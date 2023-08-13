Gloucestershire vs Somerset Match Prediction GLO 55 % Chance of Winning SOM 45 % Bet Now! On August 13, 2023, Gloucestershire and Somerset are poised to battle it out at County Ground in Bristol. The match is set to kick off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire has encountered a series of consecutive losses in their recent matches. In their latest bout against Worcestershire, Gloucestershire won the toss and opted to field. However, Worcestershire set a formidable target of 375/5. Despite their efforts, Gloucestershire fell short, being bowled out for 290 in 48.3 overs.

On the other side, Somerset hasn't fared much better in recent times, suffering three defeats out of four matches. Their most recent encounter featured Sussex, where they chose to bat first and gathered a respectable 318/6. Unfortunately, they couldn't defend this score as Sussex secured a four-wicket victory with 11 balls remaining.

Considering their recent performances, Gloucestershire appears to be in better form and holds higher prospects of prevailing in their forthcoming clash against Somerset.

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 55%

Somerset chance of winning - 45%

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Gloucestershire vs Somerset Betting Tips

Jack Taylor currently holds the top position in Gloucestershire's run tally, having gathered an impressive 234 runs across four matches. His standout performance against Worcestershire saw him accumulate 121 runs from 106 deliveries. Notably, he has achieved the milestone of a century and two half-centuries.

Following suit, Oliver Price secures the second-highest run total for Gloucestershire, amassing 148 runs in four matches, which includes one half-century. Graeme van Buuren follows closely with 120 runs garnered from three matches.

Despite Somerset's somewhat lacklustre overall performances, their batting lineup has displayed commendable prowess. Particularly, Andrew Umeed stands as their premier run-getter with 234 runs in four matches. Remarkably, four other Somerset batsmen have already surpassed the 100-run mark: Lewis Goldsworthy, Curtis Campher, Sean Dickson, and James Rew, with individual scores of 172, 161, 144, and 126 runs respectively.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Toss Prediction

The game is scheduled to occur at Bristol County Ground, the home turf of Gloucestershire. In 50-over matches held here, teams batting second generally enjoy an advantageous position. The average score for the first innings is around 241. The most recent One Day Cup match at this location took place in 2022, featuring Gloucestershire against Leicestershire. The latter emerged victorious by choosing to field after winning the coin toss. Considering this pattern, it's quite probable that teams winning the toss will opt to field first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Regrettably, cricket enthusiasts might face disappointment as the weather forecast paints a sombre picture for the match day, with the likelihood of scattered showers. The chances of precipitation stand at 70%, and the temperature is anticipated to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

Gloucestershire Player List

James Bracey (c), Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Miles Hammond, Marcus Harris, Tom Lace, Glenn Phillips, Grant Roelofsen, Jack Taylor, Ben Wells, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Graeme van Buuren, Ajeet Singh Dale, Marchant de Lange, Dominic Goodman, David Payne, Josh Shaw, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, Paul van Meekeren, Jared Warner, Zafar Gohar, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Meadows, Ed Middleton, William Naish, Joe Phillips, Zaman Akhter, Harry Tector, Anwar Ali.

Predicted Playing XI

James Bracey (C) Wicket-keeper Chris Dent Batter Oliver Price Batter Harry Tector Batter Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Jack Taylor Batter Tom Price All-rounder Anwar Ali Bowler Tom Smith Bowler Zaman Akhter Bowler Paul van Meekeren Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire commenced the season with a robust and optimistic performance, securing two consecutive victories. However, their most recent two matches haven't unfolded in their favour, resulting in losses against Warwickshire and Worcestershire.

Somerset Player List

Sean Dickson (c), Cameron Bancroft, Tom Banton, George Bartlett, Steven Davies, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Rew, Will Smeed, Andrew Umeed, Tom Abell, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, Lewis Gregory, Tom Lammonby, Ned Leonard, Craig Overton, George Thomas, Roelof van der Merwe, Sonny Baker, Jack Brooks, Josh Davey, Matt Henry, Jack Leach, Alfie Ogborne, Shoaib Bashir, Peter Siddle, Jamie Baird, Jack Harding, Joshua Thomas, Sam Young, Curtis Campher, Danny Lamb, James Langridge.

Predicted Playing XI

George Thomas All-rounder Andrew Umeed Batter George Bartlett Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Curtis Campher All-rounder Sean Dickson (C) Batter Joshua Thomas All-rounder Danny Lamb Bowler James Langridge Bowler Jack Brooks Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Since the commencement of the season, Somerset has struggled with subpar form, suffering defeats in three out of the four matches they've contested. Their lone victory materialised against Worcestershire in their second encounter.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Gloucestershire and Somerset crossed paths during the 2022 season, with Gloucestershire emerging as the winners on that particular occasion. Looking at their most recent five encounters, both teams share an even record against each other.

Head-to-Head Encounters - Last Five Matches

Gloucestershire - 2

Somerset - 2

No Result - 1

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Betting Odds

Andrew Umeed to score a half-century against Gloucestershire

Andrew Umeed, representing Somerset, presently leads their run-scoring charts, amassing 234 runs across the four matches he has played this season. He notably achieved a century in Somerset's last match against Sussex, accumulating 119 runs from 130 deliveries. Prior to that, he crafted a score of 77 from 67 deliveries against Northamptonshire. Given his present form, there's a reasonable expectation that Umeed might notch up another half-century in the upcoming fixture.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Best Batters

Jack Taylor to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Jack Taylor has stood out as Gloucestershire's most remarkable batsman this season, amassing a substantial 234 runs across four matches. His recent century in the match against Worcestershire showcased his prowess, as he compiled 121 runs from 106 deliveries. Additionally, he boasts two half-centuries to his name. Considering his consistent performance, it's reasonable to anticipate that he will once again take the lead as their top batter in the upcoming fixture.

Andrew Umeed to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Andrew Umeed has established a significant lead over his teammates in the runs department, accumulating an impressive 234 runs across four matches. His recent century in the game against Sussex underscored his batting prowess, as he garnered 119 runs from 130 deliveries. He has also achieved a half-century. As their primary run-scorer, he can be confidently expected to lead the team as their top batsman once again.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Tom Price to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Price is presently sharing the title of Gloucestershire's top wicket-taker, securing six wickets across three matches. In their recent encounter against Worcestershire, he exhibited an economical performance, capturing one wicket in ten overs while conceding 70 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 7.00. He can be expected to emerge as their top bowler.

Jack Brooks to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

With seven wickets taken across four matches, Brooks stands as their leading wicket-taker, boasting an overall economy rate of 5.69. In the recent encounter against Sussex, he secured a wicket in seven overs, yielding 45 runs and maintaining an economy rate of 6.42. Given his performance trajectory, there is a good possibility he will emerge as their top bowler in the upcoming fixture.