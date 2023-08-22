Middlesex vs Yorkshire Match Prediction MID 47 % Chance of Winning YOR 53 % Bet Now! Middlesex and Yorkshire are going to be locking horns on August 22, 2023, at Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett, with a scheduled start time of 3:30 P.M IST.

Middlesex vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

In their prior match, Middlesex suffered a defeat against Lancashire. Having lost the toss and being put into the field, Middlesex faced a disadvantage. Lancashire managed to amass a score of 303/7, and Middlesex fell short in their chase, eventually being bowled out for 293 in 49.3 overs. The match concluded with Middlesex losing by a mere ten runs.

Similarly, Yorkshire's recent performance hasn't been much brighter, as they also experienced a loss in their preceding encounter against Leicestershire. After losing the toss, Yorkshire put up a modest total of 184 runs. Leicestershire managed to surpass this target comfortably, scoring 186/4 in 42.2 overs and securing victory by six wickets with 46 balls to spare.

Comparatively, Yorkshire holds only a slightly better record than Middlesex, which somewhat elevates their prospects of clinching a win in the upcoming match.

Middlesex chance of winning - 47%

Yorkshire chance of winning - 53%

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Middlesex vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

In terms of batting form, Middlesex's lineup has displayed notable consistency, particularly when compared to Yorkshire's team. A trio of their batsmen have exceeded the 200-run milestone: Ryan Higgins, Mark Stoneman, and Joe Cracknell, tallying 283, 241, and 203 runs respectively. The bowling segment has witnessed stellar contributions from Ethan Bamber and Luke Hollman, both of whom have claimed ten wickets each up to this point.

Conversely, Yorkshire's lineup has grappled with inconsistency and a sluggish run rate. Within their ranks, only one player has managed to breach the century mark in terms of runs—wicket-keeper batsman Harry Duke, who has accumulated 170 runs. On the bowling front, Matthew Revis emerges as a standout, having secured ten wickets thus far in the tournament.

Middlesex vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

The forthcoming match is scheduled at Radlett Cricket Club in Radlett, which serves as Middlesex's home ground. In the last fixture of this season's One Day Cup held here, Middlesex competed against Nottinghamshire and secured a win despite losing the toss and being tasked to bat first. Given the favourable outcome of batting first for Middlesex in the prior match, it's probable that the team winning the toss in the upcoming game will opt for a similar approach.

Weather Report

The weather conditions for cricket appear promising, with Radlett anticipated to have predominantly sunny skies on the match day and only a slight 10% possibility of rain. The temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

Middlesex Player List

Mark Stoneman (c), Joe Cracknell, Jack Davies, Joshua De Caires, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, John Simpson, Robbie White, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Chris Green, Ryan Higgins, Luke Hollman, Ethan Bamber, Blake Cullen, Tom Helm, Tim Murtagh, Toby Roland-Jones, Thilan Walallawita, Toby Greatwood, Max Harris, Ishaan Kaushal, Daniel O’Driscoll, Harry Seagrave.

Predicted Playing XI

Mark Stoneman (C) Batter Joe Cracknell Batter Sam Robson Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder John Simpson Wicket-keeper Jack Davies Batter Martin Andersson All-rounder Luke Hollman Bowler Joshua de Caires Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Ishaan Kaushal Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex has been in poor form, having won a single match out of the six matches they have participated in. Their victory against Nottinghamshire was quite impressive, but they have been unable to produce a similar level of performance since then.

Yorkshire Player List

Shan Masood (c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Harry Duke, Shai Hope, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Matthew Revis, Joe Root, Saud Shakeel, Jonathan Tattersall, James Wharton, Dom Bess, Will Fraine, George Hill, Ben Mike, Jordan Thompson, David Wiese, Ben Coad, Mickey Edwards, Matthew Fisher, Matt Milnes, Adil Rashid, Jack Shutt, Neil Wagner, Finlay Bean, Ben Birkhead, Jafer Chohan, Ben Clifford, Dominic Leech, William Luxton, James Mukherjee.

Predicted Playing XI

Finlay Bean Batter Harry Duke Wicket-keeper Shan Masood (C) Batter Will Luxton Batter James Wharton Batter Matthew Revis All-rounder George Hill All-rounder Ben Mike Bowler Dom Bess Bowler Bean Coad Bowler Jack Shutt Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire has been in equally poor form as Middlesex, but with one additional victory. They were able to defeat Surrey and Essex, but have continued to remain on their losing streak since.

Middlesex vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head

Yorkshire has emerged triumphant over Middlesex on more occasions in the past few encounters, including their most recent encounter which was in 2013.

Head-to-Head Encounters - Last Five Matches

Middlesex - 2

Yorkshire - 3

No Result - 0

Middlesex vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Middlesex to score more runs than Yorkshire in the first ten overs

In their recent encounter with Lancashire, Middlesex exhibited strong performance in the powerplay overs, effectively capitalising on the situation. During the first ten overs, Middlesex amassed a total of 52 runs and experienced the loss of one wicket. In contrast, Yorkshire faced a less successful outcome against Leicestershire, managing to score only 30 runs and losing three wickets within the same phase. Notably, Middlesex outperformed Yorkshire in terms of both runs scored and wickets lost during the powerplay. This suggests that Middlesex has the potential to replicate their successful powerplay performance and achieve a solid score within the initial ten overs.

Middlesex vs Yorkshire Best Batters

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Higgins is their leading run scorer with 283 runs in six matches. He was their top batsman against Lancashire, scoring 66 runs from 68 deliveries. Given the form he has been in, there is a very good possibility he will emerge as their top batsman in the upcoming fixture.

James Wharton to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Yorkshire's batting unit has faced challenges in achieving substantial scores over recent matches. James Wharton, having played in five matches, has compiled a total of 89 runs. In their last clash against Leicestershire, he contributed 26 runs from 43 deliveries. He can be expected to emerge as their top batsman in the upcoming match.

Middlesex vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers

Ethan Bamber to be Middlsex’s Best Bowler

Ethan Bamber is currently tied as the top wicket-taker for Middlesex with ten wickets in six matches he has participated in. In their last match against Lancashire, he claimed two wickets and conceded 38 runs in ten overs, resulting in a brilliant economy rate of 3.80. Considering his trajectory, he can be relied upon to emerge as their top bowler once again in the upcoming match.

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Coad has secured a total of five wickets across five matches. In their match against Leicestershire, he stood out as their leading wicket-taker, securing two wickets while conceding just 33 runs in ten overs. This impressive performance translated to an outstanding economy rate of 3.33. Considering his recent display, it is reasonable to expect him to reassert himself as their premier bowler in the next match.