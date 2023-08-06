Kent vs Leicestershire Match Prediction KEN 56 % Chance of Winning LEI 44 % Bet Now! Kent will be at loggerheads with Leicestershire in the match number 17 of the brand new edition of the Royal London One Day Cup. The fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Foxgrove Road, Beckenham on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 3:30 pm IST.

Kent vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

The Champions, Kent beat Yorkshire by only two runs on Duckworth Lewis Stern method. Centuries from Ben Compton and Joey Evison helped Kent recover from an early strife and register a score of 282 runs on the board at the cost of 9. Later, Matthew Revis’ hattrick helped the reigning champions register a win in their opening game of the season. With this win, Kent have occupied the 4th spot in the Group A table standings with 2 points and a net run rate of about +0.118.

Leicestershire pulled off their highest successful chase in the One-Day Cup as they beat Surrey by 5 wickets inside 42.2 overs. Fifties from Cameron Steel and Ben Geddes and century from Ben Foakes went in vain as Surrey failed to defend the mammoth total of 325 runs. Contributions from skipper Lewis Hill, Peter Handscomb, Wiaan Mulder and Louis Kimber allowed Leicestershire to chase down the total with absolute ease. With this win, Leicestershire have climbed to the second spot in the Group A table standings with 2 points and a net run rate of about +1.272.

Kent's chance of winning: 56%

Leicestershire’s chance of winning: 44%

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Kent vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Peter Handscomb, 32, scored a half-century in Leicestershire’s opening game of the season. He scored 57 runs off 54 balls including 5 fours and a six. We predict Peter Handscomb to score over 31.5 runs at odds of 1.87 odds against Kent. Ben Compton, 29, played a 103 run knock in Kent’s opening game of the season. His innings was laced with 10 boundaries. We predict Ben Compton to score over 31.5 runs at odds of 1.87 against Kent.

Kent vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

The surface at the Foxgrove Road, Beckenham is a batting friendly one. The batters praise this pitch for its smoothness and bounce. A high scoring game is expected and the bowlers will need to be at their A-game if they wish to contain their opposition. The average first innings score here stands at 317.60 runs in the last five completed One-Day games. The teams batting first have won on three out of five occasions in this period. Hence, the team winning the toss will prefer to chase.

Weather Report

The temperature at the Foxgrove Road, Beckenham on Sunday is expected to be around 19 degree Celsius and 25% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. There is no forecast for rain on Sunday. The weather is going to be partly sunny.

Kent Players List

Grant Stewart, Harry Finch, Tawanda Muyeye, George Linde, Ekansh Singh, Marcus O'Riordan, Jordan Cox, Ben Geddes, Hamidullah Qadri, Michael Hogan, Wes Agar, Jack Leaning, Toby Albert, Alex Blake, Joey Evison, Jaydn Denly, Matt Parkinson, Joe Denly, Ryan Sidebottom, James Bazley, Nathan Gilchrist, Jas Singh, Ben Compton, Arafat Bhuiyan, Arshdeep Singh, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Conor McKerr, Kane Richardson, James Logan, Sam Billings, Matt Quinn, Zak Crawley, Fred Klaassen.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Marcus O’Riordan All-rounder Ben Compton Batsman Jack Leaning Batsman Alex Blake Batsman Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Joey Evison All-rounder James Bazley All-rounder Grant Stewart All-rounder Hamidullah Qadri Bowler Matt Quinn Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler

Kent Recent Form

The reigning champions Kent began their title defence with a two run win(DLS method) over Yorkshire in their season opener. Ben Compton’s form with the bat has been exceptional. He scored a century in the opening game of the season. James Bazley was the most economical bowler for Kent in the last game. He leaked runs at 4.00 per over and also picked up two wickets in his five over spell.

Leicestershire Players List

Lewis Hill, Chris Wright, Arron Lilley, Rishi Patel, Harry Swindells, Colin Ackermann, Louis Kimber, Sol Budinger, Peter Handscomb, Callum Parkinson, Ed Barnes, Matt Salisbury, Tom Scriven, Nick Welch, Scott Steel, Wiaan Mulder, Will Davis, Rehan Ahmed, Roman Walker, Sam Evans, Michael Finan, Ajinkya Rahane, Naveen-ul-Haq, Josh Hull, Uttam Ramji.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rishi Patel Batsman Sol Budinger Batsman Lewis Hill Wicket Keeper Peter Handscomb Batsman Colin Ackermann Batsman Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Louis Kimber Batsman Tom Scriven All-rounder Roman Walker Bowler Chris Wright Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Recent Form

Leicestershire are joining this fixture on the back of a record breaking run-chase over Surrey in their last game. They managed to chase down the total of 325 runs with absolute ease and had 46 balls in hand. Leicestershire have three wins and two defeats in their last five encounters.

Kent vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Kent won four games while Leicestershire won none. One of the five games played between the two sides was abandoned. Last season when the sides met, Kent picked up a 81 run win over Leicestershire.

Kent Won: 4 matches

Leicestershire Won: 0 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Kent vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to score over 23.5 runs @ 1.85

The opening duo of Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger stitched a 33 run partnership in the last game vs Surrey. Rishi Patel was the one to fall first, scoring 16 runs while Sol Budinger went on to add a few more runs. He scored 33 runs. Last season when Kent and Leicestershire met, the latter scored 43 runs before losing their first wicket. Therefore, we predict Leicestershire to score over 23 runs before 1st dismissal against Kent.

Kent vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Ben Compton to be the top batter for Kent

Ben Compton, 29, smashed his 3rd List A ton in Kent’s opener against Yorkshire. The Durban born batter scored 103 runs off 137 deliveries, scoring 10 fours and 0 sixes. Compton continued from where he left last season. In the 2022 season of the One Day Cup, Kent hammered 380 runs at 38.00 in 10 matches. He scored 56 runs vs Leicestershire in his previous meeting. Therefore, we predict Ben Compton to be the top batter for Kent against Leicestershire.

Wiaan Mulder to be the top batter for Leicestershire

Wiann Mulder, 25, had a phenomenal season last time around. The Proteas all-rounder scored 533 runs in only 9 matches at an average of 88.83. Mulder smashed five fifties and a century in this period. In Leicestershire’s opening game of the season, Mulder played an unbeaten 67 run knock off 53 deliveries. Therefore, we predict Wiann Mulder to be the top batter for Leicestershire against Kent

Kent vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

Grant Stewart to be the top bowler for Kent

The 29-year-old Australia born Italian bowler, Grant Steward was Kent’s third highest wicket-taker last season. Having played only 8 games, Steward scalped 12 wickets at an average of 27.41 and at an economy of 6.36. Stewart picked up four wickets conceding only 42 runs in Kent’s previous clash with Leicestershire. Looking at his past performances, we predict Grant Stewart to be Kent’s top bowler against Leicestershire.

Chris Wright to be the top bowler for Leicestershire

Chris Wright, 38, picked up two wickets in the last game for Leicestershire. In the 2022 season, Wright picked up the most number of wickets for his side(17). He bowled the most number of overs for them and conceded runs at an economy of 4.02, the least by a Leicestershire bowler. Based on his recent performances, we predict Chris Wright to be the top bowler for Leicestershire against Kent.