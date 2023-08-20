Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction
LEI
65%
Chance of Winning
YOR
35%
List a
Grace Road
Facts
- Roman Walker of Leicestershire holds the record for the best bowling figures in a match so far this season (6 wickets, 43 runs).
- Sol Budinger of Leicestershire has managed to score three 50s and one century in seven matches.
Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning
Leicestershire is currently enjoying a splendid run of form, stepping into this fixture following a triumphant display against Middlesex in their recent match. Opting to field first after winning the toss, Leicestershire restricted Middlesex to a modest total of 191 runs on the scoreboard. Employing the D/L method, Leicestershire secured victory by a margin of 23 runs.
In contrast, Yorkshire is grappling with a slight struggle, approaching this match on the heels of a defeat to Hampshire in their previous outing. Opting to field after winning the toss, Yorkshire's decision backfired as Hampshire displayed an aggressive performance, amassing a substantial 311/6 in their allotted 50 overs. In response, Yorkshire faltered, getting bowled out for a mere 134 runs in just 31.1 overs.
Given their contrasting recent performances, Leicestershire appears to be in better shape and holds a stronger chance of emerging victorious in the upcoming encounter against Yorkshire.
Leicestershire chance of winning - 65%
Yorkshire chance of winning - 35%
Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Betting Tips
Leicestershire's batting lineup has been in outstanding form, with four players surpassing the 200-run mark. Spearheading their offensive effort is Sol Budinger, who has amassed an impressive 379 runs across seven matches. Notably, Colin Ackermann, Wiaan Mulder, Peter Handscomb, and Rishi Patel have contributed significantly as well, accumulating 292, 268, 292, and 294 runs respectively.
Yorkshire’s squad has been much weaker in comparison as their top scorer at the moment is Harry Duke with 166 runs in four matches. Their second highest is skipper Shan Masood with 114 runs to his credit.
Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction
The upcoming game is scheduled to be held at Grace Road in Leicester, which serves as the home ground for Leicestershire. The pitch at this venue typically results in a slower scoring rate and shows a preference for teams batting second. On average, the initial innings sees a total of 158 runs. In the latest contest hosted here, Leicestershire faced off against Middlesex and emerged victorious after choosing to field first, securing a notable margin. Considering the pitch's tendency to favour teams batting second and taking into account the recent match's outcome, there's a strong likelihood that the team winning the coin toss would opt to field first.
Weather Report
The weather forecast predicts a partly cloudy outlook with a 20% chance of precipitation. The temperature is set to remain around 23 degrees Celsius.
Leicestershire Player List
Lewis Hill (c), Sol Budinger, Sam Evans, Peter Handscomb, Louis Kimber, Rishi Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Scott Steel, Harry Swindells, Nick Welch, Colin Ackermann, Aaron Lilley, Wiaan Mulder, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Ed Barnes, Josh Davey, Will Davis, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq, Callum Parkinson, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Chris Wright, JE Bailey, Michael Finan, Josh Hull, James Keast
Predicted Playing XI
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Rishi Patel
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Batter
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Sol Budinger
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Batter
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Lewis Hill (C)
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Batter
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Peter Handscomb
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Wicket-keeper
|
Colin Ackermann
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All-rounder
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
All-rounder
|
Louis Kimber
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Batter
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Tom Scriven
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All-rounder
|
Roman Walker
|
Bowler
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Chris Wright
|
Bowler
|
Josh Hull
|
Bowler
Leicestershire Team Form
Leicestershire has been in impressive form as they have won six matches out of seven they participated in, and are currently on a four match losing streak.
Yorkshire Player List
Shan Masood (c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Harry Duke, Shai Hope, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Matthew Revis, Joe Root, Saud Shakeel, Jonathan Tattersall, James Wharton, Dom Bess, Will Fraine, George Hill, Ben Mike, Jordan Thompson, David Wiese, Ben Coad, Mickey Edwards, Matthew Fisher, Matt Milnes, Adil Rashid, Jack Shutt, Neil Wagner, Finlay Bean, Ben Birkhead, Jafer Chohan, Ben Clifford, Dominic Leech, William Luxton, James Mukherjee.
Predicted Playing XI
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Finlay Bean
|
Batter
|
Harry Duke
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Wicket-keeper
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Shan Masood (C)
|
Batter
|
George Hill
|
All-rounder
|
Will Fraine
|
Batter
|
James Wharton
|
Batter
|
Ben Mike
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Revis
|
Bowler
|
Dom Bess
|
Bowler
|
Ben Coad
|
Bowler
|
Dominic Leech
|
Bowler
Yorkshire Team Form
Yorkshire has been unfortunate as two out of six of their matches have ended in abandonment. Out of the remaining four, they have two wins and two losses. Their most recent match ended in defeat against Hampshire.
Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head
Yorkshire has been incredibly dominant in their head-to-head encounters in their last few encounters. Yorkshire also emerged victorious in their last encounter against each other in 2021.
Head-to-Head Encounters - Last Five Matches
Leicestershire - 0
Yorkshire - 5
No Result - 0
Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds
Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire
During Leicestershire's recent encounter with Middlesex, their opening partnership, led by Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger, yielded a total of 49 runs. Their initial wicket fell in the seventh over of the match. Conversely, Yorkshire struggled with a mere four-run opening partnership against Hampshire, losing their first wicket as early as the second over. Given these contrasting scenarios and the evident performance gap, it's plausible that Leicestershire might establish a stronger opening partnership in the forthcoming match.
Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Best Batters
Sol Budinger to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter
Sol Budinger's performance this season has truly stood out, with a total of 365 runs gathered across seven matches. His standout moment came during the game against Essex when he achieved a century, smashing 102 runs from a mere 74 balls faced. Given his current form, there's a strong possibility that he might take on the role of the leading run-scorer in the upcoming match.
Shan Masood to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter
Their captain holds the position of the second-highest run contributor up to this point, having amassed 114 runs across four matches. In the face-off against Hampshire, he managed to secure 18 runs from 32 deliveries, ranking as the third-highest run producer within his team. There’s a good possibility that he will unleash his full potential in the upcoming match, potentially solidifying his role as the leading run-scorer for the team.
Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers
Josh Hull to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler
At present, Josh Hull holds the position of being Leicestershire's top wicket-taker, having secured a total of 13 wickets across seven matches in the current season. In the recent encounter against Essex, he managed to seize two wickets while allowing 63 runs in a span of ten overs, resulting in an economy rate of 6.30. Considering his current performance level, he is likely to establish himself as the key bowler for Leicestershire in the upcoming match against Yorkshire.
Ben Mike to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler
Currently, Ben Mike stands as Yorkshire's second most successful wicket-taker, having secured a total of seven wickets across three matches. In their recent encounter against Hampshire, he showcased his prowess as the premier bowler, delivering a remarkable performance of 3 wickets for 84 runs in a span of ten overs, yielding an economy rate of 8.40. Given his consistent form, it is likely that he will once again take the lead as their primary bowler in the next match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Leicestershire
Leicestershire currently sits atop the Group A standings, boasting an impressive record of six victories and a solitary loss. The team is riding high on a remarkable streak of four consecutive wins. While their recent conquest over Middlesex underlines their prowess, their performance throughout the season has been consistently exceptional. Unquestionably, they stand as a formidable force in the competition.
In stark contrast, Yorkshire finds itself positioned at sixth in the standings, having secured only two wins out of six matches. The team has encountered two losses, with the remaining two matches affected by abandonment. While the possibility remains that Yorkshire's potential might have been hampered by the abandoned matches, it's clear that their current form doesn't hold a candle to the dominant Leicestershire outfit.
Leicestershire to win @ 1.71 (Parimatch)
Yorkshire to win @ 2.05 (Parimatch)Bet Now!