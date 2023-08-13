Essex vs Yorkshire Match Prediction ESS 47 % Chance of Winning YOR 53 % Bet Now! On August 13, 2023, Essex and Yorkshire are slated to compete against each other. Their encounter will unfold at Essex's home ground, County Ground in Chelmsford. The match is set to kick off at 3:30 PM IST.

Essex vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Essex is entering the upcoming contest on a positive note, following their recent triumph over Middlesex. Opting to bat first, Essex managed to amass a commendable total of 298/9. In the pursuit, Middlesex fell short by a mere three runs, resulting in Essex's first victory of the ongoing season.

On the contrary, Yorkshire's season so far has been underwhelming. Their last two matches were abandoned, and they suffered a defeat in their opening match against Kent. In that encounter, Yorkshire won the coin toss and elected to field, allowing Kent to set the target at 282/9. Unfortunately, Yorkshire narrowly lost by 2 runs, as per the DLS method.

Despite these setbacks, Yorkshire is approaching this upcoming fixture with a heightened possibility of securing victory against Essex.

Essex chance of winning - 47%

Yorkshire chance of winning - 53%

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Essex vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

At present, Charlie Allison is leading Essex's batting charts with an impressive tally of 108 runs across three innings. Trailing closely behind is their captain, Tom Westley, who has accumulated 101 runs in four innings. Although no other Essex batsman has breached the 100-run mark as of yet, Beau Webster and Simon Harmer are in close pursuit with 89 and 76 runs respectively. Notably, Beau Webster has effectively showcased his all-rounder prowess, amassing seven wickets thus far. In terms of wickets, Aaron Beard takes the lead with an impressive count of eight.

Yorkshire has only managed to complete a single match up to this point. Their top run-scorer is George Hill, who has gathered 35 runs from 18 deliveries. Following closely are the wicket-keeper batsman, Harry Duke, and their captain, Shan Masood, each with 31 runs. On the bowling front, Ben Coad and Matthew Revis have excelled, each securing three wickets.

Essex vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

The scheduled game will occur at County Ground in Chelmsford, which acts as the home venue for Essex cricket team. The pitch has a tendency to be advantageous for teams that choose to bat first. This characteristic was clearly demonstrated in the recent match held at this venue featuring Essex against Middlesex. In that game, Essex emerged triumphant by opting to bat first. Given this trend, it's quite probable that the team winning the coin toss in the upcoming match will also decide to bat first.

Weather Report

The cricket conditions seem promising with an anticipated temperature of approximately 23 degrees Celsius. The sky is expected to be partially cloudy, accompanied by a minor 20% chance of rainfall.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Nick Browne, Alastair Cook, Robin Das, Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Michael Pepper, Adam Rossington, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Daniel Sams, Paul Walter, Aaron Beard, Doug Bracewell, Sam Cook, Simon Harmer, Aron Nijjar, Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Ben Allison, Charlie Allison, Oliver Bocking, William Buttleman, Naivedyam Dwivedi, Eshun Kalley, Ronnie McKenna, Jamal Richards, Josh Rymell, Raymond Toole, Beau Webster, Noah Thain.

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Pepper Batter Robin Das Batter Tom Westley (C) All-rounder Beau Webster All-rounder Luc Benkenstein Batter Simon Harmer All-rounder Charlie Allison Batter William Buttleman Wicket-keeper Aaron Beard Bowler Aron Nijjar Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex appears to be on an upward trajectory, as they just claimed their first win this season after encountering two defeats and one abandoned match.

Yorkshire Player List

Shan Masood (c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Harry Duke, Shai Hope, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Matthew Revis, Joe Root, Saud Shakeel, Jonathan Tattersall, James Wharton, Dom Bess, Will Fraine, George Hill, Ben Mike, Jordan Thompson, David Wiese, Ben Coad, Mickey Edwards, Matthew Fisher, Matt Milnes, Adil Rashid, Jack Shutt, Neil Wagner, Finlay Bean, Ben Birkhead, Jafer Chohan, Ben Clifford, Dominic Leech, William Luxton, James Mukherjee.

Predicted Playing XI

Finlay Bean Batter Harry Duke Wicket-keeper Shan Masood (C) Batter George Hill All-rounder Will Fraine Batter James Wharton Batter Ben Mike All-rounder Matthew Revis Bowler Dom Bess Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Dominic Leech Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire’s form is rather difficult to predict at the moment, as they have only completed one match until now. After losing to Kent, their next two matches have ended in abandonment.

Essex vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head

Essex has been able to overcome Yorkshire on more occasions in their last five matches against each other, including their most recent encounter in the 2022 season.

Head-to-Head Encounters - Last Five Matches

Essex - 3

Yorkshire - 2

No Result - 0

Essex vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Essex to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire

Up until this point, Yorkshire has participated in just a single match, and their scoring rate during that game was quite disappointing. They encountered the setback of losing their initial wicket within the very first over, leading to the conclusion of their opening partnership after a mere three runs were accumulated. In contrast, Essex showcased a significantly more robust opening partnership in their recent encounter with Middlesex. Their first wicket fell in the sixth over, and their opening partnership amassed a notable 44 runs. Considering Essex's reliable performance, it's probable that they will maintain a superior scoring rate and an overall stronger opening partnership in the upcoming match.

Essex vs Yorkshire Best Batters

Tom Westley to be Essex’s Best Batter

Tom Westley, the captain of Essex, stood out as the leading batsman against Middlesex, crafting an impressive 80 runs from 90 deliveries. He currently holds the second-highest run tally within his team, amassing a total of 101 runs across four matches. Anticipations are high that he will reaffirm his role as the top-performing batsman for Essex in the next match.

George Hill to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Yorkshire has completed just one match so far, and George Hill was the top batsman against Kent with 35 runs from 18 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 194.44. There is a strong possibility he will emerge as the top batsman again.

Essex vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers

Aaron Beard to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Presently, Aaron Beard stands as the foremost wicket-taker for Essex, having secured a total of eight wickets across four matches. In the match against Middlesex, he managed to capture two wickets in six overs, allowing 47 runs to be scored, reflecting an economy rate of 7.83. He can be expected to emerge as their top bowler in the upcoming game.

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

In a solitary match, Ben Coad displayed an exceptional bowling performance by clinching three wickets against Kent. He delivered a total of ten overs, conceding a mere 16 runs, leading to an impressive economy rate of 1.60. It's foreseeable that he will manage to reproduce this remarkable achievement in the upcoming match.