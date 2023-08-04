Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction GLO 55 % Chance of Winning NOR 45 % Bet Now! Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire will square off against each other in the match number 9 of the brand new season of the Royal London One Day Cup. The fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the College Ground in Cheltenham on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 3:30 pm IST.

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Chance of Winning

Gloucestershire are coming off a 6 wicket win over Derbyshire in their One-Day Cup opener. Batting first, Derbyshire restricted Gloucestershire to 289 runs at the loss of 9. Pakistani batter Haider Ali topped the scoring for Derbyshire with 82. Also, Opener Luis Reece scored a fifty. Paul van Meekeren and Zaman Akhter picked up 4 & 3 wickets respectively. In response to that, in-form Ollie Price registered his first List A hundred and guided Gloucestershire to a comfortable 6 wicket victory at Cheltenham Festival. Price scored an unbeaten 116 and shared in stands of 142 with debutant Harry Tector and 108 with Jack Taylor for the third and fifth wickets. Gloucestershire chased down the target of 299 runs inside 43.2 overs. As it stands, they sit at the top of the Group B table with 2 points and a net run rate of about +0.940.

Northamptonshire had a disastrous campaign last time around. They finished second last in Group B, picking up only two wins and six defeats in eight outings. Northamptonshire suffered four defeats in their last five One-Day games. Infact, in the 2023 season of the Vitality T20 Blast, Northamptonshire managed to pick up only six wins and suffered eight losses in 14 outings. They came 6th in their group and hence failed to qualify for the knockouts.

Gloucestershire's chance of winning: 55%

Northamptonshire’s chance of winning: 45%

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Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

The 22-year-old Gloucestershire batter, Oliver Price just scored a hundred in his last game. His unbeaten 116 run knock comprised 13 fours and no sixes. We predict Price to score high against Northamptonshire. Ricardo Vasconcelos was in sensational form for Northamptonshire last season. The 25-year-old hammered 334 runs at 41.75 in 8 games last season. We predict Vasconcelos to continue his run in the ODI Cup yet again this season.

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

The pitch at the College Ground, Cheltenham is a balanced pitch. The pitch offers equal assistance to both pacers and spinners. The batters will find it hard to bat here initially but batting will be easier here as the game progresses. Hence, both teams will prefer chasing at this venue. The side winning the toss will prefer to bowl first here as the majority of the games have been won by the ones chasing. In the last ten games, the average first innings score here stands at 221 runs. Most recently, Gloucestershire defeated Derbyshire by 6 wickets with 40 balls to spare.

Weather Report

The temperature at the College Ground in Cheltenham on Friday is expected to be around 20 degree Celsius and 80% precipitation and a wind blowing at 15 km/h. It is going to rain tomorrow at the College Ground in Cheltenham.

Gloucestershire Player List

Paul van Meekeren, Miles Hammond, Jack Taylor, Ajeet Singh-Dale, Marchant de Lange, Tom Lace, David Payne, Zaman Akhter, Ben Charlesworth, Tom Smith, Jared Warner, Edward Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Ollie Meadows, Harry Tector, Ben Wells, Zafar Gohar, Joe Phillips, Matt Taylor, Ollie Price, James Bracey, Dominic Goodman, Tommy Boorman, Chris Dent, Tom Price, Grant Roelofsen, Ahmed Syed, Josh Shaw, Graeme van Buuren, Marcus Harris, Will Naish, Glenn Phillips, Danny Lamb.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Chris Dent Batsman Ben Charlesworth Batsman Oliver Price All-rounder Harry Tector Batsman James Bracey Wicket-Keeper Jack Taylor Batsman Zafar Gohar Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler Zaman Akhter Bowler Paul van Meekeren Bowler

Gloucestershire Recent Form

Gloucestershire kicked off their season on the back of a 6 wicket win over Derbyshire, all thanks to Oliver Price’s unbeaten 116 run knock. They now have four wins in their past five One Day games and are on a three match winning streak. They sit at the top of the Group B table with 2 points and a net run rate of +0.940.

Northamptonshire Players List

Simon Kerrigan, Jack White, Alex Russell, Rob Keogh, George Weldon, Gareth Berg, Gus Miller, Chris Tremain, David Willey, Graeme White, James Sales, Ethan Rice, Prithvi Shaw, Chris Lynn, Josh Cobb, Jordan Buckingham, Justin Broad, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Harry Gouldstone, George Gowler, Arush Buchake, Emilio Gay, Ben Sanderson, Dominic Leech, Luke Procter, Aadi Sharma, Oliver Sale, Tom Taylor, Lewis McManus, Freddie Heldreich, Saif Zaib, Sam Whiteman, Hassan Azad, Andrew Tye.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ricardo Vasconcelos Wicket Keeper Emilio Gay Batsman Prithvi Shaw Batsman Saif Zaib All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket Keeper Gus Miller Batsman James Sales All-rounder Tom Taylor All-rounder Ben Sanderson Bowler Brandon Glover Bowler Alex Russell Bowler

Northamptonshire Recent Form

Northamptonshire will kick off their season tomorrow against Gloucestershire. They had a disastrous campaign last time around, winning only two out of eight matches. Also in the 2023 season of the Vitality T20 Blast, Northamptonshire only managed to win six out of 14 games and failed to qualify for the knockouts.

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, both Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire won two games each.

Gloucestershire Won: 2 matches

Northamptonshire Won: 2 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Emilio Gay to score over 26.5 runs @ 1.87 odds

Emilio Gay, 23, hailing from Bedford emerged as Gloucestershire’s 3rd highest run-scorer last season. The Englishman hammered 332 runs in only 8 matches at an average of 41.50, which ranks above our target of 26.5 runs, thus making it a safe and a reliable betting tip for this game. Gay averages a 40.07 in the format and has been excellent for his side in the County Championship as well. He scored 392 runs in 6 matches at an average of 32.66, favouring our tip. Based on his recent performance, we predict Emilio Gay to score over 26.5 runs against Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Top Batters

Oliver Price to be the top batter for Gloucestershire

Oliver Price, 22, played an exceptional 116 run knock in the last game. His 115 ball innings was laced with 13 boundaries. He is having a sensational season in the ongoing season of the County Championship as well, scoring 556 runs at an average of 46.33 in 8 matches. Oliver Price has been in fantastic touch recently and hence we predict Price to be the top batter for Gloucestershire against Northamptonshire.

Ricardo Vasconcelos to be the top batter for Northamptonshire

The 25-year-old batsman hailing from Johannesburg hammered 334 runs last season in the Royal London One Day Cup. He averaged close to 41.75 last season. Also, in the ongoing season of the County Championship, the batter scored 389 runs in 10 games. Therefore, we predict Ricardo Vasconcelos to be the top batter for Northamptonshire.

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers

Paul van Meekeren to be the top bowler for Gloucestershire

Hailing from the Netherlands, the 30-year-old pacer Paul van Meekeren picked up 4 wickets in his last game. He conceded 66 runs in his ten over spell. Last season, the Dutch pacer managed to collect as many as 13 wickets. His current form suggests that he will be the top bowler for Gloucestershire in the next game.

Ben Sanderson to be the top bowler for Northamptonshire

Ben Sanderson, 34, picked up only four wickets last season in the Royal London One Day Cup in as many games. However, the right-arm-medium fast pacer picked up 14 wickets in only 9 games at the 2023 season of the Vitality T20 Blast. Sanderson has been lethal with the ball recently and hence we expect him to be the top bowler for Northamptonshire in the next game.