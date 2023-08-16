Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction NOR 60 % Chance of Winning WOR 40 % Bet Now! Northamptonshire and Worcestershire will square off against each other in the next Group B fixture of the One Day Cup 2023. The fixture is scheduled to be hosted at County Ground, Northampton on August 16 at 3:30 pm IST.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Northamptonshire had a dismal season last year but have displayed nothing but pure class in the ongoing season of the One-Day Cup. They began their campaign with a loss but went on to win the next three games in a row. They currently reside at the second place of the points table with 6 points and a net run rate of 1.232.

On the other hand, Worcestershire had a terrific start to their campaign with two consecutive wins but faced inconsistency within the team that led them to lose two games in their campaign. With 3 wins and 2 losses, WOR are placed fourth in the table standings of their respective group.

Until last season, Worcestershire would have been the ideal pick for the win between the two sides. However, the dynamics have changed this year. Northamptonshire has a talented pool of batters in the team who have relentlessly scored big totals in the competition. With a much more impressive feat in their bowling order, NOR are expected to dominate Worcestershire in their next affair.

Northamptonshire's chance of winning: 60 %

Worcestershire’s chance of winning: 40 %

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Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Prithvi Shaw single-handedly won games for Northamptonshire in the tournament. Tom Taylore also chipped in the necessary runs to the team’s scoresheet. However, they have shown their real strength with their bowling spells. Luke Procter and Rob Keogh have bowled viciously in the four games and are expected to pick important wickets in the upcoming fixture.

Worcestershire will depend on Jake Libby, Kashif Ali, Ben Cox to their batting bid whereas Josh Baker and Brett D'oliveira will take care of their bowling department.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

Both the sides will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the opposing team to less than 300 runs. The previous match played at Northampton was won by the side batting second.

Weather Report

The skies are expected to remain clear at the time of the fixture. The average temperature will remain at 24 degree Celsius.

Northamptonshire Players List

Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Prithvi Shaw, David Willey, Gareth Berg, Angus Miller, Joshua Cobb, Justin Broad, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Sam Whiteman, Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan.

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Batter Luke Procter All-rounder Emilio Gay Batter Sam Whiteman Batter Rob Keogh All-rounder Lewis McManus All-rounder Tom Taylor All-rounder Justin Broad Bowler Ricardo Vasconcelos Wicket-keeper Simon Kerrigan Bowler Jack White Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire are in exceptional form. They are coming off from three consecutive victories and have delivered strong batting and bowling performances in the league.

Worcestershire Player List

Usama Mir, Azhar Ali, Pat Brown, Jack Haynes, Ben Cox, Matthew Waite, Gareth Roderick, Joe Leach, Josh Tongue, Brett D'Oliveira, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Jake Libby, Mitchell Stanley, Adam Finch, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Josh Baker, Henry Cullen, Taylor Cornall, Kashif Ali, Ben Gibbon, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Jones Batter Joe Leach All-rounder Azhar Ali Batter Kashif Ali Batter Jake Libby Batter Brett de Olivera All-rounder Josh Baker Bowler Cameron Jones Bowler Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Ben Gibbon Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have had a problem with consistency in the team. The team has a decent batting order but has failed to deliver consistently in their outings. They are coming off a defeat from their previous match.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Worcestershire won three games whereas Northamptonshire could only win one.

Northamptonshire Won: 1

Worcestershire Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Prithvi Shaw to score over 39.5 runs (1.87 @Parimatch)

Prithvi Shaw had a disappointing year in India with failing to score runs in the IPL and not being able to make a place in the national team. However, the batter worked upon his craft and delivered promising knocks one after another in the One Day Cup for Northamptonshire. The batter averages at 57.66 in his List-A career. He scored the highest individual score of 244 runs in his outing against Somerset followed by an unbeaten innings of 125 runs in his latest exploit against Somerset. With 429 runs in 4 games, he averages at 143.00 and is the highest run scorer of the competition.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Top Batters

Prithvi Shaw to be the top batter for Northamptonshire

Prithvi Shaw is in an incredible form and averages at 143.00 in the competition. He scored 34, 26, 244 & 125* runs in four games. He will be the top pick in their batting order, considering his explosive form.

Jake Libby to be the top batter for Worcestershire

Jake Libby posted the scores of 45, 24*, 14, 86 & 3 runs in five outings. He has scored a total of 172 runs at an average of 43.00. Considering his form, he will be expected to carry out the batting responsibilities for the team in the upcoming fixture.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

Rob Keogh to be the top bowler for Northamptonshire

Rob Keogh has delivered promising bowling spells for his team in the competition. He has picked at least 2 wickets in all the games he has played in the tournament. With 10 wickets to his name, he averages at 15.80 and possesses an economy rate of 5.18 in the competition.

Brett D’Oliviera to be the top bowler for Worcestershire

Brett D’Oliviera is a talented bowler from Worcestershire. He picked 3 wickets each in the first two games followed by a scalp in his latest game against Somerset. He has picked 7 wickets for the team and will be the top contender in the bowling line-up.