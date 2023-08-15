Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction
MID
39%
Chance of Winning
NOT
61%
List a
Radlett Cricket Club Ground
Facts
- Ryan Higgins of Middlesex has the second-highest strike rate in an innings so far (227.27).
- Middlesex is the only team yet to secure a win this season.
Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning
Middlesex suffered a significant setback in their recent match against Kent, where Kent won the toss and chose to bat first, setting a challenging target of 288. Despite their efforts, Middlesex couldn't successfully chase down the target and were dismissed in just 36.4 overs. This defeat adds to their losses against Essex and Hampshire.
Nottinghamshire, too, approaches this fixture following a defeat. Their previous match was against Surrey, and after winning the toss, Nottinghamshire opted to field first. Surrey managed to accumulate 244/7, but Nottinghamshire fell short by three runs according to the D/L method.
However, Nottinghamshire holds a stronger position for their upcoming match due to their two wins so far. In contrast, Middlesex is yet to secure their first victory, and given their present form, their chances seem unpromising.
Middlesex chance of winning - 39%
Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 61%
Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips
Mark Stoneman, Middlesex's skipper, has undoubtedly been their standout performer this season. Leading their run charts, he has amassed an impressive 141 runs across three matches, with a top score of 93. Close on his heels is Ryan Higgins, displaying his exceptional all-round capabilities by contributing 124 runs and capturing four wickets in three matches. Additionally, two other batsmen, Joe Cracknell and John Simpson, have both crossed the 100-run milestone, recording 114 and 113 runs respectively.
Lyndon James has emerged as Nottinghamshire's standout batsman this season, showcasing exceptional performances. Across four matches, he has gathered an impressive total of 189 runs. Following closely is Matthew Montgomery, having contributed 151 runs, while Benjamin Martindale and Ben Slater have also made significant contributions with 124 and 116 runs respectively.
Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction
The upcoming game will take place at Brunton Memorial Ground, also known as Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett, which is the designated home ground for Middlesex. The pitch at this venue has a tendency to provide an advantage to teams batting second. This characteristic was clearly demonstrated in the last match played at this venue in the 2022 season between Middlesex and Gloucestershire, where Gloucestershire emerged victorious despite losing the coin toss and being put into a fielding position. They achieved a five-wicket triumph with 17 balls to spare. Given these circumstances, it's quite probable that the team winning the toss in the upcoming match will opt to field first.
Weather Report
Unfortunately for cricket fans, the weather forecast predicts a 100% chance of precipitation and showers can be expected throughout the day. The temperature is likely to remain around 21 degrees celsius.
Middlesex Player List
Mark Stoneman (c), Joe Cracknell, Jack Davies, Joshua De Caires, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, John Simpson, Robbie White, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Chris Green, Ryan Higgins, Luke Hollman, Ethan Bamber, Blake Cullen, Tom Helm, Tim Murtagh, Toby Roland-Jones, Thilan Walallawita, Toby Greatwood, Max Harris, Ishaan Kaushal, Daniel O’Driscoll, Harry Seagrave.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mark Stoneman (C)
|
Batter
|
Joe Cracknell
|
Batter
|
Sam Robson
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All-rounder
|
Jack Davies
|
Batter
|
Ryan Higgins
|
All-rounder
|
John Simpson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Luke Hollman
|
All-rounder
|
Joshua de Caires
|
Bowler
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Martin Andersson
|
Bowler
|
Ethan Bamber
|
Bowler
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Ishaan Kaushal
|
Bowler
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex has struggled with a series of poor performances right from the start of the season. Their record has been marked by a string of defeats, barring a single match that was ultimately abandoned. Their current state reflects a notable weakness, urging them to reevaluate their approach in the upcoming matches.
Nottinghamshire Player List
Haseeb Hameed (c), Joe Clark, Ben Duckett, Alex Hales, Tom Moores, Colin Munro, Ben Slater, Calvin Harrison, Brett Hutton, Imad Wasim, Lyndon James, Tom Loten, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Liam Patterson-White, Jake Ball, Matthew Carter, Luke Fletcher, Dane Paterson, Toby Pettman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Olly Stone, James Hayes, Tom Keast, Sam King, Benjamin Martindale, Matthew Montgomery, Dane Schadendorf, Fateh Singh.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben Slater
|
Batter
|
Benjamin Martindale
|
Batter
|
Lyndon James
|
Batter
|
Haseeb Hameed (C)
|
Batter
|
Matthew Montgomery
|
Batter
|
Liam Patterson-White
|
All-rounder
|
Dane Schadendorf
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Calvin Harrison
|
All-rounder
|
Brett Hutton
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Loten
|
Bowler
|
Toby Pettman
|
Bowler
Nottinghamshire Team Form
Nottinghamshire has been in significantly better form compared to Middlesex. Out of five matches, they have won two, lost two and the remaining match was abandoned. They have managed to overcome Essex and Leicestershire, and lost to Surrey and Hampshire. Their match against Yorkshire was abandoned.
Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head
Nottinghamshire holds a significant edge as they head into the upcoming fixture, having secured victory more frequently in their head-to-head clashes. Nevertheless, Middlesex managed to emerge victorious in their most recent showdown during the previous season.
Head-to-Head Encounters - Last Five Matches
Middlesex - 1
Nottinghamshire - 4
No Result - 0
Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds
Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex
In their recent match against Surrey, Nottinghamshire successfully established an initial partnership of 34 runs, with their first wicket falling in the eighth over of the innings. In contrast, Middlesex faced more challenges, as their opening partnership was limited to just 11 runs in their previous encounter against Kent. Their first wicket tumbled in the second over of the innings. Taking these factors into account, coupled with Middlesex's generally slower scoring rate up to this point, it is expected that Nottinghamshire will likely have a more favourable opening partnership.
Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters
Mark Stoneman to be Middlesex’s Best Batter
At present, Mark Stoneman, the captain of Middlesex, holds the position of their leading run-scorer with a tally of 141 runs across three matches. In their recent game against Kent, he secured the second-highest score for Middlesex, accumulating 25 runs from 39 deliveries. Given his prominent role as their primary contributor currently, it's anticipated that he will continue to stand out as their top batsman in the upcoming match.
Lyndon James to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter
At the moment, Lyndon James holds the top position in Nottinghamshire's run leaderboard, boasting an impressive total of 189 runs over four matches. In their recent encounter with Surrey, James displayed his prowess by accumulating 71 runs from 66 deliveries. His highest score in the series stands at 82 runs. Given his unwavering performance, it's likely that he will continue to shine as their primary batsman in the forthcoming match.
Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers
Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler
Higgins played a pivotal role as their leading wicket-taker in the previous game against Kent. Displaying a remarkable performance, he claimed four wickets in a ten-over spell, conceding only 33 runs in the process. This exceptional display translated to an impressive economy rate of 3.30. With a cumulative tally of four wickets across three innings, he is poised to continue as their standout bowler in the upcoming match.
Brett Hutton to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler
Brett Hutton is the second-highest wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire at the moment, with a total of eight wickets to his credit in four matches. Against Surrey, he claimed two wickets in eight overs and conceded 45 runs, giving him an exceptional economy rate of 5.62. He can be expected to emerge as their top bowler once again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Nottinghamshire
The ongoing season has been rather disappointing for Middlesex, as they've encountered three defeats out of four matches, with one match being abandoned. Their recent match against Kent dealt them a significant setback, and their current condition appears quite dire. Presently, they occupy the bottom position in the Group A standings.
In contrast, Nottinghamshire is enjoying a more favourable form, having secured two victories out of five matches, alongside one match being abandoned. Their overall performance seems stronger, and they hold better prospects for the upcoming fixture. Despite facing consecutive defeats against Surrey and Hampshire, they maintain a competitive edge.
Middlesex to win @ 2.42 (Parimatch)
Nottinghamshire to win @ 1.52 (Parimatch)Bet Now!