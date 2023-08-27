Hampshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction

HAM

45%

Chance of Winning

WOR

55%

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List a

Rose Bowl

Hampshire and Worcestershire will lock horns in the second quarterfinal match of the One-Day Cup 2023. The game is scheduled to take place at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on August 25 at 3:30 pm IST.

Facts

  • Worcestershire and Hampshire have won two games each in their last five clashes.
  • HAM won their last game against WOR by 44 runs.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Hampshire will host the second quarter final match of the One-Day Cup 2023. Hampshire only lost a game against the table toppers but managed to register wins in every other game in their campaign. With 7 wins and a loss, Hampshire finished second in the Group A table with 14 points and a net run rate of +1.105.

Hampshire will be going against the team occupying the third place in the group B table. Worcestershire had 6 wins and 2 losses and finished their campaign with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.533. They will be up against the strong Hampshire and try to get a victory in order to assert their place into the semis.

The sides met last season where Hampshire went in to bat first and scored 236 runs. Chasing the target, Worcestershire could only gather 192 runs and bundled out under 45 overs and 44 runs shy of the target. WOR has a better net run rate due to a superb batting line-up in the competition.

Hampshire's chance of winning: 45 %

Worcestershire’s chance of winning: 55 %

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Hampshire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Hampshire has lost a single game whereas Worcestershire suffered two losses in the competition. In terms of batting, Hampshire will depend on Joe Weatherly, Fletcha Middleton, Nick Gubbins & Tom Prest to do the batting. The bowling order will be led by Ian Holland & Scott Currie.

Whereas Jake Libby, Kashif Ali and Rob Jones will score runs for Worcestershire in the upcoming game whereas Josh Baker and Dillon Pennington will be expected to pick timely picks. This will be a thrilling game for the audience and can witness back and forths very often.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

The bowlers will find some help here and allow the team to put pressure on the opposition. Given the batting depth in both sides, chasing can be effective and the current bowling form of Hampshire will definitely allow them to assert dominance if they bowl first.

Weather Report

It is a well-balanced pitch that offers plenty of help for both batters and bowlers. There is movement off the pitch for the pacers and with the new ball there will be swing too. It will be a tough contest between the bat and the ball on this pitch. It will be partly cloudy in Southampton with an average of 20 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Player List

Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Felix Organ, Ian Holland, Keith Barker, Aneurin Donald (Wk), Ben Brown (Wk), Ben McDermott (Wk), Joseph Eckland (Wk), Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Scott Currie, Dominic Kelly, Edward Jack

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Gubbins

Batter

Tom Prest

Batter

Joseph Eckland

Batter

Fletcha Middleton

Batter

Ben Brown (c )

Wicket-keeper

Felix Organ

All-rounder

Aneurin Donald

Batter

Ian Holland

All-rounder

Keith Barker

Bowler

Dominic Kelly

Bowler

Edward Jack

Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire’s batters were in form and chased the target of 326 runs in the previous game. There were numerous notable performances in the batting and the bowling area.

Worcestershire Player List

Usama Mir, Azhar Ali, Pat Brown, Jack Haynes, Ben Cox, Matthew Waite, Gareth Roderick, Joe Leach, Josh Tongue, Brett D'Oliveira, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Jake Libby, Mitchell Stanley, Adam Finch, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Josh Baker, Henry Cullen, Taylor Cornall, Kashif Ali, Ben Gibbon, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Jones

Batter

Matthew Waite

All-rounder

Azhar Ali

Batter

Kashif Ali

Batter

Jake Libby

Batter

Gareth Roderick

Batter

Josh Baker

Bowler

Joe Leach

Bowler

Ben Cox

Wicket-keeper

Logan van Beek

Bowler

Dillon Pennington

Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have had a problem with consistency in the team. The team has a weak batting order but a much stronger bowling line-up. They picked all the wickets of Sussex in their last game.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Worcestershire and Hampshire won two games each.

Hampshire Won: 2

Worcestershire Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Hampshire to score high before their first dismissal

Hampshire has one of the strongest batting line-up in the entire league. Their opening order revolves around Fletcha Middleton and Nick Gubbins who led incredible opening partnerships. Tom Prest opened in place of Gubbins in the last game and produced a performance synonymous with that of Gubbins. HAM scored 89, 131, 24, 163 & 41 runs before losing their first wickets in their last five outings. Hampshire look consistent and will be relied upon to deliver a clinical performance at their home ground.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Top Batters

Fletcha Middleton to be Hampshire’s top batter

The young English sensation has had a phenomenal tournament thus far and gathered the most runs in the team. He scored 370 runs in 8 games at an average of 46.25. Fletcha Middleton smashed 78 runs followed by his early dismissal at 14 in his last game. However, the batter has looked in form and is expected to score a high number of runs.

Jake Libby to be the top batter for Worcestershire

Jake Libby posted the scores of 45, 24*, 14, 86, 3 & 82* runs in six outings. He has scored a total of 254 runs at an average of 63.50. Considering his form, he will be expected to carry out the batting responsibilities for the team in the upcoming fixture.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

Ian Holland to be Hampshire’s top bowler

Ian Holland continued his sensational form in the last game as he dismantled Kent batting batting unit and ended up with 3/45 and with 17 wickets is the leading wicket taker for Hampshire in the tournament which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Josh Baker to be the top bowler for Worcestershire

Josh Baker was fantastic in the previous outing. He picked 3 wickets and gave 35 runs in the 10 overs he bowled in the last game. With a phenomenal economy rate of 5.16 in the competition, Baker is the leading wicket taker for his team with a total of 15 wickets in his pockets.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win: Worcestershire

Hampshire have won their fourth game in a row after their win against Kent in the competition. Hampshire conceded 325 runs in the game where the HAM bowlers were pretty loose but managed to pick 8 wickets in the game. However, it was not much of a task for the team’s batsmen who were easily able to convert the game into a win with phenomenal performance in the batting department. Aneurin Donald scored 106 runs accompanied by the innings of Tom Prest (78) & Ben Brown (73) made it a smooth win for the team.

On the other hand, batting has not been the best suit for Worcestershire. Their innings relied more upon their bowling order whereas the batters settled for decent scores in the competition. They met Sussex in their last outing and restricted SUS to 190 runs. Josh Baker was the most successful bowler and was able to reap 3 wickets. Their bowlers made it easy for the batters who otherwise have struggled to score runs in the competition. Azhar Ali (74) & Kashif Ali (53*) scored the most and won the game for Worcestershire.

The sides share two wins each in the last five clashes between the teams. In their last meeting, Hampshire was able to win the game by 44 runs. It is a neck-to-neck competition between these two sides. Both teams are in great touch and there are many match-winners in both teams. Hampshire’s batting performance has been fantastic while Worcestershire has been incredible with their bowling. From the looks of it, the venue will prove efficient for the batters and should yield a favourable outcome for Hampshire, the home team.

Hampshire to win the match @ 2.04 (Parimatch)

Worcestershire to win the match @ 1.72 (Parimatch)

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Shankar Shekh

Sportscafe's author

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