Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction GLAM 55 % Chance of Winning GLO 45 % Bet Now! In the next Group B clash, Glamorgan will go against Gloucestershire in the One Day Cup 2023. The match is scheduled to be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on August 16. The game will begin from 3:30 PM IST.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Glamorgan did not have the best start to their campaign in the competition. With a loss, they only wanted to move forward in hope for better results in the tournament. They went to lose another game but won two matches as well. With 2 wins and as many losses, they are placed at the 5th place of the Group B standings, having 5 points and a net run rate of -0.178.

On the other hand, Gloucestershire are doing much better than the former in the tournament. GLO had an ecstatic start to their campaign where they established two victories. They lost the next two fixtures but regained control after they dominated over Somerset in their recent outing. They have 3 wins and 2 losses in the competition. With 6 points and a net run rate of 0.134, they are stationed at the third place of the Group B standings.

Although GLO are placed higher than GLA in the standings, Glamorgan has better chances at winning the fixture. Gloucestershire has a great bowling order but they lack majorly in their batting department with only few batters in the team scoring runs for them. Glamorgan has a better batting line-up that will bode well at Sophia Gardens.

Glamorgan chance of winning - 55

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 45%

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Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

In the recent match at Hove, Glamorgan secured a four-wicket victory against Sussex. Key batters for Glamorgan include Kiran Carlson, Colin Ingram, Sam Northeast, Edward Byrom, and Ben Kellaway. Zain-Ul-Hassan impressed with the ball, taking 4 for 25, while Kiran Carlson also performed well, claiming 3 for 43.

Gloucestershire had a dominant 198-run win over Somerset, led by James Bracey's double century. This win has placed Gloucestershire at the third spot in the league standings. The team's batting strength lies with James Bracey, Harry Tector, Oliver Price, Chris Dent, and Jack Taylor. In the previous match, Paul van Meekeren and Josh Shaw stood out with three wickets each.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

Both the sides will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the opposing team to a minimal score. The average first innings at Sophia Gardens is around 220 runs.

Weather Report

The pitch at Sophia Gardens is expected to favour the batsmen, promising a high-scoring match. Bowlers can expect a challenging time on this wicket. Luckily, the weather forecast indicates ideal conditions with no rain expected during the game.

Glamorgan Player List

Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd ©, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Northeast, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton (Wk), Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan

Predicted Playing XI

Thomas Bevan All-rounder Eddie Byrom Batter Colin Ingram Batter Kiran Carlson (C) All-rounder Sam Northeast Batter Ben Kallaway All-rounder Alex Horton Wicket-keeper Zain-ul-Hassan Bowler Timm van der Gugten Bowler Jamie Mcllroy Bowler Prem Sisodiya Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan boasts a distinct set of bowlers who have demonstrated potential in past matches. Despite initial struggles, their batting lineup displayed increased determination in subsequent games. The aggressive top-order batsmen have effectively amassed the required runs in these matches.

Gloucestershire Player List

Chris Dent, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Luke Charlesworth, Tom Price, Ben Wells (wk), Zafar Gohar, M de Lange, Tom Smith (C), Josh Shaw, Ajeet Dale, Ben Charlesworth, Tom Lace, Joe Phillips, Oliver Price, MS Harris, G Roelofsen, James Bracey, Jack Taylor, Matt Taylor, William Naish, Zaman Akhter, Jared Warner, PA van Meekeren, Dominic Goodman, David Payne

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Dent Batter Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Jack Taylor Batter Josh Shaw Bowler James Bracey (c ) Wicket-keeper Oliver Price All-rounder Tom Price All-rounder Tom Smith Bowler Paul van Meekeren Bowler Anwar Ali Bowler Harry Tector Batter

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire have been on an incredible run since the end of the last season. They were suffering from inconsistencies in their batting order but their last outing instilled a lot of confidence among the squad members. They scored 454 runs in the previous outing against Somerset.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head

In their last five head-to-head matches, Glamorgan leads the win tally by 3-2 against Gloucestershire.

T20 Head-to-Head Records (last 5)

Gloucestershire - 2

Glamorgan- 3

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to score over 28.5 runs before 1st dismissal ( 1.85 @ Parimatch )

Gloucestershire had experimented several times with their opening pair until they arrived at the best option. Ben Charlesworth, Tom Price gave it a go alongside Cris Dent in the opening line-up but were able to post 15, 35 & 0 before their first dismissal. The skipper, James Bracey stepped in and opened with Dent to post the scores of 40 & 105 runs before their first dismissal. Bracey and Dent average at 28.60 & 69.50 respectively in the competition and are capable of reeling in a bundle of runs in the beginning of the game.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Best Batters

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Colin Ingram is the top batter from Glamorgan. He has a total of 196 runs in 3 games and possesses an average of 98.00 in the competition. He smashed 73 runs in his last outing and is an asset for the team in the top order.

Jack Taylor to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Jack Taylore has been a blessing for the team in the middle order. He scored a total of 234 runs in four games he batted in with an average of 78.00. He struck 51*, 7, 55 & 121 runs in those innings. With those consistent knocks, the team can rely upon Taylor to deliver a promising innings.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers

Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Kiran Carlson has been the best bowler for Glamorgan and has picked up 8 wickets in the competition for Glamorgan. He picked 3 wickets in his last outing and will be relied upon for picking important scalps.

Tom Price to be the top bowler for Gloucestershire

Tom Price is shining with the ball whereas his brother is doing the same with the bat. He has picked 8 wickets in three games so far for the team. What’s more impressive is his economic spells. He averages at 17.75 with an economy rate of 4.28. He picked 2 wickets in his last outing against Somerset.