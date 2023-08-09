Lancashire vs Kent Match Prediction LAN 59 % Chance of Winning KEN 41 % Bet Now! Lancashire take on Kent in the 2023 Royal London Cup at the Stanley Park Ground, Blackpool. Both teams head into this tie needing maximum points as they cannot effort to slip any further. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 09 at 3:30 PM IST.

Lancashire vs Kent Chance of Winning

Both teams are desperate to get maximum points as the campaign hasn’t gone as planned as both teams sit outside the playoff spot and are already a game behind Leicestershire who have been perfect this season. Another drop point for either team would have their work cut out in the last four games in the group stage. Both teams are level on points and occupy fourth and sixth spot on the table. As per our calculations, Lancashire are clear favourites in this fixture and should get maximum points in the upcoming clash against Kent.

Lancashire’s chances of winning - 59%

Kent’s chances of winning - 41%

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Lancashire vs Kent Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Kent opener Marcus O’ Riordan has failed to capitalise on his opportunity so far in this campaign. His score in first two games is 2 and 7, Riordan hasn’t looked settled from day 1 and it feels his struggles would continue in the upcoming game against Lancashire. We believe Marcus O'Riordan would score low in the game and we reckon you should act upon this tip to get some quick financial return.

Lancashire vs Kent Match Toss Prediction

Stanley Park hosted two games last year and on both occasions the team bowling first won the game. We believe both teams would prefer to bowl on the wicket which would increase their chances of a positive result in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of thunderstorms during the game we expect clear weather during the game which any chances of disruption down to bare minimum. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone, Tom Aspinwall, Dane Vilas (c) & (Wk), George Bell (Wk), George Lavelle (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Will Williams

Predicted Playing XI

George Bell Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Dane Vilas Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper George Balderson All-rounder George Lavelle Batter Tom Aspinwall All-rounder Jack Blatherwick All-rounder Will Williams Bowler Jack Morley Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire have been unfortunate this season as both of their games against Yorkshire and Essex were called off and points were shared. Lancashire are currently fourth on the table level on points with Hampshire, Yorkshire and Kent

Kent News & Player List

Kent Player List

Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Ben Geddes, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Jack Leaning ©, James Bazley, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch (Wk), Arafat Bhuiyan, Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaassen, Grant Stewart, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskaran Singh, Kane Richardson, Matt Parkinson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar

Predicted Playing XI

Marcus O'Riordan Batter Ben Compton Batter Jack Leaning Batter Alex Blake Batter Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Joey Evison All-rounder James Bazley Batter Grant Stewart All-rounder Hamidullah Qadri All-rounder Nathan Gilchrist Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler

Kent Team Form

Title holders have had a sluggish start to the season after opening day victory against Yorkshire, Kent were battered by Leicestershire in the last game as Kent was comprehensively beaten by 264 runs.

Lancashire vs Kent Head to Head

Since 2010, Kent and Lancashire have played five head to head games. While two games ended as no results, Kent hold the upper hand with two wins as compared to Lancashire’s single win in 2015.

Last five Games:

Lancashire Wins : 1

Kent wins : 2

No Results : 2

Lancashire vs Kent Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Kent

The champions have looked to shadow themselves in the early part of the tournament and their struggles have been compounded by the fact the opening order has failed to show up so far. In the two games, Kent have managed an opening stand of 6 and 8 and conceded 116 runs in the last game against Leicestershire. Even though Lancashire’s games have been called off this season but in the season opener they managed a better opening stand than they opponent and in the last five games in One Day Cup, Lancashire have managed two 50 runs and a 100 run partnership which makes us believe they would outscore Kent in the upcoming fixture and its a great opportunity in encash upon.

Lancashire vs Kent Top Team Batters

Josh Bohannon to be Lancashire’s top batter

As both games were called off it's hard to pick based on current results. But in the opening game Josh Bohannon had a solid game as he ended up scoring 35 off 42 balls as Lancashire scored 270 runs before rain interrupted the day’s play. We are going to stick with our pick as we believe Bohannon would score well in the upcoming game and is our top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Ben Compton to be Kent’s top batter

Ben Compton has continued his form from last season and has been the standout performer for Kent thus far. Even though Compton failed to show up in the last game but scored a sensational century in the opening day victory against Yorkshire which makes him our top pick for the game.

Lancashire vs Kent Top Team Bowlers

Jack Blatherwick to be Lancashire’s top bowler

Jack Blatherwick struggled for game time last season as he only ended up playing three games last season and ended up with five wickets. This would be the year where Lancashire have trusted the 26 year old to lead the line and expectations are high for him to do well this season. In the opening game against Essex which was washed out he showed glimpses of his potential and he bowled three overs and ended up with 1/9 and is our top pick for the game.

James Bazley to be Kent’s top bowler

Kent bowlers have struggled to get going so far in the tournament. But James Bazley has been an exception as in two games he has ended up with 2/20 and 2/83 and is the top wicket taker for Kent this term which makes him our top pick for the game.