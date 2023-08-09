Northamptonshire vs Somerset Match Prediction NOR 53 % Chance of Winning SOM 47 % Bet Now! Northamptonshire and Somerset will lock horns in Match 24 of the 2023 Royal London One Day Cup 2023. The much-awaited Group B match is scheduled to be played at the County Ground, Northampton on Wednesday, August 9, with the scheduled start time being 3:30 PM IST.

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Chance of Winning

Northamptonshire are coming off a three-wicket win over Sussex in a rain-affected match. Bowling first, Northamptonshire were slowed down by a magical hundred from Cheteshwar Pujara (106 runs off 119 balls). Consequently, Sussex ended up at 240/7 in 45 overs. A collective batting performance from Northamptonshire's batsmen, led by Tom Taylor's unbeaten 42-run knock, helped Northants chase down the target in 43.4 overs to secure their first win of the season. With the win over Sussex, Northamptonshire moved to sixth position in the points table with two points in two matches.

After losing their first match of the season to Warwickshire, Somerset bounced back with a win over Worcestershire in a closely fought contest on Sunday. Somerset won the toss and elected to bat first, with James Rew scoring a magnificent century (101 runs off 97 balls) to extend his good run of form in the domestic competitions. Somerset finished on 287/9 in 50 overs. In reply, Worcestershire had the match in their grasp for much of the game, but magical spells from Curtis Campher (3/51), Ned Leonard (2/38), and Lewis Goldsworthy (2/30) helped Somerset bowl them out for 251 runs. Somerset won the match by 36 runs and will be confident heading into their next match against Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire chance of winning: 53%

Somerset chance of winning: 47%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Betting Tips

Lewis Goldsworthy is off to a good start to his campaign smashing 122 runs ( 47 vs Wor & 78 vs War) in the competition. He is one of the most reliable players to bet on to score over 28 runs at 1.87 (Melbet).

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Toss Prediction

The pitch at County Ground, Northampton is a balanced track that offers something for both batsmen and bowlers. Fast bowlers will be able to extract swing with the new ball, especially in overcast and cloudy conditions. In the last three seasons, teams batting first have won five out of the 12 domestic one-day matches played at this venue, while teams batting second have won seven. The average first innings score in these matches has been 288 runs.

In the last five matches played at Northampton, the team batting first has won one match, while the team batting second has won four matches. The average first innings score in these matches has been 284 runs. Based on the recent record and results at the County Ground, Northampton, we predict that the team winning the toss will bowl first at this venue.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at the County Ground, Northampton on Wednesday is expected to be around 23 degree Celsius and 61% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 11 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Northamptonshire Players List

Chris Lynn, James Sales, Gareth Berg, Justin Broad, Saif Zaib, Lewis Mcmanus (wk), Alex Russell, Chris Tremain, George Weldon, Jordan Buckingham, Emilio Gay, Prithvi Shaw, Gus Miller, Luke Procter, Tom Taylor, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Andrew Tye, Graeme White, Ollie Sale, Freddie Heldreich, Hassan Azab, Joshua Cobb, David Willey, Rob Keogh, Harry Gouldstone, Sam Whiteman, Ben Sanderson, George Gowler, Jack White, Simon Kerrigan

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Prithvi Shaw Batsman Emilio Gay Batsman Ricardo Vasconcelos Wicket-Keeper Sam Whiteman Batsman Luke Procter All-rounder Rob Keogh All-rounder Lewis McManus All-rounder Tom Taylor All-rounder Justin Broad Bowler Jack White Bowler Simon Kerrigan Bowler

Northamptonshire Recent Form

Northamptonshire finished eight in Group B last season, winning two matches and losing six. They are off to a good start this season, winning one match and losing one.

Somerset Players List

Andrew Umeed, George Thomas, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, JT Langridge, Curtis Campher, Joshua Thomas, Lewis Gregory, James Rew, Craig Overton, Matt Henry, Shoiab Bashir, Cameron Bancroft, Imam ul Haq, Matt Renshaw, Tom Banton, Will Smeed, Danny Lamb, Kasey Aldridge, Ned Leonard, Steven Davies, Jack Brooks, Peter Siddle, Sonny Baker, George Bartlett, James Hildreth, Sean Dickson, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Ben Green, Josh Davey, Lewis Goldsworthy, Roelf van der Merwe, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Sajid Khan

Player Name Role George Thomas Batsman Andrew Umeed Batsman Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder James Rew Wicket-Keeper Sean Dickson Batsman George Bartlett Batsman Curtis Campher All-rounder Danny Lamb All-rounder Ned Leonard Bowler Jack Brooks Bowler Shoiab Bashir Bowler

Somerset Recent Form

Somerset finished at ninth position in Group A last season, winning one match and losing seven. They are off to a good start this season, winning one match and losing one

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Head-to-Head Record

Both Northamptonshire and Somerset clashed in five One day matches. Northamptonshire holds a record of 5- 0 against Somerset. Out of the five wins against Somerset, Northamptonshire won two games batting first and three matches batting 2nd, While Somerset are yet to win a match against Northamptonshire. In their last head-to-head encounter, Northamptonshire defeated Somerset by 81 runs.

Total Matches Played: 5 matches

Northamptonshire Won: 5 matches

Somerset Won: 0 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 matches

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to score more fours than Somerset @ 1.69 (Melbet)

Northamptonshire scored 50 fours in the two matches they played and is one of the highest-ranked teams with runs scored in fours. Somerset smashed 41 fours in the two matches played. Northamptonshire scores most of their runs in fours and we back them to score more fours than Somerset.

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Top Batters

Ricardo Vasconcelos to be the top batter for Northamptonshire @ 5.40 (Melbet)

Ricardo Vasconcelos has been in phenomenal form in the domestic season and has been scoring runs with consistency. The last time Vasconcelos played against Somerset he scored a match-winning knock of 88 runs and Northamptonshire won the game by 81 runs. We back Vasconcelos to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Northamptonshire against Somerset.

James Rew to be the top batter for Somerset @ 3.85 (Melbet)

James Rew is having an outstanding domestic season with the bat, he scored a scintillating hundred in his last outing against Worcestershire. We back James Rew to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Somerset.

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Top Bowlers

Luke Procter to be the top bowler for Northamptonshire @ 6.60 (Melbet)

Luke Procter has picked up two wickets in two matches for Northamptonshire in the season. Procter has a very good record against Somerset and we believe him to deliver a match-winning spell and be the top bowler for Northamptonshire against Somerset.

Curtis Campher to be the top bowler for Somerset @ 3.70 (Melbet)

Curtis Campher is off to a good start to the season bagging six wickets in two matches in the season so far. Campher picked up 3/51 in his last outing helping his team secure their first win of the season. We predict Campher to be the top bowler for Somerset against Northamptonshire.