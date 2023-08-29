Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction LEI 45 % Chance of Winning GLO 55 % Bet Now! As the competition is nearing its end, Gloucestershire and Leicestershire will clash in the second semi final game of the One-Day Cup 2023. The match is scheduled to be played at Grace Road, Leicester on August 29. The game will begin from 6:30 PM IST.

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Leicestershire reached the semis by topping their group table whereas Gloucestershire had to work hard and contested in the quarter final to claim their place in this fixture.

Leicestershire topped their group with seven wins and a loss in their campaign. They finished the group games with 14 points and a net run rate of 1.302. In their last group match, they faced Yorkshire and managed to win the game by 6 wickets. LEI has a lot of talented players in the team and will be thrilled to perform in the upcoming contest.

Gloucestershire managed to register six wins while losing on two occasions in the group stage. They finished at the second place of the Group B table with 12 points and a net run rate of 0.805. Their position in the table promoted them to quarter finals where they defeated Lancashire to proceed to the semis.

Leicestershire has many batters in form this season. They have performed impressively with ample support from their bowling order. This led them to win all but one match in their campaign this year. Gloucestershire is also a strong team but has shown signs of inconsistency in the competition. LEI will be the stronger team here and will have the home advantage as well.

Leicestershire chance of winning - 45%

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 55%

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Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

For Leicestershire, Soloman Budinger's consistent form is crucial, alongside Rishi Patel's start, for the team. Peter Handscomb's recent good performance and partnerships with Lewis Hill and Wiaan Mulder in the middle order are important. Chris Wright and in-form Wiaan Mulder are expected to deliver tight spells with the new ball.

Miles Hammond's recent century boosts his performance, joining James Bracey at the top for Gloucestershire. A robust middle order, including Oliver Price, Harry Tector, and Graeme van Buuren, is anticipated to perform well. The bowlers' confidence after their strong display is an advantage, with David Payne and Tom Price aiming for tight spells with the new ball.

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

This venue has witnessed low-scoring matches this year due to a challenging wicket. Bowlers have capitalised on the early innings conditions, while batting hasn't been straightforward. Recent game trends will guide both teams, and the toss-winning side is likely to choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

Leicester will be cloudy on the match day. The pitch is tough to bat on early, so batsmen need to be careful. Bowlers will like this pitch. If a team bats first and scores around 300 runs, they should be in a good position.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill, Chris Wright, Arron Lilley, Rishi Patel, Harry Swindells, Colin Ackermann, Louis Kimber, Sol Budinger, Peter Handscomb, Callum Parkinson, Ed Barnes, Matt Salisbury, Tom Scriven, Nick Welch, Scott Steel, Wiaan Mulder, Will Davis, Rehan Ahmed, Roman Walker, Sam Evans, Michael Finan, Ajinkya Rahane, Naveen-ul-Haq, Josh Hull, Uttam Ramji

Predicted Playing XI

Sol Budinger Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Lewis Hill (c ) Wicket-keeper Peter Handscomb Batter Rishi Patel Batter Sam Evans Batter Roman Walker All-rounder Will Davies Bowler Chris Wright Bowler Matt Salisbury Bowler Louis Kimber Batter

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire has shined in both the departments. Their batters are in form and bowlers are complementing the former with terrific spells. Their bowlers were fantastic in the last game, restricting Yorkshire at 184 runs.

Gloucestershire Player List

Chris Dent, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Luke Charlesworth, Tom Price, Ben Wells (wk), Zafar Gohar, M de Lange, Tom Smith (C), Josh Shaw, Ajeet Dale, Ben Charlesworth, Tom Lace, Joe Phillips, Oliver Price, MS Harris, G Roelofsen, James Bracey, Jack Taylor, Matt Taylor, William Naish, Zaman Akhter, Jared Warner, PA van Meekeren, Dominic Goodman, David Payne

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Graeme van Buuren Batter Jack Taylor Batter Harry Tector Batter James Bracey (c ) Wicket-keeper Oliver Price All-rounder Tom Price All-rounder Tom Smith Bowler Paul van Meekeren Bowler Anwar Ali Bowler David Payne Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire have a strong batting order. But their bowlers were the real heroes in the last game, bundling Lancashire at 177 in their last outing.

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head

In their last five head-to-head matches, Gloucestershire leads the tally by 3-2 against Leicestershire.

T20 Head-to-Head Records (last 5)

Gloucestershire - 3

Leicestershire- 2

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to score over 26.5 runs before 1st dismissal ( 1.85 @ Parimatch )

Leicestershire has a very proficient line-up of batters in the team. Starting from their opening line-up, LEI has dominated over the competition with their strong batting order. Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger open for the team and average at 36.87 & 48.50 respectively. They posted 159, 6, 46, 49 & 9 runs before their first dismissal in their last five outings. Majority of the time, LEI managed to score high for their opening partnership in their campaign.

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Best Batters

Peter Handscomb to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Peter Handscomb is one of the top scorers in the Leicestershire team. He amassed 352 runs in 8 games at an average of 50.28. He scored 69, 54* & 60 runs in his last three outings. This indicates his impressive form and should be able to muster a lot of runs in the upcoming game.

Oliver Price to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Oliver Price is in an explosive form and registered 77, 109*, 95, 85* & 39 runs in his last five outings. He has mustered 553 runs in 9 innings at an average of 92.16. He secured two centuries and three fifties in his campaign.

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers

Chris Wright to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Chris Wright has been in an ecstatic form this season. He has picked 14 wickets in 8 games for LEI at an economy rate of 4.97. In his last game, he picked 3 for 31 runs against Yorkshire at an economy of 3.10.

Paul van Meekeren to be the top bowler for Gloucestershire

Paul van Meekeren played in 9 games and picked 17 wickets in his campaign. He picked 2 wickets in his last game and leaked 47 runs in the 10 overs he bowled. He will be a bowling threat for LEI.