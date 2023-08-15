Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction MID 39 % Chance of Winning NOT 61 % Bet Now! On August 15, 2023, Middlesex and Nottinghamshire are slated for a clash at Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett. The match is scheduled to commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Middlesex suffered a significant setback in their recent match against Kent, where Kent won the toss and chose to bat first, setting a challenging target of 288. Despite their efforts, Middlesex couldn't successfully chase down the target and were dismissed in just 36.4 overs. This defeat adds to their losses against Essex and Hampshire.

Nottinghamshire, too, approaches this fixture following a defeat. Their previous match was against Surrey, and after winning the toss, Nottinghamshire opted to field first. Surrey managed to accumulate 244/7, but Nottinghamshire fell short by three runs according to the D/L method.

However, Nottinghamshire holds a stronger position for their upcoming match due to their two wins so far. In contrast, Middlesex is yet to secure their first victory, and given their present form, their chances seem unpromising.

Middlesex chance of winning - 39%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 61%

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Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Mark Stoneman, Middlesex's skipper, has undoubtedly been their standout performer this season. Leading their run charts, he has amassed an impressive 141 runs across three matches, with a top score of 93. Close on his heels is Ryan Higgins, displaying his exceptional all-round capabilities by contributing 124 runs and capturing four wickets in three matches. Additionally, two other batsmen, Joe Cracknell and John Simpson, have both crossed the 100-run milestone, recording 114 and 113 runs respectively.

Lyndon James has emerged as Nottinghamshire's standout batsman this season, showcasing exceptional performances. Across four matches, he has gathered an impressive total of 189 runs. Following closely is Matthew Montgomery, having contributed 151 runs, while Benjamin Martindale and Ben Slater have also made significant contributions with 124 and 116 runs respectively.

Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

The upcoming game will take place at Brunton Memorial Ground, also known as Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett, which is the designated home ground for Middlesex. The pitch at this venue has a tendency to provide an advantage to teams batting second. This characteristic was clearly demonstrated in the last match played at this venue in the 2022 season between Middlesex and Gloucestershire, where Gloucestershire emerged victorious despite losing the coin toss and being put into a fielding position. They achieved a five-wicket triumph with 17 balls to spare. Given these circumstances, it's quite probable that the team winning the toss in the upcoming match will opt to field first.

Weather Report

Unfortunately for cricket fans, the weather forecast predicts a 100% chance of precipitation and showers can be expected throughout the day. The temperature is likely to remain around 21 degrees celsius.

Middlesex Player List

Mark Stoneman (c), Joe Cracknell, Jack Davies, Joshua De Caires, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, John Simpson, Robbie White, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Chris Green, Ryan Higgins, Luke Hollman, Ethan Bamber, Blake Cullen, Tom Helm, Tim Murtagh, Toby Roland-Jones, Thilan Walallawita, Toby Greatwood, Max Harris, Ishaan Kaushal, Daniel O’Driscoll, Harry Seagrave.

Predicted Playing XI

Mark Stoneman (C) Batter Joe Cracknell Batter Sam Robson All-rounder Jack Davies Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder John Simpson Wicket-keeper Luke Hollman All-rounder Joshua de Caires Bowler Martin Andersson Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Ishaan Kaushal Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex has struggled with a series of poor performances right from the start of the season. Their record has been marked by a string of defeats, barring a single match that was ultimately abandoned. Their current state reflects a notable weakness, urging them to reevaluate their approach in the upcoming matches.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Joe Clark, Ben Duckett, Alex Hales, Tom Moores, Colin Munro, Ben Slater, Calvin Harrison, Brett Hutton, Imad Wasim, Lyndon James, Tom Loten, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Liam Patterson-White, Jake Ball, Matthew Carter, Luke Fletcher, Dane Paterson, Toby Pettman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Olly Stone, James Hayes, Tom Keast, Sam King, Benjamin Martindale, Matthew Montgomery, Dane Schadendorf, Fateh Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Slater Batter Benjamin Martindale Batter Lyndon James Batter Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Matthew Montgomery Batter Liam Patterson-White All-rounder Dane Schadendorf Wicket-keeper Calvin Harrison All-rounder Brett Hutton All-rounder Tom Loten Bowler Toby Pettman Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire has been in significantly better form compared to Middlesex. Out of five matches, they have won two, lost two and the remaining match was abandoned. They have managed to overcome Essex and Leicestershire, and lost to Surrey and Hampshire. Their match against Yorkshire was abandoned.

Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire holds a significant edge as they head into the upcoming fixture, having secured victory more frequently in their head-to-head clashes. Nevertheless, Middlesex managed to emerge victorious in their most recent showdown during the previous season.

Head-to-Head Encounters - Last Five Matches

Middlesex - 1

Nottinghamshire - 4

No Result - 0

Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

In their recent match against Surrey, Nottinghamshire successfully established an initial partnership of 34 runs, with their first wicket falling in the eighth over of the innings. In contrast, Middlesex faced more challenges, as their opening partnership was limited to just 11 runs in their previous encounter against Kent. Their first wicket tumbled in the second over of the innings. Taking these factors into account, coupled with Middlesex's generally slower scoring rate up to this point, it is expected that Nottinghamshire will likely have a more favourable opening partnership.

Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Mark Stoneman to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

At present, Mark Stoneman, the captain of Middlesex, holds the position of their leading run-scorer with a tally of 141 runs across three matches. In their recent game against Kent, he secured the second-highest score for Middlesex, accumulating 25 runs from 39 deliveries. Given his prominent role as their primary contributor currently, it's anticipated that he will continue to stand out as their top batsman in the upcoming match.

Lyndon James to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

At the moment, Lyndon James holds the top position in Nottinghamshire's run leaderboard, boasting an impressive total of 189 runs over four matches. In their recent encounter with Surrey, James displayed his prowess by accumulating 71 runs from 66 deliveries. His highest score in the series stands at 82 runs. Given his unwavering performance, it's likely that he will continue to shine as their primary batsman in the forthcoming match.

Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Higgins played a pivotal role as their leading wicket-taker in the previous game against Kent. Displaying a remarkable performance, he claimed four wickets in a ten-over spell, conceding only 33 runs in the process. This exceptional display translated to an impressive economy rate of 3.30. With a cumulative tally of four wickets across three innings, he is poised to continue as their standout bowler in the upcoming match.

Brett Hutton to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Brett Hutton is the second-highest wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire at the moment, with a total of eight wickets to his credit in four matches. Against Surrey, he claimed two wickets in eight overs and conceded 45 runs, giving him an exceptional economy rate of 5.62. He can be expected to emerge as their top bowler once again.