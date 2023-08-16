Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction
NOR
60%
Chance of Winning
WOR
40%
List a
County Cricket Ground
Facts
- Worcestershire leads the tally by 3-1 against Northamptonshire in their last five meetings.
- Prithvi Shaw (NOR) scored 244 & 125* consecutively in his last two outings.
Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning
Northamptonshire had a dismal season last year but have displayed nothing but pure class in the ongoing season of the One-Day Cup. They began their campaign with a loss but went on to win the next three games in a row. They currently reside at the second place of the points table with 6 points and a net run rate of 1.232.
On the other hand, Worcestershire had a terrific start to their campaign with two consecutive wins but faced inconsistency within the team that led them to lose two games in their campaign. With 3 wins and 2 losses, WOR are placed fourth in the table standings of their respective group.
Until last season, Worcestershire would have been the ideal pick for the win between the two sides. However, the dynamics have changed this year. Northamptonshire has a talented pool of batters in the team who have relentlessly scored big totals in the competition. With a much more impressive feat in their bowling order, NOR are expected to dominate Worcestershire in their next affair.
Northamptonshire's chance of winning: 60 %
Worcestershire’s chance of winning: 40 %
Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips
Prithvi Shaw single-handedly won games for Northamptonshire in the tournament. Tom Taylore also chipped in the necessary runs to the team’s scoresheet. However, they have shown their real strength with their bowling spells. Luke Procter and Rob Keogh have bowled viciously in the four games and are expected to pick important wickets in the upcoming fixture.
Worcestershire will depend on Jake Libby, Kashif Ali, Ben Cox to their batting bid whereas Josh Baker and Brett D'oliveira will take care of their bowling department.
Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction
Both the sides will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the opposing team to less than 300 runs. The previous match played at Northampton was won by the side batting second.
Weather Report
The skies are expected to remain clear at the time of the fixture. The average temperature will remain at 24 degree Celsius.
Northamptonshire Players List
Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Prithvi Shaw, David Willey, Gareth Berg, Angus Miller, Joshua Cobb, Justin Broad, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Sam Whiteman, Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Prithvi Shaw
|
Batter
|
Luke Procter
|
All-rounder
|
Emilio Gay
|
Batter
|
Sam Whiteman
|
Batter
|
Rob Keogh
|
All-rounder
|
Lewis McManus
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Taylor
|
All-rounder
|
Justin Broad
|
Bowler
|
Ricardo Vasconcelos
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Simon Kerrigan
|
Bowler
|
Jack White
|
Bowler
Northamptonshire Team Form
Northamptonshire are in exceptional form. They are coming off from three consecutive victories and have delivered strong batting and bowling performances in the league.
Worcestershire Player List
Usama Mir, Azhar Ali, Pat Brown, Jack Haynes, Ben Cox, Matthew Waite, Gareth Roderick, Joe Leach, Josh Tongue, Brett D'Oliveira, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Jake Libby, Mitchell Stanley, Adam Finch, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Josh Baker, Henry Cullen, Taylor Cornall, Kashif Ali, Ben Gibbon, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rob Jones
|
Batter
|
Joe Leach
|
All-rounder
|
Azhar Ali
|
Batter
|
Kashif Ali
|
Batter
|
Jake Libby
|
Batter
|
Brett de Olivera
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Baker
|
Bowler
|
Cameron Jones
|
Bowler
|
Ben Cox
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ben Gibbon
|
Bowler
|
Dillon Pennington
|
Bowler
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire have had a problem with consistency in the team. The team has a decent batting order but has failed to deliver consistently in their outings. They are coming off a defeat from their previous match.
Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the two sides, Worcestershire won three games whereas Northamptonshire could only win one.
Northamptonshire Won: 1
Worcestershire Won: 3
No Result/ Abandoned: 1
Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds
Prithvi Shaw to score over 39.5 runs (1.87 @Parimatch)
Prithvi Shaw had a disappointing year in India with failing to score runs in the IPL and not being able to make a place in the national team. However, the batter worked upon his craft and delivered promising knocks one after another in the One Day Cup for Northamptonshire. The batter averages at 57.66 in his List-A career. He scored the highest individual score of 244 runs in his outing against Somerset followed by an unbeaten innings of 125 runs in his latest exploit against Somerset. With 429 runs in 4 games, he averages at 143.00 and is the highest run scorer of the competition.
Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Top Batters
Prithvi Shaw to be the top batter for Northamptonshire
Prithvi Shaw is in an incredible form and averages at 143.00 in the competition. He scored 34, 26, 244 & 125* runs in four games. He will be the top pick in their batting order, considering his explosive form.
Jake Libby to be the top batter for Worcestershire
Jake Libby posted the scores of 45, 24*, 14, 86 & 3 runs in five outings. He has scored a total of 172 runs at an average of 43.00. Considering his form, he will be expected to carry out the batting responsibilities for the team in the upcoming fixture.
Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers
Rob Keogh to be the top bowler for Northamptonshire
Rob Keogh has delivered promising bowling spells for his team in the competition. He has picked at least 2 wickets in all the games he has played in the tournament. With 10 wickets to his name, he averages at 15.80 and possesses an economy rate of 5.18 in the competition.
Brett D’Oliviera to be the top bowler for Worcestershire
Brett D’Oliviera is a talented bowler from Worcestershire. He picked 3 wickets each in the first two games followed by a scalp in his latest game against Somerset. He has picked 7 wickets for the team and will be the top contender in the bowling line-up.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Northamptonshire
Northamptonshire are second in their group standings, thanks to their extravagant performances in the batting order. Prithvi Shaw has been doing the heavy lifting with his consistent knocks in the competition time and again. Northants faced Durham in their last game where DUR could only raise 198 runs in their innings, falling prey to the vicious NOR bowling order. Luke Procter cashed in with 4 picks in the game. Chasing the target, Shaw played an outstanding innings of an unbeaten 125 to win the game for the team. With their batters and bowlers in form, Northamptonshire looks like a formidable team in the competition.
On the other hand, Worcestershire have had few ups and downs in the competition. They suffered a humiliating defeat in their last outing by the hand of Warwickshire. Batting first, WOR scored 108 runs only, with most of the batter going out cheaply at a single digit score. Warwickshire earned 2 points comfortably after winning the game by 9 wickets in the 17th over itself. This will be a heavy blow on WOR’s confidence and will not help their case going against NOR in their next fixture.
In their last five clashes, WOR have won thrice whereas NOR could only win a single game. However, things will certainly change in the upcoming game. NOR look extremely strong and confident with their batting order whereas their bowlers have been equally efficient. Worcestershire will have to put on a better show to have a chance at winning the fixture. As of now, we reckon for NOR to win the affair.
Northamptonshire to win the match @ 1.67 (Parimatch)
Worcestershire to win the match @ 2.10 (Parimatch)Bet Now!