked 38 runs in the 42 balls he delivered.