Lancashire vs Hampshire Match Prediction LAN 46 % Chance of Winning HAM 54 % Bet Now! Lancashire take on Hampshire in the 44th game of the 2023 Royal London Cup at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester. Both teams are right in the mix to make the playoffs which makes this a pivotal game for both sides. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 15 at 3:30 PM IST.

Lancashire vs Hampshire Chance of Winning

Lancashire and Hampshire have had contrasting campaigns thus far. We saw Lancashire lose crucial points in the first two fixtures as games were called off due to rain. On other hand, we saw Hampshire continue their form from last campaign and bagged three wins in the first three games of the season. This would be a great game for the neutrals considering the fact both teams are separated by just two points and a result in this fixture can have a significant impact on the points table. As per our calculations, Hampshire have a slight edge as they head into this fixture.

Lancashire’s chances of winning - 46%

Hampshire’s chances of winning - 54%

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Lancashire vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Apart from the last game against Leicestershire Hampshire has done well in powerplay, outshooting their opponents in each of the first three games. In the four games so far, Hampshire has averaged 50 runs in powerplay and has conceded 46.5 runs in those games. Lancashire have been outscored in each of the last two games which makes us believe Hampshire would outscore Lancashire in the first 10 overs.

Lancashire vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

The wicket at the venue looks suited for batting as we saw Leicestershire score 400 runs in the last game. We believe weather would play an important role as we expect some disruptions in the game. Considering all this, we reckon both teams would prefer to bowl first as D&L could come into play during the game.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of thunderstorms we expect some disruptions in the game which could decrease the number of overs. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone, Tom Aspinwall, Dane Vilas (c) & (Wk), George Bell (Wk), George Lavelle (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Will Williams

Predicted Playing XI

George Bell Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Dane Vilas Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper George Balderson All-rounder Tom Bailey Batter Tom Aspinwall All-rounder Jack Blatherwick All-rounder Will Williams Bowler Jack Morley Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire have had a lacklustre campaign thus far. Partly that's down to weather as the first two games were washed away but in the last game against Lancashire conceded 411 runs against Leicestershire and eventually lost the game by 95 runs. With one win in four games, Lancashire are sixth on the table, two points off the playoff spot.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Felix Organ, Ian Holland, Keith Barker, Aneurin Donald (Wk), Ben Brown (Wk), Ben McDermott (Wk), Joseph Eckland (Wk), Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Scott Currie, Dominic Kelly, Edward Jack, Brad Wheal

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Gubbins Batter Tom Prest Batter Keith Barker Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Felix Organ All-rounder Toby Albert Batter Ian Holland All-rounder Scott Currie All-rounder Dominic Kelly Bowler Edward Jack Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire surrendered their winning streak to high flying Leicestershire as they lost the game by four wickets. With six points in four games, Hampshire are second on the table level on points with Kent and a point ahead of Nottinghamshire who occupy the fourth spot on the table.

Lancashire vs Hampshire Head to Head

The last head to head meetings between the clubs ended in a stalemate with both sides winning two games apeice.

Last five Games:

Lancashire Wins : 2

Hampshire wins : 2

No Results : 1

Lancashire vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

In every Hampshire game we have raved about Hampshire openers and how they have dominated the proceeding thus far. Once again they did not disappoint in the last outing against Leicestershire, even though they lost the game, Hampshire constituted a wonderful 89 runs opening stand. This is a third half century opening stand that Hampshire have managed in four games. In three of the four games Hampshire have managed a better opening partnership than their opponent and apart from season opener, they have conceded less than 10 runs in each of the last three games. After the first two games were washed out, Lancashire managed an opening stand of 15 and 37 in the last two games and in the last game conceded a staggering 159 runs opening stand which makes us believe Hampshire openers would outplay Lancashire top order and it should outlay a great return for your investment.

Lancashire vs Hampshire Top Team Batters

Dane Vilas to be Lancashire’s top batter

Dane Vilas has been an absolute rock for Lancashire this season. With three half centuries in three innings, Vilas is the leading run scorer for this team and more importantly has played important innings when it mattered the most which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nick Gubbins to be Hampshire’s top batter

Nick Gubbins continued his sensational form with a solid 42 runs in the last game and has scored 264 runs in four games thus far. With one half century and a century in four games, Gubbins have had an outstanding season so far and it our top pick for the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Hampshire Top Team Bowlers

Jack Blatherwick to be Lancashire’s top bowler

Jack Blatherwick has had a phenomenal campaign thus far. In three games, Blatherwick has bagged eight wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Lancashire thus far. In the last game where Lancashire conceded over 400 runs, Blatherwick still ended up with respectable bowling figures of 3/70 which makes him our top pick for the game.

Ian Holland to be Hampshire’s top bowler

Hampshire haven’t had one bowler who has exceeded the expectations as all bowlers have made contributions in the first four games which makes this a difficult choice. Even though Hampshire lost the last game, Ian Holland was impressive as he ended up with 2/38 which makes him our top pick for the game.