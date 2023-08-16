Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction
GLAM
55%
Chance of Winning
GLO
45%
List a
Sophia Gardens
Facts
- Glamorgan leads the win tally by 3-2 against Gloucestershire in their last five clashes.
- James Bracey (GLO) played an unbeaten innings of 224 runs in his last game.
Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning
Glamorgan did not have the best start to their campaign in the competition. With a loss, they only wanted to move forward in hope for better results in the tournament. They went to lose another game but won two matches as well. With 2 wins and as many losses, they are placed at the 5th place of the Group B standings, having 5 points and a net run rate of -0.178.
On the other hand, Gloucestershire are doing much better than the former in the tournament. GLO had an ecstatic start to their campaign where they established two victories. They lost the next two fixtures but regained control after they dominated over Somerset in their recent outing. They have 3 wins and 2 losses in the competition. With 6 points and a net run rate of 0.134, they are stationed at the third place of the Group B standings.
Although GLO are placed higher than GLA in the standings, Glamorgan has better chances at winning the fixture. Gloucestershire has a great bowling order but they lack majorly in their batting department with only few batters in the team scoring runs for them. Glamorgan has a better batting line-up that will bode well at Sophia Gardens.
Glamorgan chance of winning - 55
Gloucestershire chance of winning - 45%
Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips
In the recent match at Hove, Glamorgan secured a four-wicket victory against Sussex. Key batters for Glamorgan include Kiran Carlson, Colin Ingram, Sam Northeast, Edward Byrom, and Ben Kellaway. Zain-Ul-Hassan impressed with the ball, taking 4 for 25, while Kiran Carlson also performed well, claiming 3 for 43.
Gloucestershire had a dominant 198-run win over Somerset, led by James Bracey's double century. This win has placed Gloucestershire at the third spot in the league standings. The team's batting strength lies with James Bracey, Harry Tector, Oliver Price, Chris Dent, and Jack Taylor. In the previous match, Paul van Meekeren and Josh Shaw stood out with three wickets each.
Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction
Both the sides will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the opposing team to a minimal score. The average first innings at Sophia Gardens is around 220 runs.
Weather Report
The pitch at Sophia Gardens is expected to favour the batsmen, promising a high-scoring match. Bowlers can expect a challenging time on this wicket. Luckily, the weather forecast indicates ideal conditions with no rain expected during the game.
Glamorgan Player List
Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd ©, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Northeast, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton (Wk), Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Thomas Bevan
|
All-rounder
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Eddie Byrom
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Batter
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Colin Ingram
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Batter
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Kiran Carlson (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Northeast
|
Batter
|
Ben Kallaway
|
All-rounder
|
Alex Horton
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Wicket-keeper
|
Zain-ul-Hassan
|
Bowler
|
Timm van der Gugten
|
Bowler
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Jamie Mcllroy
|
Bowler
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Prem Sisodiya
|
Bowler
Glamorgan Team Form
Glamorgan boasts a distinct set of bowlers who have demonstrated potential in past matches. Despite initial struggles, their batting lineup displayed increased determination in subsequent games. The aggressive top-order batsmen have effectively amassed the required runs in these matches.
Gloucestershire Player List
Chris Dent, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Luke Charlesworth, Tom Price, Ben Wells (wk), Zafar Gohar, M de Lange, Tom Smith (C), Josh Shaw, Ajeet Dale, Ben Charlesworth, Tom Lace, Joe Phillips, Oliver Price, MS Harris, G Roelofsen, James Bracey, Jack Taylor, Matt Taylor, William Naish, Zaman Akhter, Jared Warner, PA van Meekeren, Dominic Goodman, David Payne
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chris Dent
|
Batter
|
Graeme van Buuren
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Taylor
|
Batter
|
Josh Shaw
|
Bowler
|
James Bracey (c )
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Oliver Price
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Price
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Smith
|
Bowler
|
Paul van Meekeren
|
Bowler
|
Anwar Ali
|
Bowler
|
Harry Tector
|
Batter
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire have been on an incredible run since the end of the last season. They were suffering from inconsistencies in their batting order but their last outing instilled a lot of confidence among the squad members. They scored 454 runs in the previous outing against Somerset.
Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head
In their last five head-to-head matches, Glamorgan leads the win tally by 3-2 against Gloucestershire.
T20 Head-to-Head Records (last 5)
Gloucestershire - 2
Glamorgan- 3
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds
Gloucestershire to score over 28.5 runs before 1st dismissal ( 1.85 @ Parimatch )
Gloucestershire had experimented several times with their opening pair until they arrived at the best option. Ben Charlesworth, Tom Price gave it a go alongside Cris Dent in the opening line-up but were able to post 15, 35 & 0 before their first dismissal. The skipper, James Bracey stepped in and opened with Dent to post the scores of 40 & 105 runs before their first dismissal. Bracey and Dent average at 28.60 & 69.50 respectively in the competition and are capable of reeling in a bundle of runs in the beginning of the game.
Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Best Batters
Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter
Colin Ingram is the top batter from Glamorgan. He has a total of 196 runs in 3 games and possesses an average of 98.00 in the competition. He smashed 73 runs in his last outing and is an asset for the team in the top order.
Jack Taylor to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter
Jack Taylore has been a blessing for the team in the middle order. He scored a total of 234 runs in four games he batted in with an average of 78.00. He struck 51*, 7, 55 & 121 runs in those innings. With those consistent knocks, the team can rely upon Taylor to deliver a promising innings.
Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers
Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler
Kiran Carlson has been the best bowler for Glamorgan and has picked up 8 wickets in the competition for Glamorgan. He picked 3 wickets in his last outing and will be relied upon for picking important scalps.
Tom Price to be the top bowler for Gloucestershire
Tom Price is shining with the ball whereas his brother is doing the same with the bat. He has picked 8 wickets in three games so far for the team. What’s more impressive is his economic spells. He averages at 17.75 with an economy rate of 4.28. He picked 2 wickets in his last outing against Somerset.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Glamorgan
Gloucestershire lifted their only title in the 2016 season when they won the finals against Surrey. After a dismal season last year, they are keen on winning the competition again. They are on the right track with three victories in their five fixtures so far in the competition. They are coming from an impressive win against Somerset in their last outing. Batting first, GLO scored 454 runs in their innings with an ecstatic innings of 224 runs from the bat of James Bracey. GLO managed to defend the target and bundled out the entire Somerset squad at 256 runs, winning the game by 198 runs.
On the other hand, Glamorgan also registered a victory against Sussex by 4 wickets. Sussex managed to put across 276 runs. Kiran Carlson & Zan-ul-Hassan picked 7 wickets together to limit Sussex at an attainable score. Glamorgan chased the target comfortably with 4 wickets and 21 balls to spare. Colin Ingram was the star of the show with the bat for Glamorgan and finished the innings with the top-score of 73 off 75 balls with the help of eight fours and one six. He was well supported by Edward Byrom, who chipped in with a fluent 69 runs.
Both the sides faced two defeats from the same teams in the competition. Looking at those games, Glamorgan were able to give those teams a better fight. Glamorgan has a better batting line-up and have been chipping in the important runs consistently in the tournament. Whereas their bowlers have complimented them well so far. On the other hand, Gloucestershire suffer from inconsistency and are weaker on paper in terms of their squad strength. In their last five clashes, Glamorgan managed to win three of those games whereas Gloucestershire won only two. Having said that, Glamorgan will enter as match favourites, with a home advantage.
Glamorgan to win @ 1.82 (Parimatch)
Gloucestershire to win @ 1.92 (Parimatch)Bet Now!