Glamorgan vs Durham Match Prediction
GLAM
39%
Chance of Winning
DUR
61%
List a
Edgbaston Cricket Ground
Facts
- Durham leads the tally by 3-2 in the last five contests between the sides.
- Durham scored 427 runs in their last game against Sussex.
Durham vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning
Last season, Glamorgan grabbed four wins in eight games, ended up with eight points and finished fourth on the table, a point shy of Kent who sealed the final playoff spot. However, things are not looking well for the team as they are placed at the 7th place in the Group B standings with a win and a loss in two games. They will be ecstatic to climb further up and will be going into their next fixture with high enthusiasm.
Durham had a disappointing run in the tournament, finishing at the bottom of the table with a single win and 7 losses. They have changed things around this season and find themselves third in their group standings with a win and a loss, but a great overall net run rate. They were fantastic in their previous fixture where the batters surpassed the 400 runs mark in 50 overs. Although both sides possess the same number of wins and losses, there is a considerable difference between the team’s skills. Durham have displayed a far superior cricketing form since the tournament began and will be favourites going into the upcoming fixture.
Durham chance of winning - 61%
Glamorgan chance of winning - 39%
Durham vs Glamorgan Betting Tips
Glamorgan’s Colin Ingram looks in splendid form as he struck an unbeaten 115 runs in the previous game. Moreover, the batter will be supported by capable all-rounders in the team like Kiran Carlson and Ben Kellaway, who have been instrumental in both the departments of the game so far.
Durham stunned the world with a humongous total of 427 runs in their previous game. Alex Lees scored the most runs, 144 runs, for the team in the game whereas Bedingham’s 102 off 54 balls gave a rush to the audience witnessing the relentless hitting. Sussex was outmatched in the game as they could not reach the target and were getting picked one by one by the talented Durham bowlers. All the bowlers picked at least a wicket with Liam Trevaskis getting the most scalps, 3, in the game.
Durham vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction
The ground at Neath is a good batting surface but supports the pacers too. Based on the earlier games held at the venue, it is advisable to pick bowling first as the chasing becomes comparatively easier in the second innings.
Weather Report
The temperature at Neath is expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius during the game. The game may be interrupted by light showers during the fixture.
Durham Player List
Ollie Robinson, Tomas Mackintosh, Graham Clark, Ashton Turner, Alex Lees, Michael Jones, David Bedingham, Jonathan Bushnell, Ben Mckinney, Luke Doneathy, Ben Stokes, Bas de Leede, Brydon Carse, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, Liam Trevaskis, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Robinson, Mark Wood, Wayne Parnell, Matty Potts, Nathan Sowter, Matthew Kuhnemann, Brandon Glover, Ben Raine, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, George Drissell
Predicted Playing XI
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Alex Lees (c )
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Batter
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Paul Coughlin
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All-rounder
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Michael Jones
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Batter
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David Bedingham
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Batter
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Graham Clark
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Wicket-keeper
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Jonathan Bushnell
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All-rounder
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Ben McKinney
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All-rounder
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Oliver Gibson
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Bowler
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George Drissell
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Bowler
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Migael Pretorius
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Bowler
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Liam Trevaskis
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Bowler
Durham Team Form
Durham looks very strong in their batting line-up. Their top order is vicious and don't miss the opportunity to punish the opposite bowlers. Moreover, their bowlers have been an essential part in their victory in their last game as well.
Glamorgan Player List
Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd ©, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Northeast, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton (Wk), Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan
Predicted Playing XI
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Thomas Bevan
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All-rounder
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Eddie Byrom
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Batter
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Colin Ingram
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Batter
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Kiran Carlson (C)
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All-rounder
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Billy Root
|
Batter
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Ben Kallaway
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All-rounder
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Alex Horton
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Wicket-keeper
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Andy Gorvin
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Bowler
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Harry Podmore
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Bowler
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Jamie Mcllroy
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Bowler
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Ben Morris
|
Bowler
Glamorgan Team Form
Glamorgan has a well defined line-up of bowlers who have been decent in the two past games. Their batting line-up struggled in the first game but came along stronger in their next fixture against Derbyshire. They will have to play harder to have a chance at winning in their next game.
Durham vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head
In their last five head-to-head matches, Durham dominated in most games with a tally of 3-2.
T20 Head-to-Head Records (last 5)
Durham - 3
Glamorgan- 2
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Durham vs Glamorgan Betting Odds
Durham to score over 31.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)
Durham had a perfect start to their innings in both the games so far. Graham Clark and Alex Lees are the opening duo and average at 75.50 & 78.00 respectively in the competition. They are also amongst the top two run-scorers in the competition. Together, they posted 43 and 135 runs before their first loss in their innings. This should prompt you to pick this betting tip to earn a huge bonus. Glamorgan were gracious enough to leak 36 & 134 runs before they picked their first wicket in the two games they have played so far. Considering all the facts, DUR should score over 31 runs before their first wicket in the upcoming game
Durham vs Glamorgan Best Batters
Graham Clark to be Durham’s Best Batter
Durham’s last game produced many batting highlights from the team. Graham Clark scored runs as he did in the 1st game of the season. With the scores of 79 & 72 runs, he has been consistently scoring runs for the team in the competition. He averages at 75.50 in the competition. Although Lees has more runs than him, Clark’s consistency will put him as the top batting prospect for Durham in the game.
Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter
Colin Ingram is the top batter from Glamorgan. He has a total of 123 runs in 2 games and possesses an average of 123.00 in the competition. Although he bundled out for 8 runs in the first game, he retaliated with his smashing innings of an unbeaten 115 runs in his previous outing and was a big reason for the team's victory in the game.
Durham vs Glamorgan Best Bowlers
Liam Trevaskis to be Durham’s Best Bowler
Liam Trevaskis was fantastic for Durham and picked 9 wickets last season, maintaining an economy rate of 4.74. He came through in the first game this season as he picked up 4 wickets while bowling against Worcestershire in the first game. He continued his bowling wonders to pick another 3 wickets in his next game against Sussex. With 7 wickets and an economy rate of 5.44, he is at the top of this season’s highest wicket-taker list.
Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler
Kiran Carlson has been the best bowler for Glamorgan and has picked up 4 wickets in the first game followed by a single wicket in the previous outing. With a total of 5 wickets, he averages at 21.20 with an economy rate of 5.57.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Durham
In 2014, Durham clinched the title as the first champions of the Royal London Cup. However, they did not hover near the title past that season as they failed to qualify for finals in subsequent seasons. Durham has played two games in the competition. They lost their first game against Worcestershire in a failed chase by 42 runs. However, Durham exhibited a top class batting performance in their next game against Sussex. They scored 427 runs in 50 overs with the help of superb innings from the bats of Graham Clark (72), Alex Lees (144) and David Bedingham (102). The bowling order was aggressive too. They bundled out the Sussex squat at 295 in 40 overs to win the game by 132 runs. The huge victory put them 3rd in the points table.
Glamorgan failed to make the play-off last season. They also faced Worcestershire in their first game and had to taste defeat by 4 wickets. However, Glamorgan displayed a promising performance in their next game to win the game against Derbyshire. In the game, GLA conceded 298 runs bowling first. Ben Kellaway picked 3 wickets and was the most successful bowler from Glamorgan in the game. However, their batting line-up did not disappoint with splendid performances from whoever came to bat at the crease. Colin Ingram stole the show with his innings of 115 off 108 balls.
In their last five clashes, Durham managed to win three of those fixtures whereas Glamorgan won two. Although the teams have equal wins in the competition, Durham has a better line-up of batters in the team. From their current form, Durham has the momentum and firepower to outplay Glamorgan in the upcoming fixture. Going into this game, choosing Durham as winners would be a wise decision.
Glamorgan to win @ 2.24 (Parimatch)
Durham to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch)Bet Now!