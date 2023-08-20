Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction LEI 65 % Chance of Winning YOR 35 % Bet Now! Leicestershire is set to face Yorkshire at their home ground in Grace Road, Leicester, on August 20, 2023. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 P.M IST.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Leicestershire is currently enjoying a splendid run of form, stepping into this fixture following a triumphant display against Middlesex in their recent match. Opting to field first after winning the toss, Leicestershire restricted Middlesex to a modest total of 191 runs on the scoreboard. Employing the D/L method, Leicestershire secured victory by a margin of 23 runs.

In contrast, Yorkshire is grappling with a slight struggle, approaching this match on the heels of a defeat to Hampshire in their previous outing. Opting to field after winning the toss, Yorkshire's decision backfired as Hampshire displayed an aggressive performance, amassing a substantial 311/6 in their allotted 50 overs. In response, Yorkshire faltered, getting bowled out for a mere 134 runs in just 31.1 overs.

Given their contrasting recent performances, Leicestershire appears to be in better shape and holds a stronger chance of emerging victorious in the upcoming encounter against Yorkshire.

Leicestershire chance of winning - 65%

Yorkshire chance of winning - 35%

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Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Leicestershire's batting lineup has been in outstanding form, with four players surpassing the 200-run mark. Spearheading their offensive effort is Sol Budinger, who has amassed an impressive 379 runs across seven matches. Notably, Colin Ackermann, Wiaan Mulder, Peter Handscomb, and Rishi Patel have contributed significantly as well, accumulating 292, 268, 292, and 294 runs respectively.

Yorkshire’s squad has been much weaker in comparison as their top scorer at the moment is Harry Duke with 166 runs in four matches. Their second highest is skipper Shan Masood with 114 runs to his credit.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

The upcoming game is scheduled to be held at Grace Road in Leicester, which serves as the home ground for Leicestershire. The pitch at this venue typically results in a slower scoring rate and shows a preference for teams batting second. On average, the initial innings sees a total of 158 runs. In the latest contest hosted here, Leicestershire faced off against Middlesex and emerged victorious after choosing to field first, securing a notable margin. Considering the pitch's tendency to favour teams batting second and taking into account the recent match's outcome, there's a strong likelihood that the team winning the coin toss would opt to field first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts a partly cloudy outlook with a 20% chance of precipitation. The temperature is set to remain around 23 degrees Celsius.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Sol Budinger, Sam Evans, Peter Handscomb, Louis Kimber, Rishi Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Scott Steel, Harry Swindells, Nick Welch, Colin Ackermann, Aaron Lilley, Wiaan Mulder, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Ed Barnes, Josh Davey, Will Davis, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq, Callum Parkinson, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Chris Wright, JE Bailey, Michael Finan, Josh Hull, James Keast

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Sol Budinger Batter Lewis Hill (C) Batter Peter Handscomb Wicket-keeper Colin Ackermann All-rounder Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Louis Kimber Batter Tom Scriven All-rounder Roman Walker Bowler Chris Wright Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire has been in impressive form as they have won six matches out of seven they participated in, and are currently on a four match losing streak.

Yorkshire Player List

Shan Masood (c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Harry Duke, Shai Hope, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Matthew Revis, Joe Root, Saud Shakeel, Jonathan Tattersall, James Wharton, Dom Bess, Will Fraine, George Hill, Ben Mike, Jordan Thompson, David Wiese, Ben Coad, Mickey Edwards, Matthew Fisher, Matt Milnes, Adil Rashid, Jack Shutt, Neil Wagner, Finlay Bean, Ben Birkhead, Jafer Chohan, Ben Clifford, Dominic Leech, William Luxton, James Mukherjee.

Predicted Playing XI

Finlay Bean Batter Harry Duke Wicket-keeper Shan Masood (C) Batter George Hill All-rounder Will Fraine Batter James Wharton Batter Ben Mike All-rounder Matthew Revis Bowler Dom Bess Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Dominic Leech Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire has been unfortunate as two out of six of their matches have ended in abandonment. Out of the remaining four, they have two wins and two losses. Their most recent match ended in defeat against Hampshire.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head

Yorkshire has been incredibly dominant in their head-to-head encounters in their last few encounters. Yorkshire also emerged victorious in their last encounter against each other in 2021.

Head-to-Head Encounters - Last Five Matches

Leicestershire - 0

Yorkshire - 5

No Result - 0

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire

During Leicestershire's recent encounter with Middlesex, their opening partnership, led by Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger, yielded a total of 49 runs. Their initial wicket fell in the seventh over of the match. Conversely, Yorkshire struggled with a mere four-run opening partnership against Hampshire, losing their first wicket as early as the second over. Given these contrasting scenarios and the evident performance gap, it's plausible that Leicestershire might establish a stronger opening partnership in the forthcoming match.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Best Batters

Sol Budinger to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Sol Budinger's performance this season has truly stood out, with a total of 365 runs gathered across seven matches. His standout moment came during the game against Essex when he achieved a century, smashing 102 runs from a mere 74 balls faced. Given his current form, there's a strong possibility that he might take on the role of the leading run-scorer in the upcoming match.

Shan Masood to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Their captain holds the position of the second-highest run contributor up to this point, having amassed 114 runs across four matches. In the face-off against Hampshire, he managed to secure 18 runs from 32 deliveries, ranking as the third-highest run producer within his team. There’s a good possibility that he will unleash his full potential in the upcoming match, potentially solidifying his role as the leading run-scorer for the team.

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers

Josh Hull to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

At present, Josh Hull holds the position of being Leicestershire's top wicket-taker, having secured a total of 13 wickets across seven matches in the current season. In the recent encounter against Essex, he managed to seize two wickets while allowing 63 runs in a span of ten overs, resulting in an economy rate of 6.30. Considering his current performance level, he is likely to establish himself as the key bowler for Leicestershire in the upcoming match against Yorkshire.

Ben Mike to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Currently, Ben Mike stands as Yorkshire's second most successful wicket-taker, having secured a total of seven wickets across three matches. In their recent encounter against Hampshire, he showcased his prowess as the premier bowler, delivering a remarkable performance of 3 wickets for 84 runs in a span of ten overs, yielding an economy rate of 8.40. Given his consistent form, it is likely that he will once again take the lead as their primary bowler in the next match.