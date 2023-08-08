Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction LEI 48 % Chance of Winning NOT 52 % Bet Now! Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire lock horns for the first time this season, marking their third fixture of the campaign on August 8 at Grace Road, Leicester. The scheduled start time for the match is 3:30 PM IST.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Leicestershire strides into this contest with a strong sense of confidence, having emerged victorious in both of their prior engagements. Their recent encounter was against Kent, who opted to field first. Leicestershire showcased an impressive batting display, accumulating a formidable total of 380/5 over 50 overs. Kent faltered in their pursuit, succumbing to a mere 116 all out in just 23.5 overs, falling short by more than half the allotted overs.

In contrast, Nottinghamshire's preceding match ended in abandonment without a single ball bowled against Yorkshire. Nevertheless, their performance in the inaugural game against Essex was brilliant. Despite being tasked with batting first, Nottinghamshire set a substantial target of 237. Their opposition, Essex, faced a disheartening defeat, getting bowled out for 69 in a mere 25.1 overs.

Even though Nottinghamshire has completed only one match compared to Leicestershire's two triumphant outings, the former seems to have a higher chance of winning the upcoming fixture.

Leicestershire chance of winning - 48%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 52%

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Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Only two matches into the tournament, Leicestershire boasts an impressive quartet of players who have already surpassed the 100-run milestone. Wiaan Mulder, Peter Handscomb, Sol Budinger, and Louis Kimber have individually notched 134, 144, 100, and 103 runs respectively. Among them, wicket-keeper batsman Peter Handscomb stood out during the Kent match, showcasing his prowess with a remarkable 87 off 67 deliveries. In the team's inaugural fixture, Louis Kimber shone as the top batsman, crafting a notable 89 from 62 deliveries against Surrey.

Nottinghamshire's batting order leaves no room for doubt. Ben Slater, their opener, showcased his skills by scoring 79 runs from 101 deliveries in their first encounter against Essex. Furthermore, Benjamin Martindale displayed his batting prowess with a half-century, amassing 55 runs from 58 deliveries. On the bowling front, Dane Paterson made a mark by claiming a four-wicket haul in a single match, while Brett Hutton's impressive performance yielded him three wickets in the same match.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

Grace Road in Leicester is the designated venue for the upcoming match. The pitch tends to offer an advantage to teams that choose to bowl first, as demonstrated by 11 out of 20 One Day matches being won by the chasing teams. However, the most recent One Day Cup match held at this location occurred in 2022, featuring Kent and Leicestershire. In that game, Leicestershire chose to field first but faced defeat. Nonetheless, considering the historical tendency for the pitch to favour sides opting to bowl first, it's plausible that the team winning the toss would opt for the same strategy.

Weather Report

The weather forecast appears gloomy for the match day, with a 60% likelihood of precipitation. Anticipate showers in Leicester, and the temperature is expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Sol Budinger, Sam Evans, Peter Handscomb, Louis Kimber, Rishi Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Scott Steel, Harry Swindells, Nick Welch, Colin Ackermann, Aaron Lilley, Wiaan Mulder, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Ed Barnes, Josh Davey, Will Davis, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq, Callum Parkinson, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Chris Wright, JE Bailey, Michael Finan, Josh Hull, James Keast

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Sol Budinger Batter Lewis Hill (C) Batter Peter Handscomb Wicket-keeper Colin Ackermann All-rounder Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Louis Kimber Batter Tom Scriven All-rounder Roman Walker Bowler Chris Wright Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire has been shining brightly, securing two resounding victories in their initial two matches. They triumphed over Surrey by five wickets, with 46 balls remaining, in their opening encounter. In a truly dominant display, they overwhelmed Kent, clinching a staggering 264-run victory. Their current peak form is evident through these wins against both opponents.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Joe Clark, Ben Duckett, Alex Hales, Tom Moores, Colin Munro, Ben Slater, Calvin Harrison, Brett Hutton, Imad Wasim, Lyndon James, Tom Loten, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Liam Patterson-White, Jake Ball, Matthew Carter, Luke Fletcher, Dane Paterson, Toby Pettman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Olly Stone, James Hayes, Tom Keast, Sam King, Benjamin Martindale, Matthew Montgomery, Dane Schadendorf, Fateh Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Slater Batter Benjamin Martindale Batter Lyndon James Batter Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Matthew Montgomery Batter Liam Patterson-White All-rounder Dane Schadendorf Wicket-keeper Calvin Harrison All-rounder Brett Hutton All-rounder Tom Loten Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire appears to be in a positive stride presently, although assessing their form is a bit trickier due to their recent match abandonment. In the match they did finish against Essex, they impressively sealed a 168-run triumph. However, their full potential is anticipated to be unleashed in the upcoming match.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire holds the advantage in the upcoming match, having emerged victorious in all five of their recent encounters against Leicestershire in the One Day Cup/Royal London Cup.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

In their two recent matches, both Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire showcased impressive opening collaborations. Nottinghamshire managed to accumulate 108 runs before losing their first wicket in the twentieth over, displaying a solid start. Conversely, Leicestershire outperformed this feat by establishing an even more remarkable opening partnership. Their openers, Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger, combined forces to amass 118 runs. Given their past performances, it is reasonable to anticipate another strong partnership from them in the upcoming match.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Peter Handscomb to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

The leading run-scorer for Leicestershire at the moment is their wicket-keeper batsman, who has impressively gathered 144 runs across a mere two matches. In the recent clash against Kent, he stood out as the highest run-getter, crafting 87 runs from 67 deliveries. Additionally, he contributed 57 runs from 54 deliveries in the encounter with Surrey. It's reasonable to anticipate that he will maintain his position as their primary batting force in the upcoming match.

Ben Slater to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Slater currently tops Nottinghamshire's run leaderboard. During their clash against Essex, he compiled a score of 79 from 101 deliveries, emerging as the highest run-scorer of the match. His performance suggests a likelihood of another commendable showing in the upcoming fixture.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Roman Walker to be Leicestershire’s Top Bowler

Walker has established himself as the leading wicket-taker for his team, securing an impressive tally of six wickets in a standout performance during Leicestershire's recent match against Kent. His bowling was nothing short of exceptional, sending down 6.5 overs and allowing a mere 43 runs to be scored, resulting in an outstanding economy rate of 6.29. It is reasonable to anticipate that he will continue to spearhead their bowling attack in the upcoming fixture.

Dane Paterson to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Paterson has emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire, boasting an impressive count of four wickets obtained in a single game. His bowling performance during the match was truly remarkable, as he delivered a total of nine overs while conceding just 30 runs, resulting in a remarkable economy rate of 3.33. It is reasonable to expect him to continue his exceptional form and be the premier bowler in the forthcoming match.