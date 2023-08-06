Northamptonshire vs Sussex Match Prediction NOR 45 % Chance of Winning SUS 55 % Bet Now! Northamptonshire and Sussex will square off against each other in the Match 16 of the brand new season of the Royal London One Day Cup. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the County Ground in Northampton on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 3:30 pm IST.

Northamptonshire vs Sussex Chance of Winning

The Lewis McManus led Northamptonshire kicked off their season on the back of a 23 run defeat over Gloucestershire. Their batting order collapsed completely with six out of the top seven batters getting out for single digit scores. Tom Taylor steadied Northamptonshire’s ship by smashing a phenomenal hundred along with skipper McManus who scored a fifty. Their top-order must put up a better show on Sunday if they wish to bag their first points this season. Ben Sanderson did a brilliant job with the ball, picking up three wickets in his 8 over spell, conceding 34 runs. Tom Taylor is an experienced bowler and will need to be accurate with his lines along with Luke Procter and Rob Keogh.

Sussex went down by 132 runs in their season opener against Durham. Skipper Tom Haines will be pretty upset with his bowlers as they failed to execute their plans properly and ended up conceding 427 runs in the first innings. The Sussex skipper scored a half-century but that wasn’t enough to get his side through to the other side. With this massive defeat, Sussex are languishing at the bottom of the table with no points and a net run rate of -2.640.

Northamptonshire's chance of winning: 45%

Sussex’s chance of winning: 55%

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Northamptonshire vs Sussex Betting Tips

Tom Taylor scored a century in his last game while coming out to bat at the No.8 spot. He scored 112 runs off 88 balls, smashing 16 fours and 3 sixes. We predict Taylor to score high @ xxx odds against Sussex. Tom Haines scored 65 runs off 56 balls in his last game for Sussex. He was the top-scorer from his side in the last game. We predict Tom Haines to score high @ xxx odds against Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire vs Sussex Toss Prediction

The County Ground in Northampton has a very small outfield and the batters love to play at this surface. The pacers who tend to swing the ball do well here. The spinners need to be very careful with their lengths as the mishits can also cross the boundary rope. The average first innings score here in the last five games stands at 278.80 runs. The teams chasing came out victorious four times in the last five games here.

Based on the recent matches and outcomes at this venue the team bowling first has had more advantage and we predict the team winning the toss to bowl first at this venue.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the County Ground, Northampton on Sunday is expected to be around 18 degree Celsius and 64% humidity, 70% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. During the match, there are chances of raining and the overcast conditions might help the bowlers out there.

Northamptonshire Players List

Simon Kerrigan, Jack White, Alex Russell, Rob Keogh, George Weldon, Gareth Berg, Gus Miller, Chris Tremain, David Willey, Graeme White, James Sales, Ethan Rice, Prithvi Shaw, Chris Lynn, Josh Cobb, Jordan Buckingham, Justin Broad, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Harry Gouldstone, George Gowler, Arush Buchake, Emilio Gay, Ben Sanderson, Dominic Leech, Luke Procter, Aadi Sharma, Oliver Sale, Tom Taylor, Lewis McManus, Freddie Heldreich, Saif Zaib, Sam Whiteman, Hassan Azad, Andrew Tye.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Prithvi Shaw Batsman Emilio Gay Batsman Ricardo Vasconcelos Wicket Keeper Sam Whiteman Wicket Keeper Luke Procter All-rounder Rob Keogh All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket Keeper Tom Taylor All-rounder Ben Sanderson Bowler Jack White Bowler Freddie Heldreich Bowler

Northamptonshire Recent Form

Northamptonshire will look to bounce back from their most recent loss against Gloucestershire. They fell 23 runs short of the total and kicked off their season on a negative note. They have five defeats in each of their last five games. Prithvi Shaw started well but could not convert it to a huge score. While batting deep in the middle-order, Tom Taylor smashed a century. Northamptonshire play their next game at home and will look to improve things as they are well accustomed with the conditions.

Sussex Players List

Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Steven Finn, Tom Hinley, Tom Alsop, Tom Haines, Jamie Atkins, Will Beer, Jack Carson, Oli Carter, Tom Clark, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Sean Hunt, Cheteshwar Pujara, Dan Ibrahim, Archie Lenham, Ali Orr, Delray Rawlins, Harrison Ward, Aristides Karvelas.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tom Alsop Wicket-keeper Tom Haines Batter Cheteshwar Pujara Batter James Coles All-rounder Tom Clark Batter Oli Carter Wicket-keeper Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder Jake Carson Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler Bradley Currie Bowler Steven Finn Bowler

Sussex Recent Form

Sussex suffered a massive 132 run defeat at the hands of Durham in their last game. It was a nightmare for the bowlers in the last game and they need to display a better show with the ball in the next game. The likes of Steven Fill and Bradley Currie. Henry Crocombe and Fynn Hudson-Prentice will have big responsibilities in the next game.

Northamptonshire vs Sussex Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Northamptonshire only managed to win a single game. While the other four games have been won by Sussex.

Northamptonshire Won: 1 match

Sussex Won: 4 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Northamptonshire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to score under 32.5 runs before 1st dismissal @ 1.87

Northamptonshire's batting unit collapsed completely in the last game. Their opening duo of Emilio Gay and Prithvi Shaw only managed to score 9 runs. In the last five matches, Northamptonshire posted the scores of 9, 11, 198, 22 and 59 runs respectively. In three out of these five games, the Lewis McManus led side scored under 32 runs before their first dismissal, favouring our tip. Therefore, we predict Northamptonshire to score under 32.5 runs before 1st dismissal against Sussex.

Northamptonshire vs Sussex Top Batters

Tom Taylor to be the top batter for Northamptonshire

Tom Taylor, 28, played a phenomenal 112 run knock in the last game. His 88 ball stay at the crease was laced with 16 fours and 3 sixes. The all-rounder played only three games last season but accumulated 102 runs at an average of 34.00. Taylor averages almost 54.63 in the format. Based on his recent form and his past performance, we predict Tom Taylor to be the top batter for Northamptonshire against Sussex.

Cheteshwar Pujara to be the top batter for Sussex

Veteran Indian Test batter, Cheteshwar Pujara accumulated 624 runs in the 2022 season of the One-Day Cup. He managed to do so in only 9 matches at an average of 89.14 which is a staggering number. Pujara smashed three hundreds and two fifties. Although he was dismissed for only 23 runs in the last game, we expect him to be the top batter for Sussex against Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire vs Sussex Top Bowlers

Ben Sanderson to be the top bowler for Northamptonshire

The 34-year-old Yorkshire born pacer picked up three wickets for just 34 runs in his 8 over spell. He has 59 career wickets to his name in the format and has been quite economical too, leaking runs at 5.40 runs per over. Last season, he played four games and picked up as many wickets from them. Therefore, we predict Ben Sanderson to be the top bowler for Northamptonshire against Sussex.

Jack Carson to be the top bowler for Sussex

Playing his first List A game, Jack Carson picked up four wickets. He conceded 83 runs in the process. This is something that the youngster needs to work on. He has 87 career wickets in the red ball format in only 32 matches. His recent form suggests that he will be the top bowler for Sussex against Northamptonshire.