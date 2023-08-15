Leicestershire vs Essex Match Prediction LEI 61 % Chance of Winning ESS 39 % Bet Now! Essex will clash against Leicestershire in the next Group A clash of the new One-Day Cup 2023 at Kibworth Cricket Club New Ground. The game is scheduled to take place on August 15 and will commence from 3:30 PM IST.

Leicestershire vs Essex Chances of Winning

Leicestershire are the team to beat in this year’s One-Day Cup. They have firmly established their spot at the top of the Group A table with 8 points and a net run rate of 1.743. They have won four of their five matches this season and will look to move past the quarter finals this season. They are coming off a win against Hampshire by 4 wickets and will be confident going into the next fixture against Essex.

Essex had a horrible time in the previous season of the One-Day Cup. However, their fate has not changed this season as they find themselves placed at the 8th position of the Group A table with a win and three losses in their campaign. Essex has 3 points and a net run rate of -1.004 in the tournament.

Purely based on their performances, it is very apparent that LEI is a better squad than Essex in the current competition. They have won more games and are placed higher in the standings. This is a good determinant of their current form. Hence, the odds will favour LEI to win this affair.

Leicestershire chance of winning - 61%

Essex chance of winning - 39%

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Leicestershire vs Essex Betting Tips

Apart from Ackermann, several other Leicestershire batters have left their mark this year. The opening duo of Soloman Budinger and Rishi Patel have consistently provided strong starts for the team. All-rounder Wiaan Mulder has been a standout performer, contributing significantly with both bat and ball. He has amassed 229 runs in 5 innings this season, boasting an impressive average of 76 and a strike rate of 114 when batting lower down the order. Additionally, he has showcased his medium-paced bowling prowess by taking 5 wickets.

Essex's leading run-scorer this season is Beau Webster, managing 128 runs from 5 innings with an average of 32 and a striking strike rate of 181. This indicates the struggles their batting unit has faced. Nonetheless, Essex can draw encouragement from Michael Pepper's recent display. In only his second match of the season, the opener unleashed a remarkable performance, smashing his way to a splendid 64 off just 34 balls, featuring 10 fours and three sixes. If Pepper can maintain this level of consistent firepower at the top, Essex might find an opportunity to make a significant impact.

Leicestershire vs Essex Toss Prediction

This will be the first match of the tournament to be played at Kibworth. The surface is likely to be batting-friendly and the team winning the toss should choose to bat first to put on a huge total and bat the opposition out of the game.

Weather Report

The Kibworth Cricket Club New Ground's pitch is renowned for its batsmen-friendly nature. The ball tends to come onto the bat smoothly and races to the boundary with ease. Cloudy overhead conditions are expected throughout the game, offering some assistance to seam bowlers as they might extract movement from the air. Nevertheless, the match is expected to be dominated by the batters, given the pitch's characteristics. In terms of weather, Kibworth is likely to experience alternating periods of clouds and sunshine, along with a chance of passing showers.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill, Chris Wright, Arron Lilley, Rishi Patel, Harry Swindells, Colin Ackermann, Louis Kimber, Sol Budinger, Peter Handscomb, Callum Parkinson, Ed Barnes, Matt Salisbury, Tom Scriven, Nick Welch, Scott Steel, Wiaan Mulder, Will Davis, Rehan Ahmed, Roman Walker, Sam Evans, Michael Finan, Ajinkya Rahane, Naveen-ul-Haq, Josh Hull, Uttam Ramji

Predicted Playing XI

Sol Budinger Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Lewis Hill (c ) Wicket-keeper Peter Handscomb Batter Rishi Patel Batter Colin Ackerman All-rounder Tom Scriven All-rounder Josh Hull Bowler Chris Wright Bowler Uttam Ramji Bowler Louis Kimber Batter

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire has shined in both the departments. Their batters are in form and bowlers are complementing the former with terrific spells.

Essex Player List

Charles Allison, Josh Rymell, Sir Alastair Cook, Doug Bracewell, Matt Critchley, Michael Pepper(wk), Aron Nijjar, Jamie Porter, Simon Harmer, Dan Lawrence, Nick Browne, Tom Westley(c), Jamal Richards, Paul Walter, William Buttleman(wk), Ben Allison, Sam Cook, Feroze Khushi, Robin Das, Daniel Sams, Luc Benkenstein, Adam Rossington(wk), Aaron Beard, Eshun Kalley, Shane Snater.

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Pepper Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Robin Das Batter Tom Westley (c ) Batter Luc Benkenstein Batter Charlie Allison All-rounder William Buttleman Wicket-keeper Aaron Beard Bowler Jamal Richards Bowler Aron Nijjar Bowler Simon Harmer All-rounder

Essex Team Form

Essex had a disappointing run with their batters in the squad. They posted only 221 runs in their last game. However, their bowlers are doing better than the batsmen in the team.

Leicestershire vs Essex Head-to-Head

In the last five head-to-head matches between the sides, Essex has won two while Leicestershire managed to win a single game.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Essex - 2

Leicestershire- 1

No Result/Abandoned - 2

Leicestershire vs Essex Betting Odds

Leicestershire to score high their 1st dismissal

Leicestershire did surprisingly well in their previous year’s campaign of the competition, especially in the batting department. LEI continued the same this season with their talented openers, Sol Budinger and Rishi Patel. They scored 33, 116, 27, 159 & 6 runs in their opening partnerships of the five matches they have played. The batters average at 52.60 & 48.40 respectively in the competition.

Leicestershire vs Essex Best Batters

Colin Ackermann to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Colin Ackermann is the third highest run-scorer in the competition with 291 runs in 5 games for Leicestershire. He scored 12, 78*, 8, 100* and 93* runs in his campaign so far. Not only did he score high scores but remained unbeaten in most games. He will be the top batter from the team, considering his form.

Beau Webster to be Essex’s Best Batter

The batting line-up of Essex is disappointing. However, Beau Webster is the only batter performing decently in the team. He scored 128 runs in 4 innings at an average of 32.00. He scored 39 runs in his previous outing against Yorkshire.

Leicestershire vs Essex Best Bowlers

Josh Hull to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Josh Hull tops the charts in LEI’s bowling order with 10 wickets in his bag in 5 innings at an economy of 6.10. He picked 4 wickets in his last game against Hampshire.

Beau Webster to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Beau Webster is doing well in both departments and secured 8 wickets in his campaign this season. He maintains an average of 32.50 and an economy rate of 6.21 in the competition.