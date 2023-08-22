Gloucestershire vs Durham Match Prediction GLO 63 % Chance of Winning DUR 37 % Bet Now! Gloucestershire and Durham battle out in Match 67 of the 2023 Metro Bank One Day Cup. The much-awaited Group B contest is set to take place at the County Ground in Bristol. The match is set to take place on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 3:30 pm IST.

Gloucestershire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire is on track to secure a place in the playoffs as they approach the conclusion of the league stage in the Royal London One-Day Cup 2023. Their current standing in Group B places them at third position with 10 points and an impressive net run rate of 0.697. In their recent match at Hove, Gloucestershire exhibited dominance by defeating Sussex with a substantial margin of 166 runs. Batting first in a 38-overs-a-side contest, Gloucestershire posted a formidable total of 311-5. They then proceeded to dismiss Sussex for a mere 145 runs. Noteworthy performances were delivered by Oliver Price, who scored 95 runs off 88 balls, and Jack Taylor, who contributed 106 runs off 54 balls. Gloucestershire's batting performance has been consistently impressive throughout the season. Oliver Price has ascended as one of the leading run-scorers in the season, amassing 429 runs in 7 innings at an exceptional average of 85.80 and a striking strike rate of 94.70. In terms of runs, Jack Taylor is tied with James Bracey as the second-highest run-getter for Gloucestershire this season, both accumulating 346 runs in the middle order. On the bowling front, Gloucestershire has relied on their fast bowlers Paul van Meekeren and Tom Price to deliver impactful performances. Paul van Meekeren has secured 13 wickets in 7 innings with an economy rate of 6.17, while Tom Price has taken 11 wickets in 6 innings at an economy of 4.67. Tom Smith, the left-arm spinner, has also made significant contributions by claiming 8 wickets in just 4 innings at an economy rate of 5.83. His recent display of skill resulted in a notable performance, taking 3 wickets for 16 runs against Sussex.

Durham finds themselves currently positioned at fifth in Group B with a total of 7 points and a net run rate of -0.660. Their upcoming match marks their final group stage fixture, with the highest attainable rank being fourth. A recent exhilarating triumph saw Durham secure a one-run victory against Warwickshire in Birmingham. In a pursuit of a substantial target of 339, Warwickshire exhibited promise by reaching 304-5 in the 45th over. Unfortunately, their progress was impeded as they lost three swift wickets, ultimately falling short by just a single run. The standout performer in the preceding game was David Bedingham, who magnificently scored 152 runs from 108 deliveries. This remarkable contribution has elevated his season's aggregate to 349 runs across 6 innings, maintaining an impressive average of 58.16 and a strike rate of 130.22. At the helm, Captain Alex Lees continues to dominate as Durham's highest run-scorer, accumulating 381 runs in 6 innings at an average of 63.50 and a strike rate of 94.30. Notably, Lees constructed a well-constructed 66 runs from 77 balls in the contest against Warwickshire, designating him as a player of significance. In the previous match, fast bowler Migael Pretorius exhibited a pivotal performance with figures of 4-50. With this, his wicket tally for the season reaches 10 at an economy rate of 6.41. Further bolstering the bowling lineup are left-arm spinner Liam Trevaskis, who has secured 11 wickets in 6 innings with an economy of 6.31, and seam bowler Jonathan Bushnell, who has captured 8 wickets in 6 innings at an economy rate of 6.08. However, a challenge evident within Durham's bowling attack lies in the propensity to concede runs at an elevated rate. The economy figures of all their bowlers tend to lean toward the higher end, and this aspect could potentially pose difficulties when facing a robust batting unit like Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire's chance of winning: 63%

Durham’s chance of winning: 37%

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Gloucestershire vs Durham Betting Tips

Jack Taylor smashed his second century of the season which also happens to be the second List A century of his career. With 346 runs in 6 innings, he is Gloucestershire’s joint 2nd highest scorer. He has smashed two centuries and as many fifties in the current campaign. Therefore, we have backed Taylor to score high against Durham in the game.

David Bedingham, the Durham batter, just smashed a century in the last game and guided her side to a comfortable win. His 152 run knock off 108 balls was laced with 12 fours and 6 sixes. With 349 runs in six outings, Bedingham is Durham’s 2nd highest run-scorer this season. Bedingham’s current run of form suggests that he is going to score high against Gloucestershire in the upcoming contest.

Gloucestershire vs Durham Toss Prediction

The upcoming match is set to take place at Bristol County Ground, which serves as Gloucestershire's home venue. The pitch at the County Ground in Bristol is known to offer a balance of support to both batsmen and bowlers. In ODIs played at Bristol, the average first-innings score stands at 216. During the previous season of the One-Day Cup, the highest total attained on this ground was 298-5 by Gloucestershire. This occurred while they pursued a target of 295 against Nottinghamshire. With these factors in mind, the team batting first in the impending match should aim to establish a target within the range of 280-300 runs. Among the last five One-Day Cup matches played at County Ground in Bristol, four have culminated in victories for the chasing team. Nonetheless, in the solitary match contested at the venue this season, the side batting first secured a comprehensive triumph. Despite this, the venue continues to exhibit a strong bias in favour of the chasing side, rendering the option to bat second more favourable.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Bristol County Ground on Tuesday is expected to be around 22 degree Celsius and 73% humidity, 40% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. The weather forecast for Bristol predicts pleasant conditions with alternating periods of cloud cover and sunshine.

Gloucestershire Player List

Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Ed Middleton, Graeme van Buuren, Oliver Price, Tom Price, William Naish, Zafar Gohar, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells (Wk), Grant Roelofsen (Wk), James Bracey (c) & (Wk), Tom Lace (Wk), Ajeet Dale, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, Harry Tector, Anwar Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Chris Dent Batter Oliver Price Batter Miles Hammond Batter Graeme van Buuren Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Jack Taylor All-rounder Tom Price Batter Matt Taylor Bowler Anwar Ali All-rounder Tom Smith Bowler Paul van Meekeren Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire confirmed their spot for the knockouts by beating Sussex in their previous encounter by 166 runs. They are arriving here on the back of three straight wins. They sit 3rd in the table with 10 points in 7 matches.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Tomas Mackintosh, Ollie Robinson, Scott Borthwick, Paul Coughlin, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, Brandon Glover, Matthew Kuhnemann, Stanley McAlindon, Matt Parkinson, Ajaz Patel, Matthew Potts, Liam Trevaskis, Mark Wood, Jonathan Bushnell, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, George Drissell, Oliver Gibson, Mitchell Killeen, Ben McKinney, Ross Whitfield, Migael Pretorius.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tomas Mackintosh Batter Alex Lees (c) Batter David Bedingham Batter Michael Jones Batter Migael Pretorius Batter Jonathan Bushnell All-rounder Scott Borthwick All-rounder Liam Trevaskis Bowler Mitchell Killeen Bowler Brandon Glover Bowler George Drissell Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham played seven games out of which they won three, lost three and one match was abandoned due to rain. They are still in contention for the knockouts and will play against Gloucestershire in a must win contest. Durham won their last game against Warwickshire by a mere margin of one run.

Gloucestershire vs Durham Head-to-Head Record

In the last five head to head matchups between the clubs, it is Gloucestershire that hold the upper hand. They have won three and lost two of their last five matches with no game ending in a no result.

Gloucestershire Won: 3 matches

Durham Won: 2 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Gloucestershire vs Durham Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to score more than Sussex in powerplay

Gloucestershire has fared well in recent weeks but the batting has been consistent throughout the season. They have managed to win five out of the seven games they played. Their average powerplay score in these seven fixtures stands at 55.14 runs this season. Durham were averaging almost 67.00 runs in the first three games but have only scored 36, 33 & 32 runs respectively in the powerplay overs of their last three games. This makes us believe Gloucestershire will outperform Durham in the powerplay and this tip could provide a great financial boost.

Gloucestershire vs Durham Top Batters

Oliver Price to be Gloucestershire’s top batter

Following a series of losses, Gloucestershire was in search of a turning point, and Oliver Price undoubtedly delivered by stepping up in the last three matches. His performances were nothing short of sensational, amassing runs of 77, 109, and 95 consecutively. With a total of 429 runs in 7 matches, Price currently stands as the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament. His consistent display is highlighted by an impressive average of 85.80, inclusive of two centuries and a pair of fifties. Consequently, there is no doubt that Price remains our top choice for the upcoming game.

Alex Lees to be Durham’s top batter

Currently, the captain of Durham leads the team as the highest run-scorer, accumulating 381 runs across six matches. In the recent showdown against Warwickshire, he notably added 66 runs from 77 balls. Impressively, he has achieved a century and three half-centuries in the ongoing season. His scores throughout this season have been 12, 144, 62, 34, 63 & 66 runs respectively, emerging as Durham's top scorer in three of these matches. With his sustained and dependable form, it's anticipated that Lees will continue to establish himself as the premier batsman for Durham in the forthcoming match.

Gloucestershire vs Durham Top Bowlers

Paul Van Meekeren to be Gloucestershire’s top bowler

Paul Van Meekeren came clutch when it was required as he has ended up with 2/40, 3/34 & 2/31 in the last three games and with 13 wickets is the top wicket taker for Gloucestershire thus far. The Dutch international ranks 6th in the list of the top wicket-takers in the competition this season. We believe Meekeren would continue his good form and would excel in the upcoming game.

Liam Trevaskis to be Durham’s top bowler

The 24-year-old Liam Trevaskis has showcased notable prowess as a left-arm bowler. In the preceding season, he secured 9 wickets across 8 matches while maintaining an economical rate of 4.74. The ongoing season has witnessed significant progress for Trevaskis, evidenced by his impressive tally of 11 wickets in just six matches. Consequently, he claims the top spot among the leading wicket-takers for Durham this season. It's worth highlighting his distinction as one of Durham's most cost-effective bowlers, conceding a mere 6.31 runs per over. With a series of consistent performances, Trevaskis has unmistakably emerged as Durham's primary bowling asset in three out of the six games played. Given this track record, we anticipate him to retain his stature as Durham's standout bowler in the match against Gloucestershire.