Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Match Prediction GLAM 39 % Chance of Winning WAR 61 % Bet Now! In the next Group B clash, Glamorgan will go against Warwickshire in the One Day Cup 2023. The match is scheduled to be played at the Gnoll, Neath on August 10. The game will begin from 3:30 PM IST.

Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Glamorgan just missed the play-offs by a point. However, the team finds itself at the middle of the Group B standings after a win and a loss in their campaign so far in the competition. They won their game against Sussex but did not contest in their latest game against Durham that was cancelled due to rain.

On the other hand, Warwickshire finished 6th last season in the Royal London One-Day Cup. They picked up as many as 9 points but that wasn’t enough for them to qualify for the knockouts. However, the team has compensated well this season and have registered two back-to-back victories in the tournament, putting them atop the Group B standings. Warwickshire have displayed a far superior cricketing form since the tournament began and will be favourites going into the upcoming fixture.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 61%

Glamorgan chance of winning - 39%

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Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Glamorgan’s Colin Ingram looks in splendid form as he struck an unbeaten 115 runs in the previous game. Moreover, the batter will be supported by capable all-rounders in the team like Kiran Carlson and Ben Kellaway, who have been instrumental in both the departments of the game so far.

Warwickshire have been very efficient in their bowling order. That led them to win both the games in the competition. Oliver Hannon-Dalby has been exceptional with the ball and picked 3 wickets in his last outing. Ed Barnard scored 94 runs in the first game and also chipped in 36 runs in his next outing to help his team win the fixture.

Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

The ground at Neath is a good batting surface but supports the pacers too. Based on the earlier games held at the venue, it is advisable to pick bowling first as the chasing becomes comparatively easier in the second innings.

Weather Report

The temperature at Neath is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius during the game. The game will experience sunny intervals accompanied by moderate breeze.

Glamorgan Player List

Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd ©, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Northeast, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton (Wk), Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan

Predicted Playing XI

Thomas Bevan All-rounder Eddie Byrom Batter Colin Ingram Batter Kiran Carlson (C) All-rounder Billy Root Batter Ben Kallaway All-rounder Alex Horton Wicket-keeper Andy Gorvin Bowler Harry Podmore Bowler Jamie Mcllroy Bowler Ben Morris Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan possesses a clearly defined group of bowlers who have shown promise in their previous two matches. While their batting lineup faced challenges in the initial game, they exhibited more resilience in their subsequent encounter with Derbyshire. To secure a victory in their upcoming match, Glamorgan will need to step up their efforts significantly.

Warwickshire Players List

Amir Khan, Dan Mousley, Hamza Shaikh, Paul Stirling, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Chris Woakes, Glenn Maxwell, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes(c), Alex Davies(wk), Chris Benjamin(wk), Michael Burgess(wk), Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, Ethan Brookes, George Garrett, Hasan Ali, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Mir Hamza, Oliver Hannon-Dalby.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rob Yates Batsman Dom Sibley Batsman Will Rhodes All-rounder Michael Burgess Wicket Keeper Sam Hain Batsman Ethan Brookes All-rounder Hasan Ali Bowler George Garrett Bowler Liam Norwell Bowler George Garrett Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire's batting lineup appears formidable, while their bowlers have displayed aggression in their recent pair of matches. The bowlers played a pivotal role in their latest win, skillfully dismissing Gloucestershire for a mere 120 runs.

Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

In their last five head-to-head matches, Warwickshire and Glamorgan split the wins.

T20 Head-to-Head Records (last 5)

Warwickshire - 2

Glamorgan- 2

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to score higher before 1st dismissal

Warwickshire had an ecstatic start to their innings in both the games in the competition. Rob Yates and Ed Barnard opened in the past two games and posted 33 & 46 runs respectively for the 1st wicket. Yates and Barnard average at 15.00 & 65.00 respectively. Moreover, Warwickshire’s bowling has been relentless in the competition. They picked the first wicket at 0 in both the games. Hence, it will be tough for Glamorgan to bat against Warwickshire in those conditions.

Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Colin Ingram is the top batter from Glamorgan. He has a total of 123 runs in 2 games and possesses an average of 123.00 in the competition. Although he bundled out for 8 runs in the first game, he retaliated with his smashing innings of an unbeaten 115 runs in his previous outing and was a big reason for the team's victory in the game.

Ed Barnard to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Warwickshire has a sound batting line-up. Ed Barnard came through really well with his innings of 94 runs in the first game followed by 36 runs in his second outing. With 130 runs in the competition, he is the top scorer of the team and averages at 65.00.

Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Kiran Carlson has been the best bowler for Glamorgan and has picked up 4 wickets in the first game followed by a single wicket in the previous outing. With a total of 5 wickets, he averages at 21.20 with an economy rate of 5.57.

OJ Hannon-Dalby to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Oliver Hannon-Dalby was fantastic for Warwickshire in the last two fixtures. He picked a wicket in his first game but was exceptional in his last outing against GLO. He picked 3 wickets while bowling an economical spell throughout the match.