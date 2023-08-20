Middlesex vs Lancashire Match Prediction MID 37 % Chance of Winning LAN 63 % Bet Now! Middlesex take on Lancashire in the 2023 Royal London Cup at the Lords Stadium, London. This would be a crucial game for Lancashire, a win in this fixture would keep them in strong position to make the playoffs this term. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 20 at 3:30 PM IST.

Middlesex vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

As we enter the tail end of the competition, both teams head into this game with a different mindset as Lancashire are in a tussle with Nottinghamshire, Kent and Yorkshire for the final playoff spot as only one point separates these four teams. On the other hand, Middlesex stare at elimination as they need to win both of their games and need some favours for them to make the playoffs this term which would be an absolute miracle if they are able to achieve such a feat. As per our calculations, Lancashire are strong favourites to bag maximum points and put pressure on other teams who loiter around.

Middlesex’s chances of winning - 37%

Lancashire’s chances of winning - 63%

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Middlesex vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Jack Davis has struggled to get going for Middlesex in this campaign and it's fair to say he isn't the one for Middlesex who has underperformed thus far. Davis has managed to get some good starts in the first two games but couldn’t capitalise on those starts but in the last three games has only managed a score of 0, 19 and 1 and considering the fact teams have struggles to score well against Lancashire bowling attack we believe Jack Davis’s struggles would continue in the upcoming game.

Middlesex vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

Lords have not hosted a single game in the tournament for over two years. But considering the fact the weather wouldn’t hamper the proceedings we believe both teams would prefer to bat first as both Middlesex and Lancashire have fared well when asked to put up a target to defend.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of thunderstorms during the game we expect clear weather during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Middlesex News & Player List

Middlesex Player List

Mark Stoneman, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, Joshua De Caires, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Max Harris, Ryan Higgins, Daniel O'Driscoll (Wk), Jack Davies (Wk), Joe Cracknell (Wk), John Simpson (Wk), Robbie White (Wk), Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Ishaan Kaushal, Nathan Fernandes, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Toby Roland-Jones ©

Predicted Playing XI

Mark Stoneman Batter Joe Cracknell Batter Sam Robson Batter Jack Davies Batter John Simpson Wicket-keeper Ryan Higgins All-rounder Martin Andersson Batter Luke Hollman All-rounder Joshua De Caires All-rounder Ethan Bamber Bowler Ishaan Kaushal Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex stares at elimination after a dismal season so far. With one win in six games, Middlesex are seventh on the table and eventhough mathematically they still have a chance to get through but the possibility of that happening is next to zero.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone, Tom Aspinwall, Dane Vilas (c) & (Wk), George Bell (Wk), George Lavelle (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Will Williams

Predicted Playing XI

George Bell Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Dane Vilas Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper George Balderson All-rounder George Lavelle Batter Tom Aspinwall All-rounder Jack Blatherwick All-rounder Will Williams Bowler Jack Morley Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

After back to back losses against top two teams Leicestershire and Hampshire, Lancashire were able to stop the rut as they dismantled Surrey and won the game with ten wickets to spare. Lancashire are in a four way tussle for the final knockout place in the Group A.

Middlesex vs Lancashire Head to Head

Dating all the way back to 2012, Lancshire hold the better end of the head to head stick between the two sides. They have won three of those games with one no result. However, the last head to head meeting between Lancashire and Middlesex ended in a win for the latter in 2021.

Last Five Games:

Middlesex Win: 1

Lancashire win: 3

No Result : 1

Middlesex vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

If we dissect the Middlesex campaign, we would find a lot of things that Middlesex did not do that well or underperformed but opening partnership isn’t one of them. Middlesex openers have played their part in trying to salvage something from the tournament. So far Middlesex have managed to have an opening stand of 54, 124, 10, 40 and 37 averaging 53 runs so far in this tournament. But in the last three games, twice they have been outscored in that department with opponents averaging an opening partnership of 58.3 thus far. If add on to the fact that Lancashire openers were finally able to put they troubles in the back burner and ended up with a sublime opening stand of 157 runs against Surrey as they won the game with 10 wickets to spare, we believe Lancashire would have a better opening stand than Middlesex in the upcoming game.

Middlesex vs Lancashire Top Team Batters

Mark Stoneman to be Middlesex’s top batter

Even though Ryan Higgins is the top scorer for Middlesex this season, Mark Stoneman heads into this fixture in better form scoring 23, 93, 25, 35 and 21. If we keep the no. of runs aside, we believe Stoneman has been more consistent than Ryan Higgins and would be our top pick for the upcoming game.

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s top batter

Keaton Jennings has been sensational for Lancashire this season and has come to life in the last three games scoring 127, 24 and 76. With 247 runs so far, Jennings is the leading run scorer for Lancashire and considering his form prior to the upcoming fixture he is our top pick as we head into this crucial game for Lancashire.

Middlesex vs Lancashire Top Team Bowlers

Ethan Bamber to be Middlesex’s top bowler

Middlesex’s issues with inconsistencies in bowling has been one of the main reasons for their underwhelming performance in this campaign. Due to this it's important to pick the best bowler based on form. Ethan Bamber has come to light in the last few games as he ended up with 3/32 and 3/27 in the last two games which makes him our top pick for the game.

Will Williams to be Lancashire’s top bowler

Will Williams has showcased great form in clutch moments for Lancashire this season and has outshined Jack Blathewick in the last two games who is the leading wicket taker for Lancashire this season. His bowling spells of 3/30 and 4/30 makes him our top pick in the upcoming fixture.