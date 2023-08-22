GLAM (Glamorgan) vs NOR (Northamptonshire) Match Prediction GLAM 64 % Chance of Winning NOR 36 % Bet Now! Glamorgan and Northamptonshire will square off against each other in the Match 70 of the 2023 Metro Bank One Day Cup. This much awaited Group B contest is scheduled to take place at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 3:30 pm IST.

Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Glamorgan is in a decent position with their chances of qualification still alive in the tournament. Their recent two wicket win against Somerset with strong performances from Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, and Billy Root highlights their batting prowess. Achieving a total of 299 runs in just 47.1 overs is quite impressive. Ben Kellaway's contribution of three wickets for 49 runs shows their strength in the bowling department. Glamorgan's current standing at 4th place with 7 points just shows how competitive they are in the table. Their upcoming match against Northamptonshire is crucial, as a win would likely boost their chances of advancing in the tournament. It will be interesting to see if they can maintain their form and secure the victory they need.

Northamptonshire has faced some challenges in the later half of the tournament, losing momentum with a series of consecutive defeats. Despite their slim chances of qualification, they are determined to give their best in their final league stage encounter. The team's reliance on opener Prithvi Shaw might have been a double-edged sword, providing success in the first four games but also potentially contributing to their struggles when he hasn't been around. His absence has certainly cost the Northants a lot in the later half of the competition. Their recent loss to Derbyshire, where they couldn't defend a total of 202 runs, showcases their batting struggles. Although their bowlers put up a fight, they couldn't quite secure the victory. It's clear that their batting and overall team performance will need to improve to turn things around. As the team heads into their final league stage encounter, they will be hoping to end on a positive note and give it their all, even if the chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals seem slim.

Glamorgan's chance of winning: 64%

Northamptonshire’s chance of winning: 36%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Eddie Byrom, the 26-year-old Zimbabwean cricketer, has displayed exceptional form throughout this season. Impressively, he has accumulated a total of 302 runs across six matches, maintaining a commendable average of 50.33. His performance includes a century and two half-centuries. Notably, his scores in the most recent three matches were 69, 60, and 108 runs, showcasing his consistent performance. Based on his current form, we anticipate that Byrom will continue his impressive streak and exceed the threshold of 23.5 runs when facing Northamptonshire. This bet is offered with odds of 1.87 by Pari Match.

Luke Procter seems to be struggling with his form in the current campaign, maintaining a low average of just 16.80 across six matches. His total runs tally stands at 84, reflecting his difficulties. Specifically, his scores this season have been 0, 10, 1*, 3, 31, and 39 runs, highlighting his inconsistent performance. Considering his recent track record, Procter has fallen short of the 22.5 run threshold on four out of six occasions. As a result, we have taken the stance that Luke Procter will likely score under 22.5 runs when facing Glamorgan. This bet holds odds of 1.87 as offered by Pari Match.

Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has always favoured the batters. The bowlers will need to put in a lot of effort on this pitch. The average first innings score here in the last five One Day Cup matches stands at 260 runs. So far this season only a single game has been played here and the team batting second won it comprehensively. Hence the team bowling first has had more advantage and we predict the team winning the toss to bowl first at this venue.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Tuesday is expected to be around 20 degree Celsius and 76% humidity, 40% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. Scattered showers are expected tomorrow in Cardiff.

Glamorgan Players List

Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Northeast, Thomas Rhys Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Dan Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri J Lewis, Alex Horton, Cam Fletcher, Chris Cooke, William Smale, Andrew Salter, Benjamin James Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie Mcllroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Ruaidhri Smith, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hasaan.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Eddie Byrom Batsman Colin Ingram Batsman Sam Northeast Batsman Kiran Carlson Batsman Ben Kellaway All-rounder Alex Horton Wicket Keeper Billy Root Batsman Zain-ul-Hasan All-rounder Timm van der Gugten Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler Ruaidhri Smith Bowler

Glamorgan Recent Form

Glamorgan played seven matches, won three, lost as many and one match was abandoned due to rain and are positioned 4th in the points table with seven points in seven matches.

Northamptonshire Players List

Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Prithvi Shaw, David Willey, Gareth Berg, Angus Miller, Joshua Cobb, Justin Broad, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Sam Whiteman, Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ricardo Vasconcelos Batsman Emilio Gay Batsman Sam Whiteman Wicket-Keeper Rob Keogh Batsman Lewis McManus All-rounder Tom Taylor All-rounder Luke Procter All-rounder James Sales All-rounder Simon Kerrigan Bowler Jack White Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler

Northamptonshire Recent Form

Northamptonshire played seven matches, won three and lost four matches. They are positioned at sixth in Group B with six points in seven matches

Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five head to head matchups between the clubs, it is Northamptonshire that hold the upper hand. They have won three and lost one of their last five matches with one game ending in a no result.

Glamorgan Won: 1 match

Northamptonshire Won: 3 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Glamorgan to score over 50.5 runs in the first ten overs @ 1.72 (Pari Match)

Glamorgan on an average scored 57.67 runs in the first ten overs of the six games they played. In four out of these six games, Glamorgan managed to surpass the total of 50.5 runs in the first ten overs, thereby increasing the probability for the same to happen in the forthcoming contest as well. Their top-order looks in good form. The likes of Sam Northeast, Eddie Byrom, Colin Ingram & Kiran Carlson are averaging close to 48.33, 50.33, 52.25 & 50.66 respectively. Considering the form of Glamorgan’s top order, we back Glamorgan to score over 50.5 runs in the first 10 overs @ 1.72(Parimatch) against Northamptonshire.

Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Top Batters

Kiran Carlson to be the top batter for Glamorgan

Kiran Carlson has proven to be the most dependable batsman for Glamorgan in the One Day Cup, accumulating an impressive 304 runs across six matches with four half-centuries to his name. As the team faces the crucial encounter against Northamptonshire, we expect Carlson to maintain his strong performance and emerge as the top scorer for Glamorgan in this matchup.

Tom Taylor to be the top batter for Northamptonshire

Tom Taylor has emerged as the standout batsman for Northamptonshire in the 2023 One Day tournament, accumulating 296 runs across six innings and achieving two centuries. He has been the highest scorer in three out of the seven matches the team has participated in. We have confidence in his ability to deliver yet another match-winning performance and lead Northamptonshire's batting against Glamorgan.

Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers

Ben Kellaway to be the top bowler for Glamorgan

Ben Kellaway has demonstrated remarkable prowess as Glamorgan's key bowler, capturing an impressive tally of 12 wickets in six matches and claiming the position of Glamorgan's leading wicket-taker in the tournament. His standout performance was evident in the previous game where he secured three wickets while conceding 49 runs. Throughout the current campaign, Kellaway has been the standout bowler for Glamorgan in four out of seven matches. Particularly effective in the death overs, Kellaway possesses a strong likelihood of taking wickets. Our prediction points to Kellaway continuing his impressive form and emerging as the top bowler for Glamorgan in the match against Northamptonshire.

Luke Procter to be the top bowler for Northamptonshire

Luke Procter has secured eight wickets in six matches during the current season for Northamptonshire. His performance has stood out due to his precise line and lengths, making him a key contributor for the team. Despite not taking any wickets in the past two matches, his economy rate this season has been impressive at 5.61. With such economical figures, we anticipate Procter to maintain his form and emerge as the leading bowler for Northamptonshire in the match against Glamorgan.