Hampshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction HAM 57 % Chance of Winning LEI 43 % Bet Now! Hampshire take on Leicestershire in the 34th game of the 2023 Royal London Cup at the Rose Bowl stadium, Southampton. Both teams head into this fixture as the winner would occupy the top spot in the group. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 13 at 3:30 PM IST.

Hampshire vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

Hampshire and Leicestershire have set the tone in the early part of the campaign and have looked class apart. With the performances that they have put in, it shouldn’t be a surprise that they occupy the top two slots in Group A and look set to make the playoffs this season. With Nottinghamshire on the tails and just a point separating both sides this fixture looks set to be a blockbuster as the winner would have all but sealed a playoff spot and could gain control of the group. As per our calculations, Hampshire are favourites heading into this game in their own backyard.

Hampshire’s chances of winning - 57%

Leicestershire’s chances of winning - 43%

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Hampshire vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Hampshire has done well to outscore their opponents in each of the first three games in the first 10 overs. Scoring 62, 60 and 34 and conceding 55, 33 and 29. But Leicestershire have outdone them with their mesmerising style of play in the power play scoring 87, 80, 48 and 79 and have conceded 50, 45, 42 and 74. We truly believe Leicestershire would surprise Hampshire at their home turf and would outscore them in power play overs.

Hampshire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

This season the games at the Rose Bowl Stadium have been heavily disrupted due to rains. But this would be the first game where we expect a full game of cricket. Historically the venue has been a paradise for teams chasing hence we believe both teams would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of thunderstorms during the game we expect a clear weather and perfect day for the game of cricket. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Felix Organ, Ian Holland, Keith Barker, Aneurin Donald (Wk), Ben Brown (Wk), Ben McDermott (Wk), Joseph Eckland (Wk), Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Scott Currie, Dominic Kelly, Edward Jack, Brad Wheal

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Gubbins Batter Tom Prest Batter Aneurin Donald Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Mason Crane All-rounder Toby Albert Batter Ian Holland All-rounder Scott Currie All-rounder Brad Wheal Bowler Edward Jack Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire remains the only team in the group who is yet to drop points. With three wins in three games Hampshire are second on the table and a win in the next fixture would see them go above Leicestershire and would occupy top spot with a game in hand.

Leicestershire News & Player List

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill ©, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Harry Swindells (Wk), Louis Kimber (Wk), Peter Handscomb (Wk), Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Uttam Ramji, Will Davis, Tom Bailey, Will Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Sol Budinger Batter Lewis Hill Batter Colin Ackermann Batter Peter Handscomb Wicket-keeper Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Louis Kimber Batter Tom Scriven All-rounder Chris Wright All-rounder Josh Hull Bowler Uttam Ramji Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire has been one of the surprise packages this season as after four games played they top the group with six points. Their only loss came against Nottinghamshire, the game that was cut short due to rains.

Hampshire vs Leicestershire Head to Head

In the last five encounters between Hampshire and Leicestershire, it is the latter who hold the bragging rights. Since 2010, the two sides have played five games against each other and Leicestershire have come up trumps on three occasions.

Last Five Games:

Hampshire Win - 1

Leicestershire Win - 3

No Result - 1

Hampshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire

One of the main evident reasons for Leicestershire’s form in the opening set of fixtures has been the consistent starts that they have got in the first four games. Both openers have been sensational thus far with Rishi Patel being the aggressive one and Soloman Budinger being consistent throughout the tournament. In the first four games, Leicestershire have managed an opening stand of 33, 116, 27 and 159 averaging a staggering 83.75. Yes it would be hard to maintain those numbers but we don’t see much off a drop off especially in the upcoming fixture. On other hand, Hampshire has had a solid partnership up top bagging two half century partnerships in the first two games but we consider it to be a level below the Leicestershire openers especially after the last game when Fletcha Middleton got out early and Hampshire could only rack an opening stand of one run. We believe this is a great opportunity to get home some quick money.

Hampshire vs Leicestershire Top Team Batters

Nick Gubbins to be Hampshire’s top batter

Nick Gubbins continued his sensational form against Nottinghamshire as he smashed 119 runs as Hampshire registered yet another convincing victory. With 222 runs in three games, Gubbins is the top scorer for Hampshire thus far and is our top pick for the upcoming game.

Soloman Budinger to be Leicestershire’s top batter

Even though Rishi Patel scored an outstanding 161 in the last game, Soloman Budinger has been far more consistent this season scoring 33, 67, 24 and 81. Budinger has been one of the best players for Leicestershire this season which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Hampshire vs Leicestershire Top Team Bowlers

Scott Currie to be Hampshire’s top bowler

We are going to stick by our pick for the next game as once again Scott Currie had a solid game even though he only bowled seven overs as the game was wrapped up in 42nd over. With six wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side and is our top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Josh Hull to be Leicestershire’s top bowler

Leicestershire’s dominance in the bowling department isn’t down to one man which makes this a tough pick. Josh Hull has bowled well in recent games with the game against Lancashire being an exception. With six wickets Hull has been one of the standout performers for Leicestershire and would be our top pick for the upcoming game.