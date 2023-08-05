Middlesex vs Surrey Match Prediction MID 57 % Chance of Winning SUR 43 % Bet Now! Middlesex will host Surrey in a 50 over game of the One-Day Cup on August 5. The game will be played at Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett and will commence from 3;30 PM IST. Let’s have a better look at both the teams in detail.

Middlesex vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Surrey had a horrible time in the previous season of the One-Day Cup. They finished at the seventh place of the Group A standings with 2 wins and 5 losses. They had 5 points by the end of the league stage and could not make it to the play-offs. However, seeing their performance in the Vitality Blast, one could have only hoped for an ecstatic start in the One-Day Cup. However, the team had to taste defeat in their inaugural game of the competition, putting them at the bottom of the Group A standings with no points and a net run rate of -1.272.

On the other hand, Middlesex missed out on making it to the playoffs last season. They finished 4th in their group last season with as many wins and losses as the team above them. However, they failed to qualify further due to a lower net run rate than the latter. But things didn't go as expected in their first game against Hampshire. They lost the game by 18 runs and found themselves placed 8th in the Group A standings with a net run rate of -0.484.

Surrey chance of winning - 43%

Middlesex chance of winning - 57%

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Middlesex vs Surrey Betting Tips

Surrey's previous season brought disappointment as the absence of key players due to the Hundred impacted their ongoing competition performance. Despite their loss in the first game, Surrey found solace in the impressive batting display, particularly from Ben Foakes, who scored a remarkable 106 runs off 107 balls. Cameron Steel (50 off 40 balls) and Ben Geddes (67 off 39 balls) also contributed significantly to the team's batting effort.

On the other hand, Middlesex will have more options available for the upcoming fixture. Their initial loss in the competition might have affected player morale, but there were positive takeaways as most of their batters made valuable contributions. Ryan Higgins top-scored with 78 off 53 balls, while opener Joe Cracknell provided a solid foundation with a knock of 64 off 71 balls. Additionally, Luke Hollman and Sam Robson impressed by picking up two wickets each for MID.

Middlesex vs Surrey Toss Prediction

During last year's Royal London One-Day Cup, the Radlett Cricket Club hosted four matches, with three being won by the team batting first and one by the chasing team. This is a beautiful batting deck, and it makes sense to win the toss, bat first, and post a massive score to put the opposition out of the game. That said, with rain expected in the afternoon, the team winning the toss might be tempted to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Radlett during the match will be rather cloudy, with a couple of heavy showers in the afternoon. The temperature is expected to be around 17 degree Celcius on the match-day.

Middlesex Player List

Joe Cracknell, Mark Stoneman (c), Sam Robson, Jack Davies, Ryan Higgins, John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Josh De Caires, Martin Andersson, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Robbie White, Thilan Walallawita, Nathan Fernandes, Ishaan Kaushal, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Hoden, Pieter Malan, Chris Green, Tom Helm, Tim Murtagh, Toby Roland-Jones, Max Harris

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Cracknell Batter Sam Robson All-rounder John Simpson Wicket-keeper Mark Stoneman (c ) Batter Jack Davies Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Luke Hollman All-rounder Blake Cullen Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Josh de Caires All-rounder Martin Andersson All-rounder

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex did exceptionally well in their batting department. However, it's their bowling that should worry them. They were expensive in their last fixture and were unable to pick quick wickets. MID needs to work on that to have a shot at winning the upcoming fixture.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns, Ben Foakes, Laurie Evans, Conor McKerr, Jordan Clark, Dominic Sibley, Cameron Steel, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Ryan Patel, Ollie Pope, Jason Roy, Nico Reifer, Matt Dunn, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Reece Topley, Nicholas Kimber, Tom Latham, Daniel Worrall, Chris Jordan, Thomas Lawes, Josh Blake, Yousef Majid, Amar Virdi, Gus Atkinson, Nathan Barnwell, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Sunil Narine, Sean Abbott

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Geddes Batter Ryan Patel Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Matt Dunn Bowler Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Jordan Clark All-rounder Rory Burns (c ) Batter Cameron Steel All-rounder Yousef Majid Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler Daniel Moriarty Batter

Surrey Team Form

Surrey has a challenge to play their young team in absence of most of their squad members due to the Hundred. However, they can rely upon their batting line-up, as evident from their last game. They will have to put in more in their bowling, which was pretty expensive in the first game.

Middlesex vs Surrey Head-to-Head

In the last five head-to-head matches between the sides, Surrey won three whereas Middlesex could win two. However, the latest clash between the sides was in 2022 where MID won the game by 102 runs.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Surrey - 4

Middlesex- 1

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Middlesex vs Surrey Betting Odds

Middlesex to score high before their 1st dismissal

Middlesex did surprisingly well in their previous year’s campaign of the competition. In their last three games last season, Stephen Eskinazi and Mark Stoneman posted 32, 11 & 22 runs for the first wicket. Eskinazi’s absence has put Joe Cracknell to the opening position. The batter was impressive with the bat and scored 64 runs in the game. The pair of Stoneman and Cracknell raised 54 runs against Hampshire before their first wicket in the first game. They will be comfortable batting against Surrey with a weak bowling front. Last season, when the sides met, MID posted 61 runs before their first dismissal.

Middlesex vs Surrey Best Batters

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Ryan Higgins is in terrific form with his bat. He was one of the top scorers for the team in the Vitality Blast, averaging at 34.09. In the One-Day Cup, he blasted off in the first game with the score of 78 off 53 balls, striking at nearly 150. He will be the top pick in the batting department.

Ben Foakes to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Shadowed by his teammates, Ben Foakes had a scarcity of opportunities in the Vitality Blast. However, the batter came through with an impressive knock in the first game of the tournament, scoring 106 off 107 balls in the game. He will be the top batting prospects from the team.

Surrey vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Luke Hollman was the standout bowler for Middlesex in the previous game. He gave away just 45 runs from his 10 overs and took two wickets. He was the leading wicket-taker for Middlesex last year and looks all set to repeat that performance.

Cameron Steel to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Cameron Steel picked 4 wickets in his 6 appearances last season but has worked upon his skill ever since. Coming into this tournament, he faced Leicestershire in his first game and was successful in picking 2 scalps in the match, possessing an economy rate of 6.32.