Leicestershire vs Middlesex Match Prediction
LEI
69%
Chance of Winning
MID
31%
List a
County Ground
Facts
- The sides met last in 2022 where Leicestershire defeated Middlesex by 15 runs.
- LEI are placed at the top of the table whereas Middlesex are placed at the 7th place.
Leicestershire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning
Leicestershire stands out as the dominant force in this year's One-Day Cup, securing their stronghold at the summit of Group A with an impressive tally of 10 points and a commendable net run rate of 1.474. Their remarkable performance includes triumphs in five out of six matches this season, showcasing their aspiration to transcend the quarter-finals. Buoyed by their recent triumph over Middlesex by a narrow 2-wicket margin, Leicestershire exudes confidence as they brace for their next encounter with the same opponent.
In stark contrast, Middlesex grapples with a dismal season, marred by a lone victory in the face of three defeats out of their four matches. A glimmer of hope emerged as they clinched their first set of earned points in their latest bout against Nottinghamshire, commanding a resounding 134-run victory. This achievement, however, places them at the seventh rung in the Group A standings, beset by a modest accumulation of 3 points and a net run rate of -0.107.
Leicestershire's resurgence comes as no surprise, considering their triumphant performance in the previous season and their current leadership of the group. Empowered by a potent lineup of both batters and bowlers, they enjoy a pronounced momentum compared to the struggling Middlesex squad. The latter's struggles throughout their four outings this season paint a challenging portrait of their participation. Consequently, the scales tip in favour of Leicestershire, with expectations leaning towards their victory in this forthcoming engagement.
Leicestershire chance of winning - 69%
Middlesex chance of winning - 31%
Leicestershire vs Middlesex Betting Tips
Despite their victory in the previous match, LEI's performance fell short of their season's best. Struggling to chase the modest target of 251, losing 8 wickets was below par for a team in good form. Lewis Hill's contribution at number 3 is crucial, and Colin Ackerman's lower middle order performance needs improvement. The team can rely on bowling all-rounder Wiaan Mulder at number 6 for batting and support from bowler Josh Hull.
Middlesex's recent journey has been a mix of highs and lows, aiming to avert further collapses after a solid display. The top order, featuring Stoneman and Joe Cracknell, holds significance. Notably, all-rounders Ryan Higgins and Martin Anderson's impressive 129-run partnership for the 5th wicket sparked a comeback in the last game. The forthcoming clash is poised to be riveting, yet the home advantage lies with Leicestershire on match day.
Leicestershire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction
In 20 ODIs played here, the team that bowls first has won 11 times. This season, only one match happened due to rain, and the team bowling first won in that low-scoring game. The home team is great at chasing runs, and Middlesex has been performing well in the latter part of their innings. So, it's a good idea to choose to bowl first at this venue.
Weather Report
The pitch favours early bowlers in the first innings, leading both teams to likely choose to bowl first. Initial movement off the pitch could benefit pacers seeking optimal conditions. Rain is forecasted for the match day, and the temperature in Leicester could reach up to 22 degrees Celsius.
Leicestershire Player List
Lewis Hill, Chris Wright, Arron Lilley, Rishi Patel, Harry Swindells, Colin Ackermann, Louis Kimber, Sol Budinger, Peter Handscomb, Callum Parkinson, Ed Barnes, Matt Salisbury, Tom Scriven, Nick Welch, Scott Steel, Wiaan Mulder, Will Davis, Rehan Ahmed, Roman Walker, Sam Evans, Michael Finan, Ajinkya Rahane, Naveen-ul-Haq, Josh Hull, Uttam Ramji
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sol Budinger
|
Batter
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Wiaan Mulder
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All-rounder
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Lewis Hill (c )
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Wicket-keeper
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Peter Handscomb
|
Batter
|
Rishi Patel
|
Batter
|
Colin Ackerman
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Scriven
|
All-rounder
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Josh Hull
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Bowler
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Chris Wright
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Bowler
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Uttam Ramji
|
Bowler
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Louis Kimber
|
Batter
Leicestershire Team Form
Leicestershire has shined in both the departments. Their batters are in form and bowlers are complementing the former with terrific spells. Although their top order faced quick dismissals in the previous game, their middle order carried their innings with terrific assistance in the bowling department.
Middlesex Player List
Joe Cracknell, Mark Stoneman (c), Sam Robson, Jack Davies, Ryan Higgins, John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Josh De Caires, Martin Andersson, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Robbie White, Thilan Walallawita, Nathan Fernandes, Ishaan Kaushal, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Hoden, Pieter Malan, Chris Green, Tom Helm, Tim Murtagh, Toby Roland-Jones, Max Harris
Predicted Playing XI
|
Joe Cracknell
|
Batter
|
Sam Robson
|
All-rounder
|
John Simpson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mark Stoneman (c )
|
Batter
|
Jack Davies
|
Batter
|
Ryan Higgins
|
All-rounder
|
Luke Hollman
|
All-rounder
|
Ishaan Kaushal
|
Bowler
|
Ethan Bamber
|
Bowler
|
Josh de Caires
|
All-rounder
|
Martin Andersson
|
All-rounder
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex did exceptionally well in their batting department. However, it's their bowling that should worry them. Their batting line-up scored 365 runs in the previous match.
Leicestershire vs Middlesex Head-to-Head
In the last five head-to-head matches between the sides, Middlesex has won three games while Leicestershire managed to win a single game.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Middlesex - 3
Leicestershire- 1
No Result/Abandoned - 1
Leicestershire vs Middlesex Betting Odds
Leicestershire to score over 27.5 runs before their 1st dismissal
The pitch is advantageous for early bowlers in the initial innings, causing both teams to probably opt for bowling first. The initial pitch movement could be advantageous for pacers aiming for favourable conditions. Rain is predicted on the day of the match, and the temperature in Leicester might climb to 22 degrees Celsius.
Leicestershire vs Middlesex Best Batters
Sol Budinger to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter
Sol Budinger has been the top batter from LEI and has consistently secured extravagant individual scores in the competition. He scored 67, 24, 81, 58 & 102 runs in his campaign. He averages at 60.83 in the competition, striking at 135.68. His 102 innings off 76 balls is a determinant of his spectacular form.
Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’s Best Batter
The all-rounder, Ryan Higgins has mustered 212 runs in 4 games at an average of 53.00. The batter strikes at almost 140 in the tournament and has scored 78, 25, 21 and 88 runs in fours games. He scored 88 off 58 balls in his last outing against NOT.
Leicestershire vs Middlesex Best Bowlers
Josh Hull to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler
Josh Hull tops the charts in LEI’s bowling order with 12 wickets in his bag in 6 innings at an economy of 6.15. He picked 2 wickets in his last game against Essex and is a huge bowling threat to all the teams.
Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler
Higgins has outdone himself in the bowling order as well. He has picked 7 wickets for the team. Although it is not the highest in the team, Higgins has been extremely economical while others in the team leaked a lot of runs in their outings. He picked 3 wickets in his last game against Nottinghamshire, giving away 40 runs in 10 overs.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Leicestershire
Leicestershire took on Essex at Kibworth, conceding 250 runs while bowling first. Their victory wasn't entirely convincing as they were 161-3 while chasing 251. After early dismissals of Rishi Patel and Lewis Hill, opener Soloman Budinger and number 4 batsman Peter Handscomb formed a strong partnership of 113 runs for the 3rd wicket. Despite the challenges, LEI secured a 2-wicket win, showcasing their dominance with a third consecutive triumph in the competition.
Meanwhile, Middlesex sits in the lower half of the points table with just one win in four matches. In their recent encounter against Nottinghamshire, they achieved an unexpected victory by scoring 365 runs, supported by Ryan Higgins and Martin Anderson who contributed 88 and 100 runs respectively. MID successfully defended the target, limiting Nottinghamshire to 231 and securing a convincing 134-run win.
While Middlesex's first win undoubtedly boosts their confidence, it may not suffice against Leicestershire's comprehensive prowess across all aspects. In the last five scheduled meetings, Middlesex emerged victorious three times, with Leicestershire clinching their latest clash in 2022 by 15 runs in a high-scoring game. Given their present forms, the scales are tipped in favour of Leicestershire to emerge triumphant in this encounter.
Leicestershire to win @ 1.44 (Parimatch)
Middlesex to win @ 2.63 (Parimatch)Bet Now!