Hampshire vs Essex Match Prediction HAM 55 % Chance of Winning ESS 45 % Bet Now! Hampshire take on Essex in the 21st game of the 2023 Royal London Cup at the Rose Bowl stadium, Southampton. Both teams head into this fixture after contrasting starts to the season. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 08 at 3:30 PM IST.

Hampshire vs Essex Chance of Winning

Hampshire and Essex head into this game with contrasting expectations and form. On one hand, Hampshire kicked off their campaign with a victory in the season opener, on the other hand Essex are yet to secure a win thus far. It's an important game for both teams as they would want to stay in touch with the pack which would be a much better scenario than chasing and trying to overcome the deficit. As per our calculations, this would be a very close game and due to the fact Hampshire play at home they have a slight edge heading into this fixture.

Hampshire’s chances of winning - 55%

Essex’s chances of winning - 45%

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Hampshire vs Essex Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

After a humiliating defeat against Nottinghamshire, Essex would want a response after they were bowled out for mere 69 in the last game. We believe Essex would have a cautious approach in the upcoming game against Hampshire as the last result would still be on their mind which could result in a low score in powerplay. On the other hand, Hampshire top order was in full flow in the season opener as they managed to score 74 runs in powerplay which could be the order of play in the upcoming fixture. We believe Hampshire would score more than Essex in the first 10 overs.

Hampshire vs Essex Match Toss Prediction

The Rose Bowl stadium has been a heaven for team batting second as in each of the last five games has been won by team batting second and with possibility of rain in the fixture we believe both teams would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 80% chances of thunderstorms during the game we expect disruptions during the match and its likely match would be shortened due to disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Felix Organ, Ian Holland, Keith Barker, Aneurin Donald (Wk), Ben Brown (Wk), Ben McDermott (Wk), Joseph Eckland (Wk), Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Scott Currie, Dominic Kelly, Edward Jack

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Gubbins Batter Tom Prest Batter Joseph Eckland Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Felix Organ All-rounder Toby Albert Batter Ian Holland All-rounder Scott Currie All-rounder Dominic Kelly Bowler Edward Jack Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire are one of the four teams who are unbeaten in the group. Hampshire’s opening game was hampered by rain as before the stop of play Hampshire were ahead of required target and hence won the game by 18 runs (D&L)

Essex News & Player List

Essex Player List

Charles Allison, Feroze Khushi, Josh Rymell, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Sir Alastair Cook, Tom Westley ©, Doug Bracewell, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Adam Rossington (Wk), Michael Pepper (Wk), William Buttleman (Wk), Aaron Beard, Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Eshun Kalley, Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer, Noah Thain, Beau Webster

Predicted Playing XI

Josh Rymell Batter Robin Das Batter Tom Westley Batter Noah Thain Batter William Buttleman Wicket-keeper Beau Webster All-rounder Charles Allison Batter Ben Allison All-rounder Aaron Beard All-rounder Aron Nijjar Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex’s opening game against Lancashire was washed out hence points were shared but in the last game against Nottinghamshire, they were comprehensively beaten by 168 runs and are last on the points table.

Hampshire vs Essex Head to Head

Essex have edged Hampshire in the last five games 3-2. Both teams went head to head last year, Hampshire took the spoils in a close game as Hampshire completed the chase with three wickets to spare.

Last Five Games:

Hampshire Win: 2

Essex win: 3

Hampshire vs Essex Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Essex

Hampshire were one of the top sides in the tournament last year and one of the key reasons for their success last season was their top order batting which flourished in the last campaign. There were certain question marks this year with young Fletcha Middleton trusted to open in the batting and did not disappoint as he bagged his maiden professional century in the season opener against Essex and along with Nick Gubbin registered a 74 run opening stand in the game. Essex's struggles have been pretty noticeable which isn’t that hard to consider considering they batting collapsed for 69 and they lost the game by a mammoth 168 runs. It's wrong to think everything would be sorted in blink of an eye hence we believe Essex would struggle to get a good start in the game which makes this tip a great value which you should consider to get a quick return.

Hampshire vs Essex Top Team Batters

Tom Prest to be Hampshire’s top batter

Tom Prest was phenomenal last season and was the leading run scorer for Hampshire. Prest had a decent start to the season as he scored 38 against Middlesex. Even though Fletcha Middleton scored a brilliant century we would still back ever reliable Prest to score well in the upcoming game and is our top pick for the match.

Tom Westley to be Essex’s top batter

It's hard to pick a batter when the team was bowled out for 69 in the previous game. Considering the fact Essex skipper Tom Westley had a solid season last year we believe he would have to lead from the front which we believe he would which makes him our top pick for the game.

Hampshire vs Essex Top Team Bowlers

Scott Currie to be Hampshire’s top bowler

Scott Currie was the key performer for Hampshire in the last game. Even though the whole Hampshire bowling unit collapsed and underperformed still Currie ended up with a respectable figure of 3/54 as MIddlesex ended up scoring 309 in 50 overs. We believe Currie would perform well again and is our top pick for the game.

Aaron Beard to be Essex’s top bowler

Aaron Beard was the stand out performer in the humiliation loss against Nottinghamshire as he ended up with 4/32 as Nottinghamshire was bowled out for 237. Last year Beard only played five games and was in and out of the squad but this season, we believe he will play a key role and is our top pick for the upcoming game.