Lancashire vs Kent Match Prediction
LAN
59%
Chance of Winning
KEN
41%
List a
Stanley Park
Facts
- Both Lancashire games against Essex and Yorkshire were called off due to rain.
- In the last game, Kent lost to Leicestershire with record margin of 264 runs.
Lancashire vs Kent Chance of Winning
Both teams are desperate to get maximum points as the campaign hasn’t gone as planned as both teams sit outside the playoff spot and are already a game behind Leicestershire who have been perfect this season. Another drop point for either team would have their work cut out in the last four games in the group stage. Both teams are level on points and occupy fourth and sixth spot on the table. As per our calculations, Lancashire are clear favourites in this fixture and should get maximum points in the upcoming clash against Kent.
- Lancashire’s chances of winning - 59%
- Kent’s chances of winning - 41%
Lancashire vs Kent Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Kent opener Marcus O’ Riordan has failed to capitalise on his opportunity so far in this campaign. His score in first two games is 2 and 7, Riordan hasn’t looked settled from day 1 and it feels his struggles would continue in the upcoming game against Lancashire. We believe Marcus O'Riordan would score low in the game and we reckon you should act upon this tip to get some quick financial return.
Lancashire vs Kent Match Toss Prediction
Stanley Park hosted two games last year and on both occasions the team bowling first won the game. We believe both teams would prefer to bowl on the wicket which would increase their chances of a positive result in the upcoming fixture.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of thunderstorms during the game we expect clear weather during the game which any chances of disruption down to bare minimum. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
Lancashire News & Player List
Lancashire Player List
Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone, Tom Aspinwall, Dane Vilas (c) & (Wk), George Bell (Wk), George Lavelle (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Will Williams
Predicted Playing XI
|
George Bell
|
Batter
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Keaton Jennings
|
Batter
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Josh Bohannon
|
Batter
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Dane Vilas
|
Batter
|
Matthew Hurst
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Wicket-keeper
|
George Balderson
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All-rounder
|
George Lavelle
|
Batter
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Tom Aspinwall
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All-rounder
|
Jack Blatherwick
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All-rounder
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Will Williams
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Bowler
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Jack Morley
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Bowler
Lancashire Team Form
Lancashire have been unfortunate this season as both of their games against Yorkshire and Essex were called off and points were shared. Lancashire are currently fourth on the table level on points with Hampshire, Yorkshire and Kent
Kent News & Player List
Kent Player List
Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Ben Geddes, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Jack Leaning ©, James Bazley, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch (Wk), Arafat Bhuiyan, Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaassen, Grant Stewart, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskaran Singh, Kane Richardson, Matt Parkinson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Marcus O'Riordan
|
Batter
|
Ben Compton
|
Batter
|
Jack Leaning
|
Batter
|
Alex Blake
|
Batter
|
Harry Finch
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Wicket-keeper
|
Joey Evison
|
All-rounder
|
James Bazley
|
Batter
|
Grant Stewart
|
All-rounder
|
Hamidullah Qadri
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Gilchrist
|
Bowler
|
Matt Parkinson
|
Bowler
Kent Team Form
Title holders have had a sluggish start to the season after opening day victory against Yorkshire, Kent were battered by Leicestershire in the last game as Kent was comprehensively beaten by 264 runs.
Lancashire vs Kent Head to Head
Since 2010, Kent and Lancashire have played five head to head games. While two games ended as no results, Kent hold the upper hand with two wins as compared to Lancashire’s single win in 2015.
Last five Games:
Lancashire Wins : 1
Kent wins : 2
No Results : 2
Lancashire vs Kent Betting Odds
Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Kent
The champions have looked to shadow themselves in the early part of the tournament and their struggles have been compounded by the fact the opening order has failed to show up so far. In the two games, Kent have managed an opening stand of 6 and 8 and conceded 116 runs in the last game against Leicestershire. Even though Lancashire’s games have been called off this season but in the season opener they managed a better opening stand than they opponent and in the last five games in One Day Cup, Lancashire have managed two 50 runs and a 100 run partnership which makes us believe they would outscore Kent in the upcoming fixture and its a great opportunity in encash upon.
Lancashire vs Kent Top Team Batters
Josh Bohannon to be Lancashire’s top batter
As both games were called off it's hard to pick based on current results. But in the opening game Josh Bohannon had a solid game as he ended up scoring 35 off 42 balls as Lancashire scored 270 runs before rain interrupted the day’s play. We are going to stick with our pick as we believe Bohannon would score well in the upcoming game and is our top pick for the upcoming fixture.
Ben Compton to be Kent’s top batter
Ben Compton has continued his form from last season and has been the standout performer for Kent thus far. Even though Compton failed to show up in the last game but scored a sensational century in the opening day victory against Yorkshire which makes him our top pick for the game.
Lancashire vs Kent Top Team Bowlers
Jack Blatherwick to be Lancashire’s top bowler
Jack Blatherwick struggled for game time last season as he only ended up playing three games last season and ended up with five wickets. This would be the year where Lancashire have trusted the 26 year old to lead the line and expectations are high for him to do well this season. In the opening game against Essex which was washed out he showed glimpses of his potential and he bowled three overs and ended up with 1/9 and is our top pick for the game.
James Bazley to be Kent’s top bowler
Kent bowlers have struggled to get going so far in the tournament. But James Bazley has been an exception as in two games he has ended up with 2/20 and 2/83 and is the top wicket taker for Kent this term which makes him our top pick for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Lancashire
After finishing second in the group last season, Lancashire made it to the final against Kent but lost the game by 21 runs. Lancashire were expected to take the next step this season but have lost the way by no fault of their own. Their first two games against Essex and Yorkshire were called off due to rain, the games they were favourites to win but had to settle with two points in two games thus far.
The defending champions haven't had a great start themselves. After winning a close game against Yorkshire on the opening day, they kicked off their home fixtures in the most humiliating way possible. After conceding 380 runs against table toppers Leicestershire, Kent batting collapsed as they were bowled out for 116 and lost the game by mammoth 264 runs.
Kent have looked a shadow of themself so far this season which makes this a tough game for the defending champions. The bookmakers have sided with Lancashire on this one giving them odds as low as 1.70. We believe you should side with the bookies on this one as on paper Lancashire are a far superior outfit and should have enough in the tank to take home maximum points.
- Lancashire to win @ 1.70 (PariMatch)
- Kent to win @ 2.08 (PariMatch)