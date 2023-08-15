Leicestershire vs Essex Match Prediction
LEI
61%
Chance of Winning
ESS
39%
List a
Grace Road
Facts
- The sides met last in 2014 where Leicestershire defeated Essex by 34 runs.
- LEI are placed at the top of the table whereas Essex are placed at the 8th place.
Leicestershire vs Essex Chances of Winning
Leicestershire are the team to beat in this year’s One-Day Cup. They have firmly established their spot at the top of the Group A table with 8 points and a net run rate of 1.743. They have won four of their five matches this season and will look to move past the quarter finals this season. They are coming off a win against Hampshire by 4 wickets and will be confident going into the next fixture against Essex.
Essex had a horrible time in the previous season of the One-Day Cup. However, their fate has not changed this season as they find themselves placed at the 8th position of the Group A table with a win and three losses in their campaign. Essex has 3 points and a net run rate of -1.004 in the tournament.
Purely based on their performances, it is very apparent that LEI is a better squad than Essex in the current competition. They have won more games and are placed higher in the standings. This is a good determinant of their current form. Hence, the odds will favour LEI to win this affair.
Leicestershire chance of winning - 61%
Essex chance of winning - 39%
Leicestershire vs Essex Betting Tips
Apart from Ackermann, several other Leicestershire batters have left their mark this year. The opening duo of Soloman Budinger and Rishi Patel have consistently provided strong starts for the team. All-rounder Wiaan Mulder has been a standout performer, contributing significantly with both bat and ball. He has amassed 229 runs in 5 innings this season, boasting an impressive average of 76 and a strike rate of 114 when batting lower down the order. Additionally, he has showcased his medium-paced bowling prowess by taking 5 wickets.
Essex's leading run-scorer this season is Beau Webster, managing 128 runs from 5 innings with an average of 32 and a striking strike rate of 181. This indicates the struggles their batting unit has faced. Nonetheless, Essex can draw encouragement from Michael Pepper's recent display. In only his second match of the season, the opener unleashed a remarkable performance, smashing his way to a splendid 64 off just 34 balls, featuring 10 fours and three sixes. If Pepper can maintain this level of consistent firepower at the top, Essex might find an opportunity to make a significant impact.
Leicestershire vs Essex Toss Prediction
This will be the first match of the tournament to be played at Kibworth. The surface is likely to be batting-friendly and the team winning the toss should choose to bat first to put on a huge total and bat the opposition out of the game.
Weather Report
The Kibworth Cricket Club New Ground's pitch is renowned for its batsmen-friendly nature. The ball tends to come onto the bat smoothly and races to the boundary with ease. Cloudy overhead conditions are expected throughout the game, offering some assistance to seam bowlers as they might extract movement from the air. Nevertheless, the match is expected to be dominated by the batters, given the pitch's characteristics. In terms of weather, Kibworth is likely to experience alternating periods of clouds and sunshine, along with a chance of passing showers.
Leicestershire Player List
Lewis Hill, Chris Wright, Arron Lilley, Rishi Patel, Harry Swindells, Colin Ackermann, Louis Kimber, Sol Budinger, Peter Handscomb, Callum Parkinson, Ed Barnes, Matt Salisbury, Tom Scriven, Nick Welch, Scott Steel, Wiaan Mulder, Will Davis, Rehan Ahmed, Roman Walker, Sam Evans, Michael Finan, Ajinkya Rahane, Naveen-ul-Haq, Josh Hull, Uttam Ramji
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sol Budinger
|
Batter
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Wiaan Mulder
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All-rounder
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Lewis Hill (c )
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Wicket-keeper
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Peter Handscomb
|
Batter
|
Rishi Patel
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Batter
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Colin Ackerman
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All-rounder
|
Tom Scriven
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All-rounder
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Josh Hull
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Bowler
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Chris Wright
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Bowler
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Uttam Ramji
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Bowler
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Louis Kimber
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Batter
Leicestershire Team Form
Leicestershire has shined in both the departments. Their batters are in form and bowlers are complementing the former with terrific spells.
Essex Player List
Charles Allison, Josh Rymell, Sir Alastair Cook, Doug Bracewell, Matt Critchley, Michael Pepper(wk), Aron Nijjar, Jamie Porter, Simon Harmer, Dan Lawrence, Nick Browne, Tom Westley(c), Jamal Richards, Paul Walter, William Buttleman(wk), Ben Allison, Sam Cook, Feroze Khushi, Robin Das, Daniel Sams, Luc Benkenstein, Adam Rossington(wk), Aaron Beard, Eshun Kalley, Shane Snater.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Michael Pepper
|
Batter
|
Beau Webster
|
All-rounder
|
Robin Das
|
Batter
|
Tom Westley (c )
|
Batter
|
Luc Benkenstein
|
Batter
|
Charlie Allison
|
All-rounder
|
William Buttleman
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Aaron Beard
|
Bowler
|
Jamal Richards
|
Bowler
|
Aron Nijjar
|
Bowler
|
Simon Harmer
|
All-rounder
Essex Team Form
Essex had a disappointing run with their batters in the squad. They posted only 221 runs in their last game. However, their bowlers are doing better than the batsmen in the team.
Leicestershire vs Essex Head-to-Head
In the last five head-to-head matches between the sides, Essex has won two while Leicestershire managed to win a single game.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Essex - 2
Leicestershire- 1
No Result/Abandoned - 2
Leicestershire vs Essex Betting Odds
Leicestershire to score high their 1st dismissal
Leicestershire did surprisingly well in their previous year’s campaign of the competition, especially in the batting department. LEI continued the same this season with their talented openers, Sol Budinger and Rishi Patel. They scored 33, 116, 27, 159 & 6 runs in their opening partnerships of the five matches they have played. The batters average at 52.60 & 48.40 respectively in the competition.
Leicestershire vs Essex Best Batters
Colin Ackermann to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter
Colin Ackermann is the third highest run-scorer in the competition with 291 runs in 5 games for Leicestershire. He scored 12, 78*, 8, 100* and 93* runs in his campaign so far. Not only did he score high scores but remained unbeaten in most games. He will be the top batter from the team, considering his form.
Beau Webster to be Essex’s Best Batter
The batting line-up of Essex is disappointing. However, Beau Webster is the only batter performing decently in the team. He scored 128 runs in 4 innings at an average of 32.00. He scored 39 runs in his previous outing against Yorkshire.
Leicestershire vs Essex Best Bowlers
Josh Hull to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler
Josh Hull tops the charts in LEI’s bowling order with 10 wickets in his bag in 5 innings at an economy of 6.10. He picked 4 wickets in his last game against Hampshire.
Beau Webster to be Essex’s Best Bowler
Beau Webster is doing well in both departments and secured 8 wickets in his campaign this season. He maintains an average of 32.50 and an economy rate of 6.21 in the competition.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Leicestershire
Leicestershire is riding high on their recent successes, securing victories against Lancashire and Hampshire. In their match against Hampshire, Leicestershire's bowlers, led by Josh Hull, conceded 296 runs while picking up 4 wickets. Despite the challenging target of 297, Leicestershire managed to chase it down with 4 wickets in hand, thanks to Colin Ackermann's impressive unbeaten 93*. Contributions from Sol Budinger (58) and Lewis Hill (63) also played a significant role in their win.
On the other hand, Essex is facing a tough season in the Royal London One-Day Cup 2023. Except for a narrow 3-run win against Middlesex, they've struggled to find their footing, as seen in their recent loss to Yorkshire, where they could only muster 221 runs batting first.
While the history between Leicestershire and Essex has been mixed, with two draws and two wins for Essex in their last five encounters, the current scenario favors Leicestershire. Leicestershire's strong performance from the previous season has continued into this one, thanks to their skilled group of batters and all-rounders who are making significant contributions on both fronts. The last time Leicestershire and Essex clashed in the One-Day Cup was in 2014, with Leicestershire emerging victorious by a comfortable margin of 34 runs. Given their current form, Leicestershire seems poised to maintain their dominance over Essex this year as well, making them the favourites going into their upcoming match.
Leicestershire to win @ 1.64 (Parimatch)
Essex to win @ 2.16 (Parimatch)Bet Now!