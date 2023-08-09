Northamptonshire vs Somerset Match Prediction
NOR
53%
Chance of Winning
SOM
47%
List a
County Cricket Ground
Facts
- Tom Taylor has scored 156 runs in two matches and is the leading run-scorer for Northamptonshire in the competition.
- Lewis Goldsworthy has scored 125 runs in two matches and is the leading run-scorer for Somerset in the tournament.
Northamptonshire vs Somerset Chance of Winning
Northamptonshire are coming off a three-wicket win over Sussex in a rain-affected match. Bowling first, Northamptonshire were slowed down by a magical hundred from Cheteshwar Pujara (106 runs off 119 balls). Consequently, Sussex ended up at 240/7 in 45 overs. A collective batting performance from Northamptonshire's batsmen, led by Tom Taylor's unbeaten 42-run knock, helped Northants chase down the target in 43.4 overs to secure their first win of the season. With the win over Sussex, Northamptonshire moved to sixth position in the points table with two points in two matches.
After losing their first match of the season to Warwickshire, Somerset bounced back with a win over Worcestershire in a closely fought contest on Sunday. Somerset won the toss and elected to bat first, with James Rew scoring a magnificent century (101 runs off 97 balls) to extend his good run of form in the domestic competitions. Somerset finished on 287/9 in 50 overs. In reply, Worcestershire had the match in their grasp for much of the game, but magical spells from Curtis Campher (3/51), Ned Leonard (2/38), and Lewis Goldsworthy (2/30) helped Somerset bowl them out for 251 runs. Somerset won the match by 36 runs and will be confident heading into their next match against Northamptonshire.
- Northamptonshire chance of winning: 53%
- Somerset chance of winning: 47%
Northamptonshire vs Somerset Betting Tips
Lewis Goldsworthy is off to a good start to his campaign smashing 122 runs ( 47 vs Wor & 78 vs War) in the competition. He is one of the most reliable players to bet on to score over 28 runs at 1.87 (Melbet).
Northamptonshire vs Somerset Toss Prediction
The pitch at County Ground, Northampton is a balanced track that offers something for both batsmen and bowlers. Fast bowlers will be able to extract swing with the new ball, especially in overcast and cloudy conditions. In the last three seasons, teams batting first have won five out of the 12 domestic one-day matches played at this venue, while teams batting second have won seven. The average first innings score in these matches has been 288 runs.
In the last five matches played at Northampton, the team batting first has won one match, while the team batting second has won four matches. The average first innings score in these matches has been 284 runs. Based on the recent record and results at the County Ground, Northampton, we predict that the team winning the toss will bowl first at this venue.
Weather Conditions
The temperature at the County Ground, Northampton on Wednesday is expected to be around 23 degree Celsius and 61% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 11 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.
Northamptonshire Players List
Chris Lynn, James Sales, Gareth Berg, Justin Broad, Saif Zaib, Lewis Mcmanus (wk), Alex Russell, Chris Tremain, George Weldon, Jordan Buckingham, Emilio Gay, Prithvi Shaw, Gus Miller, Luke Procter, Tom Taylor, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Andrew Tye, Graeme White, Ollie Sale, Freddie Heldreich, Hassan Azab, Joshua Cobb, David Willey, Rob Keogh, Harry Gouldstone, Sam Whiteman, Ben Sanderson, George Gowler, Jack White, Simon Kerrigan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Prithvi Shaw
|
Batsman
|
Emilio Gay
|
Batsman
|
Ricardo Vasconcelos
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Sam Whiteman
|
Batsman
|
Luke Procter
|
All-rounder
|
Rob Keogh
|
All-rounder
|
Lewis McManus
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Taylor
|
All-rounder
|
Justin Broad
|
Bowler
|
Jack White
|
Bowler
|
Simon Kerrigan
|
Bowler
Northamptonshire Recent Form
Northamptonshire finished eight in Group B last season, winning two matches and losing six. They are off to a good start this season, winning one match and losing one.
Somerset Players List
Andrew Umeed, George Thomas, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, JT Langridge, Curtis Campher, Joshua Thomas, Lewis Gregory, James Rew, Craig Overton, Matt Henry, Shoiab Bashir, Cameron Bancroft, Imam ul Haq, Matt Renshaw, Tom Banton, Will Smeed, Danny Lamb, Kasey Aldridge, Ned Leonard, Steven Davies, Jack Brooks, Peter Siddle, Sonny Baker, George Bartlett, James Hildreth, Sean Dickson, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Ben Green, Josh Davey, Lewis Goldsworthy, Roelf van der Merwe, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Sajid Khan
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
George Thomas
|
Batsman
|
Andrew Umeed
|
Batsman
|
Lewis Goldsworthy
|
All-rounder
|
James Rew
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Sean Dickson
|
Batsman
|
George Bartlett
|
Batsman
|
Curtis Campher
|
All-rounder
|
Danny Lamb
|
All-rounder
|
Ned Leonard
|
Bowler
|
Jack Brooks
|
Bowler
|
Shoiab Bashir
|
Bowler
Somerset Recent Form
Somerset finished at ninth position in Group A last season, winning one match and losing seven. They are off to a good start this season, winning one match and losing one
Northamptonshire vs Somerset Head-to-Head Record
Both Northamptonshire and Somerset clashed in five One day matches. Northamptonshire holds a record of 5- 0 against Somerset. Out of the five wins against Somerset, Northamptonshire won two games batting first and three matches batting 2nd, While Somerset are yet to win a match against Northamptonshire. In their last head-to-head encounter, Northamptonshire defeated Somerset by 81 runs.
- Total Matches Played: 5 matches
- Northamptonshire Won: 5 matches
- Somerset Won: 0 matches
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0 matches
Northamptonshire vs Somerset Betting Odds
Northamptonshire to score more fours than Somerset @ 1.69 (Melbet)
Northamptonshire scored 50 fours in the two matches they played and is one of the highest-ranked teams with runs scored in fours. Somerset smashed 41 fours in the two matches played. Northamptonshire scores most of their runs in fours and we back them to score more fours than Somerset.
Northamptonshire vs Somerset Top Batters
Ricardo Vasconcelos to be the top batter for Northamptonshire @ 5.40 (Melbet)
Ricardo Vasconcelos has been in phenomenal form in the domestic season and has been scoring runs with consistency. The last time Vasconcelos played against Somerset he scored a match-winning knock of 88 runs and Northamptonshire won the game by 81 runs. We back Vasconcelos to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Northamptonshire against Somerset.
James Rew to be the top batter for Somerset @ 3.85 (Melbet)
James Rew is having an outstanding domestic season with the bat, he scored a scintillating hundred in his last outing against Worcestershire. We back James Rew to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Somerset.
Northamptonshire vs Somerset Top Bowlers
Luke Procter to be the top bowler for Northamptonshire @ 6.60 (Melbet)
Luke Procter has picked up two wickets in two matches for Northamptonshire in the season. Procter has a very good record against Somerset and we believe him to deliver a match-winning spell and be the top bowler for Northamptonshire against Somerset.
Curtis Campher to be the top bowler for Somerset @ 3.70 (Melbet)
Curtis Campher is off to a good start to the season bagging six wickets in two matches in the season so far. Campher picked up 3/51 in his last outing helping his team secure their first win of the season. We predict Campher to be the top bowler for Somerset against Northamptonshire.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Northamptonshire
The odds in favour of Northamptonshire winning the match are 1.80, while in favour of Somerset winning the match at 1.99. Northamptonshire enters the contest as favourites considering their phenomenal record against Somerset in one day matches. Somerset are winless against Northamptonshire and we predict Northamptonshire to win the match at their home ground and make it two wins in a row.
- Northamptonshire to win the match @ 1.80 (Melbet)
- Somerset to win the match @ 1.99 (Melbet)