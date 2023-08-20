Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction NOR 43 % Chance of Winning DER 57 % Bet Now! Northamptonshire and Derbyshire will lock horns in Match 61 of the 2023 Royal London One Day Cup 2023. The much-awaited Group B match is scheduled to be played at The County Ground, Northampton on Sunday, August 20, with the scheduled start time being 3:30 PM IST.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning

Northamptonshire lost their last match to Warwickshire in a rain-affected game. Bowling first Northamptonshire conceded 104/3 in 10 overs. They then faltered to chase down the target ending up 24 runs short. With the loss against Warwickshire Northamptonshire dropped down to the fourth position in the points table with three wins in six matches.

Derbyshire lost their last match against Worcestershire by 62 runs in a rain-affected game. Bowling first Derbyshire conceded 254/5 in 30 overs and in reply, they struggled to chase down the target and were bowled out for 192 runs in 25.1 overs. With the loss, Derbyshire are now eliminated from the tournament and will look to end the tournament on high by winning their next two matches against Northamptonshire and Somerset.

Northamptonshire chance of winning: 43%

Derbyshire chance of winning: 57%

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Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Luis Reece has been scoring runs on a consistent basis and has scored four half centuries in the six matches played. He has amassed a total of 358 runs in the tournament so far, he is one of the best players to bet on in the match against Northamptonshire to score over 30.5 runs @ 1.87 (Parimatch). The other that has been scoring runs consistently is Harry Came, he is the other batter to watch out for and bet on to score over 28.5 runs @ 1.87 (Parimatch).

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

The pitch at County Ground, Northampton is a balanced track that offers something for both batsmen and bowlers. Fast bowlers will be able to extract swing with the new ball, especially in overcast and cloudy conditions. In the last three seasons, teams batting first have won five out of the 12 domestic one-day matches played at this venue, while teams batting second have won seven. The average first innings score in these matches has been 288 runs.

In the last five matches played at Northampton, the team batting first has won two matches, while the team batting second has won three matches. The average first innings score in these matches has been 303 runs. Based on the recent record and results at the County Ground, Northampton, we predict that the team winning the toss will bowl first at this venue.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at the County Ground, Northampton on Sunday is expected to be around 23 degree Celsius and 63% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Northamptonshire Players List

Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Prithvi Shaw, David Willey, Gareth Berg, Angus Miller, Joshua Cobb, Justin Broad, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Sam Whiteman, Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ricardo Vasconcelos Batsman Emilio Gay Batsman Sam Whiteman Wicket-Keeper Rob Keogh Batsman Lewis McManus All-rounder Tom Taylor All-rounder Justin Broad All-rounder James Sales All-rounder Simon Kerrigan Bowler Jack White Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler

Recent Form

Northamptonshire played six matches, won three and lost three matches. They are positioned at fourth the Group B with six points in six matches

Derbyshire Players List

Billy Goodleman, David Llyod, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Lamb, Mitch Wagstaff, Tom Wood, Alex Thompson, Anuj Dal, Archie Harrison, Luis Reece, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw, Harry Moore, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Samuel Conners, Suranga Lakmal, Zak Chappell, Zaman Khan.

Derbyshire Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Harry Came Batsman Luis Reece All-rounder Wayne Madsen Batsman Haider Ali Batsman Brooke Guest Wicket-Keeper Harry Moore Batsman Thomas Wood All-rounder Alex Thompson All-rounder Mark Watt Bowler Samuel Conners Bowler Suranga Lakmal Bowler

Recent Form

Derbyshire played six matches, won one and lost five matches in the 2023 One Day Cup. they are positioned 8th in the points table with two points in six matches.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Head to Head Record

Both Northamptonshire and Derbyshire clashed in seven One day matches. Northamptonshire holds a record of 3- 4 against Derbyshire. Out of the five wins against Somerset, Northamptonshire won two games batting first and three matches batting 2nd, While Somerset are yet to win a match against Northamptonshire. In their last head-to-head encounter, Derbyshire defeated Northampton by 8 wickets.

Total Matches Played: 07 matches

Northamptonshire Won: 03 matches

Derbyshire Won: 04 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 matches

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to score over 23.5 runs in the first five overs @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Northamptonshire on average scored 27 runs in the first five overs in their three outings. The surface at the County Ground, Northampton favours batsmen and with the short square boundaries and field restrictions in play, we back Northamptonshire to score over 23 runs in the first five overs of the power play against Derbyshire.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Top Batters

Tom Taylor to be the top batter for Northamptonshire

Tom Taylor has been the stand-out performer with the bat for Northamptonshire in the 2023 One Day scoring 293 runs in five innings and smashing two centuries. He has top scored in three out of the six matches Northamptonshire has played. We back him to produce another match-winning knock and be the top batter for Northamptonshire against Derbyshire.

Luis Reece to be the top batter for Derbyshire

Luis Reece has amassed 358 runs in six matches in the One day cup 2023 season, smashing four fifties. Reece is one of the most reliable batsmen for Derbyshire and has top scored in four out of the six matches played. We back Reece to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Derbyshire against Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers

Luke Procter to be the top bowler for Northamptonshire

Luke Procter has picked up eight wickets in five matches for Northamptonshire in the season. Procter has been very good with his line & lengths and is one of the stand-out performers for Northamptonshire in the season. We back Procter to be the top bowler for Northamptonshire against Derbyshire.

Suranga Lakmal to be the top bowler for Derbyshire

Suranga Lakmal is having a great time with the ball in the ongoing One Day Cup. He has picked up 10 wickets in five matches and has been the most lethal with the new ball and at the backend of the innings. We back Lakmal to deliver another match-winning spell and be the top bowler for Derbyshire against Northamptonshire.