Hampshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction HAM 45 % Chance of Winning WOR 55 % Bet Now! Hampshire and Worcestershire will lock horns in the second quarterfinal match of the One-Day Cup 2023. The game is scheduled to take place at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on August 25 at 3:30 pm IST.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Hampshire will host the second quarter final match of the One-Day Cup 2023. Hampshire only lost a game against the table toppers but managed to register wins in every other game in their campaign. With 7 wins and a loss, Hampshire finished second in the Group A table with 14 points and a net run rate of +1.105.

Hampshire will be going against the team occupying the third place in the group B table. Worcestershire had 6 wins and 2 losses and finished their campaign with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.533. They will be up against the strong Hampshire and try to get a victory in order to assert their place into the semis.

The sides met last season where Hampshire went in to bat first and scored 236 runs. Chasing the target, Worcestershire could only gather 192 runs and bundled out under 45 overs and 44 runs shy of the target. WOR has a better net run rate due to a superb batting line-up in the competition.

Hampshire's chance of winning: 45 %

Worcestershire’s chance of winning: 55 %

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Hampshire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Hampshire has lost a single game whereas Worcestershire suffered two losses in the competition. In terms of batting, Hampshire will depend on Joe Weatherly, Fletcha Middleton, Nick Gubbins & Tom Prest to do the batting. The bowling order will be led by Ian Holland & Scott Currie.

Whereas Jake Libby, Kashif Ali and Rob Jones will score runs for Worcestershire in the upcoming game whereas Josh Baker and Dillon Pennington will be expected to pick timely picks. This will be a thrilling game for the audience and can witness back and forths very often.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

The bowlers will find some help here and allow the team to put pressure on the opposition. Given the batting depth in both sides, chasing can be effective and the current bowling form of Hampshire will definitely allow them to assert dominance if they bowl first.

Weather Report

It is a well-balanced pitch that offers plenty of help for both batters and bowlers. There is movement off the pitch for the pacers and with the new ball there will be swing too. It will be a tough contest between the bat and the ball on this pitch. It will be partly cloudy in Southampton with an average of 20 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Player List

Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Felix Organ, Ian Holland, Keith Barker, Aneurin Donald (Wk), Ben Brown (Wk), Ben McDermott (Wk), Joseph Eckland (Wk), Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Scott Currie, Dominic Kelly, Edward Jack

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Gubbins Batter Tom Prest Batter Joseph Eckland Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Ben Brown (c ) Wicket-keeper Felix Organ All-rounder Aneurin Donald Batter Ian Holland All-rounder Keith Barker Bowler Dominic Kelly Bowler Edward Jack Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire’s batters were in form and chased the target of 326 runs in the previous game. There were numerous notable performances in the batting and the bowling area.

Worcestershire Player List

Usama Mir, Azhar Ali, Pat Brown, Jack Haynes, Ben Cox, Matthew Waite, Gareth Roderick, Joe Leach, Josh Tongue, Brett D'Oliveira, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Jake Libby, Mitchell Stanley, Adam Finch, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Josh Baker, Henry Cullen, Taylor Cornall, Kashif Ali, Ben Gibbon, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Jones Batter Matthew Waite All-rounder Azhar Ali Batter Kashif Ali Batter Jake Libby Batter Gareth Roderick Batter Josh Baker Bowler Joe Leach Bowler Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Logan van Beek Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have had a problem with consistency in the team. The team has a weak batting order but a much stronger bowling line-up. They picked all the wickets of Sussex in their last game.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Worcestershire and Hampshire won two games each.

Hampshire Won: 2

Worcestershire Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Hampshire to score high before their first dismissal

Hampshire has one of the strongest batting line-up in the entire league. Their opening order revolves around Fletcha Middleton and Nick Gubbins who led incredible opening partnerships. Tom Prest opened in place of Gubbins in the last game and produced a performance synonymous with that of Gubbins. HAM scored 89, 131, 24, 163 & 41 runs before losing their first wickets in their last five outings. Hampshire look consistent and will be relied upon to deliver a clinical performance at their home ground.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Top Batters

Fletcha Middleton to be Hampshire’s top batter

The young English sensation has had a phenomenal tournament thus far and gathered the most runs in the team. He scored 370 runs in 8 games at an average of 46.25. Fletcha Middleton smashed 78 runs followed by his early dismissal at 14 in his last game. However, the batter has looked in form and is expected to score a high number of runs.

Jake Libby to be the top batter for Worcestershire

Jake Libby posted the scores of 45, 24*, 14, 86, 3 & 82* runs in six outings. He has scored a total of 254 runs at an average of 63.50. Considering his form, he will be expected to carry out the batting responsibilities for the team in the upcoming fixture.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

Ian Holland to be Hampshire’s top bowler

Ian Holland continued his sensational form in the last game as he dismantled Kent batting batting unit and ended up with 3/45 and with 17 wickets is the leading wicket taker for Hampshire in the tournament which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Josh Baker to be the top bowler for Worcestershire

Josh Baker was fantastic in the previous outing. He picked 3 wickets and gave 35 runs in the 10 overs he bowled in the last game. With a phenomenal economy rate of 5.16 in the competition, Baker is the leading wicket taker for his team with a total of 15 wickets in his pockets.