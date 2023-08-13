Kent vs Middlesex Match Prediction KEN 54 % Chance of Winning MID 46 % Bet Now! Kent and Middlesex are set to go head-to-head for the first time since 2021. The upcoming match is slated to unfold at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham on August 13, 2023, with the action commencing at 3:30 P.M IST.

Kent vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Kent approaches this upcoming fixture with the wind in their sails, having secured a victory in their previous encounter against Surrey. After winning the toss, they opted to bat first, amassing a competitive total of 330/6. Their adept bowling strategy dismissed Surrey for 243 runs in 43.1 overs during their chase.

In contrast, Middlesex steps onto the field with two losses trailing behind them. While one of their matches was abandoned, they faced defeat in the other two. Their most recent clash was against Essex, where Essex chose to bat after winning the toss, setting a target of 298/9. Middlesex nearly tasted their first victory of the season but fell short by a mere three runs, bowled out in 48.5 overs.

Kent holds the upper hand in the forthcoming match, as they have already secured two wins, while Middlesex is still striving to clinch their first victory of the season.

Kent chance of winning - 54%

Middlesex chance of winning - 46%

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Kent vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Jack Leaning currently stands as a beacon of hope for Kent, steadily progressing towards becoming their premier batsman. He has skillfully compiled 138 runs across four matches, and his standout performance against Surrey saw him amass 87 runs from 94 deliveries. Ben Compton, the team's opener, also commands attention with an impressive tally of 147 runs. Notably, Daniel Bell-Drummond is on the cusp of joining this rank, having surpassed the 100-run milestone. Alex Blake is just as impressive with 114 runs so far.

At the forefront of Middlesex's batting lineup stands Mark Stoneman, their captain, who currently leads the charge with an impressive 116 runs across two matches. Right on his heels is Joe Cracknell, boasting a noteworthy 112 runs. Ryan Higgins has also contributed significantly to their batting tally, accumulating a commendable 103 runs.

Kent vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

The game is scheduled to take place at Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham, which serves as Kent's home turf. In 50-over matches held here, the average score for the first innings is 267. In the most recent match at this venue, Kent faced off against Leicestershire, with the latter emerging victorious. Kent had won the coin toss and chose to field first. Given this result, it's likely that the team winning the toss in the upcoming match might opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather is likely to be quite conducive for a game of cricket, with temperature hovering around 22 degrees celsius. There is a mere 20% chance of precipitation and it is expected to be partly cloudy.

Kent Player List

Jack Leaning (c), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Sam Billings, Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Michael Hogan, Dan Lincoln, Tawanda Muyeye, George Linde, Marcus O’Riordan, Grant Stewart, Wes Agar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Gilchrist, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Conor McKerr, Adam Milne, Toby Pettman, Qais Ahmad, Matt Quinn, Kane Richardson, Safyaan Sharif, Ryan Sidebottom, Arafat Bhuiyan, Joey Evison, Harry Finch, Joe Gordon, Elliot Hooper, Harry Houillon, Fredrick Klaassen, James Logan, Max Luckett, Jarred Lysaught, Billy Mead, Bailey Wightman, James Bazley, Jaydn Denly, Matt Parkinson.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Jack Leaning (C) All-rounder Alex Blake Batter Grant Stewart All-rounder Harry Finch Wicket-keeper James Bazley Bowler Jaydn Denly Bowler Hamidullah Qadri Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent has been in good form so far, having won two out of four matches, including their most recent encounter against Surrey.

Middlesex Player List

Mark Stoneman (c), Joe Cracknell, Jack Davies, Joshua De Caires, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, John Simpson, Robbie White, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Chris Green, Ryan Higgins, Luke Hollman, Ethan Bamber, Blake Cullen, Tom Helm, Tim Murtagh, Toby Roland-Jones, Thilan Walallawita, Toby Greatwood, Max Harris, Ishaan Kaushal, Daniel O’Driscoll, Harry Seagrave.

Predicted Playing XI

Mark Stoneman (C) Batter Joe Cracknell Batter Sam Robson All-rounder Jack Davies Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder John Simpson Wicket-keeper Luke Hollman All-rounder Joshua de Caires Bowler Martin Andersson Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Ishaan Kaushal Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex’s form has been rather unimpressive, as they have no victories in three matches so far. Their match against Surrey ended in abandonment, but they lost to Essex and Hampshire.

Kent vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

In their most recent encounter back in 2021, Kent triumphed over Middlesex. Out of the last five matches between the two teams, Kent has emerged victorious twice. Middlesex currently holds a 3-2 record in their recent head-to-head meetings.

Head-to-Head Encounters - Last Five Matches

Kent - 2

Middlesex - 3

No Result - 0

Kent vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Middlesex to score more runs in the first 10 overs

Middlesex has showcased an impressive scoring rate during the powerplay overs. In their recent encounter with Essex, they posted a noteworthy score of 76/0 in the initial ten overs. Contrarily, in their previous match, Kent only reached a score of 47/0 at the same stage. Middlesex capitalised on this situation with a swift scoring pace, unlike Kent, whose powerplay scoring rate was relatively sluggish. Given Middlesex's ability to make the most of such scenarios, it's likely that they will exhibit a similar performance in the upcoming match.

Kent vs Middlesex Best Batters

Jack Leaning to be Kent’s Best Batter

The captain of Kent emerged as the highest run-scorer in the entire match against Surrey, notching 87 runs from 94 deliveries. Leaning currently holds the third position on his team's run leaderboard, accumulating 138 runs across four matches. Considering his current impressive form and exceptional batting performance in the previous match, it's reasonable to anticipate that he will shine as Kent's standout batsman in the upcoming fixture.

Mark Stoneman to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

At present, the captain holds the position of being their highest run-scorer, accumulating a total of 116 runs across two matches. Stoneman's performance stood out notably during the match against Essex, where he claimed the title of the highest scorer in the entire game. He gathered 93 runs from 97 deliveries. Given his recent form and his impressive batting display in the previous match, it is reasonable to anticipate that he will once again take the lead as their top batter.

Kent vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Having taken part in three matches so far, Matt Parkinson has remarkably secured seven wickets. His performance was notably outstanding in the recent match against Surrey, where he bowled nine overs, taking four wickets while conceding just 43 runs, achieving an impressive economy rate of 4.77. It can be expected that he will continue to lead their bowling attack effectively and could once again be their standout bowler.

Joshua De Caires to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

In the match against Essex, Joshua De Caires demonstrated his bowling prowess, emerging as the standout performer by securing three wickets from his nine overs, conceding 52 runs at an economy rate of 5.77. Across two matches, he has already taken a tally of four wickets, indicating his consistency. There is a strong possibility that he will replicate this impressive performance in the upcoming match as well.