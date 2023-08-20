Kent vs Essex Match Prediction KEN 55 % Chance of Winning ESS 45 % Bet Now! Kent and Essex will be locking horns on August 20, 2023. They will be meeting at Canterbury Cricket Ground, Kent’s home ground. The match is slated to start at 3:30 P.M IST.

Kent vs Essex Chances of Winning

In their most recent encounter, Kent faced a defeat against Nottinghamshire. After winning the toss and choosing to bat, they managed to establish a respectable target of 259/9. Nevertheless, their efforts to defend the score fell short as they ended up losing by just one wicket, with a solitary ball left.

Essex, too, approaches this match following a loss to Leicestershire. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, they compiled a total of 250/8. Unfortunately, their bowling couldn't secure the defence as Leicestershire triumphed by two wickets, with nine balls remaining.

Despite both teams experiencing recent setbacks, Kent exhibits a stronger recent form, thereby holding higher prospects for clinching victory in the upcoming fixture.

Kent chance of winning - 55%

Essex chance of winning - 45%

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Kent vs Essex Betting Tips

Kent's batting lineup has been nothing short of exceptional in the ongoing season, spearheaded by opener Ben Compton, who has amassed a remarkable 266 runs. Daniel Bell-Drummond and captain Jack Leaning have also played crucial roles, contributing 240 and 230 runs respectively. In the bowling department, Matt Parkinson has led the charge with an impressive tally of eleven wickets across five matches. Hamidullah Qadri has also showcased his prowess, securing ten wickets in six matches.

Conversely, Essex possesses a relatively weaker lineup. Their top batsman, Charlie Allison, has accumulated 206 runs over five innings. Beau Webster and captain Tom Westley have offered support with scores of 165 and 123 runs respectively. In terms of bowling, Aaron Beard stands as their premier wicket-taker, having claimed ten wickets in six matches. Aron Nijjar closely trails behind with nine wickets to his name.

Kent vs Essex Toss Prediction

The upcoming game is scheduled to take place at Canterbury's St Lawrence Ground, which serves as the home turf for Kent. Typically, the first innings here yields an average score of approximately 245 runs. In the most recent fixture held at this venue during the ongoing season, Kent faced off against Nottinghamshire. In that match, Kent, after winning the toss, chose to bat first but ended up losing by a single wicket with only one ball left. Considering this turn of events, it's probable that teams winning the toss in the forthcoming match will lean towards choosing to field first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be conducive for a game of cricket at Canterbury on the day of the match. The weather forecast predicts a partly cloudy outlook with a 20% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

Kent Player List

Jack Leaning (c), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Sam Billings, Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Michael Hogan, Dan Lincoln, Tawanda Muyeye, George Linde, Marcus O’Riordan, Grant Stewart, Wes Agar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Gilchrist, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Conor McKerr, Adam Milne, Toby Pettman, Qais Ahmad, Matt Quinn, Kane Richardson, Safyaan Sharif, Ryan Sidebottom, Arafat Bhuiyan, Joey Evison, Harry Finch, Joe Gordon, Elliot Hooper, Harry Houillon, Fredrick Klaassen, James Logan, Max Luckett, Jarred Lysaught, Billy Mead, Bailey Wightman, James Bazley, Jaydn Denly, Matt Parkinson.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Jack Leaning (C) All-rounder Alex Blake Batter Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Jaydn Denly All-rounder James Bazley All-rounder Grant Stewart All-rounder Hamidullah Qadri Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent has maintained a moderate level of performance thus far, having balanced their record with an even number of wins and losses. While they suffered a recent defeat against Nottinghamshire, they had previously secured victories over Middlesex, Surrey, and Yorkshire.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Nick Browne, Alastair Cook, Robin Das, Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Michael Pepper, Adam Rossington, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Daniel Sams, Paul Walter, Aaron Beard, Doug Bracewell, Sam Cook, Simon Harmer, Aron Nijjar, Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Ben Allison, Charlie Allison, Oliver Bocking, William Buttleman, Naivedyam Dwivedi, Eshun Kalley, Ronnie McKenna, Jamal Richards, Josh Rymell, Raymond Toole, Beau Webster, Noah Thain.

Predicted Playing XI

Luc Benkenstein Batter Robin Das Batter Tom Westley (C) All-rounder Beau Webster All-rounder Charlie Allison Batter Simon Harmer All-rounder Noah Thain Batter William Buttleman Wicket-keeper Jamal Richards Bowler Aaron Beard Bowler Aron Nijjar Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex has in worse form than Kent, as they languish at the penultimate position of the standings with just one win out of five matches they have participated in. They lost four matches, and one fixture ended in abandonment.

Kent vs Essex Head-to-Head

Essex has an advantage going into the next fixture against Kent as they have emerged victorious on more occasions in the past few matches.

Head-to-Head Encounters - Last Five Matches

Kent - 1

Essex - 4

No Result - 0

Kent vs Essex Betting Odds

Kent to score more runs than Essex in the first ten overs

In their previous confrontation with Nottinghamshire, Kent showcased a rather commendable scoring pace, even though they faced defeat. By the time ten overs had passed, they had tallied up 45 runs without any wicket losses. In contrast, Essex found themselves in a less favorable position at that juncture, mustering only 26 runs and losing three wickets. Considering the significant disparity in their performances, it's plausible to expect Kent to mirror their prior display and secure a higher run total than Essex during the powerplay overs.

Kent vs Essex Best Batters

Daniel Bell-Drummond to be Kent’s Best Batter

At present, Daniel Bell-Drummond stands as Kent's second-highest run contributor, amassing a total of 240 runs across four matches. In their previous match against Nottinghamshire, he claimed the title of Kent's highest scorer by crafting 79 runs from 89 deliveries. Given his current momentum, it's quite likely that he might regain his position as the leading run-scorer for Kent in upcoming performances.

Charlie Allison to be Essex’s Best Batter

At the forefront of Essex's run tally is Allison, having amassed a total of 206 runs over five innings. In their recent match against Leicestershire, he claimed the position of top scorer, crafting an impressive 85 runs from 109 deliveries. Considering his current form, there's a strong possibility that he might reclaim his role as the leading batsman for Essex in upcoming performances.

Kent vs Essex Best Bowlers

Hamidullah Qadri to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Currently, Hamidullah Qadri holds the position of Kent's second-highest wicket-taker, having secured a total of ten wickets across six matches. His performance against Nottinghamshire was particularly outstanding, as he took four wickets in a ten-over spell, allowing just 47 runs, which translated to an impressive economy rate of 4.70. It is expected that he will continue to excel and possibly regain his role as the leading bowler for the team.

Aron Nijjar to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Presently, Nijjar stands as their second-leading wicket-taker, having accumulated nine wickets across five matches. In their most recent encounter against Leicestershire, Nijjar showcased his prowess as the standout bowler, securing three wickets within ten overs while maintaining a remarkable economy rate of 3.40, conceding only 34 runs. Given his recent performance, there's a likelihood that he might regain his position as the premier bowler for the team.