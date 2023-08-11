Lancashire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction LAN 57 % Chance of Winning LEI 43 % Bet Now! Lancashire and Leicestershire will square off against each other in the match number 32 of the 2023 edition of the Metro Bank One Day Cup. Old Trafford, Manchester will be the hosts for this contest which is scheduled to be played on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 3:30 pm IST.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

After no results in the first two matches due to rain, Lancashire finally got a chance to make their presence felt in the Metro Bank One Day Cup. Batting first, last year's runners-up Kent managed to post a mammoth total of 328 runs on the board at the cost of five wickets at Blackpool. They then bowled Kent out for only 203 runs and registered a massive 125 run win over them. Josh Bohannon was the star performer for Lancashire in their previous game. Bohannon’s 105 run knock and contributions from George Bell, Dane Vilas and George Balderson enabled Lancashire to post such a huge total on the board. Jack Blatherwick starred with the leather in hand, picking up four wickets for 52 runs in his 10 over quota.

Leicestershire picked up two big wins in their initial two matches, including a colossal 264 run win against Kent. However, their joy was short lived as they suffered their first setback of the season at the hands of Nottinghamshire in their previous encounter by 4 wickets(D/L method). South African middle-order batsman Wiaan Mulder has been in exceptional form in the competition, hammering 218 runs in 3 outings. Peter Handscomb has also lived up to his expectations, scoring 165 runs in 3 matches. Except for these two batters, their top-order has not fired yet.

Lancashire's chance of winning: 57%

Leicestershire’s chance of winning:43 %

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Lancashire vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

With 218 runs in three games, Wiaan Mulder is Leicestershire’s top run-getter this season. The South African cricketer has remained unbeaten in two out of the three games he played and scored a fifty in each of the three games. His scores read 67*, 67 & 84 runs respectively. Therefore, we have backed Wiaan Mulder to score high against Lancashire. Josh Bohannon scored his first List A hundred in the last game. The 26-year-old posted the scores of 35 & 105 runs in the two games he played. Josh Bohannon has been on a rampage this season in the County Championship. He has hammered as many as 888 runs in only 17 innings at an average of 52.23. He has smashed two hundreds and four fifties so far this season. His current run of form suggests that scoring high against Leicestershire will be a cakewalk for this 26-year-old Englishman.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Old Trafford in Manchester usually favours the batters. Since 2018, 11 completed One Day games have been played here out of which the teams batting first won on 8 occasions. This clearly suggests that the skipper winning the toss must elect to bat first. The average first innings score here in the last five games is 243 runs.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Friday is expected to be around 23 degree Celsius and 59% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 21 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Lancashire Player List

Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone, Tom Aspinwall, Dane Vilas (c) & (Wk), George Bell (Wk), George Lavelle (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Will Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role George Bell Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Dane Vilas Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper George Balderson All-rounder George Lavelle Batter Tom Aspinwall All-rounder Jack Blatherwick All-rounder Tom Bailey Bowler Jack Morley Bowler

Lancashire Recent Form

Lancashire finally got to display what they have got in their previous game which was against reigning champions Kent. They completely dismantled the title holders and took last year’s revenge as they beat Kent by 125 runs to pick up their maiden win of the season.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Sol Budinger, Sam Evans, Peter Handscomb, Louis Kimber, Rishi Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Scott Steel, Harry Swindells, Nick Welch, Colin Ackermann, Aaron Lilley, Wiaan Mulder, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Ed Barnes, Josh Davey, Will Davis, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq, Callum Parkinson, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Chris Wright, JE Bailey, Michael Finan, Josh Hull, James Keast

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rishi Patel Batter Sol Budinger Batter Lewis Hill (C) Batter Peter Handscomb Wicket-keeper Colin Ackermann All-rounder Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Louis Kimber Batter Tom Scriven All-rounder Roman Walker Bowler Chris Wright Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Recent Form

Leicestershire suffered a 4 wicket defeat with 12 balls to spare(D/L method) at the hands of Lancashire. Before this, they won two games in a row and are currently positioned 2nd in the table.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head Record

Since 2010, Lancashire and Leicestershire have played five head to head games. Lancashire hold the upper hand with three wins as compared to Leicestershire’s two.

Lancashire Won: 3 matches

Leicestershire Won: 2 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to score over 22.5 runs before their first dismissal @ 1.85 (Pari Match)

Leicestershire are blessed with the opening duo of Sol Budinger and Rishi Patel. The side posted the scores of 27, 116 & 33 runs respectively before losing their first wicket in the three games they played. In each of these three matches, Leicestershire managed to score over 22 runs before their first fall. Budinger and Patel are averaging close to 41.33 & 25.00 respectively in the competition. All that said, Leicestershire are expected to score above 22 runs before losing their first wicket against Lancashire.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Dane Vilas to be the top batter for Lancashire

The 38-year-old South African batsman, Dane Vilas has been in fine form this season. He has posted scores of 51 & 65 runs in the two games he played so far. This totals to 116 runs in two games which makes him the 2nd highest run-scorer for Lancashire at the moment. Last season he managed to play only four matches, scoring 183 runs at an average of 45.75. Vilas scored a fifty in both the games he played this season which makes him a top batting prospect for Lancashire in the game.

Wiaan Mulder to be the top batter for Leicestershire

South African middle-order batsman, Wiaan Mulder has been in exceptional form for Leicestershire this season, milking 218 runs in three matches. The 25-year-old scored fifties in each of the three games he played and posted the scores of 84*, 67 & 67* respectively thus far. Mulder was Leicestershire’s top-scorer last season as well with 533 runs in 9 matches at 88.83. It's reasonable to anticipate that he will maintain his position as their primary batting force in the upcoming match.

Kent vs Middlesex Top Bowlers

Jack Blatherwick to be the top bowler for Lancashire

Jack Blatherwick struggled for game time last season as he only ended up playing three games last season and ended up with five wickets. This would be the year where Lancashire have trusted the 26-year-old to lead the line and expectations are high for him to do well this season. Blatherwick ended up with figures of 4/52 and 1/9 respectively in the two games he played this term. He has five wickets already to his name and is Lancashire’s top wicket-taker at the moment which makes him our top pick for the game.

Chris Wright to be the top bowler for Leicestershire

Chris Wright, 38, has been consistently good for Leicestershire. He has picked up 5 wickets in three games and is also the one to bowl the most number of overs for his side along with Wiaan Mulder. Wright has conceded runs at an economy of only 4.75, the least amongst all the Leicestershire bowlers. Last season, the Englishman emerged as the joint highest wicket-taker for his side with 17 wickets in 9 matches. His performance suggests a likelihood of another commendable showing in the upcoming fixture.