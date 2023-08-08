Glamorgan vs Durham Match Prediction GLAM 39 % Chance of Winning DUR 61 % Bet Now! In the next Group B clash, Glamorgan will go against Durham in the One Day Cup 2023. The match is scheduled to be played at the Gnoll, Neath on August 8. The game will begin from 3:30 PM IST.

Durham vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Last season, Glamorgan grabbed four wins in eight games, ended up with eight points and finished fourth on the table, a point shy of Kent who sealed the final playoff spot. However, things are not looking well for the team as they are placed at the 7th place in the Group B standings with a win and a loss in two games. They will be ecstatic to climb further up and will be going into their next fixture with high enthusiasm.

Durham had a disappointing run in the tournament, finishing at the bottom of the table with a single win and 7 losses. They have changed things around this season and find themselves third in their group standings with a win and a loss, but a great overall net run rate. They were fantastic in their previous fixture where the batters surpassed the 400 runs mark in 50 overs. Although both sides possess the same number of wins and losses, there is a considerable difference between the team’s skills. Durham have displayed a far superior cricketing form since the tournament began and will be favourites going into the upcoming fixture.

Durham chance of winning - 61%

Glamorgan chance of winning - 39%

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Durham vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

Glamorgan’s Colin Ingram looks in splendid form as he struck an unbeaten 115 runs in the previous game. Moreover, the batter will be supported by capable all-rounders in the team like Kiran Carlson and Ben Kellaway, who have been instrumental in both the departments of the game so far.

Durham stunned the world with a humongous total of 427 runs in their previous game. Alex Lees scored the most runs, 144 runs, for the team in the game whereas Bedingham’s 102 off 54 balls gave a rush to the audience witnessing the relentless hitting. Sussex was outmatched in the game as they could not reach the target and were getting picked one by one by the talented Durham bowlers. All the bowlers picked at least a wicket with Liam Trevaskis getting the most scalps, 3, in the game.

Durham vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

The ground at Neath is a good batting surface but supports the pacers too. Based on the earlier games held at the venue, it is advisable to pick bowling first as the chasing becomes comparatively easier in the second innings.

Weather Report

The temperature at Neath is expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius during the game. The game may be interrupted by light showers during the fixture.

Durham Player List

Ollie Robinson, Tomas Mackintosh, Graham Clark, Ashton Turner, Alex Lees, Michael Jones, David Bedingham, Jonathan Bushnell, Ben Mckinney, Luke Doneathy, Ben Stokes, Bas de Leede, Brydon Carse, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, Liam Trevaskis, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Robinson, Mark Wood, Wayne Parnell, Matty Potts, Nathan Sowter, Matthew Kuhnemann, Brandon Glover, Ben Raine, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, George Drissell

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (c ) Batter Paul Coughlin All-rounder Michael Jones Batter David Bedingham Batter Graham Clark Wicket-keeper Jonathan Bushnell All-rounder Ben McKinney All-rounder Oliver Gibson Bowler George Drissell Bowler Migael Pretorius Bowler Liam Trevaskis Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham looks very strong in their batting line-up. Their top order is vicious and don't miss the opportunity to punish the opposite bowlers. Moreover, their bowlers have been an essential part in their victory in their last game as well.

Glamorgan Player List

Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd ©, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Northeast, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton (Wk), Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan

Predicted Playing XI

Thomas Bevan All-rounder Eddie Byrom Batter Colin Ingram Batter Kiran Carlson (C) All-rounder Billy Root Batter Ben Kallaway All-rounder Alex Horton Wicket-keeper Andy Gorvin Bowler Harry Podmore Bowler Jamie Mcllroy Bowler Ben Morris Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan has a well defined line-up of bowlers who have been decent in the two past games. Their batting line-up struggled in the first game but came along stronger in their next fixture against Derbyshire. They will have to play harder to have a chance at winning in their next game.

Durham vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head

In their last five head-to-head matches, Durham dominated in most games with a tally of 3-2.

T20 Head-to-Head Records (last 5)

Durham - 3

Glamorgan- 2

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Durham vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Durham to score over 31.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

Durham had a perfect start to their innings in both the games so far. Graham Clark and Alex Lees are the opening duo and average at 75.50 & 78.00 respectively in the competition. They are also amongst the top two run-scorers in the competition. Together, they posted 43 and 135 runs before their first loss in their innings. This should prompt you to pick this betting tip to earn a huge bonus. Glamorgan were gracious enough to leak 36 & 134 runs before they picked their first wicket in the two games they have played so far. Considering all the facts, DUR should score over 31 runs before their first wicket in the upcoming game

Durham vs Glamorgan Best Batters

Graham Clark to be Durham’s Best Batter

Durham’s last game produced many batting highlights from the team. Graham Clark scored runs as he did in the 1st game of the season. With the scores of 79 & 72 runs, he has been consistently scoring runs for the team in the competition. He averages at 75.50 in the competition. Although Lees has more runs than him, Clark’s consistency will put him as the top batting prospect for Durham in the game.

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Colin Ingram is the top batter from Glamorgan. He has a total of 123 runs in 2 games and possesses an average of 123.00 in the competition. Although he bundled out for 8 runs in the first game, he retaliated with his smashing innings of an unbeaten 115 runs in his previous outing and was a big reason for the team's victory in the game.

Durham vs Glamorgan Best Bowlers

Liam Trevaskis to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Liam Trevaskis was fantastic for Durham and picked 9 wickets last season, maintaining an economy rate of 4.74. He came through in the first game this season as he picked up 4 wickets while bowling against Worcestershire in the first game. He continued his bowling wonders to pick another 3 wickets in his next game against Sussex. With 7 wickets and an economy rate of 5.44, he is at the top of this season’s highest wicket-taker list.

Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Kiran Carlson has been the best bowler for Glamorgan and has picked up 4 wickets in the first game followed by a single wicket in the previous outing. With a total of 5 wickets, he averages at 21.20 with an economy rate of 5.57.