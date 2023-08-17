Kent vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction KEN 54 % Chance of Winning NOT 46 % Bet Now! Kent and Nottinghamshire are set to lock horns in the next Group A clash of the One-Day Cup. The upcoming match is slated to unfold at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury on August 17, 2023, with the fixture commencing at 3:30 P.M IST.

Kent vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

The defending champions, Kent are having quite an impressive run in their current campaign of the One-Day Cup. After two unfortunate losses, they are back on track after registering two splendid victories in the tournament. With 3 wins and 2 losses, they are placed at the 3rd place of the Group A standings with 6 points and a net run rate of -0.770.

On the other hand, Nottinghamshire fell into a pit after three consecutive losses in their campaign. Their batting performances were disappointing that led them straight to the defeat in the last three games. With 2 wins and 3 losses, Nottinghamshire find themselves at the 5th place of the same group table as the former. They have 5 points and a net run rate of -0.213.

Kent has a much better batting line-up than Nottinghamshire in the competition. Contrastingly, Nottinghamshire have struggled to score runs while losing out on wickets very swifty, as evident from their last few games. They lost all their wickets in their last three games which tells volumes about their fragile batting order. On the other hand, the expensive bowling might be another reason for their humiliating defeats in the competition. Kent looks good on paper and is expected to come out on top in the upcoming game.

Kent chance of winning - 54%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 46%

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Kent vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

For Kent, the side will be relying on the likes of Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Ben Compton and Alex Blake to deliver timely breakthroughs in the batting department. Whereas Matthew Parkinson and James Brazley have picked the most wickets for the team. They will be leading their bowling order.

In the batting department, Nottinghamshire have not been very impressive but will be relying on the likes of Lyndon James, Matthew Montogomery, Ben Slater and Benjamin Martindale to deliver the bulk of the runs. Whereas Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Tom Loten, Calvin Harrison and Liam Patterson-White will be expected to lead their bowling order.

Kent vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

Since the weather is expected to stay clear on the game-day, both the sides will be keen to win the toss, bat first and post a competitive total on the board.

Weather Report

The wicket prepared for the game at Canterbury is going to be excellent for batting. The weather for Thursday’s match is going to be sunny with moderate breeze.

Kent Player List

Jack Leaning (c), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Sam Billings, Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Michael Hogan, Dan Lincoln, Tawanda Muyeye, George Linde, Marcus O’Riordan, Grant Stewart, Wes Agar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Gilchrist, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Conor McKerr, Adam Milne, Toby Pettman, Qais Ahmad, Matt Quinn, Kane Richardson, Safyaan Sharif, Ryan Sidebottom, Arafat Bhuiyan, Joey Evison, Harry Finch, Joe Gordon, Elliot Hooper, Harry Houillon, Fredrick Klaassen, James Logan, Max Luckett, Jarred Lysaught, Billy Mead, Bailey Wightman, James Bazley, Jaydn Denly, Matt Parkinson.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Jack Leaning (C) All-rounder Alex Blake Batter Grant Stewart All-rounder Harry Finch Wicket-keeper James Bazley Bowler Jaydn Denly Bowler Hamidullah Qadri Bowler Jaskaran Singh Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent has been in good form so far, having won three out of five matches. They have a talented line-up of batters and their bowling order are doing equally well in the competition.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Imad Wasim, Stuart Broad, Olly Stone, Alex Hales, Dane Paterson, Samit Patel, Tom Moores, Dane Schadendorf, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Loten, Brett Hutton, Haseeb Hameed, Jake Ball, Ben Slater, Steven Mullaney, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Calvin Harrison, Toby Pettman, Matthew Montgomery, Sam King, Fateh Singh, James Hayes, Benjamin Martindale

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Slater Batter Benjamin Martindale Batter Haseeb Hameed (c ) Batter Matthew Montgomery Batter Tom Loten All-rounder Dane Schadendorf Wicket-keeper Calvin Harrison All-rounder Dane Paterson Bowler Liam Patterson White All-rounder Brett Hutton Bowler Lyndon James Batter

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire’s batters look out of form. Their inconsistency in the tournament has led them to lose their last three outings. Their batting order needs to do better as the entire team bundled out for 231 in the last game.

Kent vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

In their most recent encounter back in 2018, Kent triumphed over Nottinghamshire by 9 wickets. Out of the last five matches between the two teams, both the teams have two wins each. However, Kent has won the last two encounters with the Northants.

Head-to-Head Encounters - Last Five Matches

Kent - 2

Nottinghamshire -2

No Result - 1

Kent vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to score under 54.5 runs in the first 10 overs

Nottinghamshire are struggling with their batting order. Their top order went out cheaply in the five games pretty swifty. This affected their score in the first 10 overs that read as 50, 42, 29, 48 & 51 runs. In the previous match, the top-order failed to deliver notable scores for Nottinghamshire. Calvin Harrison, Matthew Montgomery and Tom Loten fought hard with the bat but it wasn't enough as Nottinghamshire could only muster 51 runs in the initial ten overs. Moreover, with Kent’s bowling order, it will not be easy to score runs in the upcoming fixture.

Kent vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Jack Leaning to be Kent’s Best Batter

The captain of Kent emerged as one of the most impactful batters in the squad. His consistent knocks in the game has helped Kent to win the games. He scored two fifties consecutively in his last two outings. He scored 68 runs in his last game against Middlesex and looks in terrific form. He has mustered a total of 206 runs at an average of 41.20 in 5 games.

Lyndon James to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

At the moment, Lyndon James holds the top position in Nottinghamshire's run leaderboard. He posted the scores of 32, 82, 4, 71 & 7 runs in his five outings of the tournament. That sums up to 196 runs in 5 games, averaging at 39.20. His last notable performance was when he scored 71 runs off 66 deliveries against Surrey. His impressive skills makes him a batting threat in the team.

Kent vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Having taken part in four matches so far, Matt Parkinson has impressed everyone with his bowling skills. He has picked 9 wickets, highest in the team, at an average of 17.33 and an economy rate of 5.85. He leaked 20 runs in the 24 balls he bowled in the last game and was successful in picking 2 wickets.

Brett Hutton to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Brett Hutton is the highest wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire at the moment, with a total of ten wickets to his name in five games. He has been very economical (4.34) and was fantastic in his last outing against Middlesex. He picked two wickets in the game while leaking 35 runs in 8 overs.