Gloucestershire vs Lancashire Match Prediction GLO 45 % Chance of Winning LAN 55 % Bet Now! Gloucestershire will lock horns with Lancashire in the first quarter final game of the One-Day Cup 2023. The match is scheduled to be played at County Ground, Bristol on August 25. The game will begin from 3:30 PM IST.

Gloucestershire vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Both teams will meet in the first quarter final after finishing in the top three of their respective group table. They will aim at winning the knockout fixture to move further in the semi final.

Gloucestershire managed to register six wins while losing on two occasions. They finished at the second place of the Group B table with 12 points and a net run rate of 0.805. They came into this fixture after four consecutive wins in their campaign. They won their last game against Durham in a one-sided affair.

Lancashire did not have the best start to their campaign in the competition. With two abandoned games and a loss in their first four games, Lancashire registered three wins in a row to finish at the third place of the Group A table with 10 points and a net run rate of 0.827. They met Nottinghamshire and won the affair by 7 wickets.

Gloucestershire has the better batting unit in the competition. Four of their batters average over 50 in the competition. They are in spectacular form that should shut down Lancashire with much less options in the batting department. Bristol hosted two games in the tournament where GLO clinched victory on both those occasions. Playing at home conditions should further help GLO to have a more confident stance.

Lancashire chance of winning - 55%

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 45%

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Gloucestershire vs Lancashire Betting Tips

In the recent match at Nettleworth, Lancashire secured a seven-wicket victory against Nottinghamshire. Key batsmen for Lancashire include Keaton Jennings, George Wells. Will Williams impressed with his 3 picks for 32 in the previous game whereas there are many options in their bowling order.

Gloucestershire had a dominant 7-wicket win over Durham, led by Ben Wells’ century. This win has placed Gloucestershire at the third spot in the league standings. The team's batting strength lies with James Bracey, Ben Wells, Oliver Price, and Jack Taylor. In the previous match, Paul van Meekeren and Anwar Ali stood out with two & three wickets respectively.

Gloucestershire vs Lancashire Toss Prediction

Out of the last five matches of the One-Day Cup played at County Ground in Bristol, four have been won by the side chasing. That said, the venue still heavily favours the chasing side, and batting second here would be the better option.

Weather Report

The County Ground in Bristol offers a pitch that typically provides assistance to both batters and bowlers. However, as the day progresses, the pitch tends to ease out and become more batting friendly. The weather in Bristol will be pleasant, with intervals of clouds and sunshine.

Lancashire Player List

Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone, Tom Aspinwall, Dane Vilas (c) & (Wk), George Bell (Wk), George Lavelle (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Will Williams

Predicted Playing XI

George Bell Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Dane Vilas Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper George Balderson All-rounder George Lavelle Batter Tom Aspinwall All-rounder Jack Blatherwick All-rounder Will Williams Bowler Jack Morley Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire has a great bowling order that restricted Nottinghamshire to a low total in their previous game. They have a decent batting order, although reliant on a single batter, and managed to score beyond the target.

Gloucestershire Player List

Chris Dent, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Luke Charlesworth, Tom Price, Ben Wells (wk), Zafar Gohar, M de Lange, Tom Smith (C), Josh Shaw, Ajeet Dale, Ben Charlesworth, Tom Lace, Joe Phillips, Oliver Price, MS Harris, G Roelofsen, James Bracey, Jack Taylor, Matt Taylor, William Naish, Zaman Akhter, Jared Warner, PA van Meekeren, Dominic Goodman, David Payne

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Dent Batter Ben Wells Batter Jack Taylor Batter Josh Shaw Bowler James Bracey (c ) Wicket-keeper Oliver Price All-rounder Tom Price All-rounder Tom Smith Bowler Paul van Meekeren Bowler Anwar Ali Bowler Zaman Akhtar Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire have a strong batting order. Two of their batters scored a fifty while one of them scored a century. Their batters are in form and are expected to perform consistently.

Gloucestershire vs Lancashire Head-to-Head

In their last five head-to-head matches, Lancashire won all the fixtures.

T20 Head-to-Head Records (last 5)

Gloucestershire - 0

Lancashire- 5

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Gloucestershire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to score over 28.5 runs before 1st dismissal ( 1.85 @ Parimatch )

Gloucestershire had experimented several times with their opening pair until they arrived at the best option. The opening line-up revolved around Tom Price, James Bracy and Chris Dent who managed to post 15, 35, 0, 40, 105, 8, 6 & 9 runs before their first dismissal in their eight league games. They produced some promising performances, especially after James Bracey did exceptionally well in the starting order. However, Chris Dent faced cheap dismissals in the past few games. In the last three games, Dent scored 8 runs altogether and lost his wicket the earliest in GLO’s innings.

Gloucestershire vs Lancashire Best Batters

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

The skipper, Keaton Jennings is the highest run-scorer of the team with 361 runs in 7 games at an average of 72.20. He secured 2 centuries and a fifty with a strike rate of 95.50. He is coming from an impressive knock of 103* runs in his last outing.

Oliver Price to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Oliver Price is in an explosive form. He has mustered 514 runs in 8 innings at an average of 102.80 and a strike rate of 92.44. He secured two centuries and three fifties in his campaign. His ha consistently secured the scores of 77, 109*, 95 & 85* runs in his last four outings.

Gloucestershire vs Lancashire Best Bowlers

Will Williams to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Will Williams has bowled in 7 games and managed to pick the most number of wickets in the competition for Lancashire. He has 13 wickets to his name at an economy of 5.19. He picked 3 wickets in his last game and will be keen on performing the same in the forthcoming game.

Paul van Meekeren to be the top bowler for Gloucestershire

Paul van Meekeren played in 8 games and picked 15 wickets in his campaign. He picked 9 wickets in his last four games, determining his consistency in the league. He picked 2 wickets in his last fixture against Durham.