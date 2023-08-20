Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction
NOR
43%
Chance of Winning
DER
57%
List a
County Cricket Ground
Facts
- Luis Reece has scored 358 runs and picked up seven wickets in six matches for Derbyshire in the 2023 One Day Cup.
- Tom Taylor has scored 293 runs and picked up six wickets in five matches for Northamptonshire in the 2023 One Day Cup.
Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning
Northamptonshire lost their last match to Warwickshire in a rain-affected game. Bowling first Northamptonshire conceded 104/3 in 10 overs. They then faltered to chase down the target ending up 24 runs short. With the loss against Warwickshire Northamptonshire dropped down to the fourth position in the points table with three wins in six matches.
Derbyshire lost their last match against Worcestershire by 62 runs in a rain-affected game. Bowling first Derbyshire conceded 254/5 in 30 overs and in reply, they struggled to chase down the target and were bowled out for 192 runs in 25.1 overs. With the loss, Derbyshire are now eliminated from the tournament and will look to end the tournament on high by winning their next two matches against Northamptonshire and Somerset.
- Northamptonshire chance of winning: 43%
- Derbyshire chance of winning: 57%
Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips
Luis Reece has been scoring runs on a consistent basis and has scored four half centuries in the six matches played. He has amassed a total of 358 runs in the tournament so far, he is one of the best players to bet on in the match against Northamptonshire to score over 30.5 runs @ 1.87 (Parimatch). The other that has been scoring runs consistently is Harry Came, he is the other batter to watch out for and bet on to score over 28.5 runs @ 1.87 (Parimatch).
Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction
The pitch at County Ground, Northampton is a balanced track that offers something for both batsmen and bowlers. Fast bowlers will be able to extract swing with the new ball, especially in overcast and cloudy conditions. In the last three seasons, teams batting first have won five out of the 12 domestic one-day matches played at this venue, while teams batting second have won seven. The average first innings score in these matches has been 288 runs.
In the last five matches played at Northampton, the team batting first has won two matches, while the team batting second has won three matches. The average first innings score in these matches has been 303 runs. Based on the recent record and results at the County Ground, Northampton, we predict that the team winning the toss will bowl first at this venue.
Weather Conditions
The temperature at the County Ground, Northampton on Sunday is expected to be around 23 degree Celsius and 63% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.
Northamptonshire Players List
Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Prithvi Shaw, David Willey, Gareth Berg, Angus Miller, Joshua Cobb, Justin Broad, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Sam Whiteman, Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Ricardo Vasconcelos
|
Batsman
|
Emilio Gay
|
Batsman
|
Sam Whiteman
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Rob Keogh
|
Batsman
|
Lewis McManus
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Taylor
|
All-rounder
|
Justin Broad
|
All-rounder
|
James Sales
|
All-rounder
|
Simon Kerrigan
|
Bowler
|
Jack White
|
Bowler
|
Ben Sanderson
|
Bowler
Recent Form
Northamptonshire played six matches, won three and lost three matches. They are positioned at fourth the Group B with six points in six matches
Derbyshire Players List
Billy Goodleman, David Llyod, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Lamb, Mitch Wagstaff, Tom Wood, Alex Thompson, Anuj Dal, Archie Harrison, Luis Reece, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw, Harry Moore, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Samuel Conners, Suranga Lakmal, Zak Chappell, Zaman Khan.
Derbyshire Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Harry Came
|
Batsman
|
Luis Reece
|
All-rounder
|
Wayne Madsen
|
Batsman
|
Haider Ali
|
Batsman
|
Brooke Guest
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Harry Moore
|
Batsman
|
Thomas Wood
|
All-rounder
|
Alex Thompson
|
All-rounder
|
Mark Watt
|
Bowler
|
Samuel Conners
|
Bowler
|
Suranga Lakmal
|
Bowler
Recent Form
Derbyshire played six matches, won one and lost five matches in the 2023 One Day Cup. they are positioned 8th in the points table with two points in six matches.
Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Head to Head Record
Both Northamptonshire and Derbyshire clashed in seven One day matches. Northamptonshire holds a record of 3- 4 against Derbyshire. Out of the five wins against Somerset, Northamptonshire won two games batting first and three matches batting 2nd, While Somerset are yet to win a match against Northamptonshire. In their last head-to-head encounter, Derbyshire defeated Northampton by 8 wickets.
- Total Matches Played: 07 matches
- Northamptonshire Won: 03 matches
- Derbyshire Won: 04 matches
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0 matches
Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds
Northamptonshire to score over 23.5 runs in the first five overs @ 1.87 (Parimatch)
Northamptonshire on average scored 27 runs in the first five overs in their three outings. The surface at the County Ground, Northampton favours batsmen and with the short square boundaries and field restrictions in play, we back Northamptonshire to score over 23 runs in the first five overs of the power play against Derbyshire.
Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Top Batters
Tom Taylor to be the top batter for Northamptonshire
Tom Taylor has been the stand-out performer with the bat for Northamptonshire in the 2023 One Day scoring 293 runs in five innings and smashing two centuries. He has top scored in three out of the six matches Northamptonshire has played. We back him to produce another match-winning knock and be the top batter for Northamptonshire against Derbyshire.
Luis Reece to be the top batter for Derbyshire
Luis Reece has amassed 358 runs in six matches in the One day cup 2023 season, smashing four fifties. Reece is one of the most reliable batsmen for Derbyshire and has top scored in four out of the six matches played. We back Reece to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Derbyshire against Northamptonshire.
Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers
Luke Procter to be the top bowler for Northamptonshire
Luke Procter has picked up eight wickets in five matches for Northamptonshire in the season. Procter has been very good with his line & lengths and is one of the stand-out performers for Northamptonshire in the season. We back Procter to be the top bowler for Northamptonshire against Derbyshire.
Suranga Lakmal to be the top bowler for Derbyshire
Suranga Lakmal is having a great time with the ball in the ongoing One Day Cup. He has picked up 10 wickets in five matches and has been the most lethal with the new ball and at the backend of the innings. We back Lakmal to deliver another match-winning spell and be the top bowler for Derbyshire against Northamptonshire.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Derbyshire
The odds in favour of Northamptonshire to win the match are 2.12, while in favour of Derbyshire to win the match are 1.61. Northamptonshire enters the contest as favourites with the home-ground advantage and the momentum on their side. Northamptonshire need to win their next match against Derbyshire as the quarterfinal spot is on the line and we predict Northamptonshire to step up and win the game against Derbyshire.
- Northamptonshire to win the match @ 2.12 (Parimatch)
- Derbyshire to win the match @ 1.61 (Parimatch)