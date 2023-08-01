Lancashire vs Essex Match Prediction LAN 55 % Chance of Winning ESS 45 % Bet Now! Lancashire and Essex will collide against each other in the match number 5 of the 2023 edition of the Royal London One-Day Cup. This much awaited Group B contest is scheduled to take place at Sedbergh School on Tuesday, 1st August, 2023, at 3:30 PM IST.

Lancashire vs Essex Chance of Winning

The 2023 season of the Royal London One-Day Cup is scheduled to commence from 1st August 2023. Lancashire had an amazing season last year, securing the second spot in their group winning five out of eight matches. They made their way to the finals but suffered a 21 run defeat at the hands of Kent and failed to win the silverware. They are expected to continue their form and pick up a win in their season opener.

Essex’s season did not pan out as expected, picking up only three wins and suffering four defeats in eight outings. They came 6th last season and failed to make it to the knockouts. They had a decent net run rate of +0.810 but fell one point short of the team placed 4th.

Lancashire chance of winning - 55%

Essex chance of winning - 45%

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Lancashire vs Essex Betting Tips

Keaton Jennings emerged as Lancashire’s top run-scorer last season. The England international scored 390 runs in nine games last season at 48.75. We predict Jennings to to start off well again and get a good score against Essex in their season opener. Grant Roelofsen scored the most number of runs for Essex last season with 355 runs at an average of 59.16. We predict Roelofsen to continue his good run in the ODI Cup and put up yet another good score in the match against Lancashire.

Lancashire vs Essex Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Sedbergh School Cricket Ground usually favours the batters. Hence, a high scoring game is expected tomorrow. Both teams will prefer to chase here. There is very little margin for errors and the bowlers will have to be very accurate with their lengths. But the overcast conditions tomorrow might help the bowlers.

Weather Report

The temperature at the Sedbergh School Cricket Ground on Monday is expected to be around 21 degree Celsius and 79% humidity, 80% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 24 km/h. A rainy day is expected which can spoil the course of the play on Monday.

Lancashire Players List

Harry Singh, Luke Wells, Danny Lamb, Liam Livingstone, George Bell(wk), Matthew Hurst(wk), Jack Morley, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey, Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Aspinwall, George Lavelle(wk), Philip Salt(wk), James Anderson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley, Keaton Jennings, Colin de Grandhomme, George Balderson, Dane Vilas(c)(wk), Jos Butter(wk), Jack Blatherwick, Joshua Boyden, Saqid Mahmood, Will Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Luke Wells Batsman Keaton Jennings Batsman Josh Bohannon All-rounder Steven Croft All-rounder Dane Vilas Wicket-keeper Rob Jones All-rounder George Lavelle Wicket-keeper Grant Stewart All-rounder Danny Lamb All-rounder Tom Bailey Bowler Will Williams Bowler Liam Hurt Bowler

Lancashire Recent Form

Lancashire had an amazing season last time out. They finished second in their group, winning five and losing two out of eight matches but they just missed out on the title as they suffered a 21 run defeat at the hands of Kent in the final. Their recent form has been quite impressive too. In the 2023 season of the Vitality T20 Blast, the side secured the second spot in the table with 8 wins and five defeats.

Essex Players List

Charles Allison, Josh Rymell, Sir Alastair Cook, Doug Bracewell, Matt Critchley, Michael Pepper(wk), Aron Nijjar, Jamie Porter, Simon Harmer, Dan Lawrence, Nick Browne, Tom Westley(c), Jamal Richards, Paul Walter, William Buttleman(wk), Ben Allison, Sam Cook, Feroze Khushi, Robin Das, Daniel Sams, Luc Benkenstein, Adam Rossington(wk), Aaron Beard, Eshun Kalley, Shane Snater.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Nick Gubbins Batsman Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Tom Prest Batsman Aneurin Donald Batsman Fletcha Middleton Batsman Felix Organ Batsman Toby Albert Batsman Ian Holland All-rounder Scott Currie All-rounder John Turner Bowler Jack Campbell Bowler

Essex Recent Form

Essex had an ordinary season last time around. They finished 6th in the table standings picking up three wins and four defeats in eight games. At the 2023 season of the Vitality T20 Blast, Essex came fourth in their group with eight wins and six defeats in 14 outings.

Lancashire vs Essex Head-to-Head Record

In the last five One Day matches between Lancashire and Essex, it is the latter that holds a record of 3-0. Out of the remaining two games, one ended in a draw while the other was abandoned due to rain. Lancashire are yet to register a win over Essex in the competition.

Lancashire vs Essex Betting Odds

Lancashire to win

The Keaton Jennings led Lancashire had a picture perfect season last year in the Royal London One-Day Cup. They won all of their matches except for two in the group stage. They managed to pick five wins and suffered only two defeats in eight outings. They defeated Nottinghamshire and Sussex in the knockouts to play the finals against Kent. However, they were unfortunate as they faced a 21 run defeat at the hands of Kent and failed to claim the title. Essex, on the other hand, managed to pick up only three wins and four defeats in eight outings and finished 6th last season. Lancashire and Essex’s encounter last season was abandoned and the game ended in a draw in the season before. Infact, at the 2023 season of the Vitality T20 Blast, Lancashire finished 2nd in their group while Essex finished 4th. The collective efforts from their top order batters which includes the likes of Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Rob Jones and their bowling lineup which includes the likes of Liam Hurt, Tom Bailey and Danny Lamb, Lancashire had a brilliant season and we expect them to continue their winning momentum in the brand new season of the RL One-Day Cup as well. Based on their past performances, we back Lancashire to begin their season with a win.

Lancashire vs Essex Top Batters

Steven Croft to be the top batter for Lancashire

Steven Croft, the Blackpool based cricketer has been in phenomenal form recently. In the 2023 season of the Vitality T20 Blast, the 38-year-old notched up 345 runs at 34.50 in 11 innings. Also, Croft has been a vital cog in Lancashire’s batting unit in the past years. He accumulated 385 runs last year at 64.16, the most after Keaton Jennings. Hence, we predict Croft to continue his good run of form in the brand new season of the Royal London One-Day cup as well.

Feroze Khushi to be the top batter for Essex

Feroze Khushi has been a star performer for Essex. Last season, the batter emerged as the third highest run-getter for them in the Royal London One-Day Cup, scoring 324 runs at 46.28 in only 7 games. He smashed two centuries in this period. At the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast, Khushi hammered 281 runs in only 13 outings at 23.41. We predict Feroze Khushi to be the top batter for Essex in their upcoming game against Lancashire.

Lancashire vs Essex Top Bowlers

Danny Lamb to be the top bowler for Lancashire

Right arm medium fast pacer, Danny Lamb has been a star performer with the ball for Lancashire. The 27-year-old Englishman played all 9 games last season, picking up 14 wickets at an average of 30.85 and at an economy of 5.68. Hence, we predict Danny Lamb to be the top bowler for Lancashire in the upcoming game against Essex.

Daniel Sams to be the top bowler for Essex

Daniel Sams, the Australian pacer won the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast Player of the year Award after emerging as the No.1 bowler statistically. The Essex all-rounder picked up 25 valuable wickets for his side, the fifth most in the competition. Daniel Sams will look to carry forward this momentum in the One-Day Cup as well.