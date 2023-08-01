Hampshire vs Middlesex Match Prediction HAM 66 % Chance of Winning MID 34 % Bet Now! Hampshire take on Middlesex in the season opener of the 2023 Royal London Cup at the Rose Bowl stadium, Southampton. Both teams enter this game hoping to get a positive start to the campaign. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 01 at 3:30 PM IST.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Chance of Winning

Hampshire and Middlesex head into this game after contrasting results in the last campaign. Even though both teams did not go head to head last season, Hampshire has managed to get an upper hand in this fixture. Hampshire have managed to win three of the five games against Midlesex and lost just one in Royal London Cup, the last game was played in 2021. As per our calculations, Hampshire are strong favourites at home and should get the job done against Middlesex in the season opener.

Hampshire’s chances of winning - 66%

Middlesex’s chances of winning - 34%

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Hampshire vs Middlesex Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Hampshire’s struggles in the powerplay has been evident last year. Even though they have been over to outplay their opponents in most of the games but they have struggled to get good start in games. In three of the last four games, Hampshire have been outscored in the powerplay which makes this a great tip to act upon.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Match Toss Prediction

The Rose Bowl stadium hosted four games in 2022. Apart from the first game where Hampshire beat Worcestershire by 44 runs, the last three games were won by the team batting second in the game. We also expect some disruptions in the game due to rain hence either side would prefer to bat second in the season opener.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of thunderstorms during the game we expect some disruptions during the match but it's highly unlikely the game would be called off. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Felix Organ, Ian Holland, Keith Barker, Aneurin Donald (Wk), Ben Brown (Wk), Ben McDermott (Wk), Joseph Eckland (Wk), Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Scott Currie

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Gubbins Batter Tom Prest Batter Aneurin Donald Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Felix Organ All-rounder Toby Albert Batter Ian Holland All-rounder Scott Currie All-rounder Mohammad Abbas Bowler Jack Campbell Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Last season Hampshire started off with six wins in six games and eventually ended up with 14 points as they ended the group stages at the top, three points clear of Lancashire who were second on the table. Hampshire’s season was cut short as they lost in the semi-finals to eventual champions Kent.

Middlesex News & Player List

Mark Stoneman, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, Joshua De Caires, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Max Harris, Ryan Higgins, Daniel O'Driscoll (Wk), Jack Davies (Wk), Joe Cracknell (Wk), John Simpson (Wk), Robbie White (Wk), Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Ishaan Kaushal, Nathan Fernandes, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Toby Roland-Jones ©

Middlesex Player List

Predicted Playing XI

Mark Stoneman Batter Sam Robson Batter Pieter Malan Batter Max Harris Batter Joe Cracknell (Wk) Wicket-keeper Luke Hollman All-rounder Martin Andersson Batter Max Harris All-rounder Ethan Bamber All-rounder Thilan Walallawita Bowler Tim Murtagh Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex started their campaign last year with a loss against Leicestershire but managed to overcome the defeat and went on a winning run of five games. But their losses in the last two games turned out to be decisive as they missed the playoff last term.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Head to Head

Two of the last five games between Hampshire and Middlesex have been called off due to rain. But considering the last five head to head games, Hampshire have edged Middlesex 2-1 in recent past.

Last Five Games:

Hampshire Win: 2

Middlesex win: 1

No Result: 2

Hampshire vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

One of the main reasons why Hampshire fared so well in the group stages was the fact they openers had a decent showing throughout the competitions. In the last four games, Hampshire managed an opening stand of 17, 22, 87 and 106 and conceded just 7, 44, 13 and 1. In three of the four games, Hampshire managed to have a better opening stand than their opponents which makes this great betting tip to act upon. MIddlesex opening stand was inconsistent throughout the tournament which can be summoned up in the last four games where only once have they managed a better opening stand than their opponent. We believe you shouldn’t let this opportunity pass by as it guarantees a very lucrative return.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Top Team Batters

Tom Prest to be Hampshire’s top batter

Tom Prest had a phenomenal campaign last season and ended up as leading run scorer for Hampshire. In the last two games of the season Prest ended up with two half centuries as Hampshire topped the group which makes him our top pick for the game.

Sam Robson to be Middlesex’s top batter

Steven Eskinazi would be a big miss for Middlesex as he was top run scorer last season. Sam Robsom with 469 runs was the second top scorer for his team and what's more important is the fact he was the most consistent batsman for Middlesex’s last season which makes him our top pick for the game.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Top Team Bowlers

Jack Campbell to be Hampshire’s top bowler

Jack Campbell ended up with 17 wickets last season and was one of the key figures in the bowling line for Hampshire last season. In the last three games Campbell ended up with seven wickets and was one of the top performers at the tail end of the season which makes him our top pick for the game.

Luke Hallman to be Middlesex’s top bowler

Middlesex struggled in the bowling department last year which makes it hard to pick one for the season opener this season. Luke Hallman was one of the shining lights of the season for Middlesex as he ended up with 13 wickets and was one of the top performer last year. We believe Hallman would come good for Middlesex this term which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.