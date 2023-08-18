Leicestershire vs Middlesex Match Prediction LEI 69 % Chance of Winning MID 31 % Bet Now! Middlesex will clash against Leicestershire in the next Group A clash of the new One-Day Cup 2023 at Grace Road, Leicester. The game is scheduled to take place on August 18 and will commence from 6:30 PM IST.

Leicestershire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Leicestershire stands out as the dominant force in this year's One-Day Cup, securing their stronghold at the summit of Group A with an impressive tally of 10 points and a commendable net run rate of 1.474. Their remarkable performance includes triumphs in five out of six matches this season, showcasing their aspiration to transcend the quarter-finals. Buoyed by their recent triumph over Middlesex by a narrow 2-wicket margin, Leicestershire exudes confidence as they brace for their next encounter with the same opponent.

In stark contrast, Middlesex grapples with a dismal season, marred by a lone victory in the face of three defeats out of their four matches. A glimmer of hope emerged as they clinched their first set of earned points in their latest bout against Nottinghamshire, commanding a resounding 134-run victory. This achievement, however, places them at the seventh rung in the Group A standings, beset by a modest accumulation of 3 points and a net run rate of -0.107.

Leicestershire's resurgence comes as no surprise, considering their triumphant performance in the previous season and their current leadership of the group. Empowered by a potent lineup of both batters and bowlers, they enjoy a pronounced momentum compared to the struggling Middlesex squad. The latter's struggles throughout their four outings this season paint a challenging portrait of their participation. Consequently, the scales tip in favour of Leicestershire, with expectations leaning towards their victory in this forthcoming engagement.

Leicestershire chance of winning - 69%

Middlesex chance of winning - 31%

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Leicestershire vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Despite their victory in the previous match, LEI's performance fell short of their season's best. Struggling to chase the modest target of 251, losing 8 wickets was below par for a team in good form. Lewis Hill's contribution at number 3 is crucial, and Colin Ackerman's lower middle order performance needs improvement. The team can rely on bowling all-rounder Wiaan Mulder at number 6 for batting and support from bowler Josh Hull.

Middlesex's recent journey has been a mix of highs and lows, aiming to avert further collapses after a solid display. The top order, featuring Stoneman and Joe Cracknell, holds significance. Notably, all-rounders Ryan Higgins and Martin Anderson's impressive 129-run partnership for the 5th wicket sparked a comeback in the last game. The forthcoming clash is poised to be riveting, yet the home advantage lies with Leicestershire on match day.

Leicestershire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

In 20 ODIs played here, the team that bowls first has won 11 times. This season, only one match happened due to rain, and the team bowling first won in that low-scoring game. The home team is great at chasing runs, and Middlesex has been performing well in the latter part of their innings. So, it's a good idea to choose to bowl first at this venue.

Weather Report

The pitch favours early bowlers in the first innings, leading both teams to likely choose to bowl first. Initial movement off the pitch could benefit pacers seeking optimal conditions. Rain is forecasted for the match day, and the temperature in Leicester could reach up to 22 degrees Celsius.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill, Chris Wright, Arron Lilley, Rishi Patel, Harry Swindells, Colin Ackermann, Louis Kimber, Sol Budinger, Peter Handscomb, Callum Parkinson, Ed Barnes, Matt Salisbury, Tom Scriven, Nick Welch, Scott Steel, Wiaan Mulder, Will Davis, Rehan Ahmed, Roman Walker, Sam Evans, Michael Finan, Ajinkya Rahane, Naveen-ul-Haq, Josh Hull, Uttam Ramji

Predicted Playing XI

Sol Budinger Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Lewis Hill (c ) Wicket-keeper Peter Handscomb Batter Rishi Patel Batter Colin Ackerman All-rounder Tom Scriven All-rounder Josh Hull Bowler Chris Wright Bowler Uttam Ramji Bowler Louis Kimber Batter

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire has shined in both the departments. Their batters are in form and bowlers are complementing the former with terrific spells. Although their top order faced quick dismissals in the previous game, their middle order carried their innings with terrific assistance in the bowling department.

Middlesex Player List

Joe Cracknell, Mark Stoneman (c), Sam Robson, Jack Davies, Ryan Higgins, John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Josh De Caires, Martin Andersson, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Robbie White, Thilan Walallawita, Nathan Fernandes, Ishaan Kaushal, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Hoden, Pieter Malan, Chris Green, Tom Helm, Tim Murtagh, Toby Roland-Jones, Max Harris

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Cracknell Batter Sam Robson All-rounder John Simpson Wicket-keeper Mark Stoneman (c ) Batter Jack Davies Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Luke Hollman All-rounder Ishaan Kaushal Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Josh de Caires All-rounder Martin Andersson All-rounder

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex did exceptionally well in their batting department. However, it's their bowling that should worry them. Their batting line-up scored 365 runs in the previous match.

Leicestershire vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

In the last five head-to-head matches between the sides, Middlesex has won three games while Leicestershire managed to win a single game.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Middlesex - 3

Leicestershire- 1

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Leicestershire vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Leicestershire to score over 27.5 runs before their 1st dismissal

The pitch is advantageous for early bowlers in the initial innings, causing both teams to probably opt for bowling first. The initial pitch movement could be advantageous for pacers aiming for favourable conditions. Rain is predicted on the day of the match, and the temperature in Leicester might climb to 22 degrees Celsius.

Leicestershire vs Middlesex Best Batters

Sol Budinger to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Sol Budinger has been the top batter from LEI and has consistently secured extravagant individual scores in the competition. He scored 67, 24, 81, 58 & 102 runs in his campaign. He averages at 60.83 in the competition, striking at 135.68. His 102 innings off 76 balls is a determinant of his spectacular form.

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

The all-rounder, Ryan Higgins has mustered 212 runs in 4 games at an average of 53.00. The batter strikes at almost 140 in the tournament and has scored 78, 25, 21 and 88 runs in fours games. He scored 88 off 58 balls in his last outing against NOT.

Leicestershire vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Josh Hull to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Josh Hull tops the charts in LEI’s bowling order with 12 wickets in his bag in 6 innings at an economy of 6.15. He picked 2 wickets in his last game against Essex and is a huge bowling threat to all the teams.

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Higgins has outdone himself in the bowling order as well. He has picked 7 wickets for the team. Although it is not the highest in the team, Higgins has been extremely economical while others in the team leaked a lot of runs in their outings. He picked 3 wickets in his last game against Nottinghamshire, giving away 40 runs in 10 overs.