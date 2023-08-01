Hampshire vs Middlesex Match Prediction
HAM
66%
Chance of Winning
MID
34%
List a
Rose Bowl
Facts
- Middlesex head into this tournament without they leading run scorer Steven Eskinazi due his commitments in the 100 tournament.
- Hampshire had a perfect record at home last season in group stages.
Hampshire vs Middlesex Chance of Winning
Hampshire and Middlesex head into this game after contrasting results in the last campaign. Even though both teams did not go head to head last season, Hampshire has managed to get an upper hand in this fixture. Hampshire have managed to win three of the five games against Midlesex and lost just one in Royal London Cup, the last game was played in 2021. As per our calculations, Hampshire are strong favourites at home and should get the job done against Middlesex in the season opener.
- Hampshire’s chances of winning - 66%
- Middlesex’s chances of winning - 34%
Hampshire vs Middlesex Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Hampshire’s struggles in the powerplay has been evident last year. Even though they have been over to outplay their opponents in most of the games but they have struggled to get good start in games. In three of the last four games, Hampshire have been outscored in the powerplay which makes this a great tip to act upon.
Hampshire vs Middlesex Match Toss Prediction
The Rose Bowl stadium hosted four games in 2022. Apart from the first game where Hampshire beat Worcestershire by 44 runs, the last three games were won by the team batting second in the game. We also expect some disruptions in the game due to rain hence either side would prefer to bat second in the season opener.
Weather Report
With 40% chances of thunderstorms during the game we expect some disruptions during the match but it's highly unlikely the game would be called off. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.
Hampshire News & Player List
Hampshire Player List
Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Felix Organ, Ian Holland, Keith Barker, Aneurin Donald (Wk), Ben Brown (Wk), Ben McDermott (Wk), Joseph Eckland (Wk), Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Scott Currie
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nick Gubbins
|
Batter
|
Tom Prest
|
Batter
|
Aneurin Donald
|
Batter
|
Fletcha Middleton
|
Batter
|
Ben Brown
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Felix Organ
|
All-rounder
|
Toby Albert
|
Batter
|
Ian Holland
|
All-rounder
|
Scott Currie
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Abbas
|
Bowler
|
Jack Campbell
|
Bowler
Hampshire Team Form
Last season Hampshire started off with six wins in six games and eventually ended up with 14 points as they ended the group stages at the top, three points clear of Lancashire who were second on the table. Hampshire’s season was cut short as they lost in the semi-finals to eventual champions Kent.
Middlesex News & Player List
Mark Stoneman, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, Joshua De Caires, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Max Harris, Ryan Higgins, Daniel O'Driscoll (Wk), Jack Davies (Wk), Joe Cracknell (Wk), John Simpson (Wk), Robbie White (Wk), Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Ishaan Kaushal, Nathan Fernandes, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Toby Roland-Jones ©
Middlesex Player List
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mark Stoneman
|
Batter
|
Sam Robson
|
Batter
|
Pieter Malan
|
Batter
|
Max Harris
|
Batter
|
Joe Cracknell (Wk)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Luke Hollman
|
All-rounder
|
Martin Andersson
|
Batter
|
Max Harris
|
All-rounder
|
Ethan Bamber
|
All-rounder
|
Thilan Walallawita
|
Bowler
|
Tim Murtagh
|
Bowler
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex started their campaign last year with a loss against Leicestershire but managed to overcome the defeat and went on a winning run of five games. But their losses in the last two games turned out to be decisive as they missed the playoff last term.
Hampshire vs Middlesex Head to Head
Two of the last five games between Hampshire and Middlesex have been called off due to rain. But considering the last five head to head games, Hampshire have edged Middlesex 2-1 in recent past.
Last Five Games:
Hampshire Win: 2
Middlesex win: 1
No Result: 2
Hampshire vs Middlesex Betting Odds
Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex
One of the main reasons why Hampshire fared so well in the group stages was the fact they openers had a decent showing throughout the competitions. In the last four games, Hampshire managed an opening stand of 17, 22, 87 and 106 and conceded just 7, 44, 13 and 1. In three of the four games, Hampshire managed to have a better opening stand than their opponents which makes this great betting tip to act upon. MIddlesex opening stand was inconsistent throughout the tournament which can be summoned up in the last four games where only once have they managed a better opening stand than their opponent. We believe you shouldn’t let this opportunity pass by as it guarantees a very lucrative return.
Hampshire vs Middlesex Top Team Batters
Tom Prest to be Hampshire’s top batter
Tom Prest had a phenomenal campaign last season and ended up as leading run scorer for Hampshire. In the last two games of the season Prest ended up with two half centuries as Hampshire topped the group which makes him our top pick for the game.
Sam Robson to be Middlesex’s top batter
Steven Eskinazi would be a big miss for Middlesex as he was top run scorer last season. Sam Robsom with 469 runs was the second top scorer for his team and what's more important is the fact he was the most consistent batsman for Middlesex’s last season which makes him our top pick for the game.
Hampshire vs Middlesex Top Team Bowlers
Jack Campbell to be Hampshire’s top bowler
Jack Campbell ended up with 17 wickets last season and was one of the key figures in the bowling line for Hampshire last season. In the last three games Campbell ended up with seven wickets and was one of the top performers at the tail end of the season which makes him our top pick for the game.
Luke Hallman to be Middlesex’s top bowler
Middlesex struggled in the bowling department last year which makes it hard to pick one for the season opener this season. Luke Hallman was one of the shining lights of the season for Middlesex as he ended up with 13 wickets and was one of the top performer last year. We believe Hallman would come good for Middlesex this term which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Hampshire
Hampshire enjoyed a solid campaign last term as they topped the group with 14 points and were three points clear of Lancashire who finished second in the group. Hampshire’s campaign ended in the semi-finals as they lost a thriller against eventual champions Kent as they failed to defend 310 runs and eventually lost the game with three wickets to spare.
Like Hampshire, Middlesex had a solid start to the campaign last year. After losing the season opener against Leicestershire, Middlesex went on a winning run of five games but their losses against Gloucestershire and Sussex in the final two games ment they missed the playoff as Nottinghamshire finished third with a better NRR.
Eventhough Hampshire have got better of Middlesex in recent past, first game of the season is always a tough game to call. But it seems like bookmakers have heavily backed Hampshire in the first game of the season and have given them odds as low as 1.51. On the other hand, Middlesex have been labelled as massive underdogs in the game with PariMatch offering odds as high as 2.44. We believe you should side with the bookmakers on this one as Hampshire went perfect at home last season in group stages and should get maximum points in the upcoming game.
- Hampshire to win @ 1.51(PariMatch)
- Middlesex to win @ 2.44 (PariMatch)