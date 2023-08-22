Hampshire vs Kent Match Prediction HAM 62 % Chance of Winning KEN 38 % Bet Now! Hampshire take on Kent in the final group game of the 2023 Royal London Cup at the New Close County Cricket Ground, Newport. Kent head into this game knowing anything other than a win would send them packing. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 22 at 3:30 PM IST.

Hampshire vs Kent Chance of Winning

Both teams head into this fixture with a contrasting mindset. On one hand, Hampshire have already qualified for the knockout rounds prior to this game and it's highly unlikely they would topple Leicestershire who are two points clear at the top and have a far better NRR. On the other hand, the entire season clinches on this one game for Kent who has to beat Hampshire in this final fixture if they aspire to make the playoffs. As per our calculations, Hampshire look all set to end the season on a high and inflict a painful blow to Kent in the upcoming game.

Hampshire’s chances of winning - 62%

Kent’s chances of winning - 38%

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Hampshire vs Kent Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even if Kent’s haven’t been that consistent this season they have continued with their aggressive style of play throughout the tournament even though sometimes it has backfired. Kent has managed to hit 31 sixes this season averaging 4.42 sixes a game which is very good in ODI format. On the other hand, Hampshire have only managed 16 sixes in the tournament which makes us believe Kent would score more sixes than Hampshire in the upcoming fixture.

Hampshire vs Kent Match Toss Prediction

Newport has only hosted one ODI cup game in the last two years. Historically the wickets have had something for the bowlers which was proven in the last game which was a very low scoring game. Looking at the historic data, we believe both sides would prefer to bat first on the wicket

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Felix Organ, Ian Holland, Keith Barker, Aneurin Donald (Wk), Ben Brown (Wk), Ben McDermott (Wk), Joseph Eckland (Wk), Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Scott Currie, Dominic Kelly, Edward Jack

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Gubbins Batter Tom Prest Batter Joseph Eckland Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Felix Organ All-rounder Toby Albert Batter Ian Holland All-rounder Scott Currie All-rounder Dominic Kelly Bowler Edward Jack Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have been one of the in-form teams in the competitions who have dominated the games from the word go. With six wins in seven games, Hampshire sit second on the table two points shy of Leicestershire who also has a better NRR.

Kent News & Player List

Kent Player List

Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Ben Geddes, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Jack Leaning ©, James Bazley, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch (Wk), Arafat Bhuiyan, Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaassen, Grant Stewart, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskaran Singh, Kane Richardson, Matt Parkinson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Denly Batter Ben Compton Batter Jack Leaning Batter Alex Blake Batter Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Jaydn Denly All-rounder Grant Stewart Batter Hamidullah Qadri All-rounder Matthew Quinn All-rounder Jaskaran Singh Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler

Kent Team Form

The defending champions had an underwhelming start to the season as they started off with two defeats in three games. Since then Kent have won three of the last four games and are level on points with Lancashire who have a better NRR.

Hampshire vs Kent Head to Head

Hampshire have edged Kent in the last five games 3-1. Both teams went head to head last year, Kent knocked out Hampshire in the semifinals as they were eventually crowned champions last year.

Last Five Games:

Hampshire Win: 3

Kent win: 1

No Result: 1

Hampshire vs Kent Betting Odds

Kent to score more than Hampshire in powerplay

After a much needed change in the top order, Kent openers have flourished in the last five games and have managed to provide a good start even though those starts have not been converted to win that often. In three of the five games Kent have managed to outscore their opponents in the first ten overs. On the other hand, only once in the last five games Hampshire have managed to score more than 50 in powerplay and on top of that in three of the last four games they have been outscored by their opponent. Even though we have predicted a win for Hampshire in this fixture, we believe Kent would outscore Hampshire in powerplay and you should encash on this great betting tip.

Hampshire vs Kent Top Team Batters

Fletcha Middleton to be Hampshire’s top batter

The young English sensation has had a phenomenal tournament thus far after he was handed the responsibility to open for Hampshire this season and it's fair to say he has not disappointed. Fletcha Middleton smashed 78 runs in the last outing which was his third half century in four games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Ben Compton to be Kent’s top batter

Ben Compton is one of the main reasons why Kent are still in the hunt to make the playoffs this season. Compton has scored three half centuries in the last three games and also has a century under his name against Yorkshire. Compton averages 47.28 in the tournament and is without doubt our top pick for the game.

Hampshire vs Kent Top Team Bowlers

Ian Holland to be Hampshire’s top bowler

Ian Holland continued his sensational form in the last game as he dismantled Surrey batting line-up who managed to score 203 and lost the game by eight wickets. Ian Holland ended up with 5/34 and with 14 wickets is the leading wicket taker for Hampshire in the tournament which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Hamidullah Qadri to be Kent’s top bowler

When it mattered the most Hamidullan Qadri stepped up and played a key role in the resurgence of Kent in the last few games. In the last three games Qadri ended up with 2/34, 4/47 and 2/28 and is a wicket shy of Matt Parkinson who is the leading wicket taker for Kent this season. Looking at the recent form we have sided with Qadri as the top bowler for the upcoming game.